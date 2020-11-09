Utah-UCLA game moved back a day to Saturday
LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 Conference has moved Utah’s game at UCLA to Saturday. It was originally scheduled for Friday, but Utah has had a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
The game will now begin at 10:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised by Fox.
The Utes’ opener against Arizona scheduled for this past weekend was canceled when the number of positive cases put them below the conference’s minimum of 53 available scholarship players under the conference’s game cancelation policy.
It was the second of two Pac-12 games that were called off, joining Washington against California.
UCLA opened its season with a 48-42 loss at Colorado.
Tailback Jarek Broussard scored three times in his first start, Colorado’s defense produced two big fourth-down stops in the final quarter and the Buffaloes opened the Karl Dorrell Era by holding off UCLA on Saturday night.
It was far from easy even after amassing an early 28-point lead. UCLA cut the deficit to 48-42 with 1:45 remaining on a 9-yard TD catch by Mike Martinez. But the onside kick was recovered by Colorado’s Dimitri Stanley and the Buffaloes (1-0) ran out the clock.
Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to Academy virus cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.
The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.
Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.
“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.
“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”
Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 1.
“We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital,” the team posted on Twitter this weekend.
Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. The right-hander threw a high fastball that brought O’s catcher Chad Moeller out of his crouch.
Biden, a Little League shortstop who later played center, has frequently been around ballfields. He saw the Phillies a few times in the postseason, including the 2009 World Series, watched Philadelphia play at Washington in 2012, has visited the Yankees at spring training and attended the Little League World Series.
William Howard Taft began the tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch in Washington in 1910. Since then, every sitting president except Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a major league franchise.
Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park and was booed when introduced as Houston played Washington.
When there wasn’t a team in Washington, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton tossed baseballs while in office at other big league parks.
Philly claims Supporters’ Shield on final day of MLS season
The Philadelphia Union wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield and top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs on the final day of the MLS regular season on Sunday.
The Union got goals from Sergio Santos and Cory Burke to beat New England 2-0 and claim the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in club history.
Only Philadelphia and Toronto had a chance to lay claim to the regular-season championship entering the final day of the season. But the Union won all tiebreakers with Toronto as long as they won.
Toronto ended up with the No. 2 seed in the East despite a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.
All seven games involving teams in the Eastern Conference kicked off at the same time, and there was a huge logjam at the bottom of the standings that ended up with both expansion teams claiming playoff spots.
Nashville had already clinched a postseason berth, but it will have a home match in the play-in round after scoring twice in the final minutes to claim a 3-2 win over Orlando City. Fellow expansion side Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 and claimed the final playoff spot in the East after Chicago lost 4-3 to NYCFC.
One of those expansion sides is guaranteed of advancing, with Nashville hosting Inter Miami. In the other play-in round match, No. 8 seed New England will host ninth-seeded Montreal. The Impact beat D.C. United 3-2 to claim a postseason spot.
The loss to Nashville plus Columbus’ 2-1 win over Atlanta United dropped Orlando City to fourth in the final standings. Orlando City will now face No. 5 seed NYCFC in the opening round of the East playoffs. The other Eastern Conference matchup is No. 3 seed Columbus facing No. 6 seed New York Red Bulls.
All matches in the Western Conference kicked off at the same time later Sunday. All eight playoff spots were locked up but seeding was at stake. Sporting Kansas City, Portland and Seattle all entered the day with a chance to finish with the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage thru the West playoffs.
Seahawks sign coach Pete Carroll to contract extension
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday.
The Seahawks did not officially announce the deal, but Carroll spoke about it following the Seahawks’ 44-34 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
The new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season. Carroll said he didn’t feel it appropriate to announce the agreement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For a gesture like this from Jody Allen and the organization and all, and then, at a time when everybody’s suffering and struggling and all that,” Carroll said. “It was something that has been in the works for a long time. I’m talking about way before all the issues that have happened and so it finally came together. Just didn’t feel like it needed to be talked about unless we had to.”
ESPN first reported the agreement.
Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.
Carroll’s previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018.
The 69-year-old has a career regular-season record of 139-92-1 and is 150-92-1 including playoffs. He ranks 22nd on the NFL list in wins in both categories, and is three shy of matching Steve Owen, who has 153 wins, including playoffs.
The extension news came with the Seahawks as one of the contenders in the NFC at 6-2.
Carroll took over in Seattle in 2010 after Jim Mora lasted just one season and following a 5-11 finish. Carroll is the Seahawks longest-tenured and winningest coach with a 106-60-1 record. Seattle has finished with a winning record in each of the past eight seasons.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in 2OT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.
Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.
After Williams gave Norte Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays.
The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn’t help.
The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Schwab Cup headed to Monday finish after 6 playoff holes
PHOENIX — The PGA Tour Champions season will last at least another day.
The final round of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be played on Monday after Kevin Sutherland and Paul Broadhurst traded pars through six playoff holes in near darkness.
Broadhurst played a superb final round on Sunday, erasing a six-shot deficit with a bogey-free 63 in the season finale for the over-50 tour, which won’t crown a champion until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sutherland stumbled through the early part of the round to lose an overnight five-shot lead over Wes Short Jr., but closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to shoot a 2-under 69.
Broadhurst and Sutherland finished at 15-under 198.
After all those birdies, neither could get anything to fall in the playoff.
Trading missed birdie putts as the sun raced toward the horizon, Sutherland and Broadhurst kept agreeing to keep playing, not wanting the tournament to push into Monday.
They finally agreed to call it when Broadhurst missed an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Sutherland dropped in a 4-footer for par.
It was just too dark.
Medvedev beats Zverev to win his 1st Paris Masters final
Daniil Medvedev won the Paris Masters for the first time by beating Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 Sunday for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.
The third-seeded Russian secured just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches, and his previous victory against the imposing German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.
The battle between first-time finalists here and the last two U.S. Open runners-up went with serve — and with no break points — until Zverev broke Medvedev in the 12th game to take the opening set.
When Medvedev hit a forehand long on that point, Zverev let out a loud roar that pierced the silence at a Bercy Arena left empty by the coronavirus pandemic.
Medvedev’s relentless accuracy from the baseline induced a loose shot from Zverev in the ninth game of the second set when he hit long from the back of the court. Medvedev’s pinpoint returning is among the best on the ATP Tour, and that chipped away at Zverev’s confidence as he won only 57% of points on first serve compared to 75% for Medvedev.
Medvedev held to love and clinched the second set with his 13th ace, then took control when Zverev padded a weak forehand into the net and was broken to love. After Zverev missed four break-point chances in the next game, he was punished when Medvedev broke him for a 3-0 lead.
Medvedev clinched the victory on his second match point when Zverev double-faulted for the third time in the match.
They could meet again at the season-ending ATP Finals in London from Nov. 15-22.
