Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women’s HOF
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.
Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention. As in other years, this year’s ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed.
Djokovic celebrates rankings record with fans in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Serbia — Hundreds of Novak Djokovic supporters staged boisterous street celebrations after the Serb became the sole record-holder for most weeks as the men’s world No. 1 on Monday.
Djokovic topped the ATP rankings for a combined 311 weeks, surpassing Roger Federer’s tally of 310.
Djokovic and his family joined fireworks in front of their restaurant in the new part of Belgrade.
Main buildings downtown in the Serbian capital were lit with his portrait, including a light show displaying the best moments of his career.
Jubilant fans chanted “Nolo, Nolo,” waved Serbian flags, and kept no social distancing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Djokovic addressed the crowd, saying, “Today is a special day for myself, my family as well as Serbia. Thank you for the success which is not only mine but of the whole nation.”
The ATP rankings date to 1973, and Djokovic first topped them in July 2011. He’s in his fifth stint at the top.
His Australian Open victory last month earned him an 18th Grand Slam singles trophy, two less than his greatest rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Jonathan Klinsmann hurt, dropped from Olympic qualifying
CHICAGO — LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann was dropped from the U.S. training camp roster for Olympic qualifying after suffering a concussion during practice.
The son of former U.S. coach Jürgen Klinsmann was replaced on the roster Monday by Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, who was on the preliminary roster. Final 20-man rosters are due this week.
The U.S. opens Group A against Costa Rica on March 18 at the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Americans play the Dominican Republic on March 21 and complete Group A on March 24 against Mexico. The top two teams in each group advance, and the semifinal winners qualify for the Olympics.
Game on: NWHL to complete virus-disrupted playoffs in Boston
The National Women’s Hockey League will complete its abbreviated season with two nationally televised semifinals and a championship game some two months after the league suspended its playoffs following a COVID-19 breakout among numerous teams.
The league on Monday announced play will resume outside of Boston with the semifinals on March 26, followed by the Isobel Cup Final the next day. Fans will not be allowed to attend, and the NWHL said it will have “strict health protocols in place,” with daily testing provided to players and staff.
“What matters most for us is to finish this, raise the cup and have a championship and give these athletes a chance to make history and finish what they started,” NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia told The Associated Press
“I wish it was happening tomorrow. The waiting part is the hard part,” she added, noting last year’s championship game was canceled a day before the final was to be played due to the pandemic. “They haven’t raised the cup in two years, so this is a very emotional thing for them.”
NBA: Nobody tested positive for COVID-19 at All-Star Game
The NBA’s mini-bubble in Atlanta for the All-Star Game apparently worked.
No players, coaches or game officials tested positive for COVID-19 while in Atlanta, the NBA said Monday after the final tests were processed and results were returned to the league and the teams involved.
That includes Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, a pair of All-Stars who had to miss the game and left Atlanta early after being flagged through contact tracing. A barber both saw before going to Atlanta tested positive, and that meant Embiid and Simmons were potentially exposed to the virus. By league policy this season they couldn’t play Sunday night.
“All players, coaches, and game officials were tested for COVID three times after arriving in Atlanta, including a final test immediately prior to last night’s All-Star Game,” the league said in a statement Monday. “Each of those tests returned a negative result, confirming no one on the court for last night’s events was infected.”
Embiid and Simmons have continued to return negative tests as well. It’s still unclear if they will be eligible to play when Philadelphia opens its second-half schedule in Chicago on Thursday.
College players will need to opt-in to upcoming WNBA draft
NEW YORK — The WNBA and the Players’ Association have agreed to an opt-in process for this season’s draft, the league confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday night.
Every eligible player who would like to make themselves available for the draft, which is expected to be held in April, must renounce their remaining intercollegiate eligibility.
A player who wishes to opt-in must email the league no later than April 1. If a player is competing in the Final Four, the player has up to 48 hours after her last game finishes to let the league know if she plans on entering the draft.
In the past, players who have run out of college eligibility are automatically entered into the draft. This became more of an issue this season when all the players were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Women’s players, who are entering the draft for the first time, could return to college if they go undrafted. They would have to notify their school’s athletic director in writing within 30 days of the draft their intent to return. The player also would have had to not have not signed with an agent or accepted money among other rules to remain eligible for college.
The move doesn’t change the strict rules for underclassmen to enter the draft. Texas center Charli Collier, who is a third-year junior, announced on social media her intent to forgo her remaining eligibility and enter the draft. Collier will turn 22 in September, so she is draft-eligible.
The Longhorns star will play in the Big 12 Tournament next week, as well as potentially the NCAA Tournament. She averaged nearly 21 points and 12.2 rebounds this season for the team.
Collier had 17 double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in all but two games — against Baylor and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-5 center is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. The Dallas Wings hold both the first and second picks in the upcoming draft.
The NBA implemented similar rules, making players opt-in for the draft.
Georgia Tech’s Wright, Hokies’ Young claim ACC’s top honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright its player of the year and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young as its coach of the year.
The 6-foot-9 Wright ranks third in the league in both scoring (18.0) and rebounding (8.1) and helped the Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 ACC) win their last six regular season game and earn a fourth-place finish in the regular season.
Wright is joined on the All-ACC First Team by Carlik Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.
The awards are the result of voting by the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.
Former minor league hockey star is found after weekend crash
FLINT, Mich. — An Indiana minor league hockey star from the 1970s and ‘80s has been found after disappearing from a car crash in Michigan, his family said.
Terry McDougall’s family filed a report with Flint police over the weekend. His wife’s daughter said Monday that he’s safe.
“Thank you all so much for sharing,” Amber Moss said on Facebook.
The Fort Wayne Komets retired McDougall’s No. 19 in 2017. He had 249 goals and 644 points in 507 regular season games and was MVP of the International Hockey League in the 1978-79 season.
McDougall, now 67, finished his career with the Flint Generals.
Moss said his car wasn’t operable after he was involved in a crash Friday in Flint.
Lions release LB Christian Jones and re-sign DB Mike Ford
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Christian Jones and center Russell Bodine.
Detroit also re-signed defensive back Mike Ford on Monday.
The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble. Jones started 31 games with the Chicago Bears from 2014 through 2017.
Ford adds depth in the secondary, where the Lions desperately need it. He played in 31 games, starting seven, the past three years in Detroit.
Bautista Agut beats Opelka at Qatar Open
DOHA, Qatar — Recent Montpellier finalist Roberto Bautista Agut overcame 22 aces from Reilly Opelka to beat the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Qatar Open on Monday.
The Spanish player, seeded fifth, converted only two of 11 break points.
Bautista Agut, who reached the Montpellier final just over a week ago, will play Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the second round after Bublik beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2.
Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev had a relaxed return to the court with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Qatari player Mubarak Shannan Zayid. Karatsev’s next match will be much more strenuous as he faces U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.
Taylor Fritz was 4-2 down in the second set before beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 6-4. The American next plays sixth-seeded David Goffin or Filip Krajinovic.
Experienced French player Richard Gasquet set up a second-round match with Andrey Rublev, who’s coming off a title win on Sunday in Rotterdam. Gasquet beat Slovenian qualifier Blaz Rola 6-4, 6-4.
IOC denounces Belarus Olympic election of Lukashenko’s son
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC has refused to recognize the election of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko’s son as the troubled country’s top Olympic official.
Viktor Lukashenko was voted in last month to take over from his father as president of the Belarusian Olympic committee despite both being suspended by the IOC in December.
The International Olympic Committee first intervened in fallout from widespread protests and a violent state crackdown since Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected president last August in a disputed poll widely seen as rigged.
Belarus Olympic leadership, including father and son as president and vice president, had “not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination within the NOC, their member federations or the sports movement,” the IOC said in December.
The election meeting two weeks ago “failed to fully address” those concerns, the IOC said on Monday.
Both Lukashenkos are suspended from attending the Tokyo Olympics which open in July. Viktor Lukashenko, who advises his father on national security, is also banned from travel in the European Union.
A third Belarusian sports official, Dmitry Baskov, is also suspended by the IOC after being linked to the death of a political activist.
The IOC said it also refused to recognize the election of Baskov, head of the national ice hockey federation, to the Belarusian Olympic body’s board.
The current standoff means Belarus risks its athletes having to compete as an independent team under the Olympic flag in Tokyo.
