Knight sets points record in US win at women’s hockey worlds
HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.
The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.
“I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it’s really an honor,” Knight said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention I play with the best players in the world night in and night out when we suit up for the U.S. team. To be able to play with other individuals, and the creativity and competitiveness, it keeps you going.”
Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.
Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.
Amanda Kessel had five assists. The Americans will next face the Czech Republic, which reached the last four for the first time by upsetting Olympic bronze medalist Finland 2-1 in overtime.
Defending champion Canada beat Sweden 3-0 to set up a semifinal against Switzerland, which beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.
Sarah Potomak had a goal and an assist for Canada.
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. They smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers.
When their first doubles match together in 4½ years ended with a loss at the U.S Open on Thursday night, the siblings hugged each other, then left the court to a standing ovation.
The Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.
“I was speechless when I found out I’m going to face these two. I mean, they’re legends. And I was always such a big fan of them, especially Serena. She has been my idol since ever, probably,” said Noskova, a 17-year-old making her Grand Slam debut in doubles. “So I was really happy, excited, but kind of scared, to face them.”
Arthur Ashe Stadium had never hosted a first-round doubles match — for women or men, during the night or day — until this one featuring two members of one family who have combined to claim 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles.
“It’s something incredible, because playing first round in a huge stadium, with 23,000 people, is something amazing,” said the 37-year-old Hradecka, who won major doubles trophies with Andrea Hlavackova at the 2013 U.S. Open and 2011 French Open. “I don’t think (when) we played the final here, it was packed like this.”
The Williams sisters, who did not do interviews after the match, were partnering up for the first time since the 2018 French Open. This was their fourth first-round doubles defeat at a Slam; the most recent had been at the 2013 French Open.
Chinese rookie Yin among 3 tied for LPGA Tour lead in Ohio
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin turned her irritation over a bogey into six birdies over the last 10 holes Thursday for a 6-under 65 and a three-way tie for the lead in the Dana Open.
Hye-Jin Choi, who like Yin earned her LPGA Tour card last year for the first time, and Carlota Ciganda of Spain also had 65 at Highland Meadow.
The large group at 66 included Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire of Ireland.
The 19-year-old Yin has been coping with a wrist injury and missed four straight cuts on the LPGA Tour. Her last appearance was in mid-July, though she played two Epson Tour events.
Her one goal was to play bogey-free, and that ended on the par-3 eighth hole.
“I was so mad after that,” she said. “I just tried to make some birdies.”
Choi did most of her work early in the round and was poised to take the lead until the South Korean had to settle for pars on the back-to-back par 5s at Highland Meadow. Ciganda played in the morning and finished her round with a two-putt birdie on the 18th.
Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension from Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson’s five-year, $245 million extension includes a $50 million singing bonus, $77 million in the first eight months and a whopping $165 million in guarantees — all before he takes his first snap for the Denver Broncos.
Wilson left money on the table, however, declining to reset the NFL’s stratospheric quarterback market.
“For me, it wasn’t really about how much, necessarily,” Wilson said Thursday. “It was about how many — how many Super Bowls we win. And that was really the focus.”
Wilson didn’t want to handicap general manager George Paton as he builds his roster around him. So, he took $49 million on average in new money, $1 million less than Aaron Rodgers did with his four-year, $200 million deal earlier this year to stay in Green Bay.
AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday.
The teams have agreed to move Mitchell to Cleveland for several players, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade. The other particulars of the swap are not yet known.
ESPN was the first to report the trade.
Mitchell is one of the league’s elite scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs, who won 44 games last season with a young nucleus, among the top teams in the loaded Eastern Conference.
Mitchell, who averaged 25.9 points per game last season, will pair with All-Star point guard Darius Garland and he’ll play along with All-Star center Jarett Allen and forward Evan Mobley, who had a strong rookie season.
Panthers place Darnold on IR; QB will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Darnold sustained a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 19.
He started 11 games last season for the Panthers in 2021, but lost his starting job to Baker Mayfield during the preseason. General manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers have no plans to add a quarterback to the 53-man roster at this time and are comfortable going into the season with P.J. Walker as Mayfield’s backup.
The Panthers did, however, add 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback Jacob Eason to the practice squad. Eason was selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has only thrown five passes during his professional career.
Carolina also announced the signing of kicker Eddy Pineiro, who will take Darnold’s spot on the 53-man roster. Pineiro takes over for Zane Gonzalez, who injured his groin against Buffalo and is out for the season.
AP source: Titans OLB Harold Landry tears ACL in practice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.
ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL during practice Wednesday, which was closed to reporters after the first 20 minutes. The person confirmed the report to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on the injury.
Later on Wednesday, the Titans canceled Thursday’s scheduled practice for meetings and conditioning with no media availability. The team is off through Sunday.
Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard called Landry one of the hardest workers he knows.
“We’ll hold it down for you this season, brother,” Byard wrote on social media. “I know you’ll come back stronger!
Ravens’ mascot headed to IR with ‘drumstick’ injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list.
In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe, the team’s bird mascot, was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured.
On Sunday, the Ravens tweeted a picture of the mascot with ice on his left knee, saying he was “resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”
In his video Thursday, Harbaugh said Poe had a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.
“We’re going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next,” Harbaugh said. “See if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”
Stars net Oettinger with $12M, 3-year deal after 64-save 7th
The Dallas Stars signed Jake Oettinger to a $12 million, three-year contract on Thursday, securing the young goaltender whose 64 saves in Game 7 of the playoffs capped the season in which he became the team’s starter.
Even after beginning last season in the minors with several veteran goalies also on the Stars roster, the 23-year-old Oettinger had a 30-15-1 record for them during the regular season. The 64 saves in the finale against Calgary were among 272 he had over the seven games before Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime goal for the Flames ended the first-round series.
“Jake’s performance spoke for itself last season,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “He has elite physical ability and presence in the net, while also exhibiting phenomenal mental strength in high pressure situations. Jake’s poise and character off the ice have made him a leader in our locker room. He has shown that he has the skill, work ethic and poise to excel at the NHL level.”
Jason Robertson, only the fourth Dallas skater with a 40-goal season, was the team’s only restricted free agent still unsigned after Oettinger’s deal got done.
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’
TOPEKA, Kan. — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps.
The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.
The launch meets a goal set by state officials to have the operations running by Sept. 1, in time for the first NFL games. An official launch of the operations is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Bettors must be in Kansas to place their wagers.
Under the law, each state-owned casino may offer in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications.
As of Thursday, in-person betting is available at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.
Hollywood Casino will partner with Barstool Sports for mobile betting and Kansas Star will partner with FanDuel.
Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings, and Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars, and PointsBet.
In-person betting at the two casinos will be announced in the near future, lottery officials said.
Tribal casinos in Kansas are working with state officials on contracts to allow sports betting.
Chile appeal hearing in World Cup case set for Sept. 15
ZURICH — Chile’s appeal hearing to challenge Ecuador’s place at this year’s World Cup because of an alleged ineligible player has been set for Sept. 15.
FIFA said Thursday its appeals committee has invited Byron Castillo, the Ecuador player at the center of the dispute, to be available as a witness.
No target was given for a verdict barely two months before Ecuador is scheduled to open the World Cup against host Qatar on Nov. 20 in Doha.
Although FIFA’s appeal judges rarely overturn a ruling by the soccer body’s disciplinary committee, the Chilean soccer federation has to go through the chamber before making a subsequent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Chilean officials have criticized FIFA for the slow process since the disciplinary ruling on June 10 in Ecuador’s favor.
Chile has claimed to have documents proving Castillo is actually Colombian and was not eligible to play for Ecuador. Castillo played in eight World Cup qualifying games.
Ecuador could be forced to forfeit all eight games as 3-0 losses and drop from fourth place in the South American qualifying group. If the allegation is proven, Chile would rise to fourth in the standings and claim the automatic qualification place.
The World Cup draw was made on April 1 and Ecuador was drawn into a group with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.
Chilean media reported Wednesday one of the three FIFA appeal judges selected is from Qatar. The appeals chairman is Neil Eggleston, an American who was the former White House Counsel.
