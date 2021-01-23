Quintana finalizes $8 million, 1-year contract with Angels
ANAHEIM — Left-hander José Quintana finalized his $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Los Angeles was looking to boost its rotation following a fourth-place finish in the AL West at 26-34, 10 games behind first-place Oakland. Angels starters had a 5.52 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, 29th among the 30 major league teams and ahead of only Detroit’s 6.37.
Quintana joined a rotation projected to include left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-handers Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning.
Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.
Quintana made relief appearances on Aug. 25 and 30, and then was sidelined again by an inflamed muscle on the left side of his back. His only start was Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. He made another relief appearance on Sept. 27 and finished 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.
Los Angeles added a pitcher who turns 32 on Sunday and averages 91-92 mph with his fastball, spotting it with a curveball, sinker and changeup.
California board lets stand Justify’s win in 2018 race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Horse Racing Board voted to let stand a decision by stewards at Santa Anita and leave Justify as the winner of the 2018 Santa Anita Derby.
The seven CHRB commissioners met in a closed executive session Thursday.
Stewards at Santa Anita last month decided to dismiss complaints filed by the current racing board in the combined cases of Justify and Hoppertunity, both of whom had scopolamine detected in post-race samples following their victories. Both horses were trained by Bob Baffert.
The racing board filed the complaint as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by Mick Ruis, the owner-trainer of Bolt d’Oro, who finished second to Justify in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby.
The racing board considered dual requests from Ruis to either appeal that decision by the stewards or overturn it outright. The board rejected both requests.
Justify’s positive result didn’t become public until September 2019, when it was revealed in a New York Times story three months after the colt swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner. Both Justify and Hoppertunity have since been retired.
NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021
The NBC Sports Network, which is best known for its coverage of the NHL and English Premier League, will be going away at the end of the year.
NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the channel’s shutdown on Friday in an internal memo to staff.
“At the conclusion of 2021, we have decided that the best strategic next step for our Sports Group and the entire Company is to wind down NBCSN completely,” Bevacqua said in the memo.
NBCSN is available in 80.1 million homes, according to Nielsen’s latest estimate, which is less than ESPN (83.1 million) and FS1 (80.2 million).
The channel was launched by Comcast in 1995 as the Outdoor Life Network. It was best known for carrying the Tour de France until it acquired the NHL in 2005. It changed its name to Versus in 2006 and then to NBC Sports Network six years later after Comcast bought NBC Universal in 2011.
Bevacqua said in the memo that Stanley Cup playoff games and NASCAR races would be moving to USA Network this year. USA Network, which is available in 85.6 million homes, had already been airing early-round playoff games since 2012.
“This will make USA Network an extraordinarily powerful platform in the media marketplace, and gives our sports programming a significant audience boost,” Bevacqua said. “We believe that the power of this offering is the best long-term strategy for our Sports Group, our partners, and our Company.”
The news of NBCSN shutting down also comes during a time when many of NBC Sports Group’s most valuable sports properties are coming up for renewal. This is the last season of a 10-year deal with the NHL and negotiations for the EPL rights, beginning with the 2022-23 season, are ongoing.
Many have predicted that the next rights deal with the NHL will include multiple networks with former broadcast partners ESPN and Fox Sports expected to be in the mix. NBC’s current deal averages $200 million per season.
Premier League deals are usually for three years, but NBC secured a six-year package in 2015 by paying nearly $1 billion.
NASCAR, which has its races from July through November on NBC and NBCSN, has a deal through 2024.
Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open, says he’s ‘gutted’
Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, saying Friday he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement comes a little more than a week after Murray, who has won three Grand Slam singles titles elsewhere, said he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne.
“Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open. We’ve been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work,” Murray said. “I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I’m devastated not to be playing out in Australia. It’s a country and tournament that I love.”
He had been awarded a wild-card entry by Tennis Australia to allow him to compete at Melbourne Park, where the hard-court major championship is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, a three-week delay due to the pandemic.
Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.
Murray is a former No. 1 who is currently ranked 123rd as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations. The 33-year-old from Scotland has won two titles at Wimbledon and one at the U.S. Open, along with the last two Olympic men’s singles gold medals.
Sungjae Im shoots 65, takes lead at The American Express
LA QUINTA — Sungjae Im shot a 7-under 65 on Friday at The American Express to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Brandon Hagy and four others.
Im, the 22-year-old South Korean who was the PGA Tour’s rookie of the year in 2019, had seven birdies in the bogey-free round on the Stadium Course at PGA West, highlighted by three in four holes around the turn.
Hagy was in position to join Im at 11 under, but he bogeyed his final hole with a tee shot into the fairway bunker to finish his 70.
Canada’s Nick Taylor (66), South Korea’s Si Woo Kim (68), Tony Finau (66) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65) also were 10 under. Emiliano Grillo (66), Francesco Molinari (66) and Doug Ghim (68) were two shots off the lead.
The leaderboard was crowded with low scores as usual at the Palm Springs-area tournament long hosted by Bob Hope. Im, Taylor and Ancer were among 12 players who didn’t make a bogey Friday.
Danielle Kang takes lead into weekend in LPGA Tour opener
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Danielle Kang continued to sail along at the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Friday, shooting a 6-under 65 to stretch her lead to two shots.
A five-time LPGA Tour winner ranked fifth in the world, Kang had a 13-under 129 total at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando. She has yet to make a bogey.
Nelly Korda, at No. 4 the top-ranked player in the 25-woman, winners-only field, was second after a 66.
In Gee Chun and defending champion Gaby Lopez were four strokes back at 9 under. Chun, a two-time major champion, matched Kang for the best score of the day with a 65. The South Korean player had a triple-bogey 7 on the sixth hole Thursday in an opening 68.
Lopez shot 68. The Mexican player won last year in a seven-hole playoff.
The 28-year-old Kang won twice last season. She’s a serious, focused player who prepares well and figures out a lot of things on her own. When she doesn’t, she has some pretty sage mentors. Her boyfriend is Maverick McNealy, who competes on the PGA Tour.
Profar agrees to $21M, 3-year deal with Padres
NEW YORK — Jurickson Profar is staying with the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a $21 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.
Profar, who turns 28 on Feb. 20, was acquired by San Diego from Oakland in December 2019 and hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 25 RBIs. He mostly split time at second base and left field but also played two games in right field and one each in center and at first base.
He earned $2,111,111 in prorated pay from a $5.7 million salary.
Profar has a .238 average with 59 homers and 222 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Texas (2012-13, 2016-18), Oakland (2019) and San Diego. He missed 2014 and 2015 due to a shoulder injury.
James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106
MILWAUKEE — LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points in the opener of a seven-game road trip, helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Thursday night.
Los Angeles (12-4) bounced back after blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 loss to Golden State on Monday night. The Bucks (9-6) dropped their second straight.
The Lakers shot 19 of 37 from 3-point range, with James going 6 of 10 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope making 7 of 10. Caldwell-Pope finished with 23 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, but he also committed nine turnovers. Jrue Holiday scored 22 points for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton finished with 20.
This game pitted the reigning NBA champion Lakers against a Bucks team that has posted the league’s best regular-season record each of the last two years.
It also featured the top two vote-getters in the 2019-20 MVP balloting. Antetokounmpo won the award for a second straight season. James, a four-time MVP, finished a distant second.
Kempe helps Kings rally past Avs for first win of season
LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe’s goal with 3:50 remaining was the winner as the Los Angeles Kings rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Thursday night for their first win of the season.
Kempe, who was moved to the top line, took a centering pass from Anze Kopitar and beat Hunter Miska in front for his second goal of the season. The Kings added another when Blake Lizotte scored his second of the season into an empty-net with 42 seconds remaining.
Drew Doughty and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Los Angeles (1-1-2) and Kopitar had two assists. Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots.
Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for Colorado (2-2-0). Miska made 23 saves in his first NHL start
No. 24 UCLA overcomes sloppy play to beat Cal 61-57
BERKELEY — Cody Riley scored 13 points, Jules Bernard made a clutch 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining and No. 24 UCLA shook off a mistake-filled night to beat California 61-57 on Thursday.
The Bruins (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) committed 14 turnovers and were sloppy offensively but ended the game on a 7-2 run.
Riley converted a spinning layup that put UCLA ahead 54-52. After Grant Anticevich’s fifth 3-pointer gave Cal the lead, Riley made a 17-foot jumper and Bernard followed with his pivotal shot from beyond the arc that gave UCLA a four-point lead.
Bernard finished with 11 points to help the Bruins to their eighth consecutive win over the Golden Bears.
Anticevich scored 21 points and made five 3s for California (7-9, 2-7). The Bears played without leading scorer Matt Bradley.
Vita Vea in, Antonio Brown out for Bucs in NFC title game
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game, activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list.
The third-year pro, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the team this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.
The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle appeared in five games during the regular season. He has started 29 of 34 games he’s appeared in since entering the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Coach Bruce Arians also said Friday that receiver Antonio Brown, who had been day-to-day with a knee injury, will not play in the NFC title game.
Brown was hurt during last week’s divisional playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Bills list WR Gabriel Davis questionable for AFC title game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are uncertain whether wide receiver Gabriel Davis will be available to play in the AFC championship game at Kansas City on Sunday.
Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable Friday after returning to practice on a limited basis.
Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update on either players’ status when speaking before Friday’s practice.
Davis sat out two midweek practices due to an ankle injury. He finished third on the team with 599 yards receiving and second with seven touchdowns receiving in his rookie season. In two playoff victories, Davis had four receptions for 85 yards.
Washington hires Martin Mayhew as general manager
Ron Rivera bulked up his front office Friday, hiring Martin Mayhew to be Washington’s general manager and Marty Hurney to serve as executive vice president of football and player personnel.
The moves give Rivera two seasoned NFL executives to work with going into his second season coaching and running football operations.
Mayhew joins Washington after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, he spent a year with the New York Giants and was GM of the Detroit Lions for seven-plus seasons.
He and Hurney will report directly to Rivera as part of the organization’s coach-centric front-office structure under owner Dan Snyder. Hurney was widely reported to be the pick as GM this week before Mayhew became the choice.
AP source: Cavaliers trading Porter to Rockets for pick
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send troubled forward Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a future draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night.
The Cavs are sending Porter, a first-round pick two years ago who hasn’t played this season, to the Rockets for a protected second-round pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has to be approved by the NBA.
Porter’s days with the Cavs came to an end late last week when he had an outburst in the team’s locker room after learning his space had been given to newly acquired forward Taurean Prince. Porter had only just returned to the team after being away to attend to personal problems.
He was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and while the Cavs were enamored with his talent, the 20-year-old had been mostly a distraction for Cleveland.
Porter was arrested in November following a single-car crash, but gun and marijuana charges were later dropped.
Hatton holds 5-shot lead at season-opener in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tyrrell Hatton moved five shots ahead of Rory McIlroy on Friday in the second round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship.
The Englishman eagled the second hole and later added four consecutive birdies before play was halted because of fading light after his tee shot on the 14th. He was at 12 under overall when play was stopped.
McIlroy, at 7 under overall and 1 over on the day, birdied the first and third holes but double-bogeyed the par-4 fifth to go with three other bogeys.
The second round will restart Saturday morning with McIlroy and Romain Langasque tied for second with finishers Jason Scrivener (70) and Jazz Janewattananond (69).
Defending champion Lee Westwood is nine strokes off the lead. Like McIlroy, he has four holes to play in the second round.
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald retiring after 8 seasons
PITTSBURGH — Vance McDonald could sense last spring the end of his NFL career was in the offing.
The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end’s urge to branch out beyond the football field — one that bubbled for years — came to a head during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It just came down to feeling that call to just step away from football,” McDonald said.
And so he did, retiring on Friday after eight seasons to focus on both his charity foundation and the work that lays ahead on the western Pennsylvania farm he plans to turn into a retreat for Christian leaders.
McDonald kept the decision to himself until Pittsburgh’s loss to Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs earlier this month. He approached close friend Ben Roethlisberger in the aftermath and the two embraced while fighting back tears.
“It wasn’t really about football,” McDonald said. “We just looked at each other and how thankful we are for the friendship.”
McDonald spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco before arriving in Pittsburgh on the eve of the 2017 season. He became a fan favorite for his physical play and intensity. He famously chased down Chicago’s Marcus Cooper to prevent a touchdown following a blocked field goal early in his first year in Pittsburgh and planted Tampa Bay’s Chris Canty into the turf on Monday Night Football in 2018 with a devastating stiff arm on his way to a 75-yard score.
Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton out 4 weeks with fractured rib
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib.
He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation.
Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Auston Matthews also will sit out Friday night’s rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.
Matthews left the ice before practice session began Thursday, with Keefe saying the 23-year-old star wasn’t feeling well coming out of the loss to Edmonton.
JA Happ, Twins finalize $8 million, 1-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and pitcher J.A. Happ finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Friday.
The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/3 seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from Toronto at the 2018 trade deadline, the left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract.
Happ was the second offseason addition by the Twins, who also added relief pitcher Hansel Robles to the team that has won the AL Central division in each of the last two years. Jake Odorizzi and Rich Hill became free agents, creating openings in the rotation behind José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda. Minnesota was third in the AL in 2020 with a team ERA of 3.58.
Happ went 12-8 in 2019 and struggled at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, prompting the Yankees to skip his turn. Happ gained strength as the year went on and finished with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA in nine starts. His $17 million option originally would have become guaranteed with 27 starts or 165 innings, but the threshold was reduced to 10 starts with the shortened season. He fell one short.
Catcher Jason Castro, Astros finalize $7M, 2-year contract
HOUSTON — Catcher Jason Castro and the Houston Astros finalized a $7 million, two-year contract on Friday.
This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.
The 33-year-old, who has lived in Houston since 2013, gives the Astros another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martín Maldonado.
Castro started last season with the Los Angeles Angels and was acquired at the trade deadline by San Diego. He appeared in 27 games overall and hit .188 in 80 at-bats with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins where he played 208 games and hit .229.
Castro had his best years with the Astros in 2010 and from 2012-16, a period that included an All-Star season in 2013, when he had 35 doubles and an .835 OPS. He hit .232 with 62 homers and 212 RBIs during six seasons in Houston.
AP source: Zimmerman, Nats agree at $1M, pending physical
WASHINGTON — First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Washington Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, agreeing in principle to a $1 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
The contract would include additional bonus provisions.
A second person confirmed to the AP there is an agreement in principle in place, without describing the terms. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
The 36-year-old Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals, who selected him with their first pick in the 2005 amateur draft shortly after the club moved to Washington from Montreal.
He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2019, but did not play last year, opting out of the season because of concerns about his family’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Torts and unhappy Dubois clash as Blue Jackets struggle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella and Pierre-Luc Dubois on Friday tried to turn down the heat on a growing rift that led to the star center’s benching in a loss to Tampa Bay.
One thing they agree on is that the play of the 22-year-old Dubois has been lacking in a season that has started 1-2-2 for Columbus. Days before camp opened, Dubois signed a two-year contract worth $10 million but also ruffled feathers by making it clear he wants to be traded.
Tortorella, unhappy with Dubois’ effort in the first four games, took him off the ice after five shifts in the first period Thursday night and kept him on the bench for the rest of the 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Dubois downplayed the situation and again declined to comment on his reasons for wanting to leave Columbus.
AP source: Cubs, C Romine agree to $1.5 million, 1-year deal
CHICAGO — The Cubs added a veteran catcher, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Austin Romine, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization’s top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.
The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent.
Women’s bubble hockey: NWHL season will be a 2-week sprint
Tyler Tumminia has lost plenty of sleep trying to get the National Women’s Hockey League back on the ice.
The interim commissioner has one night left to toss and turn before it becomes a reality. The NWHL goes full bubble hockey Saturday when its two-week sprint of a season begins in a quarantined environment in Lake Placid, New York.
Each of the six teams plays five games in eight days followed by the playoffs, with the semifinals and final airing on national television in the U.S. It’s a chance to showcase the sport and hand out the Isobel Cup after the NWHL couldn’t complete last season because of the pandemic.
“This is a huge event to choreograph,” Tumminia said. “This is the first time we’re learning how to work in a contained environment, restricted environment like this with new rules that have been thrown on us and happily so to be able to protect our athletes. It’s a huge learning curve.”
The league thinks it can make it work with the same kind of COVID-19 testing the NBA used in its Disney World bubble. Players, coaches and staff will essentially be limited to a hotel and Herb Brooks Arena, the site of the 1980 U.S. Olympic “Miracle on Ice” that serves as a historic setting for a unique season.
Robertson agrees to $900,000, one-year deal with Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses.
Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. His contract was purchased from Tampa Bay on Aug. 23, and he had $157,808 in prorated earnings during the shortened season.
He would earn 50,000 each for 250 plate appearances and each additional 50 through 550.
Goggia wins another World Cup downhill, Johnson takes 3rd
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill race and emerging American star Breezy Johnson was third — yet again — on Friday.
The two downhill standouts of this season have now shared a podium in all four of the marquee speed races so far.
Goggia raced through swirling winds at Crans-Montana to seal her third straight downhill win 0.20 seconds ahead of Ester Ledecka, who is an Olympic champion in Alpine skiing and snowboarding.
“I didn’t expect to win today,” said Goggia, the Italian star who was also runner-up in the season-opening downhill. “There was so much wind I did not know what to expect.”
American rival Johnson extended her streak of placing third in each downhill after entering the season without a podium finish in her World Cup career.
Johnson, who turned 25 this week, laughed and held up three fingers after seeing she was in third place yet again, 0.57 behind the winner.
Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes
KITZBÜHEL, Austria — After four second-place finishes, Swiss skier Beat Feuz finally got his first win in the classic men’s World Cup downhill on the Streif course Friday.
His victory, however, was bittersweet because teammate Urs Kryenbühl crashed badly on the final jump and was taken to the hospital by helicopter and American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle also was injured in an accident.
Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph (93 mph), Kryenbühl lost his balance in the air and smashed sideways into the icy slope. He looked up and leaned on his elbow while being attended by medics before being flown to the hospital 20 minutes later.
The Swiss ski team said Kryenbühl sustained a concussion, a broken right collar bone and torn ligaments in his right knee.
“This is an emotional rollercoaster,” Feuz said. “A big moment, winning in Kitzbühel. It was a tough race, a long race, but I am happy. Finally nobody will ask me anymore: ‘When will you win Kitzbühel?’”
Cochran-Siegle crashed a bit higher up the course. He lost balance when he leaned back while landing a jump, slid off course and cut his way through the first row of safety nets.
Janine Flock closes in on 2nd skeleton World Cup title
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Austria’s Janine Flock all but clinched her second women’s World Cup overall skeleton championship Friday, while Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling picked up her first series win of the season.
Loelling prevailed over Anna Fernstaedt of the Czech Republic, who was a career-best second. Flock was third and now can wrap up the title next weekend on her home track in Innsbruck, where the World Cup finale will take place.
Flock, who also won the 2014-15 women’s season title, has been in the top-three in every race this season. All she needs in the finale to clinch the championship is to finish 18th or better.
Katie Uhlaender led the U.S. with a seventh-place showing Friday, her second consecutive top-10 finish. Also for the U.S., Kendall Wesenberg finished 14th and Kelly Curtis placed 19th in her World Cup debut.
In the men’s race, Germany’s Alexander Gassner got his second consecutive victory and closed within 60 points of Latvia’s Martins Dukurs for the season-long point lead. The gap was 149 points entering Friday.
Reigning Olympic champion Sungbin Yun of South Korea was second and and Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov was third. Dukurs finished 11th, three spots ahead of top U.S. finisher Austin Florian.
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The NFL announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000, according to its website.
Most of the health care workers who will get free game tickets will come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, Goodell said. But he added that all 32 NFL teams will choose some workers from their cities to attend the game.
Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup
CHORLEY, England — Separated from Chorley by 109 places in the English football pyramid, Wolverhampton didn’t only manage a single goal in its 1-0 win.
The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot — the goal — against the part-timers from the sixth tier.
Vitinha’s spectacular 35-yard, swerving strike in the 12th-minute moved Nuno Espírito Santo’s side into the round of 16 in the FA Cup on Friday night.
The attacking threat was absent from Wolves, in contrast to the minnows from this former mill town in northern England.
Incredibly, John Ruddy from Wolves was the busier of the two goalkeepers — facing five shots on target, including tipping over a header from Andy Halls, who is a personal trainer in his day job.
Conor McGregor returns at UFC 257 with big dreams intact
Conor McGregor had ambitious plans for 2020. Like most everybody’s big plans last year, they were ruined by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now safely inside the UFC’s Fight Island bubble, the most popular man in combat sports is getting back to work on accomplishing everything he set out to do when he rededicated himself to fighting over a year ago.
“I feel like I’m only starting, man,” the 32-year-old McGregor said this week. “Everyone wants to say, ‘Hey, Conor, you’ve done it all! You’re so rich! You’re richer than Dana! What are you doing here?’ I want to be here. I want to perform for the fans.”
McGregor (22-4) returns at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for a rematch with Dustin Poirier, a fellow power puncher with a flair for dramatic finishes. The winner of this pay-per-view event airing Saturday night in North America will be one fight away from regaining the lightweight title both men have held in recent years.
UFC 257 is co-headlined by title-contending lightweights Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, who is making his UFC debut after a decade in the rival Bellator promotion.
Roma handed 3-0 Italian Cup loss for impermissible 6th sub
MILAN — An impermissible sixth substitution prompted the Italian league judge to inflict Roma with a 3-0 loss to Spezia in the Italian Cup on Friday.
Nine-man Roma had already lost Tuesday’s round of 16 match 4-2.
In extra time, Roma sent on Daniel Fuzato for Bryan Cristante and Ibañez for Pedro even though it had already made four changes.
Five substitutions are permitted under new rules introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic. The changes can made during a maximum of three interruptions during the first 90 minutes and during one more stoppage in extra time.
The substitutions occurred during a chaotic finish after Roma defender Gianluca Mancini and goalkeeper Pau López were sent off within 30 seconds of each other in extra time. Former Roma winger Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara then scored for Spezia.
Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics
TOKYO — Japan is publicly adamant that it will stage its postponed Olympics this summer. But to pull it off, many believe the vaccination of its 127 million citizens for the coronavirus is key.
It’s an immense undertaking in the best of circumstances and complicated now by an overly cautious decision-making process, bureaucratic roadblocks and a public that has long been deeply wary of vaccines.
Japan hopes to start COVID-19 vaccinations in late February, but uncertainty is growing that a nation ranked among the world’s lowest in vaccine confidence can pull off the massive, $14 billion project in time for the games in July, casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can happen.
Japan has secured vaccines for all its citizens, and then some, after striking deals with three foreign pharmaceutical makers — Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc. Its swift action was seen as proof of its resolve to stage the games after a one-year postponement because of the pandemic.
