Clippers sign guard Luke Kennard to multiyear extension
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Luke Kennard to a multiyear contract extension.
Kennard was acquired as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 19. He averaged a career-high 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28 games for Detroit last season. The 6-foot-5 guard was selected by the Pistons as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Duke.
Kennard averaged 7.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds while playing 19 minutes in the Clippers’ three preseason losses. They open the season Tuesday against the NBA champion Lakers as the visiting team.
Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, called Kennard “a fantastic fit” for the organization and said the 24-year-old’s versatility and maturity is impressive.
Peoples sets bowl rushing mark, App State tops North Texas
CONWAY, S.C. — Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to start college football’s pandemic-affected bowl season.
Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl. Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt, as the Mountaineers (9-3) remained perfect in bowls since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.
North Texas (4-6) of Conference USA fell behind 28-7 and had no answer for Peoples or the App State rushing game, which finished with 508 yards.
Silver confident that NBA season can be pulled off safely
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday he is confident that the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through the season even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers — and warned that he does not expect this season to go as smoothly as the games did last summer in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
That said, he added that if the league didn’t believe its plan would work, the season wouldn’t be starting.
“We do anticipate that there will be bumps in the road along the way,” Silver said.
Teams will play a 72-game regular season, down from the customary 82-game slate. The season is starting two months later than usual and the playoffs are set to stretch into July, all with players and coaches being tested daily and with nearly 60 players having already missed some time with their teams during training camp and the preseason because of positive COVID-19 tests.
And as was the case at Disney, social justice initiatives will remain top priorities for the league, Silver said.
“I think there’s also been in a new awakening among the players in the league as to the impact they can have when they use the platforms they have to speak out on issues that are important to them,” Silver said. “So, I think it’s a combination of the collective action that the league will be taking together with its players and coaches, and on top of that players realizing the enormous reach they have with their voices.”
Packers, Seahawks, Ravens, Chiefs each have 7 Pro Bowlers
Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.
The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.
Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 31, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast, with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.
Roster selections were determined by votes of players, coaches and fans.
The other Chiefs are DE Frank Clark, OT Eric Fisher, WR Tyreek Hill, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, and SS Tyrann Mathieu.
Baltimore has OT Orlando Brown, DT Calais Campbell, LS Morgan Cox, CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Matthew Judon, FB Patrick Ricard, and PK Justin Tucker.
For Green Bay, the other six representatives are WR Davante Adams, CB Jaire Alexander, OT David Bakhtiari, G Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones, and LB Za’Darius Smith.
Seattle has SS Jamal Adams, special teamer Nick Bellore, FS Quandre Diggs, WR DK Metcalf, LS Tyler Ott, and LB Bobby Wagner.
Other notable selections include Titans running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, and highly productive receivers Keenan Allen of the Chargers and Stefon Diggs of the Bills for the AFC’s offense. On defense, linebackers T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh and Darius Leonard of Indianapolis, Miami ball-hawking cornerback Xavien Howard, and Cleveland end Myles Garrett made the squad.
For the NFC, such standouts as Arizona wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara, and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce made it. So did New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, San Francisco LB Fred Warner, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, and Arizona SS Budda Baker.
Washington rookie DE Chase Young made the NFC squad, as did another 2020 first-round draft pick, Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson.
In all, there were 26 first-time Pro Bowlers.
Five teams have no Pro Bowl players: the Jaguars, Jets, Bengals, Cowboys and Panthers.
USC women unleash 12 3s to beat Cal
LOS ANGELES — The USC women’s basketball team exploded in the second quarter to create some distance between the Trojans and visiting Cal, landing five 3-pointers in that frame to fuel up for an eventual 77-54 victory over the Golden Bears at Galen Center. USC improves to 2-4 overall and to 1-4 in Pac-12 play with the win. Cal goes to 0-7, 0-4.
USC poured out 13 straight points across the first and second quarters while piling up seven 3-pointers in the first half to craft a comfortable lead over Cal, up 45-26 by halftime. The Trojans were shooting 55 percent from the floor in those first 20 minutes, thanks in part to an incredible 5-of-6 effort from 3-point range in the second quarter. By the final buzzer, USC had shot 47.6 overall, going 12-of-26 from 3-point range and outrebounding Cal 40-35. The Golden Bears shot 36.5 percent from the floor and was 1-of-11 on threes.
USC had four players finish in double digits, led by grad transfer Jordan Sanders’ new USC-high of 22 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Endyia Rogers was next for USC with 18 points, with Desiree Caldwell adding 12 and Amaya Oliver delivering 11 points. Caldwell also served up a career-high seven assists. Cal had three Bears in double digits: Michelle Onyiah with 16 point and Evelien Lutje Schipholt and Dalayah Daniels with 11 each. Daniels also had 11 rebounds for Cal.
La Russa resolves DUI case, feels ‘deep remorse and regret’
CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn’t have a drinking problem. He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.
The 76-year-old La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.
La Russa also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. After the 2007 case was resolved, La Russa accepted responsibility and said it would never happen again.
La Russa’s Arizona arrest occurred Feb. 24, but the charges were filed Oct. 28 — one day before he was hired to manage the Chicago White Sox. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court and was sentenced to one day of home detention, a fine of nearly $1,400 and 20 hours of community service.
“I know I don’t have a drinking problem, just like I know I made a serious mistake in February,” La Russa said on a conference call with reporters, “and where I am right now is to prove that I don’t have a drinking problem and to prove it every day off the field that I’m going to handle it and what’s painfully clear to me is if I have a drink I will not drive. There’s always an alternative.”
Star midfielder Kyle Beckerman retiring after 21 MLS seasons
SANDY, Utah — Nine-time All-Star midfielder Kyle Beckerman retired Monday after 21 seasons in MLS, the last 14 with Real Salt Lake.
“There are so many people to thank over 21 years,” Beckerman said. “I appreciate all of the teammates I’ve battled with on the field and the coaches who put their trust in me.”
Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in MLS history, the 38-year-old Beckerman retires as the league’s all-time leader in regular-eason matches played (498), matches started (461) and minutes played (41,161). Beckerman started his career with the Miami Fusion in 2000, before moving on to Colorado in 2003. He was traded to Real Salt Lake in 2007.
Beckerman was named captain of RSL in 2008 and a year later helped lead the club to its only MLS Cup title. RSL also reached the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2011, U.S. Open Cup final in 2013 and the MLS Cup final in 2013.
“There aren’t words to describe the impact Kyle has had on our club, MLS, and this community,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said. “When you think of Real Salt Lake, you think of Kyle Beckerman. He is a legend. There will never be another like him.”
Beckerman also made 58 appearance for the United States, including starting all three group stage matches during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He made multiple appearances for the U.S in the Gold Cup and Copa America.
“I’ve been fortunate to play with and against some of the best players in the game,” Beckerman said. “I’ve seen the world through this sport and lived my dream of playing on the world’s biggest stage. I’ve been part of the MLS has made over 25 years and I can’t wait to see what the future will bring.”
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Tiafoe win ATP awards for 2020
LONDON — Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATP’s top awards for 2020 on Monday.
Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.
U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No. 1s.
Federer, who played only six singles all year, was the singles fans’ favorite for a record-extending 18th straight year, and Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth time overall after winning a 13th Roland Garros crown.
Andrey Rublev of Russia was the most improved in rising from No. 23 to a career-high 8 after winning five titles, more than anyone else on the tour.
Tiafoe was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity. The American auctioned signed memorabilia to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief and posted a video that united the Black tennis community in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
The 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was the newcomer of the year after winning three Challengers.
Vasek Pospisil is the comeback player of the year after undergoing back surgery in 2019. The Canadian reached two finals and rose to No. 61 after dropping to No. 150 in 2019.
Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to US
LONDON — American Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.
The forward has managed to play only five times — scoring twice — for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.
“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said on Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.”
Morgan was signed to the Orlando Pride before joining Tottenham in September.
Groundskeeper dies in accident at French soccer stadium
LORIENT, France — A groundskeeper at the stadium of French soccer team Lorient died on Sunday after lighting equipment fell on him following a game, the club said.
The accident occurred shortly after Rennes beat Lorient 3-0 at Stade du Moustoir in northwest France. The club did not immediately identify the man.
The light therapy equipment is used to heat the pitch and is wheeled on and off the field between games.
The city’s mayor, Fabrice Loher, said police had begun an investigation into how the accident occurred, according to the daily Ouest France.
Several Lorient players were reportedly still on the sidelines when the accident took place in one of the penalty areas. Emergency personnel treated him on the field. He died at an area hospital, media reports said.
On Monday morning, Lorient players, staff and employees held a moment of silence for the victim at their training complex.
