Rams players tests positive for coronavirus
The Los Angeles Rams have placed three practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list one day after reporting a positive test for an unidentified player.
Receiver JJ Koski, tight end Kendall Blanton and defensive back Jake Gervase were placed on the list Wednesday. The Rams didn’t say whether the players had all tested positive, or were close contacts with the player who had the positive test.
None of the three players has played for the Rams this season.
The Rams scrapped their walkthrough practice scheduled for Wednesday and conducted team meetings virtually. They haven’t announced plans for the rest of the week, but they had an extra day of preparation before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Texas-Kansas among 6 major college games postponed by virus
No. 22 Texas at Kansas was among six games postponed Wednesday by COVID-19 problems as the virus took another chunk out of this weekend’s major college football schedule.
Overall, 14 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.
Texas-Kansas was just the second Big 12 conference game to be postponed this season and was rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The American Athletic Conference had to call off Navy at South Florida and Houston at SMU. The conference will work to reschedule those games.
The Mountain West also had two games disrupted. Utah State at Wyoming slated for Thursday night was canceled. UNLV at Colorado State scheduled for Saturday will not be played, but there is a possibility it could be made up.
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette also said it would not play its nonconference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday, but hopes to be back at practice by Saturday and ready to play its next Sun Belt game on Nov. 28 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Raiders add 7 more players to COVID-19 list
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed seven more players on the COVID-19 list as “high risk” close contacts with teammate Clelin Ferrell after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ferrell, a starting defensive end, was placed on the list Tuesday following his positive test, along with defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers were added to the list on Wednesday after contact tracing.
If those players all keep testing negative and have no symptoms they will be able to return to play Sunday night at home against Kansas City, even though they will miss the week of practice.
Warriors Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, severity unclear
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State guard Klay Thompson injured his leg Wednesday during a workout on his own in Southern California.
The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22. Thompson was scheduled to be evaluated in the coming days, Golden State said.
It was unclear how this might affect Golden State’s draft decisions Wednesday, when the Warriors held the No. 2 overall selection.
This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season. Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi in quarantine
MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi is quarantined in Uruguay after the Los Angeles FC forward tested positive for COVID-19 while with his national team.
Ecuadorian LAFC players Diego Palacios and José Cifuentes also are in isolation after testing positive during national team duty. Uruguayan forward Brian Rodriguez, the fourth of four LAFC players recalled to international duty this month, has repeatedly tested negative.
All four players are unlikely to return to Los Angeles in time to participate in their club’s first playoff game, dealing a major blow to LAFC’s hopes of contending for a title. Seventh-seeded LAFC begins the playoffs Tuesday night in Seattle.
Rossi, who also won the MLS Young Player of the Year award this season, didn’t play as a substitute in either of Uruguay’s international matches this month. The 22-year-old Rossi scored 14 goals in 19 games this season to win the Golden Boot as MLS’ top goal-scorer, an award won by teammate Carlos Vela last season.
Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test
NEW YORK — Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his decorated career.
The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.
Minus Canó, New York could move good-hitting Jeff McNeil into a regular spot at second base. The suspension also will surely prompt calls by Mets fans to sign free agent DJ LeMahieu, an AL MVP candidate this year with the Yankees.
The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion, a move that created an avalanche of positivity for a team that has reached the playoffs just three times in the last 20 years.
The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.
Nashville’s Zimmerman earns Defender of the Year honors
NEW YORK — Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman was honored Wednesday as Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year.
Nashville allowed an average of 0.96 goals a game, lowest of an expansion team in league history. The team had nine clean sheets and allowed just 22 total goals, third-fewest in the league.
Zimmerman had three goals and an assists in 22 starts. He scored Nashville’s first goal in the club’s debut.
Zimmerman, 27, came to Nashville for its inaugural season after two years at LAFC. He started his MLS career in 2013 as the No. 7 overall pick in the SuperDraft by FC Dallas.
Zimmerman has also played in 12 matches for the U.S. national team with two goals.
Cardinals DL Peters out for season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
The 32-year-old Peters was hurt just before halftime of Arizona’s 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He had to be carted off the field and coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged after the game that the injury looked serious.
Kingsbury confirmed on Wednesday that Peters would miss the final seven games of the regular season. The 10-year veteran has been with the Cardinals for five years and started all nine games this season. He had 15 tackles, including three for a loss.
Lock misses practice, Rypien might get second career start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock’s bruised ribs prevented him from practicing Wednesday when the Denver Broncos installed their game plan for Miami with backup Brett Rypien running their patchwork offense.
Joining Lock on the sideline was Denver’s leading receiver, tight end Noah Fant, who also has sore ribs.
The pair’s status is uncertain for Sunday when the reeling Broncos (3-6) host the surging Dolphins (6-3), who have won three in a row under rookie QB Tua Tungovailoa.
If Fant can’t go, the Broncos would be down to one healthy tight end in Nick Vannett with Jake Butt (hamstring), Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), Andrew Beck (hamstring) and Austin Fort (knee) all on injured reserve.
Dave Yanai wins John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award
LOS ANGELES — Dave Yanai, retired coach of Cal State Dominguez Hills, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award in 2021.
The award recognizes coaches who exemplify the late UCLA coach’s high standard of coaching success and personal integrity.
Yanai will receive the award on April 9 in Los Angeles.
Yanai was the first Japanese-American head coach at any level of college basketball. He spent 19 years at Cal State Dominguez Hills, where he is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 287 victories. He guided the Toros to the 1979 NAIA Elite Eight.
Washington State basketball coach tests positive
Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Cougars’ season opener next week.
The school announced Smith had a presumptive positive antigen test earlier this week and it was confirmed via a molecular test.
Smith will self-isolate before returning to the team and assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as acting head coach until Smith returns. No other members of the Cougars basketball program are in COVID protocol.
Smith said in a statement that he was informed Tuesday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some minor symptoms.
Tokyo sees record number of new cases amid nationwide spike
TOKYO — Authorities in Japan’s capital reported nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the largest daily increase in Tokyo since the pandemic began, amid a nationwide spike in infections and as the country discusses with Olympic officials how to safely host next summer’s games.
The Tokyo metropolitan government said there were 493 new cases, surpassing the city’s previous high of 472 recorded on Aug. 1 during the peak of Japan’s earlier wave of infections.
The new cases came as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach ended a visit to Japan to discuss how to safely host the games, which were postponed a year until next July due to the pandemic.
Canelo Alvaez to face Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in US
LONDON — Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in a super middleweight title fight against Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in the United States, the boxers announced Wednesday.
Smith’s WBA super middleweight belt will be on the line when he faces one of boxing’s most popular fighters. The location has not been announced.
Neither man has fought since last November, when Alvarez (53-1-2) stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt. Smith (27-0) won a unanimous decision over John Ryder in his hometown of Liverpool.
As injuries mount, Ravens’ depth will be tested vs Titans
The Baltimore Ravens enter Sunday’s pivotal game against the Tennessee Titans with 11 players on injured reserve and several other key contributors too hurt to practice.
Baltimore’s offense line is still trying to adjust to All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley’s season-ending ankle injury, and there are four cornerbacks on IR. Defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle) missed Wednesday’s workout, as did veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith, who sat out last week’s loss in New England with an ankle injury.
To top it all off, Nick Boyle sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots, leaving one tight end on the roster.
The shortage of manpower will test Baltimore’s depth and resilience in a rematch of last January’s AFC divisional playoff.
PGA says 3 players are positive at Sea Island
The PGA Tour now has three players who have tested positive for the coronavirus during the RSM Classic at Sea Island.
Kramer Hickok and Henrik Norlander each received positive tests and have withdrawn. Hickok got into the tournament as an alternate after Bill Haas tested positive earlier in the week.
That’s the most positive tests on the PGA Tour since late June, when four players tested positive in a span of a week. Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli had positive tests in Connecticut, and Harris English tested positive in Detroit. Two caddies also had positive tests that led to the precautionary withdrawal of their players, Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell.
Champ returned two negative tests and was allowed to play the following week.
Norlander said he had a COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning after noticing symptoms the night before.
That brings to 18 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf resumed on June 8.
Six more ECHL teams have opted out of playing this season
Six more ECHL teams have opted out of playing this season in second-tier minor league hockey because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire North Division -- the Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Worcester Railers -- opted out, leaving 18 teams. The Norfolk Admirals and Gwinnett Gladiators opted out earlier.
Players on those teams are free agents. The league says all teams plan to be back for 2021-22. They get to retain players’ future rights if they pay their insurance this season.
ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin says he doesn’t see a path for teams in the highly affected Northeast to allow fans at games.
The ECHL is scheduled to begin the season Dec. 11 with 13 teams in action. The remaining team will start Jan. 15.
The NHL is still planning to start Jan. 1, though talks between owners and players are ongoing.
Browns’ Garrett home sick, team places 3 more on COVID list
CLEVELAND — Star defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home feeling sick and the Browns placed three more players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey, on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for this week’s home game against Philadelphia.
The team also placed dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett on the growing list. Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard are already on the list after testing positive.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t elaborate on whether Conklin, Parkey or Hughlett tested positive for coronavirus, but it’s believed they’ve been identified as high risk due to close contact with a non-staff member who tested positive.
If they continue to test negative, they’ll be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Medvedev beats Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals
LONDON — Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance.
Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage.
Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year on his tournament debut, has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday.
Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman earlier Wednesday.
Medvedev broke Djokovic three straight times to go from 3-3 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. The first break came after a marathon game when the Russian finally converted his third break point when Djokovic missed a forehand after a long rally.
Djokovic then double-faulted on set point and never looked likely to stage a comeback in the second. Medvedev saved the only break point he faced at 2-0 and then secured the victory with a forehand winner on his first match point.
Norway forfeits Nations League game canceled by virus case
NYON, Switzerland — The first Nations League game canceled because of COVID-19 cases was forfeited as a 3-0 loss for Norway on Wednesday when UEFA decided the Norwegian soccer federation was to blame for not sending a team to Romania.
Public health officials in Norway ordered the players to quarantine and not fly to Bucharest for Sunday’s game after defender Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for COVID-19.
The Norwegian soccer body said this past weekend it could not defy the government decision.
The case went directly to UEFA’s appeals committee for an urgent verdict on Wednesday, hours before Norway’s replacement players were set to play a decisive game against group leader Austria.
Host Italy, Belgium advance to stellar Nations League finals
Italy earned the right to host a star-filled Nations League finals that will feature the current No. 1-ranked team and three of the past four World Cup champions.
Italy’s 2-0 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday sealed top spot in Group 1 above the Netherlands, which beat Poland 2-1. That group winner had been pre-selected to host the Final Four next October.
Top-ranked Belgium also booked its place in that knockout bracket, lifted by Romelu Lukaku’s 56th and 57th international goals in a 4-2 win over Denmark.
Belgium and Italy join Spain and France, who topped groups that finished Tuesday. That means the tournament will feature the winners of the World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2018.
A total of 18 Nations League games were played Wednesday to complete a difficult 2020 program for Europe’s 55 national teams amid a spike in the coronavirus pandemic.
A swath of players and team staff tested positive for for COVID-19 during this international break, including Italy coach Roberto Mancini was was absent in Sarajevo.
AP source: Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press that the New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.
The person asked not to be identified because the team has not confirmed the move. He added veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, who was interviewed for the job after Joe Judge was hired, will finish the season running the offensive line.
The stunning move came as the Giants (3-7) headed into a bye week with the new offensive line really starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title.
Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers said that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak.
The team announced the news on its website Wednesday.
It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season.
The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey has been effective when he’s played, averaging 124.7 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns.
Mavs’ Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson told Dallas radion station 105.3 The Fan on Monday the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic’s European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career.
The NBA is in the midst of a short offseason after the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season ended on the final day of September in the playoff bubble in Florida. Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, with the 72-game season scheduled to start Dec. 22.
Porzingis injured his right knee in the opener of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the bubble in August. The 7-foot-3 Latvian had surgery in early October.
Spain hopeful again after historic 6-0 rout of Germany
MADRID — The criticism was getting worse as the disappointing results were piling up, and the pressure was building on coach Luis Enrique.
Spain put all that to rest on Tuesday after routing four-time World Cup champion Germany 6-0.
Shanghai beats Perth 2-1 as Asian Champions League resumes
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Shanghai Shenhua beat Perth Glory 2-1 at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday as group games in the Asian Champions League east zone resumed after a lengthy suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The majority of the 32 teams in the east zone, made up of squads from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand and China, played one or two games before the global pandemic postponed the group stage in March, but three of the four Chinese representatives had yet to make their first appearance in the tournament.
Eastern zone matches are all being played in Qatar, which was selected as a hub for the remainder of the tournament.
Shanghai will have eight more games to squeeze in if it is to reach the final, due to take place against Persepolis, which has already secured its place from the west zone, on Dec. 18.
Shanghai only arrived in Doha four days ago but has played 16 domestic games since Perth was last in action and looked much sharper than its Australian opponents in the opener.
Peng Xinli opened the scoring with a low shot after just seven minutes and a mistake from Perth goalkeeper Tando Velaphi allowed Yu Hanchao to add a second eight minutes before the break.
Jonathan Aspropotamitis got one back for Perth late on but the A-League team, now pointless after two games with the first defeat coming against FC Tokyo in February, is rooted to the bottom of Group F.
“We have just finished a very intensive schedule at home,” said Yu. “Because of that we are exhausted and have injuries but in this competition, we are not just representing our club but also the city of Shanghai and China. We managed to overcome our problems and get a good start. Now the important thing is that we keep going,”
On Thursday, two more teams from Australia and China will feature as Sydney FC takes on Shanghai SIPG, which will also be playing its first game in the competition this year.
Maroons win with record post-lockdown crowd in Australia
BRISBANE, Australia — Queensland defeated New South Wales 20-14 the third and deciding State of Origin rugby league match on Wednesday before 49,155 fans in what organizers say was the biggest attendance for any sporting event worldwide since the lockdown for COVID-19.
The inexperienced Maroons saved it for their home ground to produce one of the biggest upsets in the 40-year history of the Origin series after being widely written off as the worst Queensland team in decades.
The normal capacity of 52,000 at Brisbane’s inner-city Suncorp Stadium was reduced by several thousand due to some biosecurity concerns, but it was still higher than the 46,000 attendance at a Bledisloe Cup rugby union match in New Zealand last month.
New Zealand and parts of Australia have lifted capacity restrictions at their sporting venues due to success in fighting the coronarivus pandemic.
Auburn lands Top 5 recruit, prep forward Jabari Smith
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has landed the highest rated recruit in program history, five-star power forward Jabari Smith.
Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced the signing Tuesday of the 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Tyrone, Georgia.
Smith is rated the nation’s No. 5 recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and fourth overall by Rivals. The previous top Auburn signee is current freshman point guard Sharife Cooper.
Smith averaged 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game last season while shooting 50% from the floor, including 38% from 3-point range for Sandy Creek High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.