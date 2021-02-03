National high school group alters COVID guidance
The National Federation of State High School Associations has revised its original guidance on how to conduct prep sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new guidance suggests community infection rates are a better gauge for transmission of the illness during athletic events rather than categorizing sports into high, medium and low risk. The organization also notes more recent data show transmission is relatively rare during athletic events.
The organization said the science shows infection rates in non-contact sports are lower than those in contact sports, outdoors sports have lower infection rates than indoor sports, and the use of face masks during indoor events produces similar transmission rates to outdoor sports.
The NFHSA also said new evidence reveals a majority of sports-related COVID-19 cases come from social contact rather than participation. It recommends continuing to emphasize social distancing, the use of masks, staying home when ill, proper hygiene in the locker room during contests, while traveling and with interaction in the community.
Lawsuit seeks reversal of Michigan’s ban on contact sports
LANSING, Mich. — A high school sports advocacy group, hockey league and parents of athletes sued Michigan’s health director on Tuesday, seeking a reversal of a 2 1/2-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Let Them Play Michigan, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators who rallied at the Capitol over the weekend, is among the plaintiffs that filed suit in the state Court of Claims. The complaint contends that the pandemic order, which was recently extended through Feb. 21, “arbitrarily and irrationally singles out and deprives” athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms. Competition could resume safely with precautions, according to the lawsuit.
“Unfortunately, there is no other place for citizens to appeal a decision that restricts the parents’ and the student-athletes’ ability to pursue a key component of their public education,” said lawyer Peter Ruddell. “The ban on athletic practice and competitions has restricted the ability of these and many other student-athletes from achieving their career pathway — competing, practicing and potentially gaining a college scholarship.”
The order prohibits contact sports unless all participants, teams and venues comply with an enhanced COVID-19 testing regimen, as conducted by pro and college leagues, or a pilot testing program, which enabled the recent completion of fall high school tournaments that had been suspended. Winter high school sports — basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — along with youth leagues are effectively restricted to non-contact activities only.
State Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, whom Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed to lead the agency 11 days ago, was sued in her official capacity. Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said the department and governor acted decisively in November as a surge in cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals.
Red Sox add Hernández to group vying to replace Pedroia
BOSTON — For three seasons the Boston Red Sox have entered spring training hoping that Dustin Pedroia would be able to make a return to second base on a full-time basis after the franchise stalwart had his career disrupted by a knee injury in 2017.
Those hopes ended on Monday when the four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner announced his retirement, concluding what had been a merry-go-round of surgeries, rehab attempts and setbacks for the longest-tenured player on Boston’s roster and the only holdover from the 2007 championship team.
The Red Sox took another step in moving on Tuesday when they officially announced the signing of infielder Enrique Hernández to a two-year contract for a reported $14 million.
“The team has a lot of really good players ... probably the reason I wanted a two-year deal instead of one is I get invested in teams and my teammates,” he said.
Speaking of the expectations Boston fans have for their teams, he added: “I know that they’re not going to be OK with a multiple-year playoff drought.”
While the 29-year-old doesn’t have Pedroia’s experience, he offers yet another injection of youth and versatility at second, a position that has been seen a platoon of players since Pedroia’s injury.
Hernández is a career .240 hitter with 71 homers with 227 RBIs in seven seasons, most of them with the Dodgers. He played 48 games in the pandemic-shortened season last year and 17 more in the postseason, batting .308 with two homers to help Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series en route to winning the World Series. He also was a member of the Dodgers’ 2018 World Series team that lost to Boston.
Wisconsin high school referee dies after collapse on court
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A high school basketball referee in Wisconsin has died after collapsing on the court during a game.
Tracy Krueger was 69. His death was confirmed in an email by son Brendan Krueger. No cause was given.
His father was stricken while officiating a game between Richland Center and Mount Horeb on Monday night.
Richland Center High School principal Jon Bosworth said Krueger blew his whistle during the second half to indicate he needed a break.
Bosworth said Krueger collapsed as people gathered to help him. Bosworth said it was “a matter of seconds” before Krueger was tended to by medical professionals at the game. He was taken to a hospital and died that night.
The game did not resume after Krueger collapsed.
Brendan Krueger sent an email Tuesday to his father’s friends.
“As he did as a colleague, competitor, teacher, and coach, he was once again sharing his love of athletics, competitive spirit, teamwork and fair play, while refereeing a basketball game when he collapsed on the court,” he wrote.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said Krueger was from Muscoda, Wisconsin, about 60 miles west of Madison.
“Please honor my father, and yourself, by finding time and opportunities to reach out to those around you,” his son wrote. “We all are stronger when we reach out to love and support our family, our friends, our community, and those whose viewpoint doesn’t always match our own.”
Thomas, Johnson headline US roster for AmeriCup qualifying
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas.
Both Johnson and Thomas have past USA Basketball experience as well. Johnson was a member of the U.S. team that won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup. Thomas was a member of the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s National Team.
The roster includes five other players with NBA regular-season experience: Josh Boone, Treveon Graham, James Nunnally, Dakota Mathias and Jordan Sibert. Mathias played in eight games with Philadelphia this season.
Also on the team that will compete in San Juan, Puerto Rico, are Paul Atkinson, Cat Barber, Chris Daniels, Will Davis II, KJ Feagi, Ra’Shad James and Tre’Shawn Thurman.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach and longtime NBA assistant Joe Prunty will coach the squad, with Othella Harrington and Yale coach James Jones on his staff.
FIBA holds draws for Olympic basketball tournaments
USA Basketball won’t have to wait long for intrigue at the Tokyo Olympics.
The U.S. men will open the Olympics against France on July 25, and the U.S. women were placed in the same group as host Japan when the draw for the rescheduled Tokyo Games was held Tuesday. The draw took place in Mies, Switzerland, at FIBA headquarters.
The U.S. men will also face Iran on July 28 and the team that emerges from the qualifying tournament in Victoria, Canada, on July 31 as its other Group A rivals. The last time the Americans played France was in 2019 in the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup in China — when France prevailed to end the U.S. medal hopes.
Sabres/Islanders game postponed
The NHL has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols.
The snowstorm that hit the East Coast postponed the Sabres’ flight until game day, which altered COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and led to the postponement.
The Sabres played two games this past weekend against the New Jersey Devils, who were shut down through at least Saturday with 10 players on the league’s COVID protocols list.
Siena’s 6: A depleted women’s team chooses to play on
Before the Siena bus departs, Saints coach Ali Jaques stands near her seat in the front and counts to ensure that everyone has boarded.
That task won’t take long Tuesday.
Siena — a team that has spent nearly half this season in quarantine — will have only six players aboard when the bus rolls away from the Saints’ campus in Loudonville, New York, for the trip to Monmouth on Tuesday. The total travel party is 10: the players, two coaches, an athletic trainer and a bus driver.
That’s it.
“The novelty of it, I think it’s a thing you have to accept,” Jaques said. “We’re in this weird situation and we have to accept what it is and then understand how we can be successful — and find opportunity in that situation.”
This much is certain: It is a weird situation.
Siena has 14 players on the roster; of the eight who won’t be on the trip to Monmouth, most are in quarantine for virus-related reasons — which can include positive tests or contact tracing suggesting they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has a requirement that teams must play if they have eight available players; Siena elected to play with fewer.
The Saints have been on two road trips already this season. Both times, they arrived at their destination and then found out the games would be canceled because of virus issues. If they play Monmouth on Wednesday night as scheduled in West Long Branch, New Jersey, it will be the Saints’ first road game of the season.
Video game maker EA Sports announces return of NCAA Football
Video game maker EA Sports announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its college football series, which was shelved eight years ago after the NCAA was sued for not sharing revenue from the game with college athletes.
Though there is still much to be sorted out when it comes to whether and how college players will be permitted to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses in the game, Electronic Arts has already taken steps to relaunch the popular franchise.
There is no timetable in place for the next release of a college football game, the company said. But EA announced it has reached an agreement with College Licensing Company, which allows the game maker to use school marques and logos.
“We’ve heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games,” EA Sports executive vice president and general manage Cam Weber said in a statement. “We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development.”
The game was a big hit among players from 2005-13, but it was discontinued as part of the fallout from a federal antitrust lawsuit brought against the NCAA by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon.
Tokyo Olympic organizers reiterate ‘we will hold the games’
TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee had a simple message Tuesday for fellow members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The games will happen.
“No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the games,” Yoshiro Mori, who is also a former Japanese prime minister, told lawmakers. “We should pass on the discussion of whether we will hold the games or not, but instead discuss how we should hold it.”
Mori has been the main cheerleader for several weeks in Japan, backed in Switzerland by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach as reports have swirled that the Olympics might be canceled.
The IOC has aggressively pushed back and says the Olympics will open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of judges, officials, media, broadcasters, sponsors and VIPs. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24 with 4,400 athletes.
With heart issue, virus case left Hoiberg ‘a little scared’
The Nebraska men’s basketball team is emerging from a shutdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak that left coach Fred Hoiberg with a severe case.
“I got a little scared, to be honest with you, just with everything I’ve had in my past with two open heart surgeries and being fully dependent on a pacemaker,” Hoiberg said Tuesday. “It concerned me. And I did have chest pains. That was the scary thing.”
The 48-year-old Hoiberg was born with an abnormal aortic valve and had surgeries in 2005 and 2015, with the first one spelling the end of his NBA playing career.
Hoiberg said he’s undergone a battery of heart tests since recovering from the virus and everything looked normal.
Nebraska paused team activities Jan. 11. Hoiberg said he and two assistants, a graduate assistant, nine players and a student manager tested positive. That’s in addition to another player who had COVID-19 earlier in the season.
Thunder’s Hill out at least 4 weeks after thumb procedure
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.
Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.
Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill’s absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Federer targets tournament comeback in Qatar next month
BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer is aiming to play his first tournament after two knee surgeries and more than one year out in Qatar next month.
Federer told Swiss radio station SRF on Tuesday he has targeted the Doha Open from March 8-13.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he preferred a smaller tournament where he “wouldn’t be in the spotlight too much and the stress is also a little less.”
Now 39, Federer last played in January 2020 at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic while clearly struggling with injury.
Indiana high school coach fired after chair-throwing tirade
GARY, Ind. — An Indiana high school basketball coach has been fired after throwing a chair and a basketball onto the court during a game Friday.
Nick Moore of Lighthouse College Prep Academy, located in the state’s northwest corner, announced on his Twitter account Monday night that he had been dismissed.
After the game, one of Moore’s assistants also hurled a chair onto the court, and the school’s athletic director was ejected during the game for arguing with referees.
The IHSAA, the state’s governing body, said on Tuesday that the Lighthouse boys’ basketball team had been put on probation for the rest of this season and athletic director Lawrence Sandlin had been suspended for Saturday’s game.
Hendrick signs 2 sponsors for Kyle Larson’s return to NASCAR
Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.
Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson’s new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies, existing Hendrick partners, will also be full-time associate sponsors for Larson.
Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. The driver was expected to be NASCAR’s top 2020 free agent but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur while racing online in April.
Larson was suspended the remainder of the NASCAR season but used the time educating himself on racial justice, volunteering with various causes and rebuilding his career.
Hendrick is willing to fund Larson himself but believes companies will realign with the driver once he’s shown he grew from his error. He said the team will show its appreciation to Cincinnati and Freightliner “with high performance on and off the racetrack.”
International Boxing Hall of Fame postponing ceremony
The International Boxing Hall of Fame is postponing its induction weekend for the second straight year due to the “many unknowns” of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall of Fame executive director Ed Brophy says next year’s ceremony is scheduled for June 12 and will be themed a Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy. The event will honor the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Brophy says it’s important to honor inductees in an environment where they can intermingle with one another and fans.
The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker.
The Class of 2021 includes boxers Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre Ward, Laila Ali, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, Jackie Tonawanda and Davey Moore.
Shiffrin to return to speed skiing at worlds in Cortina
Mikaela Shiffrin’s long-awaited return to speed skiing will come at the world championships starting next week.
The American standout announced Tuesday that she plans to enter four events at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo: combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.
It’s the biggest program that Shiffrin has ever embarked on at a major championship — worlds or Olympics.
Before her father died last year, Shiffrin had expanded from her favored technical disciplines of slalom and giant slalom to also race — and excel in — the speed disciplines of super-G and downhill. So much so that she won the gold medal in the super-G at the last worlds in Are, Sweden, two years ago.
9-0 again: Southampton slumps to record-tying loss to Man U
Fifteen months later, it happened again to Southampton.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team has another 9-0 loss to get over after Manchester United cleaned up at Old Trafford to tie the biggest margin of victory since the Premier League began in 1992.
There have been two other games finishing by that score line — and Southampton was on the wrong end of one of them, losing 9-0 at home to Leicester in October 2019.
The other also involved United, a 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995.
Southampton contributed to its own downfall by having two players sent off. The first red card came after just 82 seconds when 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz — making his first Premier League start — was dismissed for a thigh-high lunge on United’s Scott McTominay.
By the time Jan Bednarek was sent off for a brushing against an already falling Anthony Martial in the 86th minute, Southampton was trailing 6-0 and hanging on grimly to avoid more humiliation.
Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, and further goals by Martial and Dan James meant Southampton’s players revisited a score they thought they had seen the back of.
Remarkably, Southampton wasn’t the only team to finish with nine men on Tuesday.
Arsenal also had two players sent off — defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno — in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton.
Leverkusen stunned in extra time by 4th-tier Essen in cup
BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen was stunned in extra time by fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen and knocked out of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss on Tuesday.
Leverkusen, last year’s beaten finalist, struck the post four times while missing a host of chances before Leon Bailey finally broke the deadlock in the 105th minute. The Jamaican forward stayed cool and side-footed inside the far post.
However, Essen midfielder Oğuzhan Kefkir equalized three minutes later and Simon Engelmann completed a remarkable turnaround when he netted the winner in the 117th.
Leverkusen complained that new signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fouled in the buildup, but hopes of a last-minute reprieve were thwarted when the goal was cleared by the video referee.
Holstein Kiel, which knocked out defending champion Bayern Munich in the previous round, defeated second-division rival Darmstadt 7-6 in a penalty shootout after their third-round game ended 1-1 with extra time.
UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games
GENEVA — UEFA set Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline on Tuesday to complete their round of 16 games, with Germany’s limit on travel from England a pending problem.
Liverpool’s visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game could be affected by federal restrictions on arrivals from England where an aggressive variant of COVID--19 is spreading.
Latvia to host men’s ice hockey worlds alone in May
ZURICH — Latvia was picked to stage the men’s world championship alone by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Tuesday after Belarus was removed as co-host last month amid political turmoil there.
The tournament in May will be played at two nearby venues in Riga with all 16 teams staying in the same hotel.
“With teams housed in one location and the Arena Riga and Olympic Sports Centre competition venues located approximately 150 meters away from each other, the IIHF would be able to implement a bubble concept if needed,” the governing body said.
If Latvia can manage the coronavirus pandemic, the IIHF said it could begin offering tickets “within three days’ notice of government approval to host fans in the venues.”
Belarus and Latvia were selected as co-hosts in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.