Chou helps No. 20 UCLA women pull away from Virginia
LOS ANGELES — Natalie Chou scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, IImar’I Thomas added 19 points and No. 20 UCLA pulled away to beat Virginia 69-57 on Sunday.
Jaelynn Penn scored 16 points and joined Chou, Thomas and Dominique Onu with two 3-pointers. The Bruins (3-0) were 9 of 17 behind the arc (53%) and shot 51% overall (25 of 49).
The balanced scoring helped pick up the slack with leading scorer Charisma Osborne (21.5 ppg) out after injuring a foot in the last game. Osborne did not suit up but was walking on the sideline. UCLA was down to seven players for the game and three finished with four fouls.
Carole Miller led the Cavaliers (0-4) with 14 points.
The Bruins head to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase with three games in three days, beginning Friday.
Gooch wins RSM Classic for first PGA Tour title
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Talor Gooch was playing too well to get fazed by anything in the final round of the RSM Classic, and it paid off with his first PGA Tour title when he closed with a 6-under 64 for a three-shot victory at Sea Island.
He was playing with two guys who have won before. He was pushed early by a past Sea Island champion. The buzz in the middle of the round was another player flirting with 59.
Gooch ran off three birdies in four holes to start the back nine and never let anyone get close to cap off a strong fall with the ultimate prize. The victory moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, to No. 33 in the world ranking and to Augusta National in April for the Masters.
Gooch tied the tournament record of 22-under 260 set by Kevin Kisner in 2014. He became the seventh player in the 12-year history of the event to make the RSM Classic his first victory.
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who won the tournament in 2016, rallied from the group ahead of Gooch with four birdies among his last six holes, capped by a 20-foot putt at No. 18 for a 62 to finish second at 19-under 263.
Sebastian Munoz (65) was alone in third and Tyler McCumber (60), Cameron Smith (64), Tom Hoge (67) and Seamus Power (68) tied for fourth.
Along with the Masters, Gooch gets to start next year on Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.
Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start to 3rd season
The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge.
Walton was informed of the decision a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season after their seventh loss in eight games.
“We all know all of us have to be better, especially over the last two weeks,” general manager Monte McNair said. “We’re not meeting expectations. That’s not just on Luke. That’s on me, the rest of our coaches and players. Everyone acknowledges that.”
Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to get Sacramento back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
ESPN first reported the firing.
Associate coach Alvin Gentry takes over on an interim basis. Gentry most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). He has also had head coaching stops with Miami, Detroit, the Clippers and Phoenix. He has a career record of 510-595.
The Kings ranked near the bottom of the league in several defensive statistics under Walton’s leadership, including scoring and shooting percentage.
1-vs-2 matchup delays AP women’s basketball poll a day
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll will be delayed one day so voters can assess Monday afternoon’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut.
The championship game of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will take place at approximately the same time the AP Top 25 is released each Monday. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it will reflect the outcome – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.
“Due to the timing of this 1 versus-2 matchup it made sense to hold the release of the poll this week,” said Barry Bedlan, AP’s Global Director of Text and New Markets Products.
The only other time also involved UConn. The second-ranked Huskies were playing No. 1 Tennessee on Jan. 16, 1995 — in the first meeting of their storied rivalry. The Huskies pulled off the upset victory and moved to No. 1 for the first time in school history as the poll was also held until the next day.
Urged forward by brother, Zverev wins ATP Finals with aggressive tactic
TURIN, Italy — Audacious swinging volley winners. Serve-and-volleying. An ace out wide on his first match point — with his second serve.
Alexander Zverev showed off new, more aggressive, tactics in a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over second-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to lift the trophy at the ATP Finals for the second time.
A day after beating top-ranked Novak Djokovic over three sets in the semifinals, Zverev raised his game to a new dimension.
“It was definitely a game plan,” Zverev said. “He’s one of the best baseline players in the world, and against him you need to take control over the points, and I did that today and that’s why it worked out very well for me.”
It was a similar approach to how Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Paris Masters final earlier this month, when the Serb attacked the net more often than usual.
“He’s been playing great tennis for a while but now he’s also playing very intelligent tennis,” said Zverev’s older brother and fellow pro, Mischa, who has been coaching him in the absence of Alexander Zverev Sr.
“He’s improving his game,” Mischa said in an on-court interview shortly after the final, as Zverev was still basking in the crowd and signing autographs.
“I’ve seen him hit his backhand slice approach shot and hit a volley drop shot to finish off the point, serve-and-volley. ... I really enjoyed watching it.”
IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with IOC officials and told them she was safe and well, the Olympic body said on Sunday.
The call came amid growing global alarm over Peng. Her appearance at a youth tennis event Sunday in Beijing and social media posts on her behalf did not fully convince people outside China that she has freedom to act, after she alleged a sexual assault against a former leading Communist Party official.
The call — with IOC president Thomas Bach, athletes commission chair Emma Terho and IOC member Li Lingwei, a former vice president of the Chinese Tennis Association — appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on Nov. 2.
Peng “thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being,” the Switzerland-based Olympic body said in a statement.
“She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time. That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now,” the statement said.
Lyon-Marseille game abandoned after water bottle hits Payet
LYON, France — A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick.
Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon, with the score at 0-0, but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered players to head back to the locker room with play suspended.
After a wait of about 75 minutes, a stadium announcement said play would resume but warned that “the match will definitely be halted if there’s another incident.”
Lyon’s players jogged back onto the pitch after the announcement while Marseille players stayed in their dressing room, reluctant to resume the game with Payet said to be shocked by the incident.
Lyon players warmed up for about 10 minutes before going back to the locker room.
About two hours after kickoff, it was announced that the game had been abandoned.
Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
One swing, two words and three seconds of a video was all it took from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking Sunday about his future on the golf course.
Woods had not made a public comment about injuries from his Feb. 23 car accident in Los Angeles since May, and he didn’t have a lot to offer on Twitter.
“Making progress,” was all he said, accompanied by the video of a smooth swing with a wedge. Woods was wearing a black compression sleeve on his right leg, with a large bucket half-filled with golf balls on a practice range.
He also had a launch monitor behind him that measures such metrics as distance and ball speed.
Woods was recovering from another back procedure at the start of the year when he ran his SUV over a median and it toppled down a steep hill on a winding, sweeping road in the Los Angeles suburbs on his way to a television shoot a golf course. Doctors said he shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.
Florida fires coach Dan Mullen, completing stunning fall
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe to toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Mullen’s stunning downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn’t seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate.
His final game was a 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri that spotlighted Florida’s flaws: inconsistent quarterback play, a porous offensive line, a lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball and an inability to win close games. The Gators (5-6) have dropped seven consecutive one-possession games, all in the last two seasons.
Florida hosts rival Florida State (5-6) on Saturday, with the winner becoming bowl eligible. They’ll do so without Mullen, who also served as the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller.
Athletic director Scott Stricklin wanted to give Mullen every chance to turn things around — especially since the team was ranked sixth in the CFP standings just a year ago. He even rewarded Mullen with a raise and a three-year contract extension in the offseason — but it became clear Mullen was losing support of top administrators, key boosters and even the program’s most loyal fans.
The Gators will pay Mullen a $12 million buyout spread over seven installments, with a $6 million payout coming within 30 days. Mullen will then get $1 million every July 15 through 2027. Six of Mullen’s assistants have expiring contracts, making the timing of the coaching change relatively ideal from that standpoint.
Egle wins women’s luge race; USA Luge grabs relay silver
YANQING, China — Madeleine Egle of Austria won the first World Cup women’s singles gold medal of her career, prevailing Sunday in the season opener on the track built for this winter’s Beijing Olympics.
USA Luge got its first medals of the World Cup season later Sunday, with the team of Ashley Farquharson, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman taking silver in the team relay behind Austria.
Egle was part of that relay gold as well, capping a huge day for her. She had the fastest time in both women’s heats and finished with an overall time of 1 minute, 58.822 seconds, getting her first victory in her 49th career start.
Julia Taubitz of Germany was second in 1:58.928 and Austria also grabbed bronze with Lisa Schulte finishing in 1:59.350.
Reigning Olympic and World Cup overall champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany was 26th in a field of 28 women’s sliders. Geisenberger crashed in her first run, leading to the worst World Cup finish of her career. It was only the third time in her last 43 World Cup races that Geisenberger failed to medal.
For USA Luge, Farquharson led the way with an eighth-place showing in the women’s race. Summer Britcher was 14th and Emily Sweeney was 16th, while Brittney Arndt had trouble in her first run and elected not to compete in the second heat.
But the relay went far better for the Americans — aided in large part by contending teams like Germany and Russia having problems getting down the track.
Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki available for MLB teams
NEW YORK — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted on Monday by his Japanese club and will be available for bidding by the 30 Major League Baseball teams.
MLB told its teams on Sunday that the posting will start Monday morning and run through 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.
The 27-year-old, Japan’s 2019 Home Run Derby champion, has spent nine seasons with the Central League’s Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He hit .319 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs this season and has a .315 career average with 182 homers and 562 RBIs.
He won the 2019 Central League batting title, is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner.
The starting right fielder on Japan’s gold medal team, Suzuki homered off the United States’ Anthony Carter as the hosts rallied to beat the Americans 7-6 during the Olympic tournament. He singled twice off Nick Martinez as Japan beat the U.S. 2-0 in the gold medal game.
Under 2017 changes to the posting system, the posting fee will be 20 percent of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15 percent of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.
Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days
LEVI, Finland — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland.
The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.
Shiffrin nearly skied out in her final run but did well to recover as she came off the race line turning into the steep pitch and only just managed to clear the next gate.
Like she did in Saturday’s race, Vlhova posted the fastest time in both runs. Her winning margin on Sunday was .16 bigger than the day before.
“I like Levi. It was so difficult today. Honestly, I didn’t like too much the second run, so it was like a big fight,” Vlhova said.
It was the Slovakian’s 22nd career win, 14th in slalom, and fifth in Levi. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the race in Finland since Tina Maze triumphed in 2014.
Lena Dürr placed third as the top three were identical to Saturday’s race. The German was .78 behind for her third career podium finish.
Slalom World Cup and world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 1.64 back in eighth.
Shiffrin was aiming for her 46th career win in slalom, which would have seen her match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.
Her next chance to reach the mark comes in front of an American home crowd in Killington, Vermont, next Sunday.
