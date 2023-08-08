ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
The four remaining Pac-12 schools still aboard for next season — California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State — have options if they are looking for another conference.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is exploring the possibility of adding the West Coast schools, with an emphasis on California and Stanford in the San Francisco Bay Area, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the ACC was not making its internal discussion public and the conversations were still in early stages.
The American Athletic Conference also has interest in expanding West and adding all four Pac-12 teams, a person with direct knowledge of that league’s internal discussion told AP on condition of anonymity. The AAC has schools as far West as the Dallas area.
The UC Board of Regents scheduled a special closed-session meeting for Tuesday morning to discuss Cal’s conference affiliation.
The Pac-12 lost five members last week after a potential media rights contract with Apple left the schools seeking a better deal. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced they would join Colorado in the Big 12 next year while Oregon and Washington decided to follow USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, also next summer.
The abrupt departures have raised the possibility that the Pac-12, which dates to 1916, will completely dissolve sooner rather than later.
Washington State President Kirk Schulz released a letter Monday, saying the Cougars believed the Pac-12 membership was ready to move forward with the Apple deal, only to be “shocked” by the decisions by Washington and Oregon to leave for the Big Ten.
“I genuinely felt that on Friday morning we would sign the needed paperwork, finalize the deal with Apple, and move the Pac‑12 toward a new and brighter future,” Schulz wrote.
The Mountain West is the most logical spot for the Pac-12 schools to land geographically if they wanted to leave their former conference behind altogether. A person familiar with discussions in that league told AP that its leaders have been strategizing the possibility of trying to add Pac-12 schools since last week.
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
CLEVELAND — Chicago’s Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.
MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.
Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing.
Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.
In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Anderson and Ramírez exchanged several punches near second base in the sixth inning with the Guardians’ All-Star third baseman landing a right haymaker to the White Sox shortstop’s chin, knocking him backwards onto the infield dirt.
Players and coaches for both teams joined in and there were other flareups during the extended melee. The umpiring crew needed more than 15 minutes to get things under control so the game could be resumed. Chicago won 7-4.
The dustup began innocently with Ramírez sliding headfirst into second base with an RBI double. He slid between Anderson’s legs and seemed upset by a hard tag. Ramírez jumped to his feet and the two exchanged words with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second-base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between.
Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches with Ramírez connecting with a blind punch that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.
Glover wins Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.
Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative postseason.
Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won’t soon forget. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole, his pitch from 100 feet short of the hole smacked off the base of the pin and settled inches away as Thomas fell to the ground in disbelief.
Now he has to wait three weeks to see if his worst season — this is the first time Thomas has failed to make the playoffs — will cost him a pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee. Glover was at No. 112, a long shot who needed nothing short of a runner-up finish.
He did one better, pulling away after the rain delay with plenty of help from Henley.
It was the second time in three years that Henley let one get away at Sedgefield Country Club. When play resumed, he took the lead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th, and then everything went wrong in a bogey-bogey-bogey finish. He tied for second with Byeong Hun An.
DeChambeau shoots record 58 for first LIV title
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.
DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.
Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour.
What made DeChambeau’s round stand out was he shot 58 with a bogey.
Boutier wins again on LPGA
IRVINE, Scotland — Celine Boutier won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her first major last week in the Evian Championship.
The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.
Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogeys at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last to post 65 and set a target at 13 under overall, Boutier’s lead was down to one stroke.
However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and was able to walk down the par-5 18th at Dundonald Links in some comfort. She tapped in for par to finish on 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the title at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March.
Kim was second while Ruoning Yin of China (66) was a shot further behind in third.
WNBA hands out fines and a suspension a day after multiple ejections in two games
NEW YORK — A day after multiple players were ejected in a pair of games, the WNBA handed out the punishment to them.
Ruthy Hebard received the only suspension Monday from the league as she will have to sit out one game for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in the Chicago Sky’s win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Hebard left the bench when teammate Dana Evans and Dallas’ Odyssey Sims got involved in a dust-up on the court in the third quarter. She’ll miss the team’s game on Tuesday against Minnesota. Hebard had two points and three rebounds in seven minutes.
Wings’ guard Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from the game with 52 seconds left after making unnecessary contact with an official. She was fined for that as well for making inappropriate comments toward the official and publicly criticizing officiating after the loss.
Chicago’s Courtney Williams was fined for leaving the bench area during the altercation as well.
The WNBA also handed out fines Monday in the Washington-Los Angeles game from Sunday as well. Layshia Clarendon and Brittney Sykes were penalized for making unnecessary contact with each other and escalating the situation that occurred in the game with 33 seconds left. Both players were ejected.
Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin, who both are injured and didn’t play in the contest, were fined for leaving the bench area during the altercation.
The WNBA doesn’t disclose the amount of fines.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham dismisses linebacker Juwan Mitchell from team
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has dismissed linebacker Juwan Mitchell from the team.
The school did not disclose the reason for Mitchell’s dismissal.
“Juwan Mitchell is no longer with the team,” Dillingham said after practice Monday. “Culture wins. It is very, very simple, culture wins. You are either going to practice how we practice, live how we live, be a good person, compete, say yes sir and no sir, open doors for people. Be genuinely a good person or do things right, or you are not.”
Mitchell was expected to be a starter at Arizona State after transferring from Tennessee. The sixth-year linebacker played 12 games over two seasons with the Vols after two seasons at Texas, where he was the team’s leading tackler in 2020.
Dillingham, in his first season as the Sun Devils’ coach, also dismissed cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the team last week.
White Sox refute claims of ‘no rules’ by former reliever Middleton
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox management on Monday refuted claims by former reliever Keynan Middleton that the downtrodden team had a culture with “no rules,” allowing a rookie reliever to regularly fall asleep during games and other players to miss meetings and practices.
Middleton, dealt to the New York Yankees for minor league pitching prospect Juan Carela just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, made the statements in an ESPN report published on Sunday.
Before Monday’s game against the Yankees in Chicago, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and first-year field manager Pedro Grifol said Middleton’s claims were inaccurate. But both admitted their disappointing team had faced its share internal issues, centering around building a winning culture.
“I’ve been talking about culture here since Day One and brought it up again about three or four weeks ago,” Grifol said. “I feel like we’re not even close to where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
The White Sox, expected to contend, entered Monday at 45-68 and in fourth place in the AL Central.
Hahn emphasized that no reliever had been dozing in the bullpen, while adding the White Sox have a position player with serious sleep disorder who is permitted to take naps in the clubhouse per medical direction.
“I was surprised to see the report this morning,” Hahn said. “At no point during the course of the year had there been a reliever sleeping in the bullpen during that game. That’s just wrong.”
Hahn and Grifol said there have been times when players have violated team rules, but they faced discipline that wasn’t disclosed under a typical baseball policy of “what happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse.”
Hahn said Middleton was of those players.
Filly euthanized, jockey Ortiz Jr. unseated in racing incident at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A 4-year-old filly broke down in the fourth race at Saratoga and was euthanized on Sunday, the second consecutive day a racing death occurred at the track in upstate New York.
Ever Summer sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg in the final turn of the turf race and was euthanized, according to the New York Racing Association. Irad Ortiz Jr., the leading rider at the summer meet, was unseated. He was later cleared to ride the rest of the card.
Frivole, a 4-year-old filly, was pulled up early in the same race. Trainer Graham Motion told the Daily Racing Form that Franco made the move “out of an abundance of caution” after she took an odd step. Motion said Frivole returned to her stall.
Ever Summer passed the required pre-race veterinary inspection, according to NYRA.
NYRA officials moved the final three turf races on Sunday’s card to the main dirt track after consulting with the jockeys, who expressed concern with the overall condition of the courses following heavy rains last week
NYRA said it will evaluate both turf courses over the next two days and will adjust the temporary rail positions when racing resumes Wednesday.
Results of Ever Summer’s required necropsy will be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director. NYRA, HISA and the New York State Gaming Commission also will review the incident.
Gauff defeats Sakkari in Washington for her fourth title; Evans wins men’s final
WASHINGTON — Away from a tennis court, Coco Gauff is still, in some ways, a typical teen, rolling her eyes at receiving FaceTime calls from a younger sibling — “I’m at press right now, Bro” — and her father — “Oh, my God” — while two versions of the DC Open trophy she earned Sunday sat on the table in front of her.
With a racket in her hand, Gauff is not typical at all, as her success so far shows. And after the disappointment of a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month, the 19-year-old from Florida appears back to her best as the start of the U.S. Open approaches later this month.
Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the Washington final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff is the youngest women’s champion of the hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital and the first player since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009 to win four WTA tournaments as a teenager.
“I would say,” said Gauff, who is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3, “I’m heading in the right direction.”
Well, there’s an understatement.
“She’s already near the top, but there is a lot of room to get better,” said Gauff’s new coach, Pere Riba, who was joined on her team by consultant Brad Gilbert in Washington. “I’m happy, of course, that she won the tournament. I’m more happy about the way she did it. Her energy and attitude are more important for the long term.”
What a week it was, though.
Gauff, the runner-up at the 2022 French Open, didn’t drop at set and ceded just 19 total games across four matches.
At night, Dan Evans became, at age 33, the oldest men’s champion in Washington since Jimmy Connors was 35 in 1988 by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a final delayed by more than two hours in the second set because of a thunderstorm.
It was the second ATP Tour title for Evans, who was just 8-18 in 2023 before the DC Open and now will rise from No. 30 to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings Monday.
“I had to keep telling myself it was match-by-match and not so long ago I wasn’t playing great,” he said. “It was a good effort mentally to just stay in the present and keep fighting for each point. And I did a great job of that this week.”
U.S. Women’s World Cup loss to Sweden draws combined audience of 2.79 million on Fox, Telemundo
LOS ANGELES — The United States’ early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers.
The game, which kicked off Sunday night in Melbourne, Australia, began at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT in the U.S.
Fox averaged 2,515,000 viewers according to Nielsen. The audience peaked at 4,072,000 during penalty kicks, when Sweden won 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.
The Americans four matches averaged 3,795,000 on Fox, an 2% increase over four years ago, when the tournament took place in France.
The first two matches took place in prime time. The July 26 1-1 draw against the Netherlands was the most-watched U.S. group stage match in Women’s World Cup history, averaging 6,429,000.
The Spanish-language audience of 274,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the largest for a nonprime-time match.
