Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby; field of 19 to run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Skinner has become the latest horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby.
Trainer John Shirreffs said Friday the California-based colt has an elevated temperature.
With the defection of Skinner, the field for the 149th Derby on Saturday is down to 19 horses. The scratch deadline was 9 a.m. EDT Friday, so no other horses can be added to the field. Three horses scratched on Thursday.
Forte is the early 3-1 favorite for the Derby. The colt stumbled during training on Thursday, but he was out again Friday without a problem. Trainer Todd Pletcher said, “Everything is on course at the moment.”
Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar from Japan were scratched on Thursday. That moved Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hope from Japan and King Russell into the race.
Practical Move also had a elevated temperature. Lord Miles’ trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Inc. days after two of his horses died on the track after races. Investigators have yet to find the cause of either death. Continuar was scratched because his trainer said he was not in top form to run.
The last time four horses were scratched from the Derby was 2015.
Matt Harvey, the Mets’ ‘Dark Knight,’ retires at 34
NEW YORK — Matt Harvey announced Friday he’s retiring from baseball after a nine-year pitching career highlighted by his time as the Mets’ “Dark Knight.”
Harvey, whose star faded amid injuries and a late-career suspension for drug distribution, thanked fans for making “a dream come true” in his Instagram post announcing his retirement.
Nicknamed the “Dark Knight of Gotham,” Harvey was selected seventh overall by the Mets in the 2010 amateur draft and made a heralded major league debut in 2012. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, but a little more than a month later tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.
He returned in 2015 and went 13-8, helping the Mets reach the World Series, where they lost to the Kansas City Royals.
“I pitched to win,” Harvey wrote in his post. “To fire up my team and more importantly, to fire up the fans in a city that I’ve always loved.”
He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in May 2018, pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, the Royals in 2020 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2021. Health woes, including thoracic outlet syndrome, contributed to Harvey failing to recapture his early career magic.
Harvey, 34, acknowledged in his post that “with all the amazing memories came a lot of injuries and tough times.”
Last year, Harvey testified at the trial of a former Los Angeles Angels employee who was later convicted of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in July 2019.
Harvey was one of four players who admitted to receiving oxycodone pills from the ex-employee, Eric Kay, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in October 2022.
Harvey, who said at trial he believed his testimony would threaten his career, also told the court he and teammates had given and provided drugs to each other.
Major League Baseball suspended Harvey for 60 games in 2022 for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, and he never made it back to the majors.
He has a 50-66 career record with a 4.42 ERA in nine major league seasons. He pitched for Team Italy at this year’s World Baseball Classic, where he allowed a run and four hits in seven innings over two starts.
“There is nothing I love more than getting out of a tough situation in the 7th or 8th inning,” Harvey wrote, “to finally let the emotions out, knowing I did absolutely everything I could to help my team win, and to give a powerful fist bump and a scream!”
Colts release Foles to create roster space, salary cap room
INDIANAPOLIS— The Indianapolis Colts released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Friday, saving about $2 million in salary cap space while creating room for the 12 rookies it added last week in the draft.
Foles lost both of his starts in 2022, his only season with the Colts. He left the second game with injured ribs, then missed Indy’s final game also because of injured ribs. The release was expected after the Colts selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.
The Super Bowl 52 MVP started 58 of 71 career games during an 11-year career that took him from Philadelphia to St. Louis to Kansas City, Philadelphia again, Jacksonville, Chicago and finally Indy. Foles completed 1,302 of 2,087 passes for 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions after the Eagles drafted the former Arizona star in the third round in 2012.
Indy cut longtime veteran Matt Ryan in March after the four-time Pro Bowler struggled with turnovers last season.
Those two moves leave Indy with three quarterbacks on the depth chart — Richardson, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger, who was one of three starters the Colts used last season — and assures the team of having a seventh consecutive season with a different opening-day starter.
Ehlinger is entering his third season with the Colts after starring at Texas. Ehlinger and Foles both attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.
Foles’ release was the latest in a flurry of roster moves this week.
Indy also announced before its rookie minicamp began Friday that it has signed seven draft picks — cornerback Darius Rush, safety Daniel Scott, tight end Will Mallory, running back Evan Hull, defensive end Titus Leo, cornerback Jaylon Jones and tackle Jake Witt. Scott, Rush, Mallory and Hull were fifth-round picks, Jones went in the sixth and Witt was taken in Round 7.
Indy also said it has signed 15 undrafted rookies including former guards Emil Ekiyor and Harris LaChance, four receivers and two linebackers.
Earlier this week, Indy waived defensive end Kameron Cline, tight ends Nikola Kalinic and Jalen Wydermyer, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Chris Williams, running backs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, cornerback David Vereen and receiver Kristian Wilkerson.
Lightning sign F Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, 2-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, two-year contract on Friday.
Eyssimont, 26, was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.
In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5.
Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.
Eyssimont began the 2022-23 season with Winnipeg before being claimed off waivers by San Jose on January 6.
Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly
PHILADELPHIA — A spectator was taken to a trauma center after falling over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.
The fan was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene, after he tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field.
The injury occurred when the fan reached over the railing in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way, the Phillies said in a statement. The Phillies said the fan was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark. His injuries were not disclosed.
Later in the game, a Phillies employee was cleaning blood off the concrete in the area where the fan fell.
Masataka Yoshida, Boston’s second batter, was facing Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler when Phillies reliever José Alvarado ran from the bullpen into the outfield to call attention to the incident. Medical workers quickly ran out to the second level of the bullpen as Red Sox relievers looked on nearby.
Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical responders attended to the fan, who was wearing a Phillies jersey. Red Sox relievers looked on with concern as a hush went over the nearly sold-out ballpark that was hyped for the game and Bryce Harper’s first action in Philadelphia since offseason elbow surgery.
The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.
Yankees’ Judge works out, Rodón to get injection
ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge worked out at the team’s minor league complex on Friday in another step in his comeback from a right hip strain.
Speaking before New York’s game at Tampa Bay, manager Aaron Boone said Judge hit indoors, ran, threw and did defensive drills at the nearby Tampa facility.
Judge is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Monday. He is set for another workout on Saturday, and Boone is hopeful Judge will return early next week.
Left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get an injection for his ailing mid-back early next week.
Right-hander Luis Severino, sidelined by a right lat strain, pitched in a minor league intrasquad game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. He is expected to pitch next for either Double-A Somerset or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Center fielder Harrison Bader was in the starting lineup for the Yankees two days after a scary collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa during Wednesday’s game with Cleveland.
Bader passed concussion protocol tests.
“Very, very lucky,” Bader said. “Very fortunate.”
Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a strained right hamstring, took batting practice with Judge.
Rodón, who finalized a $162 million, six-year contract in December, started the season on the injured list with left forearm strain.
The back issue popped up during his forearm rehab program.
“Definitely optimistic,” Rodón said. “We’ve got various opinions, and they all seem to settle on the same thing, so I think that’s the route that us as a group want to go.”
Rodón said his forearm is fine.
Acuña back in lineup as Braves make flurry of moves
ATLANTA — After a painful week, Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night as they opened a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.
The slugging right fielder left a victory at Miami the previous day after fouling a ball off his left knee. On Monday, he was plunked in the back of the left shoulder with a pitch against the New York Mets, also forcing him out of the game.
Acuña is off to a dazzling start, hitting .355 with six homers, 20 RBIs, 29 runs and 15 stolen bases.
While Acuña was good to go in leadoff spot, the Braves made a flurry of moves before facing the Orioles.
Atlanta bolstered its bullpen by activating right-hander Raisel Iglesias, who had been the projected closer until he was shut down in the final week of spring training with shoulder inflammation.
Iglesias made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing one run in three innings with five strikeouts and no walks. A.J. Minter has been handling the closer duties, recording seven saves but also getting hammered in several outings, leaving him with a 7.47 ERA.
In another move, the Braves placed utility infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with right elbow inflammation. Braden Shewmake was recalled from Gwinnett to make his big league debut as the starting shortstop.
In spring training, Shewmake and Vaughn Grissom battled to be Dansby Swanson’s successor until the Braves surprisingly sent both to the minors, installing Orlando Arcia as the starter.
Grissom was recalled after Arcia sustained a microfracture in his left wrist. Now, Shewmake is getting a shot after Grissom made five errors in 18 games.
“It’s very surreal. Turned the corner, and just seeing the ballpark, I think that’s when it set in the most,” Shewmake told reporters before the game. “It was kind of a whirlwind of emotions.”
Outfielder Michael Harris II, last season’s NL rookie of the year, was not in the lineup for the second straight game because of a jammed right knee, though the injury wasn’t considered serious. He worked out before the game and was listed as day to day.
Finally, the Braves announced that catcher Travis d’Arnaud was beginning a rehab assignment with Gwinnett.
D’Arnaud hasn’t played since he sustained a concussion on April 8.
Auburn lands ex-Michigan State QB Payton Thorne
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn.
Auburn announced the signing of the two-year starter on Friday, giving new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation’s worst last season.
Thorne went 16-10 as a starter for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker had said this spring that the two-time team captain was part of an open competition to take the first snap next season.
Thorne ranks fourth in career touchdown passes at Michigan State, fifth in completion percentage (61) and sixth in passing yards.
He started all 12 games last season, passing for 2,679 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The fifth-year senior, who has two years of eligibility remaining, led Michigan State to a Peach Bowl victory.
Auburn returns Robby Ashford, who started much of last season after transferring from Oregon, and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Onetime starter T.J. Finley has announced his plans to transfer.
Tigers quarterbacks combined for just nine passing touchdowns last season while ranking 119th in passing yards per game, averaging 173. Ashford proved a running threat while completing just 49% of his passes.
Geriner played briefly in only one game as a freshman. Freshman Hank Brown, whom Freeze recruited at Liberty, is also set to join the mix.
Ryan Newman to return to Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ryan Newman will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly two years after Rick Ware Racing said Friday the veteran driver would make select starts this season beginning with the May 14 race at Darlington.
The 45-year-old Newman won 18 times and made 725 starts in NASCAR’s top series, but his most recent was the Phoenix race to end his 2021 season with Roush Fenway Racing. He made a couple of starts last year in the Whelen Modified Tour.
Newman was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.
“I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge,” he said. “Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorites tracks in Darlington is pretty special.”
Rick Ware Racing has fielded Cup Series cars on a full-time basis since 2017 with a variety of drivers. J.J. Yeley, Riley Herbst, Todd Gilliland and Brennan Poole have driven the No. 15 Ford this season, while Cody Ware, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith have spent time with Yeley in the No. 51 Ford.
“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” Ware said. “He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team.”
Commanders releasing oft-injured center Chase Roullier
Chase Roullier’s time in Washington is over after a six-year stretch that included him becoming the team’s starting center and signing a lucrative extension before injuries derailed his career.
The Commanders announced Friday they released Roullier with a post-June 1 designation.
Releasing Roullier after June 1 for salary cap reasons allows the team to save $8.37 million next season, with $4 million of dead money, according to the site Over The Cap, which tracks NFL salaries.
Even though coach Ron Rivera last week said it was “too early” to discuss the future of Roullier and other veteran players given draft picks and free agent signings, those additions foreshadowed the end for the 29-year-old in burgundy and gold.
The Commanders signed Nick Gates away from the New York Giants to be Roullier’s replacement and drafted Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg in the third round to be a potential long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line.
Roullier looked like an impressive draft find before being sidelined by injuries. After getting picked in the sixth round in 2017, the Wyoming product quickly became Washington’s starting center.
He signed a four-year extension worth just over $40 million in January 2021 and has played 10 games since, first because of a broken left fibula and then a right knee injury. Roullier opened training camp last year on the physically unable to perform list and came back to start the first two games of the regular season before going down again and making the Commanders turn to a rotating cast of characters at center.
After a draft in which Washington bolstered depth on the offensive line and in the secondary, the next question is the status of 28-year-old cornerback Kendall Fuller. If Fuller is released in the same fashion as Roullier, it would save the team $8.5 million against the cap but also at the cost of losing a Super Bowl champion who has been durable and played all 17 games last season.
Tennis player Crepatte banned 3 years in match-fixing case
LONDON — French tennis player Baptiste Crepatte was banned for three years because of match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Friday.
The 28-year-old Crepatte was “involved in the fixing of three matches,” the ITIA said in a statement, noting the player contested the charges. He was also fined $15,000.
Crepatte’s career-high ATP ranking was 276 reached in August 2019.
“This case is the latest in a series of investigations pursued by the ITIA in conjunction with law enforcement investigations in Belgium, which has seen a number of tennis players implicated in match-fixing incidents,” the agency said.
In 2019, European police agency Europol said it identified links between match-fixing gambling syndicates in Spain and Belgium that were thought to have paid off dozens of players and corrupted lower-level tennis tournaments.
Nadal to miss Italian Open as well due to hip injury
MADRID — Rafael Nadal won’t be able to play the Italian Open either as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury.
“I’m sorry to announce that I won’t be able to be in Rome,” Nadal said in a Twitter post in Spanish on Friday. “You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that has a place in my career as a professional and a person as well as for the support my Italian fans show me.”
Nadal has won the Italian Open a record 10 times.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The issue had already kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Nadal said even though he feels better he is not ready to play.
“Despite noting an improvement in recent days, it has been several months since I have been able to train at a high level,” he wrote. “The re-adaptation process needs its time, and I don’t have any choice other than to accept that.”
The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.
