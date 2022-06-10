Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series amid pomp, fractures
ST. ALBANS, England — At a distance it looked like a military flypast and Grenadier Guards trumpeting in a royal-style occasion. Only it wasn’t an extension of Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations but the launch of the Saudi-funded golf breakaway, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport.
On a course just outside north London, the band dressed as imitation infantrymen were there to proclaim the arrival of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, two of the stars enticed from the PGA Tour to potentially earn hundreds of millions of dollars on the LIV Golf series.
The nine ageing planes rumbling overhead helped to mask the lack of significant crowd noise beyond the occasional shout of “Let’s go Phil!” as he prepared to tee off.
At the same time, the message Thursday from the PGA Tour was being delivered — go off. To all the players who defected to the renegade series, they now face banishment from future tour events. Johnson had already given up his PGA membership, but Mickelson is not ready to.
The fury of LIV Golf — a product of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund — was clear, calling the PGA Tour “vindictive” with a decision that will only deepen the divides. There were no signs of the Saudi backing across the Centurion Club, nor any sponsor branding.
Mickelson was sporting a black cap adorned by his personal logo featuring a silhouette of himself playing golf, replacing the KPMG-branded one that was worn before the corporate sponsors dropped the deal in February after he disparaged the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. He matched Johnson with a 1-under 69, with Charl Schwartzel leading at 65.
Coach’s comments another blow to Commanders’ reputation
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “dust-up at the Capitol” is just the latest off-field controversy for NFL franchise.
“People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio said Wednesday when asked about a social media post he made comparing the summer of 2020 protests to the insurrection. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards.”
He apologized hours later in a Twitter post, saying it was “irresponsible and negligent” to call Jan. 6 a “dust-up.” Del Rio added he stands by comments “condemning violence in communities across the country.”
Multiple Virginia lawmakers cited Del Rio’s comments and other issues with the team as reasons to push off voting on a stadium bill for at least the rest of the year.
A Congressional investigation into sexual harassment is ongoing. Owner Dan Synder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have been invited to appear before a House committee later this month.
Ángel Hernández asks appeals court to reinstate suit vs MLB
NEW YORK — Lawyers for Ángel Hernández claim Major League Baseball manipulated the umpire’s evaluations, renewing the allegation in an attempt to reinstate the racial discrimination lawsuit he lost last year.
Hernandez’s lawyers made the claim in a filing Tuesday to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, trying to overturn the summary judgment U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted to MLB in March 2021.
The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993. He sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.
Hernández served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16, at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season and for part of the 2021 season but has not been made a permanent crew chief.
Citing the 2011-16 seasons, Hernández’s attorneys said in the brief to the appellate court that “MLB manipulated Mr. Hernandez’s year-end evaluations in order to make his job performance appear worse than it actually was. Mr. Hernández’s year-end evaluations for the 2011-2016 seasons do not even come close to accurately summarizing Mr. Hernández’s actual performance in those seasons.”
In an August 2020 brief responding to a similar allegation, MLB called the claim “devoid of merit.”
Felix has ‘no regrets’ after placing 7th in Rome
ROME — Allyson Felix had “no regrets” after a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters of what was likely her final Diamond League meet Thursday.
It made no difference to Felix — the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history who plans to retire later this season — that she wasn’t really competitive amid an elite field at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea.
Shericka Jackson led a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of teammate and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a meet-record 21.91 seconds.
Felix finished more than a full second behind Jackson.
“I’m glad that I came here, glad that I got to see everybody and I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” the 36-year-old Felix said. “It’s definitely emotional, mixed feelings. But no regrets. I’m really grateful for all the years I had.”
Trey Lance impresses 49ers in first minicamp as starter
SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance dropped back on successive plays and launched deep strikes to Ray-Ray McCloud and Jordan Matthews that showed off an element the San Francisco 49ers hope to add to their offense this season.
With Jimmy Garoppolo far away rehabilitating an injured shoulder before a likely trade or release this summer, Lance ended the team’s minicamp fully entrenched as the Niners starting quarterback based on his play and leadership this spring.
“I feel like Trey has done a really good job in really taking on all the different parts of being QB1,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “I feel like I’ve seen improvement on the field as far as his performance. We’ve seen a lot of big plays out there. As a leader I just feel like he’s stepped up. He’s just a very natural leader, a guy that people gravitate towards. It’s all been good so far.”
This is what the 49ers were hoping to get out of Lance when they traded three first-round picks to take him third overall in the 2021 draft despite only one season as a starter at lower-level North Dakota State.
After spending his rookie season learning behind Garoppolo and making only two starts, Lance has taken ownership of the offense this offseason and the Niners hope that carries over into strong play when the season starts in three months.
“I was in a little bit of a weird spot last year,” Lance said. “I wasn’t necessarily playing, so I was in a weird spot I felt like last year, but that’s how it goes. That was the situation I was in. I tried to embrace my role and make the most out of it.”
ATP changes include expanded tournaments, profit sharing
LONDON — The ATP men’s professional tennis tour announced reforms Thursday that include expansion of five Masters 1000 events and 50-50 profit sharing between players and tournaments starting next year.
Changes approved by the ATP Board also include increased prize money, all the result of more than two years of negotiations.
The “OneVision” phase one plan hopes to increase profits by aggregating tournament revenue into ATP Media and the tour’s Tennis Data Innovations.
“Importantly, this will open up major growth opportunities in media and data, two highly scalable revenue streams,” the ATP said in a statement. “Embracing the digital transformation will also shift the tour away from over-reliance on ticketing, a concerted move seen across many other major sports.”
Players will receive audited tournament financials for the first time and “a ground-breaking 50-50 profit sharing formula will align the interests of players and tournaments in growing the game as partners in success.”
Starting next year, Masters events in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai will grow from eight-day competitions to 12 days in line with Indian Wells and Miami. Beginning in 2025, the Canada and Cincinnati events will similarly expand.
Prize money at the five expanded events will increase by more than 35%, the ATP said.
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi called approval of the plan “a game-changing moment for the tour and a huge collective effort across our sport.”
Former Poland coach Sousa fired by Brazil’s Flamengo
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo announced on Thursday that it had fired Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who only took the job in December.
Sousa, who was previously in charge of Poland, had a two-year contract with the Rio de Janeiro giants.
Flamengo said on its social media channels that his staff had also left the club. Brazilian media are reporting that Ceará’s Dorival Junior will be the new coach.
Flamengo, which is 14th in the Brazilian championship with 12 points from 10 matches, decided to fire Sousa after a 1-0 loss at Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday.
The 51-year old Sousa left Poland last year when his contract was terminated by the national soccer federation.
Sousa’s career also includes stints at England’s Leicester and Queens Park Rangers, France’s Bordeaux and Italy’s Fiorentina.
Murray defeats Bublik to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals
STUTTGART, Germany — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.
The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down to win in 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, when he was beaten by Denis Kudla.
Murray’s bid to reach the Stuttgart semifinals will be tested next by the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4 for his first win on grass since June 2019.
Tsitsipas defeated Murray in their only previous meeting at the U.S. Open last year.
Also, Nick Kyrgios defeated the fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 and will next face Marton Fucsovics for a place in the semifinals.
Home favorite Oscar Otte upset fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to reach his third quarterfinal this year. The German next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.
Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego defeated another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in their match that had been suspended on Wednesday due to rain. Sonego next plays second-seeded compatriot Matteo Berrettini.
Gary Sánchez, Twins agree to $9M deal, at midpoint
MINNEAPOLIS — Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week.
The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins when proposed salaries were exchanged on March 22. A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees, the second straight down season for the two-time All-Star.
Now 29, Sánchez was traded to the Twins on March 13 along with infielder Gio Urshela for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez entered Thursday with a .224 batting average, seven homers and 27 RBIs.
No statistics or evidence from after March 1 would have been admissible in arbitration other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Sánchez’s agreement was reached a few hours after the Chicago Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras settled at the midpoint, a $9.625 million deal. Sánchez and Contreras are both eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Miami’s Jacob Stallings, a first-time arbitration-eligible player, remains the last catcher scheduled for a hearing.
Giants cancel practice on final day of mandatory minicamp
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants canceled practice after holding a team meeting on Thursday, wrapping up a mandatory three-day minicamp.
The team said it was holding an organizational function instead of a practice. That means the next time the Giants and coach Brian Daboll will get together on the field will be July 26, when the team reports for the start of training camp.
New York has posted five straight losing seasons since last making the playoffs in 2016 under Ben McAdoo. The organization fired general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge following a 4-13 record last season.
Former Buffalo assistant general manager Joe Schoen was hired to replace Gettleman. Daboll, the Bills’ offensive coordinator, was chosen to replace Judge.
With a new coach, the Giants were allowed to start offseason workouts two weeks early. It’s possible Daboll was able to finish what he wanted to install and gave the players a break on the final day.
Players seemingly didn’t know their final workout would be canceled but they did meet as a group on the field after Wednesday’s practice.
“That was just something that some of the leadership put together,” safety Julian Love said Wednesday. “Just to make sure everybody is holding each other down, especially as we go into this break, doing the right things, just off-the-field stuff. Making sure everybody is OK, has a resource to reach out to, stuff like that.”
Love would not say whether the Giants did the same thing last season but he said it was important to talk.
“Everybody wants to just be back and be ready to go come training camp,” he added. “That’s the goal. So that’s what that was about.”
Grandson of retired Michigan coach commits to Notre Dame
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The grandson of retired Michigan coach Lloyd Carr has committed to playing football at Notre Dame in 2024.
Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr announced his decision Thursday night. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and 20th player overall in the 2024 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Carr chose the Fighting Irish over the Wolverines, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
His father, Jason, was a backup quarterback at Michigan and his mother, Tammi, also graduated from the school. Maternal grandfather Tom Curtis was an All-America defensive back for the Wolverines in 1969.
“I never wanted to go to college close to home,” said Carr, who lives less than 10 miles from Michigan Stadium. “My family will always have a strong connection with Michigan, but I never saw myself going to a school in the state.”
Carr said he is excited about Marcus Freeman’s program and Tommy Rees’ offense at Notre Dame.
“I really connected with their coaching staff,” he said. “I like what coach Reese is doing with their offense and the culture coach Freeman is preaching.”
Instead of allowing schools to recruit him this summer and during his junior season, Carr said he is committing early in the hopes of convincing other highly touted players to join him.
“Notre Dame has the top-ranked 2023 class and my dream is to be part of the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024,” he said.
Carr completed 64% of his passes for 2,696 yards with 28 touchdowns and four interceptions last season as a sophomore.
