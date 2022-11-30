Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player
Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football.
The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday along with finalists for most of the other awards that will be presented Dec. 8 on ESPN.
Williams is throwing for more than 300 yards per game and has 34 TD passes against just three interceptions. Stroud has thrown for a nation-leading 37 touchdowns and has the highest passer rating. Hooker was leader of the nation’s No. 1 offense before an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee ended his season Nov. 19.
Other award finalists:
Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year): Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC.
Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver): Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee.
Lou Groza Award (outstanding kicker): Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State; Joshua Karty, Stanford; Jake Moody, Michigan.
Ray Guy Award (outstanding punter): Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati; Bryce Baringer, Michigan State; Adam Korsak, Rutgers.
Davey O’Brien Award (outstanding quarterback): Max Duggan, TCU; C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; Caleb Williams, USC.
Outland Trophy (outstanding interior lineman): Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh; Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.
Jim Thorpe Award (outstanding defensive back): Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.
Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back): Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan; Bijan Robinson, Texas.
Burlsworth Trophy (outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on): Aidan O’Connell, Purdue; Carlton Martial, Troy; Stetson Bennett, Georgia.
John Mackey Award (outstanding tight end): Brock Bowers, Georgia; Michael Mayer, Notre Dame; Sam LaPorta, Iowa.
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”
The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.
It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection.
This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.
The Dolphins will be playing on Sunday night for the second time this year. They beat Pittsburgh on Oct. 23.
Free agent slugger José Abreu signs 3-year deal with Astros
HOUSTON — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston’s lineup.
Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, spent his first nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The first baseman became a free agent after batting .304 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS this year.
With the Astros, he replaces Yuli Gurriel at first base in a batting order that also features All-Star sluggers Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.
Gurriel became a free agent after Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies this month for its second World Series championship.
The 35-year-old Abreu becomes the biggest free agent to switch teams so far this offseason. Born in Cuba, the three-time All-Star and 2014 AL Rookie of the Year is a .292 career hitter in the majors with 243 homers, 863 RBIs and an .860 OPS.
The Astros announced the signing Monday night. Abreu is scheduled to be introduced in a news conference Tuesday morning at Minute Maid Park.
MLB sells share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for $900M
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has sold its remaining share of a streaming service technology company to the Walt Disney Co. for $900 million.
The sale was disclosed Tuesday in Walt Disney Co.’s annual filing report through the SEC. MLB received the $900 million in exchange for the 15% stake it still had in a company called BAMTech, which originally started as MLB Advanced Media in 2000.
The technology helped MLB become a leader in sports streaming in the 2000s.
Walt Disney Co. has been buying chunks of BAMTech for the past five years and now owns 100% of the company.
The National Hockey League sold its 10% share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for a reported $350 million in 2021.
Sun hire Darius Taylor as GM, promote Tuck to assistant GM
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun hired Darius Taylor as the team’s general manager Tuesday and added assistant GM to Morgan Tuck’s title.
Taylor takes over for Curt Miller, who served as Connecticut’s coach and general manager before he left to take the coaching job with Los Angeles last month.
Taylor had been with Atlanta since 2017, rising from assistant coach to interim head coach and assistant GM in 2021.
“I am very proud to be a part of the Connecticut Sun, which for years has been one of the model organizations on and off the court in the WNBA,” Taylor said in a news release. “I’m also extremely excited about helping to empower such a talented group of women and people. ... I look forward to collaborating with our players and staff to continue and build on the winning tradition of this great organization.”
The 28-year-old Tuck has been working in the Sun’s front office since retiring in 2021 because of injuries.
“Having the opportunity to make my mark on the basketball side of the Sun is an awesome opportunity that I’m grateful for,” Tuck said. “There’s a lot to learn, but I’m excited for this next step of my career.”
The pair will work with new head coach Stephanie White, who was hired last week.
Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key from interim to head coach
Georgia Tech named interim coach Brent Key to the full-time position on Tuesday after he led the team to a 4-4 finish.
Key, 44, was in his fourth season as assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26, two days after the Yellow Jackets lost 27-10 to Central Florida and dropped to 1-3.
Georgia Tech’s improvement under Key, who played for the Yellow Jackets and graduated in 2001, convinced Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera and athletic director J Batt to make Key the full-time coach instead of looking outside the program for the hire.
“I am so proud and grateful to be the head coach at my alma mater, Georgia Tech,” Key said in a statement released by the school. “Like I’ve said many times over the past two months, I love this team, and I couldn’t be more excited to be their head coach. We will work unbelievably hard to make our fans, alumni and former players very proud of this program.”
Cabrera said Key’s history with Georgia Tech as a student, player and assistant coach was important.
“As an alum, he understands and cares deeply about this place and our extraordinary student-athletes,” Cabrera said. “He’s not only incredibly competitive but will do everything he can to make sure students grow as athletes, professionals and human beings.”
Georgia Tech had interest in Tulane coach Willie Fritz before choosing to promote Key.
“There was strong interest from across the country to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, and we conducted an exhaustive national search,” Batt said. “At the beginning and end of the search, it was clear that the best choice for Georgia Tech is Brent Key.”
MLBPA keeps Clark, extends executive director through 2027
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027.
The 50-year-old Clark — who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with the Tigers and Diamondbacks — helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season.
The MLBPA confirmed Clark’s extension on Tuesday.
The five-year extension means Clark is in position to lead the players through their next deal, too. The current contract is set to expire after the 2026 season.
Clark has had a busy last few years, helping guide the players through the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He also helped the union add thousands of more players after the minor leagues voted to join the MLBPA earlier this year.
The Athletic first reported the news of Clark’s extension.
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game.
Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be “reassessed in several weeks.” Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5% shooting from the field.
After playing in all 82 games in his first three seasons in the league, the 27-year-old Towns has missed significant time to injuries and illnesses since then.
Newcomer Rudy Gobert has taken over at center with the three-time All-Star Towns sliding to the power forward spot when they’re on the court together. Coach Chris Finch wasn’t ready to publicly assess his lineup options Monday after the game.
The Timberwolves host Memphis Wednesday night.
Jeimer Candelario agrees to 1-year contract with Nationals
WASHINGTON — Infielder Jeimer Candelario agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the club someone to compete for the starting job at third base.
The 29-year-old Candelario is a switch-hitter who is coming off a down year for the Detroit Tigers, hitting just .217 with a .272 on-base percentage in 2022.
But in 2021, he tied for the major league lead with 42 doubles and batted .271 with a .351 on-base percentage, 16 homers and a career-best 67 RBIs.
He was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and the start of 2017, then was traded to Detroit during the 2017 season.
Candelario became a free agent 10 days ago when the Tigers declined to offer him a contract for next season.
Washington, which finished with the worst record in the majors in 2022, also has Carter Kieboom — a first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft who missed all of last season after reconstructive elbow surgery — and Ildemaro Vargas — a 31-year-old who hit .280 in 53 games after joining the Nationals — at third base.
In another move announced Tuesday, the Nationals agreed to a major league deal with outfielder Stone Garrett. The 27-year-old Garrett batted .276 in 27 games as a rookie for the Arizona Diamondbacks this year.
Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday.
Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
Ole Miss had its first 10-win regular season in 2021 and is headed to a bowl game for the third straight year.
“Coach Kiffin is establishing a program that can sustain success and contend for championships,” said Keith Carter, the school’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. “We are investing in our football program like never before.”
Carter cited a “greatly increased salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff,” a $45 million renovation of the Manning center and “tremendous momentum in NIL.”
“We will continue to equip Coach Kiffin with these and the other resources necessary to compete and win at the highest level and build on the accomplishments of the last three seasons,” he said.
Kiffin was regarded as a top candidate for the job at Auburn, which hired Hugh Freeze from Liberty on Monday.
White Sox round out coaching staff under new manager Grifol
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol on Tuesday, hiring José Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach.
They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding coordinator and Geoff Head is senior director of sports performance. Daryl Boston returns as first base coach.
Castro spent the past eight seasons as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach and was part of a staff that helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. The 64-year-old Cuban was a quality assurance coach with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and was a minor league hitting instructor for 24 seasons with the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Mariners.
The 63-year-old Rodriguez has 40 years of professional coaching experience, the past three as Kansas City’s minor-league field coordinator. He was the Royals’ third-base coach from 2011-13 and served in similar roles with Toronto (1998) and Arizona (2002-03). He has also been a first-base coach with Seattle (2008) and Arizona (2001) and bench coach with Montreal (2004) and Washington (2005-06).
The White Sox previously announced pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler would be retained and former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was hired as bench coach.
Grifol is taking over for Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the postseason after running away with the division the previous year.
Northwestern’s Fitzgerald lets defensive coordinator go
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is shaking up his staff after the Wildcats’ worst season in 33 years, announcing Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and two other assistant coaches will not return.
Defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer also were let go after the Wildcats finished 1-11 for their worst record since the 1989 team went 0-11. The lost 17 of their last 18 games.
Northwestern opened the season with a win in Ireland over Nebraska, which later fired coach Scott Frost. The Wildcats went into a tailspin after that and ranked among the worst in the nation in run defense and total offense.
Fitzgerald is 110-101 in 17 seasons leading his alma mater and is by far the school’s winningest coach. He led the Wildcats to Big Ten West championships in 2018 and 2020 plus five bowl victories. But they are 4-20 over the past two seasons.
Harbaugh, Iowa’s Campbell win Big Ten’s top football honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week’s win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.
Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and intercepted two passes as the anchor of an Iowa defense that allowed 14.4 points and 277.9 yards per game to rank among the national leaders. Campbell was the league’s leading tackler in 2021.
The All-Big Ten first team defense, as selected by coaches: linemen, Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Mike Morris, Michigan; Mazi Smith, Michigan; JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State; linebacker, Campbell, Iowa; Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; secondary, Sydney Brown, Illinois; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois; Riley Moss, Iowa; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.
Special teams: kicker, Jake Moody, Michigan; punter, Bryce Baringer, Michigan State; return specialist, Jaylin Lucas, Indiana.
The conference will announce its All-Big Ten offense on Wednesday.
The Associated Press All-Big Ten team and individual honors will be announced Dec. 7.
