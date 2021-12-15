Lakers cancel practice, Horton-Tucker in health protocols
EL SEGUNDO — Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The Lakers also canceled practice Tuesday ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night.
The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a regular starter for the Lakers (15-13), who have won five of seven.
Los Angeles’ up-and-down season has been affected by injuries more than virus concerns. LeBron James missed a game at Sacramento earlier this month and had to travel separately back home after an apparent false positive test.
Rams’ Beckham headlines COVID list as NFL outbreak widens
Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was added to the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday as the NFL reported 28 more positive tests among players in the league’s worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started.
There were 37 positive tests among players Monday, and the Kansas City Chiefs placed one key player in the health and safety protocols each day with a crucial AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers looming Thursday.
Beckham was among nine Rams players to go on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, pushing that club’s total to 13, while Cleveland is now dealing with its second major outbreak of the season. Receiver Jarvis Landry was among eight Browns players added to the list, putting their total at 11. Cleveland plays the Las Vegas Raiders at home Saturday.
“We’ll get our work in,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s what we do. We’ve done it before.”
Safety Jordan Fuller, the Rams’ leading tackler, and fellow defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes went on the list along with tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson, injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad members Jonah Williams and Tyler Hall. Only Beckham and Fuller have played regularly in a major role for LA this season.
The Rams are home against Seattle on Sunday after beating NFC West-leading Arizona on Monday night. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed the 30-23 victory over the Cardinals after being placed in the protocols hours before kickoff. Beckham had a TD catch in the win.
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol a day after receiver Josh Gordon tested positive. Coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available against the Chargers.
The league’s worst outbreak comes just as it was distributing a memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that set a deadline of Dec. 27 for coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a booster shot in order to still be considered fully vaccinated.
Memphis flashes potential, runs past No. 6 Alabama 92-78
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams had 20 points and six assists, Jalen Duren added 14 points and Memphis finally played to its potential, beating No. 6 Alabama 92-78 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.
Landers Nolley added 13 points for Memphis (6-4), which came into the season with a highly touted recruiting class and topped out with the No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25. But the Tigers got pounded by Iowa State and lost close games to Georgia, Ole Miss and Murray State to fall out of the poll.
Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide (8-2) with 19 points. Jaden Quinerly finished with 12 points and Jaden Shackelford added 10.
NHL: Virus outbreak for ‘Canes prompts postponement vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Carolina Hurricanes became the latest NHL team hit by a coronavirus outbreak Tuesday as four more players were placed in the COVID-19 protocol, prompting the league to postpone their game at Minnesota.
The call came a little more than five hours before the scheduled start time in St. Paul, where several Hurricanes were lined up for testing in the arena hallways before their morning skate at Xcel Energy Center. The NHL did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.
The Hurricanes became the fourth NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, Ottawa had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two postponed.
Including opponents, 11 of the 32 teams have been affected by at least postponement so far. The NHL has recommended but not mandated booster shots for its players and team personnel.
Calgary’s games on Monday at Chicago, on Tuesday at Nashville and on Thursday at home against Toronto were called off. The Flames, whose facility is closed this week, added three more players to the virus protocol, joining six teammates and a staff member.
In Vancouver, the Canucks canceled practice after two players tested positive for COVID-19 hours before a home game against Columbus.
Earlier Tuesday, the Boston Bruins placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the COVID-19 protocol, meaning they’ll miss Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. If Marchand and Smith are required to isolate for 10 days, they would miss five more games before they are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 game against Pittsburgh in Boston.
For the Hurricanes, forwards Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov and Steven Lorentz and defenseman Ian Cole were placed in the protocol and must remain in Minnesota for “the time being.”
UConn’s Paige Bueckers undergoes successful knee surgery
STORRS, Conn. — UConn said Tuesday that star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee.
Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health, the school announced.
The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame.
The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own.
But the school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery.
Bueckers’ recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.
Quarantine concerns loom over NHL participation in Olympics
NHL MVP Connor McDavid calls the idea of potentially having to quarantine for up to five weeks in China following a positive COVID-19 test “unsettling” as the NHL’s participation at the 2022 Winter Games remains up in the air.
The Edmonton captain and one of three players already named to Canada’s provisional Olympic team spoke Tuesday as coronarivus cases and postponements continue to rise across the league.
“It’s obviously going to be a very fluid situation,” McDavid said before Edmonton hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. “There hasn’t been a ton of information come out, and then there’s that three-to-five week (quarantine) thing ... it’s kind of been floating around. Obviously, it’s unsettling if that were to be the case when you go over there.”
The NHL skipped the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, but committed to Beijing as part of the extension to the current collective bargaining agreement signed with NHL Players’ Association. As recently as last week, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the plan was to go, but the NHL has until Jan. 10 to nix the plan without financial penalty if COVID-19 causes enough of a disruption to its season.
Wild’s Guerin promoted to take over as US men’s Olympic GM
Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men’s U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal.
“Unfortunately, things turned out the way they did and we’re here today,” Guerin said during a USA Hockey Zoom conference call.
“But you know, we have a job to do and we have to remain focused and steadfast on that,” he said. “It’s been a bumpy road getting here, but we’re here and we have to focus on the task at hand.”
Initially named the U.S. team’s assistant GM, Guerin replaces Bowman, who resigned in October after an investigation determined Blackhawks’ officials mishandled a player’s allegations against an assistant coach during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Bowman was the Blackhawks GM.
Guerin’s promotion comes less than two months before the Beijing Winter Games open in February. He New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, the team’s assistant general manager, have only about a month to select a team and perhaps a backup team, given the uncertainty as to whether NHL players opt out from participation due to COVID-19 protocols.
SE La QB Kelley, ETSU RB Holmes leads AP FCS All-Americans
Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes and Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen highlight The Associated Press FCS All-America team released Tuesday.
Kelley and Holmes are among the finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NCAA’s Championship Subdivision. Andersen is a finalist for FCS defensive player of the year, the Buck Buchanan Award.
The AP FCS All-America team presented by Regions Bank is selected by a panel of media members and sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.
Montana State, which faces South Dakota State on Saturday in the FCS semifinals, was one five schools to place two players on the All-America first team. Andersen was joined by Bobcats offensive lineman Lewis Kidd.
Montana cornerback Justin Ford and kicker Brian Buschini were first-team selections.
Morehead State placed receiver BJ Byrd and defensive lineman Vaughn Taylor on the first team. Northern Iowa had a first-teamer on each line with Jared Brinkman on defense and Trevor Penning on offense.
Villanova had linebacker Forrest Rhyne and cornerback Christian Benford on the first team defense.
Chiefs place DT Chris Jones in COVID-19 protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive and two days before a crucial game against the Chargers.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit Los Angeles on Thursday night. If a player is vaccinated and tests positive, he needs two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to return to the team, which means it’s conceivable that Gordon and Jones could be cleared by kickoff.
The Chiefs lead the Chargers by one game in the division race, but already have lost to them once.
“We try to talk to them at least once a week about (COVID-19 protocols),” Reid said Tuesday. “It seems like it’s every day, but it’s probably once or twice a week that we remind them about it — who you hang with, where you go.”
The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that announced vaccinated coaches, front-office staff and team personnel would need to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27. The memo said the decision was made due to “the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities.”
Buccaneers place RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Giovani Bernard on injured reserve and signed punter Sterling Hofrichter to the team’s practice squad.
The Bucs also announced Tuesday that wide receiver John Hurst was released from the practice squad.
Bernard suffered a hip injury during the second half of Sunday’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The ninth-year pro has been used primarily on third downs this season, rushing for 58 yards on eight carries and catching 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Landry out as Browns dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak
CLEVELAND — The playoffs are within the Browns’ reach. And, once again there’s an unscheduled opponent in their way.
For the second straight season, Cleveland is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak during their postseason push.
The team’s hopes were rocked Tuesday when the Browns placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Those players will all likely miss Saturday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), a matchup both teams need to stay relevant in the playoff hunt.
“It’s obviously an unfortunate situation,” said Browns guard Joel Bitonio. “You want to see your guys on the field. But we have been through it. We had multiple weeks last year where we couldn’t fully practice. We lost some players, including the playoff game, so we do have experience with it.”
Defensive end Takk McKinley was also placed on the list with backup guard Drew Forbes, who is on injured reserve, as well as receiver/returner JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad.
Vikings’ depth hurting; Westbrook latest on COVID-19 list
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL.
Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement.
Standout wide receiver Adam Thielen missed Minnesota’s most recent game with a sprained ankle, and it’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.
The Vikings have also put three practice squad players and injured defensive end Danielle Hunter — who’s on injured reserve and not on the active roster — on the COVID-19 reserve list this week. That brings their total to 16 different players who’ve been shelved by virus protocols in less than six weeks, nine of whom have returned.
The Vikings play at Chicago on Monday night. The Bears placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Artie Burns on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and currently have five players sidelined for virus protocols.
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.
The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitively ... gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined his brain.
Authorities have said that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two HVAC technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Police later found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The degenerative disease known as CTE is linked to head trauma and concussions that has been shown to cause a range of symptoms, including violent mood swings and memory loss.
“There were inklings that he was developing clear behavioral and cognitive issues,” McKee said. “I don’t think he snapped. It appeared to be a cumulative progressive impairment. He was getting increasingly paranoid, he was having increasing difficulties with his memory, and he was very likely having more and more impulsive behaviors. ... It may not have been recognized, but I doubt that this was entirely out of the blue.”
McKee, who directs the CTE Center at Boston University, said that of 24 NFL players diagnosed with the disease after dying in their 20s and 30s, most had stage 2, like Adams. The disease has four stages, with stage 4 being the most severe and usually associated with dementia.
Stars’ Bishop finally gives in to ailing knee, ends career
DALLAS — Ben Bishop’s 2½-year saga with an ailing right knee is ending with the Dallas Stars goalie believing he did everything possible to get his career going again.
He is still not quite at peace with the fact that he couldn’t.
Bishop confirmed Tuesday what Stars general manager Jim Nill said three days earlier: The 35-year-old’s playing days are done because of a degenerative issue in the knee.
“I guess one of the hard things is, I get out there and I still feel pretty good in some of the practices and you still feel like you have the skill to play in this league,” said Bishop, whose last NHL game was in the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada 15 months ago. “But then when your knee tells you you can’t, it’s tough.”
It’s not officially a retirement because Bishop is. under contract through next season and will still be around the team. But the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist won’t be in net again after last week’s one-game rehab attempt with the AHL’s Texas Stars yielded eight goals and even worse news afterward. The knee was swollen again.
Bishop said the first sign of trouble with the knee came during a seven-game loss to St. Louis in the second round of the 2019 playoffs. He had surgery to clean up a torn meniscus after playing through the injury until the COVID-19 pause during the 2019-20 season.
When pain persisted and kept him out of all but three games during the Stars’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, Bishop had the knee checked again. Surgery to repair the meniscus revealed that cartilage was wearing away. Essentially, Bishop was playing bone-on-bone, which often caused sharp pain, particularly with the butterfly moves.
Verlander, Astros finalize $25 million, 1-year contract
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander’s $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to.
The pitcher and the Astros reached an agreement on Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players’ association did not approve it until this week.
Verlander’s agreement incudes a $25 million salary for 2022 and a $25 million player option for 2023 conditioned on him pitching 130 or more innings in 2022.
Verlander became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros. He played in just one game in the past two seasons.
He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback, but announced on Sept. 19, 2020, that he needed Tommy John surgery and underwent the procedure on Oct. 1.
Clemson’s Swinney names coordinators, promotes assistants
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his phone blew up with calls and text messages from interested, high-profile candidates for the Tigers’ open coordinator jobs.
Swinney wasn’t swayed by the onslaught, sticking to his plan and promoting assistants to replace Brent Venables on defense and Tony Elliott on offense.
Defensive assistant Wesley Goodwin and safeties coach Mickey Conn will share Venables’ coordinator duties while quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will lead the offense.
“It took about 30 seconds,” Swinney said of the decisions.
Venables left after 10 seasons to become Oklahoma’s head coach while Elliott, a former Tigers’ receiver, was named the Virginia head coach after more than a decade on Swinney’s staff.
Swinney announced the staff changes a short time after the school’s board of trustees approved the contracts Tuesday.
Pat Noonan hired as coach of Cincinnati’s MLS team
CINCINNATI — Pat Noonan was hired Tuesday as the sixth head coach of Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team in a little more than three seasons.
The 41-year-old, who scored one goal in 15 appearances for the United States, has been an assistant coach for the LA Galaxy (2013-16), the U.S. (2017) and Philadelphia (2018-21).
Cincinnati has finished 24th, 26th and 27th overall in its three MLS seasons. It had four wins, 22 losses and eight draws this year.
Alan Koch coached Cincinnati in the lower-tier United Soccer League and remained with it for the start of its first MLS season in 2019. He was fired that May and replaced on an interim basis by assistant Yoann Damet, and Ron Jans was hired that August.
Jans quit in February 2020 after an investigation by MLS found he had used a racial slur in the locker room and made other troubling comments. Damet took over again on an interim basis, and former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam was hired that May.
James Hinchcliffe steps away from fulltime IndyCar racing
James Hinchcliffe, one of IndyCar’s most popular drivers, said Tuesday he is stepping away from full-time racing in the series.
The 34-year-old Canadian said he is not retiring and will explore other types of racing. Andretti Autosport did not renew his contract for next year.
“With a decade-plus of incredible memories in the bank, I am happy to announce I am stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition,” Hinchcliffe posted on social media. “This was not a decision taken lightly and it was one made with the full support of my family and closest supporters. There were many factors, both personal and professional, that led me to this decision but it truly felt like the time was right.”
Hinchcliffe had a rough season in his return to Andretti this past year and scored just one podium finish, third placeon the street course at Nashville. His next best finish was 14th twice, at Detroit and the Long Beach season finale.
The “Mayor of Hinchtown” is a two-time most popular driver in IndyCar and was a runner-up on the 2016 season of “Dancing with the Stars.” He’s a six-time IndyCar winner and started on the pole for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, a year after he was nearly killed in a crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Man City ruthless, Leeds woeful in 7-0 Premier League rout
LONDON — Seven goals — even without a recognizable striker. A seventh successive victory. Manchester City is looking ruthless in its Premier League title defense.
Kevin De Bruyne struck twice, while Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions overpowered Leeds 7-0 on Tuesday.
In a tight title race, the flurry of goals moved City within two of Liverpool’s goal difference of plus-33.
“We didn’t score as many goals this season,” manager Pep Guardiola said, “but today was a good run to be close to Liverpool and Chelsea.”
City has a four-point lead over 2020 champion Liverpool, which plays Newcastle on Thursday. That’s when Chelsea, which is a point further back, hosts Everton.
The seven-goal defeat equaled the worst losing margin in the history of Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa’s team is five points above the relegation zone.
“There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. I can’t find anything that can be valued,” Bielsa told BT Sport. “As is natural in these cases, it is not the individuals that fail but the organization.
“There is no justification I can offer,” he continued, “the game was exactly how we thought it was going to be. We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened and we didn’t manage to get anything.”
Guardiola had warned that Leeds’ high-tempo style would need to be countered and City did this by tearing into the visitors from the outset.
Unvaxxed ‘72 Heisman winner: Fitness sped COVID-19 recovery
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football great Johnny Rodgers, back home after spending more than two weeks in the hospital with COVID-19, said Tuesday he believes his superior physical condition helped him have a better outcome than many 70-year-olds who contract the coronavirus.
The 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, in a telephone interview with The Associated Press from his Omaha home, acknowledged he has not been vaccinated. He said he thought a device he had installed in his home that purportedly weakens viruses, along with another type of air cleaning machine, provided him a measure of protection.
“I figured with all this, I’m just fine,” Rodgers said.
However, Rodgers said he now plans to get vaccinated once his doctors say he is able to do so.
“At the time I had it covered,” he said, referring to the equipment in his house. “I really wasn’t around a lot of people. It was just something unexpected — like being in closed quarters for 10 hours at a time (while traveling) — that threw me for a loop.
“At that particular point in time I wasn’t really that concerned about it because I was very healthy. I didn’t think I needed it. Now I think I most definitely need it. More people need it than don’t.”
Rodgers, nicknamed “The Jet,” grew up in Omaha, played on Nebraska’s national championship teams in 1970-71 and won the Heisman as a senior in 1972. He is well known for his electrifying punt return for a touchdown against archrival Oklahoma in 1971. He also was a consensus All-American his last two seasons. He was an NFL first-round draft pick in 1973, but played most of his professional career in Canada.
NASCAR champion Larson among many conflicted by F1 finish
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson’s first Formula One race was the season finale and he is as conflicted as anyone over the controversial ending of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap Sunday to win the title but the turmoil has continued: A late crash wiped out a nearly 12-second Hamilton lead, Verstappen pitted under yellow for fresh tires and the race was restarted with one lap remaining. He passed Hamilton in the fifth turn of a NASCAR-style shootout.
“The race fan in me was like ‘Man, I wish there would be a caution and this thing can get exciting in the end and produce some drama,’” Larson told The Associated Press. “And then it happened. Then I was like ‘Well, I don’t know if that was particularly fair.’”
Hamilton led 51 of the 58 laps and the race had been a bit of the bust after F1’s spectacular season. The seven-time champion seemed so in control that Larson and his group had already headed for the exits when the yellow flew with five laps go. They watched the finish on viewing screens placed around Yas Marina Circuit and on their phones.
Racing resumes at Laurel following changes to the race track
LAUREL, Md. — Racing can resume at Laurel Park after the Maryland Racing Commission was satisfied with changes to the track in the wake of recent safety concerns.
Racing has been suspended there following recent fatalities at the facility, including seven in November. The Maryland Jockey Club said earlier this month recent equine injuries were being analyzed and repairs to the track were ongoing.
Mike Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, said Tuesday the commission heard from horsemen and would not stand in the way of Laurel resuming.
The next race day on the track’s calendar is Thursday.
Gnabry scores hat trick as Bayern beats Stuttgart 5-0
STUTTGART, Germany — Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich stretched its lead in the Bundesliga to nine points with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart on Tuesday.
Before the game, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann told broadcaster Sky it was “certainly not” time to congratulate his team on the title already, but the victory showed just how dominant Bayern can be.
Stuttgart survived an early string of chances for Bayern to score, and even created a couple of its own, before Gnabry curled the ball into the top-right corner in the 40th minute to open the scoring.
Thomas Müller set up Gnabry for a second goal just after halftime before a run of three goals in five minutes finished off Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski chipped the ball over the goalkeeper in the 69th before tapping in a Gnabry cross three minutes later. Soon after, Gnabry completed his hat trick when a cross from Müller was palmed into his path by the keeper.
The game was played in an empty stadium because of state-level restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Bayern forward Kingsley Coman went off with a possible hamstring injury in the first half.
Stuttgart stays 15th after a defeat which brought Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team back down to earth following a 2-0 upset win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Mastroeni given permanent head coach job at Real Salt Lake
HERRIMAN, Utah — Pablo Mastroeni was given the job as permanent head coach of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, 3 1/2 months after he took over as interim coach.
The 45-year-old, a former U.S. national team midfielder, was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017 with a record that season of six wins, 12 losses and four draws.
He was a Houston assistant coach in 2020, then was hired by Salt Lake last Jan. 5 as an assistant to Freddy Juarez. Mastroeni was appointed interim coach on Aug. 27 when Juarez was fired with the team in sixth place in the Western Conference.
Mastroeni led RSL to eight wins, eight losses and one draw over the rest of the regular season. The team earned the final playoff berth in the Western Conference and defeated Seattle and Kansas City on the road before losing 2-0 to Portland in the conference final.
Salt Lake announced him as permanent coach on Monday.
6 Moroccan tennis players banned for match-fixing
LONDON — Six Moroccan men’s tennis players, including four who played in the Davis Cup, have been banned in a match-fixing investigation, the International Tennis Integrity Unit said Tuesday.
A hearing found the six players “were guilty of multiple offenses and a variety of match-fixing charges, including fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches,” the ITIA said in a statement.
“The ITIA investigation found that the players’ offenses were linked and therefore were subject to a joint hearing,” it said.
The ITIA didn’t say which competitions were affected.
The players were identified as Amine Ahouda, Anas Chakrouni, Ayoub Chakrouni, Mohamed Zakaria Khalil, Soufiane El Mesbahi and Yassir Kilani. Their bans ranged from nine years to a life ban for Ayoub Chakrouni.
Pete Maravich’s LSU letterman jacket fetches nearly $117K
BATON ROUGE, La. — Basketball great “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State University.
The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona, netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate.
The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger. It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star game jersey, All-American plaques from all three seasons at LSU, and the jacket he wore in 1987 for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
According to The Advocate, the items were all obtained directly from the Maravich family.
Maravich died in 1988 from heart failure at the age of 40. The Pennsylvania native remains the all-time leading scorer in Division I men’s college basketball history with 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU from 1967-70. He also holds the Division I records for most points per game for his career (44.2), and most points per game for a sophomore (43.8), junior (44.2) and senior (44.5). He was voted national player of the year in 1969 and 1970.
EPL players to undergo daily coronavirus testing
LONDON — Premier League players will undergo daily coronavirus tests as part of emergency measures approved by clubs on Tuesday to deal with the worsening pandemic in England.
Two Premier League matches have been called off in the last three days due to outbreaks at clubs. The league reported on Monday that COVID-19 cases rose by 350% to a record 42 infections in a week across the 20 clubs from 3,805 tests on players and staff.
Britain is braced for a worsening health emergency caused by the new omicron variant, with health authorities saying it is responsible for about 200,000 new cases a day with the number of infections doubling every two to three days.
Premier League players will have to wait in their cars for the outcome of daily rapid antigen test results at their clubs, which will also conduct PCR tests twice a week on them. All players and coaches will have to resume wearing masks around clubs.
Outbreaks within squads led to the postponements of Brighton-Tottenham on Sunday and Brentford-Manchester United on Tuesday.
The Premier League has avoided a complete shutdown since the 100-day pause in the season from the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.