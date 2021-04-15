AP sources: NCAA dumps requirement that transfers sit a year
Starting next season, major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to changed the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools, two people with knowledge of the council’s decision told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because two-day meeting was still in session and the council’s decisions would not become official until it ends Thursday. The Athletic first reported the council’s vote.
The so-called one-time exception has been available to athletes in other NCAA sports for years, allowing them to transfer and play immediately. Athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and baseball have not had that available to them without asking the NCAA for a special waiver and claiming a hardship caused the need for a transfer.
Athletes who have graduated have also been permitted to transfer without sitting out, but not undergraduates.
Starting this fall semester, all athletes will be operating under the same rules: Transfers will be allowed to play right away.
Those in fall and winter sports must notify their schools they intend to transfer by May 1; in spring sports, the notification date will be July 1. The notification dates begin in 2022.
For this year, athletes in all sports will be required to notify their schools about their intent to transfer by July 1.
The council also voted to let the current dead period in recruiting in all sports expire June 1. A ban in in-person recruiting has been in place for more than a year because of the pandemic. Coaches will again be permitted to visit recruits off campus, hold camps on campus and welcome prospective student-athletes on official recruiting visits.
5 Astros land on injured list because of COVID-19 protocols
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have placed second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, catcher Martín Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia on the injured list because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
General manager James Click made the announcement on Wednesday, hours before the Astros were to wrap up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.
Click said he couldn’t say if a player had tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who had and that the length of each player’s absence would be determined by contract testing that is being performed.
US women soccer players appeal decision against equal pay
SAN FRANCISCO — Players on the women’s national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay to the men’s team.
Players led by Alex Morgan asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reinstate the part of their suit that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out last May when he granted a partial summary judgment to the U.S. Soccer Federation.
“For each win, loss and tie that women players secure, they are paid less than men who play the same sport and who do the same work; that is gender discrimination,” players’ spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. “A pervasive atmosphere of sexism drove this pay discrimination.”
Appeals are assigned to three-judge panels. The 9th Circuit estimates that oral arguments in civil appeals will be scheduled 12-20 months from the notice of appeal and 9-12 months after written briefs have been completed.
The U.S. has won the last two Women’s World Cups and is the favorite in this summer’s Olympic women’s soccer tournament.
North Dakota, Youngstown State football game canceled
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference said Wednesday it has canceled the North Dakota at Youngstown State game scheduled Saturday.
The league said in a release that the Penguins played a league-high seven games in eight weeks this spring and determined they could not play the game. The school said its players need to focus on academics.
North Dakota (4-1) will share the league title with Missouri State and the winner of Saturday’s game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.
The 16-team FCS playoff bracket is set to be announced Sunday morning. The winner of the SDSU-NDSU game earns the league’s automatic berth into the postseason.
The FCS title is scheduled May 16 in Frisco, Texas.
Saso, Altomare share early lead in LPGA’s Lotte Championship
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Yuka Saso and Brittany Altomare got hot late to shoot 8-under 64s and share the early lead in Wednesday’s first round of the Lotte Championship.
So Yeon Ryu and Ally Ewing were a shot back among the early starters.
Saso, a 19-year-old from the Philippines, birdied five of her last six holes. She won the 2019 Girls Junior PGA Championship and turned pro that November after earning her card on the Japan LPGA Tour, where she is currently third on the money list.
Altomare, who like Saso finished on the front nine, played that side in 29, birdieing the first seven holes in her bogey-free round.
Sei Young Kim, who won this event in 2015 and is ranked No. 3 in the world, shot 67 along with Wei-Ling Hsu and Mi Hyang Lee.
Two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson was playing in the afternoon.
NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp
The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.
A memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent to teams on Wednesday outlined several changes to the offseason schedule that was agreed upon under the collective bargaining agreement last year.
The first phase of the offseason program was extended from two weeks to four from April 19 to May 14. Teams can hold up two hours of activity at their facility, but on-field drills will not be permitted and all meetings must be held virtually. Capacity limits for the facility and weight room remain in place.
During this first phase, the league plans to focus on educating players about the COVID-19 vaccine and making it available without jumping ahead of the general public. Players, coaches and staff will be encouraged to take the vaccine but it won’t be mandatory.
The second phase has been shortened from three weeks to one from May 17 to May 24. On-field drills will be permitted without contact but meetings will remain virtual.
Pandemic making NFL draft’s small school gems harder to find
Those diamonds in the rough selected in the late rounds of NFL drafts or signed as undrafted free agents are more like hidden gems this year.
Fewer schools outside the Football Bowl Subdivision hosted pro days this year, meaning college players from smaller schools with NFL hopes didn’t get the same exposure they would have otherwise from campus workouts in front of scouts.
Only three Football Championship Subdivision schools and one in Division III had pro days scheduled compared with 48 in the FCS and nine in Division II in 2019, the last year with a draft leadup unaffected by COVID-19.
“Every year we’ve had a guy shock us in the 40, a guy shock us in the 225 bench press, shock us in the broad jump. You won’t get to see that this year,” said Scorpio Horn, the Missouri Western defensive coordinator who’s the liaison to the NFL for the Division II school in St. Joseph, Missouri.
“The only guys from small schools that will get that opportunity are the dominant guys that are first-day or next-day guys. Everybody knows who they are. Those guys get an opportunity and the scouts see them, but it’s that one diamond in the rough that we’ll allow to come.”
There were 112 pro days this year, according to NFL.com. That compares with 171 in 2019, 196 in 2018 and 230 in 2017.
Sabres’ Eichel ruled out for rest of season with neck injury
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel won’t play the rest of the season because of a neck injury.
The team said Wednesday that Eichel has a herniated disk and is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. The 24-year-old center hasn’t played since March 7.
“He (was) playing through it,” interim coach Don Granato said after practice. “It’s not something you want exposed, obviously, because it’s such a competitive environment, so that’s information you don’t want the opponents to have, obviously, for his safety. It’s a bummer.”
Granato said he didn’t know if Eichel would need surgery, adding, “You hope for him to feel better every day and improve every day.”
Eichel had 18 points in 21 games before coming out of Buffalo’s lineup. The 2015 No. 2 pick and face of the beleaguered franchise is three seasons into an $80 million, eight-year contract that runs until 2026.
The Sabres have lost 32 of 42 games this season and are in last place in the NHL. They’ve started to turn things around since Granato took over for fired coach Ralph Krueger and are 4-2-2 in their past eight games.
Twins SS Andrelton Simmons out after positive COVID-19 test
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday before the doubleheader against Boston.
Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to take the vaccine, which was made available in a single-shot dosage to the team at Target Field last Thursday. Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Simmons was experiencing “very mild” symptoms and resting at his home. The positive test result was received late Tuesday, after the Twins lost 4-2 to the Red Sox.
After the initial phase of contact tracing, the Twins determined no additional players needed to be quarantined. If he is asymptomatic, Simmons can return 10 days after the original test as long as he comes back negative at the end of the waiting period.
Simmons was replaced on the roster by infielder J.T. Riddle, who was summoned from the taxi squad. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since the season opener with a strained hamstring, was expected back for the second game of the doubleheader.
The Twins held a meeting to remind players and staff to heed virus protocols, even though a majority of them have gotten vaccinated. The full immunization period isn’t in effect yet.
Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to pair with Garrett on D-line
CLEVELAND — Jadeveon Clowney will chase quarterbacks and a Super Bowl title with the Browns.
The dynamic free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line and a team looking to go deeper in the playoffs this season.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.
The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.
The Browns have spent this offseason upgrading their defense, making Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, their signature move. His addition may have an impact on what they do in the upcoming draft; Cleveland’s biggest need had been an edge rusher to complement Garrett.
1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security
HOUSTON — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.
In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.”
Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous.
The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
After two court hearings last week and agreements between Buzbee and Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, the other 21 women were expected make their names public by having their lawsuits refiled with their names. As of Wednesday, 20 of the women had refiled their lawsuits with their names on them. The remaining woman was expected to do the same by Thursday.
Radulov done, Bishop won’t play at all for Stars this season
FRISCO, Texas — High-scoring Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov will not return this season because he needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Goaltender Ben Bishop won’t play at all.
Stars general manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that Radulov is expected to be fully recovered for the 2021-22 season. Radulov was limited to only 11 games this season because of a lower-body injury.
Bishop, who hasn’t played any games after twice having knee surgery last year, will not play this season. Nill said the move will allow Bishop time to continue his rehabilitation and return to full health for the start of 2021-22.
Radulov hasn’t played since March 18, and Nill had said earlier this week that the forward would see a specialist before a long-term decision was made on his playing status. The Stars didn’t say when the surgery would be done.
Islanders sign forward Adams to 2-year, 2-way contract
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders and forward Collin Adams have agreed to a two-year, two-way contract beginning in 2021-22.
The Islanders announced the deal on Wednesday.
Adams completed a four-year career at North Dakota this past season, setting career highs in goals (14), assists (20) and points (34) in 29 games. The 22-year-old ranked second on the Fighting Hawks in each of those categories and led all players on the team with a plus-22 rating.
A native of Brighton, Michigan, Adams had 33 goals and 44 assists in 122 college games.
C. Vivian Stringer signs 5-year extension with Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep her at Rutgers through the 2025-26 season.
The New Jersey-based Big Ten Conference university announced the deal on Wednesday after it was approved by the school’s board of governors.
Stringer, 73, has led the Scarlet Knights to a top-three finish in the conference in two of the past three seasons, and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.
Miner leader: Golding new UTEP coach after leading ACU upset
EL PASO, Texas — Joe Golding was introduced Wednesday as the new head coach at UTEP after a decade at Abilene Christian that included an upset victory over Texas in the first round of this season’s NCAA Tournament.
No. 14 seed Abilene Christian beat the third-seeded and Big 12 Tournament champion Longhorns in a Big Dance shocker last month.
“That was kind of like icing on the cake. But the cake of Joe Golding is really the remarkable job that he’s done at Abilene Christian University,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said when introducing the new coach, adding that Golding’s name kept coming up in the school’s search.
The 45-year-old Golding was 158-144 during his 10 seasons as coach of his alma mater, guiding Abilene Christian’s transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and to the last two NCAA tournaments. The Wildcats were 71-23 overall the past three seasons, including 24-5 this season.
Real Madrid ousts Liverpool, reaches Champions League semis
LIVERPOOL, England — Real Madrid secured its return to the Champions League semifinals after a two-season absence by holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw Wednesday, protecting a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.
Liverpool created chance after chance but Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could find no way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a makeshift defense that stifled a front three that has endured a season of frustration.
A scene of many memorable European comebacks, Anfield lacked the fans who have so often inspired Liverpool in similar situations.
The only way Liverpool supporters could make their presence felt was outside the stadium with a red haze of flares greeting the teams before the game — and one of the Madrid buses being hit by an object that smashed a window.
But while the record 13-time European champions can look forward to a semifinal against Chelsea, Liverpool’s last route to a trophy this season has now been shut off.
It’s quite a comedown for Jürgen Klopp’s side, which won the Champions League in 2019 — after losing the 2018 final to Madrid — and ended a 30-year English championship drought by winning the Premier League by an 18-point margin in 2020.
Now Liverpool is struggling to even make the Champions League places, sitting three points outside the top four with seven games to go.
Fox will air games from The Spring League again this season
LOS ANGELES — Six games from The Spring League will air on Fox when the small football league begins its season next month.
Fox Sports will be carrying league games for the second straight season, but this is the first time some will air on the main network.
Six regular-season games will be on Fox, beginning May 8, as well as the championship game. The remaining 18 regular-season games air on FS1 and FS2.
The league, which is in its fifth year, will have eight teams and will use Indianapolis and Houston as its game hubs. TSL has had Johnny Manziel, Zach Mettenberger, Fred Jackson, Ben Tate, Greg Hardy and Ahmad Bradshaw among marquee players during past seasons.
Djokovic, Nadal make winning returns at Monte Carlo Masters
MONACO — Returning from a long break, both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal opened their clay-court seasons with victories Wednesday at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Djokovic produced a clinical 6-4, 6-2 win over up-and-coming Jannik Sinner before Nadal — an 11-time champion at the Country Club — defeated Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2.
Both Nadal and Djokovic took some time off after the Australian Open, where Djokovic claimed a record-extending ninth title in February.
Facing a stern test against Sinner, the top-ranked Djokovic eased into his clay-court routine to reach the third round and improve his unbeaten record this season to 10-0.
Man accuses NFL’s Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club
PITTSBURGH — A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries
Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.
“We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said.
Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling.
Two horses die in barn fire on Belmont Park backstretch
ELMONT, N.Y. — The New York Racing Association said two horses died as the result of a fire Tuesday night on the backstretch at Belmont Park.
NYRA said it responded to a barn fire at 6:05 p.m. and that 58 of the 60 horses under the care of trainers Wayne Potts and Jeffrey Englehart were safely evacuated. Two of Potts’ horses died in the fire, according to NYRA, which reported no injuries to its employees or barn staff.
“The tragic loss of both horses will be deeply felt by the hard-working women and men of the New York racing community, who dedicate themselves to the sport and to the care of these equine athletes,” NYRA president and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That collective dedication and sense of community was on display this evening, when the heroic and selfless response of so many prevented further loss and saved the lives of dozens of horses.”
NYRA said the blaze was contained to one barn after the Elmont Fire Department extinguished the fire and contained the scene within minutes. The New York State Fire Marshall and Nassau County officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which was not immediately clear.
Claressa Shields to make MMA debut with PFL on June 10
LOS ANGELES — Two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Claressa Shields has a date and an opponent for her mixed martial arts debut with the Professional Fighters League.
Shields will fight Brittney Elkin on June 10, the promotion told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will be the beginning of Shields’ daunting quest to add MMA titles to her boxing success, which includes professional world titles in three weight classes.
Shields announced her decision to take up MMA late last year, telling the AP she was determined to claim championship belts in both combat sports. She has been training in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the famed gym where former UFC champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm hone their craft.
UFC plans full Vegas crowd in July at Poirier-McGregor fight
The UFC intends to welcome a capacity crowd at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on July 10 when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for the third time.
UFC President Dana White announced his plan Wednesday for the promotion’s first sellout show in its hometown since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back,” White said.
The world’s biggest mixed martial arts organization hasn’t fought in front of more than a few dozen fans in Las Vegas since the start of the pandemic. For the past 11 months, the UFC has held its near-weekly shows in its empty gym on its corporate campus in Vegas or at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island, where limited crowds were allowed in January.
Earlier this week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state aims to lift the majority of its COVID-19 restrictions in the next few weeks with a goal of fully reopening by June 1.
Louisville’s Johnson to enter NBA draft, forego eligibility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville guard David Johnson will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility after being one of the Cardinals’ most productive players the past two years.
The 6-foot-5 Louisville native averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games as a sophomore and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention. Johnson was the Cardinals’ No. 2 scorer but made a team-high 32 3-pointers on nearly 39% shooting from behind the arc.
He had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Louisville’s 62-59 victory against rival Kentucky in December and shared Most Valuable Player honors with teammate Carlik Jones.
Shoulder surgery sidelined Johnson for nearly four months entering his freshman year, but he averaged 6.3 points over 27 contests and was one of Louisville’s most effective players on both ends of the floor over the second half.
Premier Lacrosse to visit 11 venues from coast to coast
LOS ANGELES — The Premier Lacrosse League on Wednesday announced the schedule for its third season, and its tour-based model includes stops in 11 major markets from coast to coast.
Opening weekend for the eight-team league begins June 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The season also will include an All-Star weekend in mid-July at Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, California, and a three-weekend playoff staged in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and the championship Sept. 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Other stops include Atlanta, Baltimore, Long Island, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, and Albany, New York.
“The front office, coaches and players are fired-up and ready to play,” Paul Rabil, who co-founded the PLL with brother Mike, said in a statement. “Our inaugural season in 2019 introduced a new version of professional lacrosse to the world.”
Red Star punished for racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
NYON, Switzerland — Red Star Belgrade was punished by UEFA on Wednesday for racial abuse aimed toward Zlatan Ibrahimović when the club hosted AC Milan in a Europa League game meant to be played without fans in the stadium.
Ibrahimović was sitting in the stands as a substitute for his Italian team during a Europa League round of 32 game in Belgrade in February.
Footage published online detailed insults shouted at Ibrahimović targeting his Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia.
UEFA said its disciplinary committee found charges proven of racist behavior and “provocative, offensive chanting.”
Red Star must play its next European competition home game in an empty stadium. The Serbian league leader is likely to serve the ban in July when the Champions League first qualifying round is played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.