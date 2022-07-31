Dodgers get RHP Chris Martin from Cubs for Zach McKinstry
DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstry on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Martin won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season and pitched three times during an NL Championship Series victory over the Dodgers.
The 6-foot-8 reliever is 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA this season, striking out 40 batters with four walks in 31 1/3 innings. He’ll support a bullpen that’s currently without injured pitchers Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Tommy Kahnle, Victor González and Danny Duffy.
McKinstry is a 27-year-old utility player with a career .210 batting average and eight homers in 193 plate appearances. A 33rd-round draft pick in 2016, McKinstry has appeared in just four games since being activated off the injured list July 6 following a neck injury.
McKinstry has also played 48 games at Triple-A this season, where he hit .335 with four homers, 25 RBIs and a .904 OPS.
Team Chidester rallies for win vs. Team Zerkle
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Outfielder Bubba Nickles was going to do whatever she needed to do to guide Team Chidester to its first victory of the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Softball season.
And she certainly did, racking up 220 leaderboard points on the strength of two hits, including a double and a home run, along with being named the game’s top MVP as Team Chidester rallied for a 6-5 victory over Team Zerkle to begin Saturday’s doubleheader at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The win allowed Team Chidester to even its Week One record at 1-1, while Team Zerkle also stands at 1-1.
Nickles, who registered a two-hit effort in the season opener on Friday night, fashioned another multi-hit game to lead Team Chidester’s comeback effort. Shortstop Anissa Urtez also chipped in a two-hit outing, including her second home run of the year, to close play with 198 points after securing MVP 2 distinction.
Rookie pitcher Danielle Watson had an impressive Athletes Unlimited debut, scattering one hit over 2.0 innings with a strikeout to nail down her first professional save. The former Florida State hurler garnered 144 leaderboard points after being named MVP 3.
Nickles and Urtez hold the top two spots on the leaderboard and are separated by just two points going into the second game of Saturday’s twinbill. Team Zerkle’s Dejah Mulipola and Rachel Garcia are not far behind in third and fourth places, respectively.
Ko and Boutier tied for lead at Women’s Scottish Open
IRVINE, Scotland — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.
France’s Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71.
“I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions. I feel like my ball flight is pretty low and so I never really have trouble keeping it down which is an advantage here because the ball doesn’t get affected as much,” Boutier said. “And I had some good memories of playing well in the past so that’s always helpful.”
Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.
“My irons were not as sharp so I don’t think I set myself up for as many easier kind of 15 feet and birdie opportunities,” she said. ”I know it wasn’t the best golf I’ve played, but I was able to scramble around. I don’t think it was as bad as I think, and I think because I had two really low rounds it makes me compare more to the past couple days.”
Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany’s Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.
No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O’Toole at 4 under.
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns’ open practice
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns’ first open practice of training camp.
The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback.
Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked out in front of a near-capacity crowd at their suburban headquarters. He briefly waved while running to the middle of the practice fields, but did not speak with the media.
The 26-year-old quarterback is awaiting a decision from retired judge Sue L. Robinson. She’s determining if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists. A lengthy suspension is possible.
“I can’t wait for us to get to play together, whichever week we see him,” Cleveland tight end David Njoku said. “Hopefully, it’s sooner than later. I’m excited. I can’t wait.
“But it’s not hard, we just have to take each day as it is. Whoever we have, we have to put our best foot forward and just keep working.”
Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns after being acquired from Houston in exchange for three first-round draft picks in March. He was a member of the Texans during all of the alleged incidents.
Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs
PHOENIX — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race.
The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks.
The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he’s still very good against right-handed pitching.
Peralta — a fan favorite in Arizona — has a .248 average, 12 homers and 41 RBIs this season.
“My reaction was like, shock,” Peralta said. “It was a sad moment for me, for sure, but on the other side I was really excited and happy that the Rays was interested in me, in the belief that I can help them to get into the playoffs and I know that’s going to happen.”
Rays general manager Peter Bendix says Peralta will likely play a lot of left field for a club with an AL-high 16 players on the injured list, including outfielders Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez. Kiermaier is out for the season after left hip surgery.
Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals
KENT, Wash. — Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals.
The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year.
“That was really important for this team to make a killer run and get down the racetrack,” Force said. “We had answers to our first two runs and made a solid pass on the third one. I wasn’t expecting that in the heat, but (crew chief David) Grubnic said he wanted to push and wanted to get us in the top of the field. It was pretty outstanding for this team.”
Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car lineup, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock.
Tasca’s Friday run of 3.965 at 319.82 in a Ford Mustang held up for his first No. 1 of the season and seventh overall. Anderson had a 6.604 at 208.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 of the year and 119th in his career.
Chisox Tim Anderson suspended by MLB for contact with umpire
CHICAGO — Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.
Anderson was in the White Sox lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed the suspension, and he’ll remain active until his appeal is heard. It’s the third time he’s been disciplined by MLB in the past year, including a one-game ban overturned on appeal earlier this season.
Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were ejected Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Athletics after a heated exchanged over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo that appeared to be high. The tip of Anderson’s helmet appeared to make contact with Mahrley.
Cardinals send Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, call up Paul DeJong
WASHINGTON — The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad.
An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games. The 28-year-old may have rediscovered his power stroke in the minors, slugging 17 homers with a .249 batting average in 51 games.
He hit .366 with six home runs in 11 July games, including a home run in each of his final three games with the Memphis Redbirds. He’s expected to be with the Cardinals for their game Saturday night at Washington.
Sosa is a slick defender, giving the poor-fielding Phillies a potential upgrade in the infield. The 26-year-old has struggled at the plate, hitting .189 without a homer in 53 games this season.
Sosa was expected to join Philadelphia late Saturday night in Pittsburgh and possibly be available on Sunday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects to use Sosa as a utility player with a chance to start when Philadelphia faces a left-handed pitcher.
Rockies sign right-handed reliever Bard to 2-year extension
DENVER — Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline but his deal keeps him with Colorado through 2024.
The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season. His 21 saves were fifth in the National League and tied for seventh in the majors entering Saturday.
Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox. His team in Boston ended with control issues after just two games in 2013.
Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion said Saturday on his social media accounts that he’s been training as if he’ll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29.
“I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!” he wrote.
Although he’s been included on the U.S. Open entry list, the United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, which is why the Serb needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami this season.
The 35-year-old Djokovic was able to play at Wimbledon, which he won for his 21st Grand Slam title, and earlier in the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has a men’s record 22 major singles titles.
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
BUDAPEST, Hungary — George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes — on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
Russell screamed in celebration after a fast final qualifying lap helped him beat Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.
“Whooooo, come on! Yes! Hahahaha. You beauty! You beauty!” yelled Russell before jumping into the arms of his engineers.
The Mercedes pace was surprising since Russell claimed Mercedes’ second practice was “disastrous” on Friday, when Russell was about a full second slower than Leclerc’s leading time.
Wenyi Ding takes US Junior, first Chinese male USGA winner
BANDON, Ore. — Wenyi Ding became the first male Chinese winner in U.S. Golf Association history Saturday, beating Caleb Surratt 3 and 2 in the U.S. Junior Amateur final at Bandon Dunes.
The 17-year-old Ding was 8-up with eight holes to play in the 36-hole match, lost five straight, then halved the 34th to finish off the 18-year-old Surratt.
Ding, set to attend Arizona State in 2023, earned a spot in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.
The Tennessee-bound Surratt is from Indian Trail, North Carolina.
Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational.
Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career.
“It was a bit of a grind at times, and then we kind of came through with some really good shots and made some nice putts,” Stenson said.
He was at 9-under 133, as only 13 players from the 48-man field remained under par.
“Overall, I’m pleased, and we’re at the races,” Stenson said.
Johnson has hit the ball consistently well for two days at Trump National and got enough putts to fall for a 69, leaving him three back and in the final group with Stenson.
Talor Gooch had the best round by three shots, a 64 that moved him into a tie for third at 5 under along with Patrick Reed (73) and Carlos Ortiz (70).
Epicenter wins the Grade 2 Jim Dandy at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Epicenter won a stretch duel with Zandon, Early Voting and Tawny Port in the 59th running of the Grade 2 $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
Ridden by Joel Rosario, Epicenter — runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in his previous two starts — charged along the outside as the small field was bunched together across the track, then pulled away to hold off Zandon by 1 1/2 lengths. Tawny Port was third.
Preakness winner Early Voting, in his first race since that signature triumph at Pimlico in May, set the early pace but was relegated to fourth at the finish. Early Voting had won three of four starts.
Epicenter ran the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48 4/5 and paid $4.20 to win in the traditional Saratoga prep race for the million-dollar Travers Stakes in four weeks.
Heeeeath! Former TE Miller named to Steelers’ Hall of Honor
LATROBE, Pa. — Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Heath Miller and late journalist and broadcaster Myron Cope — inventor of the Terrible Towel — headline the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2022.
The four-person class, unveiled Saturday, also includes four-time Super Bowl-winning offensive guard Sam Davis and former running back/wide receiver Ray Mathews.
Miller holds the franchise record for most career receptions by a tight end (592) while helping the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowl titles before retiring following the 2015 season after an 11-year career.
Bautista Agut wins 11th career ATP title in Kitzbuhel
KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut cruised past wild card Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Generali Open on Saturday to claim his 11th ATP title.
Bautista Agut lifted his second trophy this year after Doha in his 21st career final. It was only his second on clay after Stuttgart in 2014.
“It was a very long time since I won a title on clay,” the Spaniard said. “It’s very special for me, because I’ve done a lot of good work on this surface.”
Bautista Agut was dominant, breaking Misolic twice in each set.
“I enjoyed the final, I managed the pressure very well,” Bautista Agut said. “I knew I was a little bit the favorite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament. I played a very good match.”
Earlier Saturday, Misolic had to complete his semifinal against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann that was suspended a day earlier due to rain. Misolic led Hanfmann 1-0 in their third-set tiebreaker.
The 20-year-old Austrian prevailed to advance to the final in his first ATP tournament.
Bayern beats Leipzig in super cup, Leverkusen upset in cup
LEIPZIG, Germany — Sadio Mané scored to help Bayern Munich defeat Leipzig 5-3 and win the German Super Cup on Saturday, when Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne were upset in the first round of the German Cup.
Jamal Musiala, Mané and Benjamin Pavard all scored in the first half as 10-time Bundesliga champion Bayern threatened a rout in Leipzig. But the visitors needed Leroy Sané to seal the win in the eighth minute of injury time after Marcel Halstenberg, Christopher Nkunku and Daniel Olmo pulled Leipzig back into the game. Serge Gnabry also scored for Bayern.
The annual super cup between the league and cup champions is traditionally the curtainraiser for the new German season, but it was denied that honor due to a congested schedule with cup games taking place already on Friday and earlier Saturday, when third-division club Elversberg stunned Leverkusen 4-3.
Patrik Schick scored late for Leverkusen – which finished third in the Bundesliga last season – but Elversberg survived four minutes of injury time to reach the second round.
Cologne lost to second-division team Jahn Regensburg 4-3 on penalties after their game ended 2-2 with extra time. It was a repeat of their previous meeting in February 2021.
Nunez scores as Liverpool wins Community Shield
LEICESTER, England — Darwin Nunez shaded Erling Haaland in their first matchup by scoring Liverpool’s final goal as they beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield on Saturday.
City, last season’s English Premier League champion, and Liverpool, the FA and League Cup winner, paraded their big summer signings at King Power Stadium in Leicester but it was the Uruguay international who upstaged City’s Haaland.
Nunez came off the bench in the 59th minute with the score at 1-1 and his aerial presence won the late penalty from which Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front for a second time.
But the former Benfica striker, having earlier been denied by City goalkeeper Ederson, was not finished there and stooped to head home his first for the Reds in domestic competition in added time.
One new City signing did make his mark — former River Plate forward Julian Alvarez coming off the bench to cancel out Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opener — but the focus was really on the big men up top.
The traditional season curtainraiser played out as expected with England’s top best sides going at it once again, but it was the nuance of what the new signings might bring which attracted the intrigue.
Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Borussia Dortmund before his summer move and he is likely to add many more for City once he and they have adjusted to each other.
Alcaraz and Sinner to meet in Croatia Open final
UMAG, Croatia — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set scare on the way to defeating qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to his seventh career ATP final at the Croatia Open on Saturday.
With the victory, the 19-year-old Spaniard is in his tour-leading sixth final of the year.
“It’s amazing to be in a final here again,” said Alcaraz, who won his maiden ATP title here last year.
He overcame his first dropped set in the clay-court tournament and a roll of his ankle in the semifinal against the 20-year-old Italian.
“At the moment it is good,” Alcaraz said about his ankle. “I don’t feel too much right now. Let’s see tonight or tomorrow morning, but I am going to say I will be ready for the final.”
In his first real test in Umag after two straight-set victories, Alcaraz converted six of his 15 break points while Zeppieri, who didn’t win a tour-level match before this week, broke him four times.
Potapova, Bouzkova to meet in Prague Open final
PRAGUE — Seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday.
The Russian who eliminated top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals seeks her second WTA title after she won Istanbul in April.
In the final , Potapova will meet eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova who defeated teenager Linda Noskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an all-Czech semifinal.
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advanced to her fourth career final, the second this year. She has yet to win a WTA tournament.
The 17-year-old Noskova, who won the 2021 French Open junior title, played in her first WTA semifinal.
Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time
SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain — Remco Evenepoel won his second San Sebastián Classic on Saturday after he pulled away from the pack on the final climb.
The Belgian rider for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl dropped last challenger Simon Yates with around 45 kilometers (28 miles) to go. He completed the hilly 225-kilometer (140-mile) race on Spain’s northern coast in 5 1/2 hours.
Pavel Sivakov was second to finish almost two minutes later, and Yiesj Benoot completed the podium.
Yates finished sixth.
Evenepoel first won the one-day race in 2019.
