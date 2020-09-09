George, Leonard lead Clippers to win over Nuggets
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Paul George scored 32 points, Kawhi Leonard added 23 along with a big late block and the dynamic duo helped the Los Angeles Clippers rally in the fourth quarter for a 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series Monday night.
Leonard did a little bit of everything as he grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists. He also had two blocks, including one late on a shot by Jamal Murray at the rim.
Los Angeles takes a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Wednesday.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers called a timeout to calm down the Clippers with 8:29 left and trailing 97-90. Fueled by defense, Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run to take a 104-101 lead. The Cilppers wouldn’t trail again.
Lou Williams sealed the win with a driving layup that extended the lead to six with 2:04 left. George turned in a torrid shooting night. He finished 12 of 18 from the floor, including five 3-pointers.
Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver despite a sore right wrist that had him questionable before the game.
Clippers get final city approval to build Inglewood arena
INGLEWOOD — The Los Angeles Clippers have received final approval from Inglewood’s city government to begin construction on their new arena next summer.
The Clippers announced the approval from the city council Tuesday, along with a joint deal to buy the publicly owned property on the arena site for $66.25 million.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is building a privately financed 18,000-seat arena along with a practice facility and corporate offices for his NBA franchise, which has shared Staples Center downtown with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings since it opened in 1999.
Ballmer intends to open his new arena in 2024, immediately following the expiration of his team’s lease at Staples Center. The Clippers plan to break ground on the estimated $1.2 billion project in 2021.
Minor League president retires amid contraction talks
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner abruptly announced his impending retirement amid talks between the minors and Major League Baseball to dramatically restructure baseball’s developmental pipeline.
O’Conner was with MiLB for 28 years, including a 13-year run as president. He was re-elected to serve a four-year term last December, but he said in a statement Tuesday that he will retire on Dec. 31.
His departure comes weeks before the Sept. 30 expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body for the minors. MLB proposed shrinking the affiliated minors from 160 teams to 120 last year, drawing outrage from minor league team owners, fans in those communities and public officials including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Then the coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season in June. The NAPBL said at the time that more than half of its 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections, changing the calculus of the PBA talks.
A restructuring of the minors that includes contraction now seems likely. O’Conner won’t be the person to oversee that change.
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo leads NBA’s All-Defensive team
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year, so it should be no surprise that he was also the leading vote-getter for the league’s All-Defensive team.
The Milwaukee Bucks forward — and favorite to win his second consecutive MVP award — appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league.
Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks on the 10-person squad, announced by the league Tuesday.
Also on the first team: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
The second team selections were Los Angeles Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard at forward and Patrick Beverley at guard, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez at center and Eric Bledsoe at guard, and Miami forward Bam Adebayo.
Broncos star Miller sustains serious ankle injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t addressed Miller’s injury, said the team was awaiting results of an MRI on Miller.
The practice took place indoors because of a snowstorm that struck the Rocky Mountains after a series of upper-90s and 100-degree days.
Carlos Bocanegra lone inductee to Soccer Hall for 2020
Former U.S. national team defender Carlos Bocanegra will be the lone inductee to the National Soccer Hall of Fame for 2020.
Bocanegra, currently technical director for Atlanta United, will be enshrined in a ceremony with the 2021 class next year at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, this year’s ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bocanegra played for the national team from 2001 to 2012, making 110 appearances, 64 as captain. He scored 14 goals, the most by any U.S. defender.
His 15-year professional career included stints with Fulham in the English Premier League, and Rennes and Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 in France. He played his final two seasons in the United States with Chivas USA.
He was hired by Atlanta United in 2015, helping the team to the 2018 MLS Cup title.
He is the 305th player inducted into the Hall of Fame. There were 42 players, 12 veterans and 10 builders on the ballot, but Bocanegra was the only person who reached the required threshold of 66.7% of the ballots submitted.
Among those who did not reach the threshold were Hope Solo and Steve Cherundolo. Last year, Abby Wambach was the only player inducted.
Tour riders cleared of virus, Bennett wins Stage 10
ILE DE RE, France — Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday.
Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, while Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey.
After the 168.5-kilometer (105-mile) ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace.
Having performed 841 tests of all 166 riders and team staff over the past two days, organizers gave all cyclists the go-ahead to start. But Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus.
Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble.
NFL reports one new positive test for virus
The National Football League and NFL Players Association say there’s been just one new confirmed positive test for COVID-19 among players and seven new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing.
The period covered Aug. 30 through Labor Day and included 44,510 tests. A total of 17,519 tests were given to 2,641 players and 26,991 to 5,708 personnel. Players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily, while Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly.
Those who test positive are immediately isolated, not permitted access to club facilities, and have no direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Barty opts out of French Open title defense amid pandemic
BRISBANE, Australia — Ash Barty has prioritized her health over her status as women’s tennis No. 1 by opting out of a second Grand Slam event during the coronavirus pandemic, this time skipping a title defense at the French Open.
After pulling out of the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has also decided against traveling to Europe for a clay court tournament in Rome and the rescheduled French Open from Sept. 27 because of concerns over COVID-19. She has indicated she may not play competitively again until 2021.
The 24-year-old Australian said it was a tough decision, particularly because Roland Garros is where she captured her first major title last year.
Hull out of ANA Inspiration after positive test
Charley Hull of England has withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Hull has one LPGA Tour title among her four professional wins. She said she wasn’t feeling her best when she arrived in the California desert but chalked that up to jet lag, extreme heat and her asthma acting up.
She was told of her positive test result on Tuesday morning and will self-isolate for 10 days.
The LPGA Tour said everyone else has returned negative results for the coronavirus test, pending the results of one player and one caddie.
The ANA Inspiration is typically played the first weekend in April. It was moved to September when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for some five months.
BYU rolls past Navy 55-3 in season-opener with no fans
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and BYU put the clamps on Navy’s usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night inside an eerily empty stadium at the Naval Academy.
The Cougars scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, led 31-0 at halftime and coasted to their most lopsided victory since a 70-6 blowout of Wagner in October 2015.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had none of the pageantry and atmosphere usually associated with a football game at Navy. There were no lavish tailgates in the parking lot, no flyover before the opening kickoff, the Brigade of Midshipmen was not allowed in the stadium and the 34,000 seats remained vacant due to restrictions ordered by the state of Maryland.
Oregon’s Sewell opts out of the season for NFL Draft
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who won the Outland Trophy as a sophomore last season, has decided to opt out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Sewell is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft.
“The love and support I received has been overwhelming, and I could not be more grateful,” Sewell posted to Twitter. “But ever since I was little, I have dreamt of playing professional football.”
Sewell is just the third unanimous All-American at Oregon, and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. He was named the AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
The Pac-12 announced last month that it was postponing all sports until the new year out of concerns about COVID-19 and its impact on both individuals and communities. The Big Ten also postponed the season.
Rivera misses Washington practice to begin cancer treatments
Ron Rivera missed Washington’s first game week practice to begin treatment for a form of skin cancer, so Jack Del Rio stepped in as planned.
“We carried on as normal,” Del Rio said Tuesday. “It was pretty much business as usual.”
Exactly like Rivera wanted. The veteran NFL coach didn’t want his diagnosis or treatments for squamous cell carcinoma to interfere with football, and his defensive coordinator followed orders and began the team’s preparations for the season opener Sunday against Philadelphia.
F1 champ Lewis Hamilton sets up electric offroad team
LONDON — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a team to compete in an all-electric offroad racing series, though he won’t be behind the wheel.
Hamilton said on Tuesday his new team will be called X44 in a nod to his F1 car number — itself derived from the number of his childhood go-kart — when the Extreme E series launches in 2021.
Extreme E will race identical, purpose-designed electric vehicles in remote locations in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil.
Organizers say they want to raise awareness of damage to the environment and will have a legacy program to protect the areas hosting the races. There will be no fans on site and teams will travel on a converted cargo ship with an on-board laboratory.
NBA will allow team staff to bring guests to Disney bubble
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month, with the league sharing final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.
Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.
Cardinals, WR Hopkins agree to 2-year extension through 2024
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season.
The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million.
Bucs add QB Josh Rosen, K Greg Joseph to practice squad
TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll get to learn from Tom Brady.
The Bucs also announced Tuesday the signing of kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad, which still has one opening following the release of quarterback Reid Sinnett.
Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and is joining his third team in as many years.
He appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Arizona as a rookie, then started three of six games he played with the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him in a 2019 trade.
AP source: Browns, RB Kareem Hunt agree to 2-year extension
Kareem Hunt has found a home — at home.
Suspended last season by the NFL for two physical off-field altercations, Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
Hunt, who served his eight-game suspension after joining Cleveland as a free agent, is expected to sign the deal Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t finalized without the running back’s signature.
The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed, the person said.
Braves’ rotation takes another hit as Max Fried placed on IL
The Atlanta Braves’ season-long rotation woes continued Tuesday when Max Fried, the top healthy starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.
Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Fried has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Anthopoulos said he hopes Fried can return from the IL as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 16.
Giants waive Baker, cornerback facing armed robbery charges
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.
The Giants announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week after co-owner John Mara said the team was close to a decision on Baker’s future with the club.
Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida.
Baker has not participated in any Giants activities since the alleged robbery.
Rafael Nadal to return to tennis at next week’s Italian Open
ROME — Rafael Nadal is preparing his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff at next week’s Italian Open.
“The Foro Italico is always a special place for me and even more so this year as it will be my first tournament following a long period without playing,” Nadal, who has won the Rome tournament a record nine times, said in a video message played at the event’s presentation on Tuesday.
Because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal preferred not to travel to New York for the ongoing U.S. Open. He last played in February, when he won a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
The Sept. 14-21 Italian Open, which was postponed from its usual slot in May, will therefore be Nadal’s main preparation for the French Open later this month.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the U.S. Open, is also entered.
North American qualifying for 2022 World Cup delayed
ZURICH — The start of World Cup qualifying for lower-ranked teams in North and Central America was postponed Tuesday until next year, which means there aren’t enough remaining dates in the current FIFA calendar to complete the program.
FIFA and regional soccer body CONCACAF said qualifiers that had been scheduled for October and November had to be pushed back because of travel and quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
De Bruyne named English football’s player of the year
LONDON — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was voted English football’s player of the year on Tuesday, denying Liverpool a third straight winner of the prestigious award.
De Bruyne became the first City player to capture the Professional Footballers’ Association award after scoring 13 goals and making a record-tying 20 assists last season.
The Belgian credited manager Pep Guardiola for giving him the freedom to be creative.
Soccer clubs income hit by $680M UEFA rebate to broadcasters
GENEVA — Amid a cash crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European soccer clubs were told Tuesday that UEFA is repaying 575 million euros ($680 million) to broadcasters because of the disruption to the Champions League and Europa League.
UEFA sales of broadcasting and sponsorship rights for its club competitions were set to earn 3.25 billion euros ($3.8 billion) annually through the 2020-21 season.
Japan’s baseball, soccer leagues want more fans in stands
TOKYO — Japanese baseball and soccer want government approval to let more fans into their stadiums now that the COVID-19 infection rate is trending downward, the heads of the leagues said Tuesday.
Nippon Professional Baseball and the soccer J-League are asking the government to allow a maximum of 20,000 fans or up to 50% capacity — whichever number is smaller.
The government could review the proposal as early as Friday and reports in Japan say it is likely to be approved.
Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers are trying to convince the public that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will take place next year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo organizing committee CEO T oshiro Muto said last week that the games could go ahead without a vaccine. This week John Coates, the IOC member who oversees the Tokyo Olympics, said the games would happen despite the pandemic.
Coates is to appear Wednesday in a virtual meeting with the IOC executive board. He is expected to give an upbeat assessment of Tokyo’s prospects.
Semenya loses at Swiss supreme court over testosterone rules
GENEVA — Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her long legal battle Tuesday against track and field’s rules that limit female runners’ naturally high testosterone levels.
Switzerland’s supreme court said its judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that upheld the rules drafted by track’s governing body affecting female runners with differences of sex development (DSD).
The ruling means Semenya cannot defend her Olympic 800-meter title at the Tokyo Games next year — or compete at any top meets in distances from 400 meters to the mile — unless she agrees to lower her testosterone level through medication or surgery.
The 29-year-old South African repeatedly said she will not do that and reiterated her stance in a statement through her lawyers Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.