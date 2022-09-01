Dorsey scores, Houston Dynamo win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC
HOUSTON — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.
Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.
Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.
Riqui Puig scores in 89th to give LA 2-2 tie with Toronto FC
TORONTO — Riqui Puig scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night in former Reds coach Greg Vanney’s return to BMO Field.
Puig, a former Barcelona product making his second start for the Galaxy, hammered a shot past goalkeeper Alex Bono.
Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (9-13-7) the lead in the 81st minute on a penalty kick. Former Toronto player Raheem Edwards conceded the penalty, cutting down Bernardeschi as the winger sliced into the box. Bernardeschi has six goals in eight games for Toronto.
Douglas Costa opened the scoring for Los Angeles (11-11-5) in the 24th minute. Jesus Jimenez tied it in the 62nd.
Vanney coach Toronto from August 2014-December 2020. He holds franchise coaching records for games (250) and wins (112) and led the team to three MLS Cup finals, winning the title in 2017, and three Canadian Championships.
Anaheim Ducks acquire D Dmitry Kulikov from Minnesota
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations.
The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.
The Florida Panthers’ first-round pick in 2009 will begin his 14th NHL season with his seventh team next month. He has 42 goals and 156 assists in 805 career games.
Kulikov is the latest low-risk veteran addition to the rebuilding Ducks, who have bolstered their gifted young core with complementary talent during their first offseason under new general manager Pat Verbeek. Anaheim signed productive defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year deal after signing center Ryan Strome and forward Frank Vatrano to multiyear deals.
Kulikov has one year and $2.25 million remaining on his contract. Minnesota has spent much of the summer attempting to squeeze its payroll under the NHL salary cap.
Anaheim is still currently near the league’s minimum payroll as Verbeek carefully manages his long-term commitments with a rebuilding roster.
Low on water, prep football adapts in Mississippi’s capital
Marcus Gibson never realized how much water a high school football program used until it was gone.
Even so, he considers his team one of the lucky ones as a water crises roils Mississippi’s largest city.
The football coach at Murrah High School — right in the middle of Jackson, Mississippi, not far from the state capitol — says that his fieldhouse has about 40 to 50 cases of bottled water stacked along the walls thanks to players’ parents, administration and other benefactors. That should be plenty for his team to drink over the next few days at practice.
“Hydration isn’t much of a problem,” he said “It’s everything else.”
Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant. Torrential rains caused the Pearl River to flood, exacerbating problems with pumps.
Jackson schools moved to online classes and canceled some of this weekend’s high school football games because of uncertainty about water. Some restaurants closed, while others are bringing in tankers of clean water from the suburbs. People are waiting in long lines to receive bottled water for drinking or non-potable water for flushing toilets.
Even before the water pressure dropped perilously low, Jackson’s water system was fragile and officials had warned for years that widespread loss of service was possible.
La Russa out indefinitely with health issue
CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue.
The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.”
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out.
“It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”
La Russa’s absence on Tuesday was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.
USA Hockey, women’s players reach 1-month contract extension
Members of the U.S. women’s hockey team agreed to extend their existing contract for one month on Wednesday to focus on completing the world championship tournament in Denmark.
Representatives for both the players and USA Hockey confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, hours before their current contract was set to expire.
“It gives everybody a little bit of breathing room,” said the players’ lawyer, Dee Spagnuolo. “We will use that month to focus on issues of critical importance to the players. In the meantime, the players are focusing on gold.”
In saying an extension was in place, USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer said “our focus is on the world championships,” while adding: “Conversations continue to be productive and everyone feels like we’re in a decent spot.”
The extension avoids putting the players in a difficult situation in continuing to compete at the 10-nation tournament without a deal in place.
Bills sign ex-Broncos punter Martin, place Stevenson on IR
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills filled their punter vacancy by signing Sam Martin on Wednesday, two days after the 10th-year player was cut by the Denver Broncos.
Buffalo had no punter on the roster after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit last week of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last fall.
Martin worked out at the Bills’ facility earlier Wednesday. The workout was key for Martin after he hurt his ankle in warmups before the Broncos’ 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo on Aug. 20.
Martin was due to make $2.7 million this season before losing the job in Denver to Corliss Waitman.
Buffalo freed up a roster spot to sign Martin by placing Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve after the receiver/returner had surgery to repair a foot injury he sustained during training camp. Stevenson will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.
Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he earned league all-rookie honors in 2013. The 32-year-old ranks ninth among active players in averaging 46.1 yards per punt.
The Bills selected Araiza, nicknamed “Punt God” for his on-field exploits at San Diego State, in the sixth round of the draft. Buffalo cut punter Matt Haack on Aug. 22, giving Araiza the job. The civil lawsuit accusing Araiza was filed on Thursday, and the Bills released him two days later.
AP sources: Presidents meeting to discuss CFP expansion
The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season.
Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that CFP’s Board of Managers, led by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, is set to convene by video conference.
There is no guarantee the presidents will take any official action or vote to approve an expansion model, but another person familiar with the situation told AP they would like to accelerate a process that had ground to a halt six months ago.
All the people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the board’s plans were not being made public.
The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, is scheduled to meet next week in Dallas.
The management committee is responsible for hashing out a format for the CFP, but the presidents have the final say on what happens with the playoff.
Back in February, CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock announced expansion talks among the commissioners had failed to produce the needed unanimous consensus in time for the format to change before the end of the current contract with ESPN. That deal runs through the 2025.
Panthers’ Mayfield denies using malicious words vs. Browns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield went to his denial play call.
Carolina’s starting quarterback said that he never said anything malicious about the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to the Panthers this summer.
“First, I didn’t say that,” Mayfield said following Wednesday’s practice. “Everybody is going to write what they want (because) there is history there the last four years.”
NFL Network analytics analyst Cynthia Frelund, who was working as a Buffalo Bills sideline reporter for Friday night’s preseason game against Carolina, said on a podcast that Mayfield had some choice words for his former team following the game.
Frelund said Mayfield said “I’m going to (expletive) them up, ” when talking about Panthers’ Sept. 11 season opener against the Browns while a guest on the “Around the NFL” podcast with Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal.
Commanders prepare to play without Robinson after shooting
ASHBURN, Va. — Brian Robinson Jr. is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after being shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery last weekend.
While there’s no timetable for Robinson to play football again, knowing that’s even a possibility potentially later in the year because the rookie running back avoided more serious injury is helping teammates and Washington Commanders officials process the situation. The NFL team is preparing to open the season without Robinson, who was expected to be a starter and play a key role.
“He is tremendously blessed and fortunate to be where he is,” general manager Martin Mayhew said. “Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living and then you worry about his health long term and then you worry about his ability to play football. And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing.”
Robinson had surgery Monday and then was discharged from a Washington hospital. The 23-year-old who played at Alabama showed up on crutches to the team’s practice facility Tuesday and Wednesday and met with players, coaches and doctors.
Coach Ron Rivera, who visited Robinson in the hospital on Sunday night in the aftermath of the shooting, said it was important for players to see their wounded teammate in person.
MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job
NEW YORK — Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing.
The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993 and sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021, and Hernández asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February to throw out Oetken’s decision.
Hernández served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16, at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season and for part of the 2021 season, but has not been made a permanent crew chief.
“Hernández has not presented, and the record does not contain, a scintilla of evidence that MLB’s actions were based on his race or national origin,” MLB wrote in a 58-page filing Wednesday.
MLB said Hernández does not have a legal basis to claim that he need not show discrimination statistically because of the relatively small sample sizes involved in his case.
Rays LHP Shane McClanahan to IL with shoulder injury
MIAMI — The Rays placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch from Tampa Bay’s 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins.
McClanahan cut his pregame warmup short Tuesday because of the injury. He later said “something just didn’t feel right.”
McClanahan underwent imaging on his shoulder Wednesday, which revealed a “best case scenario,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
Cash said McClanahan will get an injection in the shoulder when the team returns to Tampa, and he is optimistic that the injury will not lead to an extended absence.
“I think we made the right decision to shut it down and just catch it early,” McClanahan said. “When I was told ‘best case scenario,’ I was very, very pleased. This could have gone a lot of different ways. For it to be what it is, it’s a sigh of relief.”
The Rays, who hold the top AL wild-card spot, recalled right-hander Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham Wednesday.
Vikings get ‘20 1st-round pick Reagor in trade with Eagles
EAGAN, Minn. — Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago.
The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU.
Jefferson has the most receiving yards (3,016) in NFL history over a player’s first two seasons. Reagor has 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns over two years.
With Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn entrenched as the top three wide receivers, Reagor will bring more value as a punt returner. He returned one punt for a 73-yard touchdown as a rookie and averaged 7.3 yards per punt return in 2021 on 31 attempts.
That’s the role the Vikings were targeting for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was waived to make room on the 53-man roster for Reagor. Smith-Marsette, a fifth-round draft pick out of Iowa last year, had an uneven training camp. As a rookie, he had four kickoff returns for an average of 20.8 yards and took two of his five receptions for touchdowns.
FAMU players ask school president for ‘changes made now’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M’s football team, which considered not traveling for its season opener at North Carolina last week, is openly questioning the level of financial and compliance support players are receiving from the university.
Nearly 90 players penned a blistering letter to school president Larry Robinson on Sunday, a day after the team lost 56-24 to the Tar Hills while playing without 26 ineligible players. FAMU was paid $450,000 to make the trip to Chapel Hill.
The letter implored Robinson for “changes made now” and says “we are not interested in further empty dialogue with you or your staff.” The letter says players knelt in protest during two school songs played after the game and will continue to do so “until significant changes that facilitate a positive student-athlete experience are made.”
FAMU plays Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami on Sunday, a game nationally televised on ESPN2.
The letter clarifies players were ruled ineligible not for academic performance but rather because of “procedural issues within the registrar’s office, compliance department and academic advisement.” FAMU has one compliance and one academic adviser for athletics, according to the university.
Lawyers bash Goodell-led arbitration in NFL racial bias suit
NEW YORK — Lawyers for three Black NFL coaches alleging racial bias by the league took aim directly at Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in their latest arguments against arbitrating a dispute they say belongs before a jury.
In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawyers wrote that arbitration would allow “unconscionably biased one-sided ‘kangaroo courts’” to decide the outcome of the lawsuit filed in February by Brian Flores, who was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He is now an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two other coaches — Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.
Their lawyers said Goodell, who would lead the arbitration if the case is not decided by a jury, could not be fair in overseeing and ruling on the dispute as to whether the league engages in systemic discrimination. They included in their submission articles about Goodell’s salary and other personal details.
NCAA approves transfer windows and enforcement reforms
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday approved the implementation of set time periods when athletes can enter the transfer portal and immediately be eligible to compete at their new schools, along with reforms to the enforcement process.
The proposed changes came from the Transformation Committee as part of the first phase of that group’s work.
The changes to transfer rules will go into effect immediately. Sport-specific windows will be set during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be eligible immediately to compete the following school year.
Athletes in winter sports would be required to provide written notification of transfer within 60 days following the NCAA championship selections in their sport.
For spring sports, the transfer windows will be Dec. 1-15 plus a 45-day period beginning the day after championship selections are made.
In fall sports, including football, the first window will begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be from May 1-15.
Mets rookie 3B Brett Baty set for thumb surgery
NEW YORK — Brett Baty has a torn ligament in his right thumb that requires surgery and will likely sideline the New York Mets’ rookie third baseman for the rest of the regular season.
Baty was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday in a move announced about 45 minutes before New York’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had been subbing at third for Luis Guillorme, sidelined with a groin strain, and Eduardo Escobar, who returned Saturday from an oblique injury.
The team selected the contract of speedy outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse, leaving the NL East leaders without a backup infielder for the middle game of a series between the top two teams in the National League.
New York can add more reinforcements Thursday, when major league rosters expand from 26 to 28 players.
A highly rated prospect, Baty was batting .184 with two homers and five RBIs in 11 games with the Mets during his first stint in the majors. With two third basemen injured, they called him up Aug. 17 after only six games at Syracuse following his promotion from Double-A Binghamton, and he homered in his first big league at-bat that night in Atlanta.
Exhibition games start Feb 24 as MLB hopes for normal spring
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s exhibition season will begin Feb. 24 in Arizona when San Diego hosts Seattle in Peoria and Kansas City takes on Texas in Surprise, the start of what could be the first normal spring training since 2019.
All 30 teams are scheduled to play Feb. 25 as games start in Florida, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.
Spring training was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Workouts were restricted the following year due to coronavirus protocols, and stadium capacity was limited to 1,000 to 3,630 per game.
Spring training workouts in 2022 were to have started on Feb. 16 but were delayed until March 11 by a 99-day lockout. The start of spring training games was pushed back from Feb. 25 to March 17 and teams were limited to a schedule of 17-18 exhibition games. Opening day was rescheduled from March 31 to April 7.
Next year’s voluntary reporting date is Feb. 15 for pitchers, catchers and injured players and Feb. 20 for other players, but pitchers and catchers preparing for the World Baseball Classic have a mandatory reporting date of Feb. 13, with position players arriving three days later. The mandatory reporting date for everyone else is Feb. 25.
Big 12 looks to potential early extension of media rights
IRVING, Texas — The changing Big 12 Conference plans to enter into discussions with ESPN and Fox about a potential early extension of its media rights deal that still has two more football seasons left after this one.
New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said Wednesday that given the changing landscape of college athletics, the league welcomes “the opportunity to engage with our partners to determine if an early extension is in the best interest of all parties.”
An early negotiation for the Big 12 could be significant, given that the Pac-12 board of directors a month ago authorized pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements after the decision by UCLA and Southern California to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12′s current deal expires in 2024.
The Big 12’s deal with ESPN and Fox goes through the 2024-25 academic year. That also is the latest that Oklahoma and Texas, the league’s only football national champions, will leave to join the expanding Southeastern Conference.
Haaland taking EPL by storm with back-to-back hat tricks
Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm.
Back-to-back hat tricks. Nine goals in five games. No player has ever made as good a start to the Premier League as the towering Norway striker.
Haaland’s latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City’s 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, three days after achieving the same feat in the second half against Crystal Palace.
City was banking on Haaland being the heir to long-time striker Sergio Aguero and it’s already looking as if that is the case.
Aguero previously held the record for most goals in a player’s first five Premier League appearances, with eight along with former Coventry striker Mick Quinn (from the early 1990s). Haaland has bettered that, and surely more scoring records will fall if he continues like this.
Sabres re-sign goalie Luukkonen to 2-year, $1.675M contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are providing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen two more years to develop into an NHL starter after signing the goalie to a $1,675,000 contract Wednesday.
Luukkonen was a restricted free agent, who has spent most of the past two seasons in minors. He has a 3-8-2 career NHL record, including going 2-5-2 last season.
From Finland, the 23-year-old was selected by Buffalo in the second-round of the 2017 draft.
Luukkonen is projected to open this season in the minors after the Sabres re-signed Craig Anderson to a one-year contract, and signed former Winnipeg Jets backup Eric Comrie to a two-year contact in free agency this summer.
UEFA: Women’s Euro live TV audience doubles from ‘17 edition
NYON, Switzerland — The European Championship in women’s soccer was watched by a tournament-record total live audience of 365 million broadcast viewers, which is double the number from Euro 2017, UEFA said Wednesday.
A global audience of 50 million was projected for the July 31 final when host England beat Germany 2-1, watching television in- and out-of-home plus on live streams. UEFA said that figure would be more than three times the cumulative live audience for the 2017 final, when the host nation Netherlands beat Denmark.
Euro 2022 was projected to have doubled its live audience since 2017 which was also a 16-team tournament played over 31 games.
Stadium attendances in England also set tournament records with an overall total of 574,875, at an average of 18,544 per game, and 87,192 at Wembley Stadium for the final — a record for the final of a men’s or women’s Euros.
