Henderson beats Weaver-Wright in playoff in ShopRite LPGA
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Brooke Henderson closed with a 7-under 64 a year ago in the ShopRite LPGA Classic and finished second.
The 24-year-old Canadian matched the final-round performance in the event this year, and still had work to do. This time she got the job done Sunday after overcoming a four-shot deficit.
Henderson eagled the first playoff hole to beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright for her 11th tour victory and first this year.
“I just was trying to go low and see what happens,” Henderson said. “I didn’t think — I mean, I thought the victory was a possibility, but there are a lot of really talented players ahead of me and I think I was four shots back starting the day.
“I knew it was going to take a little bit of magic, and I’m just really happy that I’m sitting here next to the trophy.”
The real magic was her second shot in the playoff on the par-5, No. 18 at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She hit a 7-wood from 193 yards within 10 feet. She has used the same club to set up an eagle at No. 9 earlier in the day.
Weaver-Wright, a 28-year-old American still looking for her first tour win, forced the playoff with birdies on four of the last six holes, including a long one at No. 17 and a 10-footer at the par-5 final hole for a 65.
NASCAR’s preseason Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023
SONOMA — NASCAR’s preseason Clash race is rolling back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023.
NASCAR said Sunday it will return the exhibition race to the Southern California sports landmark next season. The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago was part of the launch of NASCAR’s Next Gen car and NASCAR received some of its most positive reviews in years for the race.
The Clash took place on a temporary 0.25-mile track inside the venerable Coliseum. Joey Logano won the exhibition, which included a halftime show by Ice Cube as part of a six-hour entertainment extravaganza that pleased both the teams, sponsors and fans in this frequently staid sport.
“It was really an easy decision to come back for 2023 after the success of this year,” NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy said before the Cup Series race at Sonoma. “A ton of fans came out for that event. A lot of first-time fans. A lot of young fans. You saw the USC student section, and it was packed. Really just a fun day overall.”
The upcoming race likely will take place shortly after the 100th birthday of the Coliseum, which opened in January 1923. The asphalt on the short temporary oval on the Coliseum field held together well in the first edition, and crews were able to quickly fix any damage to the walls from the tight racing in close quarters.
Kennedy, the great-grandson of the series’ founder, spearheaded The Clash’s move to an unfamiliar venue. With NASCAR’s success in Los Angeles, Kennedy and the series’ leadership are eager to explore other opportunities for expansion and exposure in new markets, both domestically and abroad.
Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Leclerc engine failure
BAKU, Azerbaijan — As Charles Leclerc’s Formula One title challenge falls apart, Max Verstappen is there to take advantage.
Verstappen extended his Formula One championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday after Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure.
Leclerc started from pole but immediately lost the lead to Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, in the first corner. The Ferrari driver regained the lead with a smart strategy call to pit under “virtual safety car” speed restrictions while the two Red Bull cars stayed out.
Leclerc seemed to poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver’s car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits. It was his second retirement in three races.
Verstappen had passed Pérez shortly before Leclerc’s failure and the reigning F1 champion cruised to his fifth win of the season.
“Was that a good race or what?” Verstappen asked on his radio.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner replied that Verstappen had won with “a very mature drive.”
Red Bull went 1-2 in the race with Pérez finishing second, while Mercedes was third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Berrettini beats Murray in Stuttgart final on tour return
STUTTGART, Germany — Matteo Berrettini showed signs of recapturing the form which took him to the Wimbledon final last year as he beat Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday in his first tournament for three months.
The Italian hadn’t played since Indian Wells in March because of a hand injury which forced him to miss the entire clay-court swing and, in Murray, faced an opponent whose own injury issues hampered him in the deciding set.
“It was the last thing that I imagined when I came here,” Berrettini said of winning the title on his return to the tour.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray collided with one of the players’ seats at courtside in the first point of the decider and called for the physio soon after for treatment on his left leg and hip. He took another timeout when he appeared to indicate a problem with his abdominal muscles at 4-2 down.
“This is not the way that we wanted to finish the match,” Berrettini said, and he praised Murray’s history of bouncing back from injuries. “He showed us so many times how to come back.”
Berrettini moves to 6-3 in career finals with his second career Stuttgart title, while Murray is 46-24 in his 70th career final as he chased a first title since 2019. It was the first time Murray played a singles final on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Tournament organizers said Sunday that an investigation had begun after Nick Kyrgios said he faced racist abuse from the crowd in his semifinal loss to Murray the day before.
“No discriminating actions by the spectators are accepted,” organizers said in e-mailed comments. “We have expressed our regret towards Nick Kyrgios and his team and assured that any kind of discrimination is unacceptable. The incident is currently under investigation.”
Kyrgios was given a game penalty Saturday when he appeared to confront someone in the crowd during the match.
“One thing I won’t ever tolerate is spectators heckling and blasting abuse to athletes. It’s been happening personally to me for a while, from racist comments to complete disrespect,” the Australian wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
Haddad Maia, Evans win Nottingham Open grass-court titles
NOTTINGHAM, England — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States on Sunday.
The seventh-seeded Haddad Maia consigned the sixth-seeded Riske to a second loss in the final of the grass-court tournament in central England. The other time was in 2016.
Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari on the way to the final and became the first Brazilian title winner on the WTA tour since Teliana Pereira in 2015.
In the men’s event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat third-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 in the final to win the title for the second time, after his victory here in 2019.
Toyota dominates again to win 5th straight 24 Hours Le Mans
LE MANS, France — Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions, with teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watching from the team garage.
Swiss driver Buemi has won the race four times while Hartley clinched his third win, and second for Toyota after his first victory with Porsche in 2017. Both had modest Formula One careers.
Dane Tom Kristensen holds the records with nine wins.
Hirakawa secured his first victory to join Japanese countrymen Kazuki Nakajima (3 wins) and Kamui Kobayashi (1) as winners in the famed race, which was first held in 1923.
Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina followed a couple of minutes behind for Toyota’s No. 7 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in northwestern France.
Lopez was joined by Kobayashi and British driver Mike Conway, his teammates when No. 7 won last year to underline how Toyota has broken the stranglehold of Audi and Porsche.
After a calm night, Toyota experienced a rare blip when the No. 8 punctured with Buemi at the wheel at around 7:30 a.m. and 15 minutes later Lopez stalled and needed an electrical reset, costing one lap.
Ryan Briscoe closed out the race as the Glickenhaus 007 car finished in third place, five laps behind the winners.
American Josh Pierson became the youngest driver to participate at 16 years old, 188 days — making him slightly younger than fellow 16-year-old Matt McMurry was in 2014.
Pierson drove 97 laps as he shared duties on the United Autosports USA team driving an Oreca 07 with Oliver Jarvis and Alex Lynn, finishing sixth in the LM P2 category.
