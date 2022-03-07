MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining resumed Sunday, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track.
The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions to each other. Talks broke off Tuesday after nine days of negotiations in Jupiter, Florida, and Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games.
This was the first meeting since then, coming in the first season delayed by labor strife since 1995. Manfred was in the MLB offices Sunday but did not attend the bargaining sessions.
The union followed the four-day recess by putting many of its proposals in writing.
“We were hoping to see movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said. “The players’ association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards. Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond, but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”
Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remained far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players. The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million but left its proposals for the luxury tax and minimum salary unchanged.
Players declined to publicly respond to MLB but have maintained they withdrew their proposals for expanded free agency and arbitration and decreased revenue sharing while reducing their request on the bonus pool from an original $120 million. They also have offered to agree to uniform and helmet advertising.
After the main session, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer held a one-on-one meeting. Players suggested the sides meet again Monday, and MLB told the union it would get back with a decision on whether to meet.
Jin Young Ko wins on return to LPGA Tour after 3-month break
SINGAPORE — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.
Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).
Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.
She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.
“I am just proud of myself to record 60s, 15 rounds like straight. So I’m so happy,” said Ko. “I feel amazing right now.”
Jeongeun Lee6 was tied with Ko on the 18th but had a double-bogey 6 to finish with a 69 and tied for fourth with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (67).
Three players were tied for sixth, four strokes behind Ko — Australian Hannah Green (66), Canadian Brooke Henderson (67) and Amy Yang of South Korea, who shot 68.
Randle fined $50K for shoving Johnson in Knicks’ wild loss
NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Sunday for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation.
Randle and Johnson were both called for technical fouls after bumping chests and exchanging words in the third quarter of a wild 115-114 victory by the Suns over the Knicks on Friday night. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.
Johnson responded with a brilliant fourth quarter, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points. His ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key, capping a 21-point fourth quarter that included six 3s.
The Knicks looked like they were headed for an impressive road win before Randle’s ill-timed outburst late in the third quarter sent him to the locker room. Instead, New York blew a 14-point lead in Randle’s absence and dropped its seventh straight game.
Ukrainian refugee Yastremska falls just short in Lyon final
LYON, France — Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.
The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Zhang won her third career title.
Former Arizona State QB Daniels transfers to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is transferring to LSU, where he will enter a wide-open competition to be the starter in coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers.
“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” Kelly said Sunday in a statement. “He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”
Daniels entered the transfer portal last month, not long after Arizona State fired its offensive coordinator in the midst of an NCAA investigation.
He has been Arizona State’s starter the last three seasons, throwing for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 29 games.
The junior has two years of eligible remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all athletes who competed during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
They’re off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record
WILLOW, Alaska — The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska’s western coast.
The race will take the mushers across Alaska’s untamed and unforgiving terrain, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the unpredictable Bering Sea ice.
The winner is expected to cross the finish line in the western Alaska coastal community of Nome about nine days after the start.
For the first time ever in 2021, the race did not finish in Nome because of the pandemic. Instead, the race started in Willow, went to the ghost town of Iditarod and then doubled back to Willow.
Dallas Seavey won the 2021 race, matching musher Rick Swenson for the most wins ever with five apiece. Swenson, 71, last won in 1991 and hasn’t raced the Iditarod since 2012.
Seavey is looking to make history by becoming the first musher to hold six titles. Seavey has said he will likely take a break after this year’s race to spend time with his daughter.
There are two four-time champions in the race with Martin Buser and Jeff King. Buser is running in his 39th Iditarod, and King stepped in just days before the race started to run musher Nic Petit’s team after Petit said on Facebook he contracted COVID-19. Also in the race are 2018 winner Joar Leifseth Ulsom and 2019 winner Pete Kaiser.
Fifteen mushers signed up but withdrew from the race before it started, including Petit and the 2020 winner Thomas Waerner of Norway, who wasn’t able to secure travel documents to the U.S.
Omaha fires Derrin Hansen following another 5-win season
OMAHA, Neb. — Derrin Hansen, who coached Omaha during its transition from Division II to Division I, was fired Sunday after a second straight five-win season.
Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks’ staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015.
The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost 87-79 to South Dakota State on Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament.
“I ask that the entire Maverick community join me in thanking Coach Hansen for his many contributions to Omaha Athletics and our university,” athletic director Adrian Dowell said. “In 17 years leading Omaha Men’s Basketball, Coach Hansen represented UNO with class, impacted countless lives through his mentorship of student-athletes on and off the court, and successfully transitioned the program to the Division I level.”
The Mavericks reached the Summit League Tournament final in 2017 and came within a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from making the NCAA Tournament. They returned to the Summit final in 2019.
The Mavericks were a combined 10-45 the last two years, 7-25 in the Summit League.
“After a careful assessment of the program, I am confident that under new leadership, Omaha Basketball can achieve sustainable success at the top of our league, and we are committed to elevating the program’s stature,” Dowell said.
