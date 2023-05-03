Phoenix Suns say Paul ‘day to day’ with left groin strain
PHOENIX — Suns guard Chris Paul has a left groin strain and the team says his status is considered “day to day” as Phoenix tries to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference playoff series.
The team updated Paul’s status on Tuesday night. Game 3 is on Friday in Phoenix.
Paul — a 12-time All-Star — was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 2 on Sunday when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.
The Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference and won both of the first two games by double digits.
Verlander, Scherzer returning to mound for Mets in Detroit
DETROIT — New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound, perhaps fittingly in Detroit against a team they helped have its last run of success.
“It’s funny how baseball works,” Verlander said Tuesday, surrounded by Detroit and New York-area reporters at Comerica Park.
The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017.
Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury.
“Obviously, I wouldn’t like to start the year on the IL at all,” he said. “But as baseball always tends to have some funny stories and connections, here I am, my first start as a Met in Detroit.”
The 38-year-old Scherzer (2-1, 3.72 ERA) is due to pitch Wednesday night for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy.
The series-opening game Tuesday night was postponed due to rain, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. New York left-hander Joey Lucchesi and Detroit left-hander Joey Wentz were scheduled to start in the first game of the doubleheader, with Scherzer and Tigers right-hander Michael Lorenzen on the mound in the second game.
Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
LAS VEGAS — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs told a judge Tuesday he will admit that he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph, causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. His plea deal is expected to send the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick to state prison for three to 10 years.
Ruggs waived a long-delayed preliminary hearing with the agreement to admit that he drove under the influence of alcohol causing death, a felony, his lawyers said. A six-month sentence for a guilty plea to misdemeanor manslaughter will be folded in with the total.
Ruggs spoke only to acknowledge for Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia that he understands the terms of the agreement. The judge scheduled his plea for May 10. Prosecutor Eric Bauman told the judge the Clark County District Attorney’s office endorsed the deal.
“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all parties involved,” Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement handed to reporters. They and their client and several people with them declined additional comment in the court hallway.
Ruggs’ lawyers lost a bid to prevent prosecutors from presenting evidence that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — after the predawn rear-end wreck that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max.
The speed limit where the crash happened was 45 mph (72 kph), a fraction of what police said Ruggs was driving. Investigators found air bag computer records showing his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette decelerated from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) seconds before slamming into Tintor’s Toyota Rav 4.
AP source: Grizzlies have no plans to bring back Brooks
The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. The Grizzlies have since decided that he won’t be in their future plans, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Brooks released details publicly.
The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies’ decision, and it was subsequently confirmed by ESPN.
Brooks just completed a three-year contract that paid him $35 million. He led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this season, earning a pair of one-game suspensions for surpassing the league threshold for technicals.
He also was fined $35,000 for shoving a camera person on the sideline while chasing a loose ball in Miami in March, which he apologized for later. He was suspended a game in February for hitting Donovan Mitchell in the groin in February, costing him $78,621 in pay, according to Spotrac.com.
The NBA fined Brooks on Sunday $25,000 for not talking to the media after some of Memphis’ losses in its first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA says Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access.”
That included Brooks bolting the Memphis locker room after the Game 6 series-clinching loss before reporters were allowed inside. That 40-point loss was the biggest in franchise history for Memphis, which came in as the West’s No. 2 seed for a second straight season.
Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance in Madrid; Medvedev, Rublev lose
MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz made sure he wouldn’t be among the top seeds being upset at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, playing well from the start to secure his spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev.
After both second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost their fourth-round matches at the clay-court tournament, Alcaraz cruised past 13th-seeded Zverev to stay on track to defend his title at home.
Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also avoided an upset, defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-1. In the women’s draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four by rallying past Mayar Sherif in three sets.
The match between Alcaraz and Zverev was a rematch of last year’s Madrid final, which Alcaraz also comfortably won against the former two-time champion in the Spanish capital.
Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez needs Tommy John surgery
DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the pitcher told reporters on Tuesday.
The surgery has not been scheduled as of yet.
Márquez left last Wednesday’s start at Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the bottom of the fourth inning on his 58th pitch of the game. He was making his first start since April 10, when he left an outing against St. Louis with right forearm tightness and went on the 15-day injured list the next day.
An MRI after the team returned from Cleveland did not reveal any structural damage but more testing showed he needs surgery.
Tommy La Stella cut by Mariners, who bring up Bryce Miller
OAKLAND — Former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella was cut Tuesday by the Seattle Mariners ahead of their game at the Oakland Athletics.
La Stella was released by San Francisco on Jan. 5 with one season left in an $18.75 million, three-year contract. Seattle signed him two weeks later for the $720,000 major league minimum, which was offset against the $11.5 million he was owed by the Giants.
He appeared in 12 games with the Mariners, hitting .190 (4 for 21) with two RBIs. Seattle designated him for assignment and has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers.
The 34-year-old has also played for Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland and San Francisco during his 10-year big league career, hitting .266 with 40 homers and 206 RBIs.
McIlroy needed ‘a reset’ after missing cut at the Masters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy said he needed “a reset” after missing the cut at the Masters.
That’s why the world’s third-ranked player didn’t touch his clubs for more than two weeks, went on vacation to Manhattan with his wife, Erica, to celebrate their anniversary, and withdrew from RBC Heritage — a move that may cost him $3 million.
“It was like, I need to reassess the place I am in my life and what is important to me and what I need to focus my energy on,” McIlroy said Tuesday night in his first comments to reporters in nearly a month.
McIlroy is playing this week in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, where he’s a three-time champion.
While the Masters proved to be a tipping point, McIlroy said it wasn’t his play that prompted him to take a short break. Instead, he said it was the other stresses that engulfed the PGA Tour over the last year, which he has been highly involved in while serving as a player director for the tour’s policy board.
Wrexham party goes on in Wales and maybe Las Vegas, too
WREXHAM, Wales — The party continued for Wrexham on Tuesday as Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined an open-top bus parade to celebrate the Welsh soccer team’s promotion.
The actors reveled with players and fans, as crowds came out to mark the club’s return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.
The team will also jet off to Las Vegas as reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points.
Striker Paul Mullin revealed the plans during an interview with the Footballers’ Football podcast last week.
“(We’re) Off to Vegas,” Mullins said. “Get the plane fired up and all off to Vegas, which will be unbelievable.”
Goalkeeper Ben Foster had hinted Reynolds and McElhenney had more celebrations in store after a dramatic win against closest rival Notts County last month.
“They promised us a big deal at the end of the season,” he told CBS Sports last month. “They promised us a monster one (party) at the end of the season, (that) if we get promoted then they are going to take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights.”
Reynolds and McElhenney have become regular visitors to Wrexham after completing their $2.5 million takeover of the down-on-its-luck team in 2021.
