LA Galaxy use own goal to down San Jose 1-0
LOS ANGELES — The San Jose Earthquakes’ Tanner Beason’s own goal in the late match was the only score of the game in LA Galaxy’s 1-0 win on Saturday.
Samuel Grandsir was working down the right side, shed a defender and appeared to center in front of the goal mouth that ricocheted off Beason’s left foot and into the net at the 70th minute.
Eight minutes later, Galaxy (5-2-0) keeper Jonathan Bond thwarted Andrés Ríos with a sliding save to preserve the lead.
San Jose’s (3-5-0) offensive woes continue as the Earthquakes now have been shutout in three of their last four contests in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
Tajouri-Shradi breaks late tie, 10-man NYFC beats LAFC 2-1
LOS ANGELES — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi broke a tie in the 90th minute and New York City FC came from behind in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday.
Jesús Medina scored his fifth goal of the season in the 70th minute for NYCFC (3-2-2), and Tajouri-Shradi got the winner from a corner kick even after his club went down to 10 men three minutes earlier on a red card for Nicolas Acevedo.
Corey Baird scored early in the second half of a discouraging loss for struggling LAFC, which has just one win from its last six matches. Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela played the entire game without putting a shot on target.
NYCFC headed into the international break with its first victory in four games since May 1.
After a slow, cautious first half by both teams, LAFC broke through when Diego Rossi made a run and a pass to Mark-Anthony Kaye, who slipped a centering feed past two defenders to an unmarked Baird in the goal mouth.
Baird’s goal was his third in seven games with his new team, tying Rossi for the LAFC lead and surpassing his entire total from 21 games last season with Real Salt Lake.
Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial over Kokrak
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jordan Spieth knows how to finish right out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial.
After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Local favorite Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial, where he was the 2016 champion and has been a runner-up two times. He led by one stroke over Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before his closing par in his round of 66.
The resurgent Spieth has the 54-hole lead for a PGA Tour best-matching fourth time this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments. That stretch includes his win at the Valero Texas Open, the first time he had won since the 2017 British Open.
Sergio Garcia, who was 21 when he got the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was alone in third at 10 under after a 68 with one bogey.
Ian Poulter had the best round of the day with a 64 after getting started with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the front nine, moving up 26 spots into a tie for fourth at 8 under with Sebastian Munoz (70). Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was tied for sixth at 7 under with Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire.
Ewing beats Kang to reach LPGA Match Play semifinals
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Ally Ewing made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole Saturday to beat local favorite Danielle Kang 1 up and join three major champions in the LPGA Match Play semifinals.
“It was a grind,” Ewing said after the long, hot day at Shadow Creek. “Danielle is a competitor and I knew it was going to be a match from the start.”
Ewing will face Ariya Jutanugarn, a 5-and-4 winner over Minjee Lee on Sunday in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Olympic in San Francisco.
“Really tired,” Jutanugarn said. “I haven’t played 36 holes for so long.”
In the other semifinal, Sophia Popov will play Shanshan Feng. Popov beat ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit 3 and 2, and Feng finished off Eun-Hee Ji with a birdie putt from more than 100 feet on the 19th hole.
Chelsea beats City 1-0, wins Champions League for 2nd time
PORTO, Portugal — Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal as Pep Guardiola’s overthinking proved costly again in the all-English final.
Havertz ran onto Mason Mount’s perfectly weighted through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.
Chelsea added to the first European Cup it won in 2012 and become the 13th multiple winner of world soccer’s biggest club competition. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the trophy a year after losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint Germain.
City’s long, often-painful and lavishly funded journey to the summit of European soccer remains incomplete and Guardiola might regret tinkering with his settled team that had swept City to its first Champions League final and to the verge of another trophy treble.
The innovative Spanish coach, seeking to win the Champions League for the third time and first since 2011, has been guilty in recent years of overthinking his tactics in the big games and he might have done it again here.
Starting without a striker was expected -- Guardiola has preferred that in the Champions League knockout matches -- but going without a specialist holding midfielder in Fernandinho or Rodri was a major surprise and seemed to destabilize City.
It meant Ilkay Gundogan, City’s top scorer this season and a revelation in his attacking-midfield role, dropped in as the anchorman in midfield and he struggled to protect City’s defense.
Indeed, for Chelsea’s goal, Mount had time and space to thread a superb pass from inside his own half through the center of City’s defense -- which was opened up by Timo Werner’s decoy run -- for Havertz to run onto. Ederson came flying out of his area and got the slightest of touches to the ball with his hand, but Havertz regained his balance and applied the easy finish.
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64
Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA’s defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.
The team announced his death Saturday but did not give a cause or details, saying only that it was “unexpected.”
The Jazz described him in a statement as an “enduring figure in our franchise history” who had a “significant impact in the community after his basketball career.”
The center led the league in blocks per game four times and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.
Eaton’s career blocks average of 3.51 per game is the best in NBA history, and his career happened almost by accident. He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a community college basketball coach persuaded him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA, and his stint with the Jazz followed.
US wins 4th straight in world hockey, beating Norway 2-1
RIGA, Latvia — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday.
Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the U.S. in the opener — with two games left. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.
Nemechek wins at Charlotte for 3rd truck win of season
CONCORD, N.C. — John Hunter Nemechek made it through a late crash, then held on to the lead on a restart 10 laps from the end to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night.
Winning for the third time this season, Nemechek showed once again this season why he gave up his seat in the Cup Series last year to join Kyle Busch Motorsports.
“I’m smiling. I’m winning races,” he said. “What could better than that?”
Nemechek has a season of thrills in his run around Charlotte.
He used a three-wide pass to gain the lead with 65 laps to go and was cruising to victory until the most severe crash of the race nearly spoiled things.
Trey Hutchins III had slowed after hitting the wall and drifted down the track as Johnny Sauter and Drew Dollar hit Hutchins’ vehicle with great force.
Nemechek was the next racer through before the caution came out as flying debris appeared to damage his roof and knock out the car’s onboard camera.
He remembers hearing a ‘Thunk,’ as what looked like a tire caught his roof and left what Nemechek said was a pretty big hole.
Nemechek wasn’t sure what was ahead as he approached the crash at full speed and used his skill to react the best way he knew how.
“I kind of just shot for the middle, kind of ‘Days of Thunder’ moment, and hoped for the best,” said Nemechek, referencing the Tom Cruise film from three decades ago.
After a lengthy cleanup, Nemechek again moved out front and finished in front of Hocevar.
Hocevar said he needed two more laps to run down Nemechek. “I just got beat today,” said Hocevar, in his rookie season.
It was the ninth truck win of Nemechek’s career. He gained control with a dramatic, daring dash from third as he moved from the up near to the wall to close to the apron before moving past leader Stewart Friesen and second-place Carson Hocevar.
Swiss rider Dupasquier airlifted after Moto3 crash in Italy
MUGELLO, Italy — Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Dupasquier was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.
Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.
Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open.
Top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan’s serve for a total six breaks in the match.
It’s the third career title for Djokovic in his home nation after he won the Serbia Open, a different tournament in the same city, in 2009 and 2011.
Djokovic is drawn against Tennys Sandgren of the United States in the first round at Roland Garros.
Wiesberger takes 1-shot lead into final round in Denmark
FARSO, Denmark — Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour as he seeks to defend the title in Denmark.
The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to reach 14 under overall. Sweden’s Alexander Björk is in second place.
The 35-year-old Wiesberger is aiming to become the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019. Wiesberger won the event in 2019 and it was canceled last year.
Cologne beats Kiel with early goals to stay in Bundesliga
KIEL, Germany — Cologne kept its place in the Bundesliga on Saturday after recovering from a first-leg setback to beat second-division Holstein Kiel 5-2 on aggregate in the promotion-relegation playoff.
Kiel won the first leg 1-0 on Wednesday as it bid to reach Germany’s top tier for the first time. But it was in trouble almost immediately in a frantic opening to Saturday’s second leg, with three headed goals in the first six minutes, on Cologne’s way to winning the second game 5-1.
Jonas Hector pulled Cologne level overall in the third minute with a looping header off Ondrej Duda’s cross, but Kiel hit back 64 seconds later with Lee Jae-Sung’s header on the rebound after a counterattack. That restored a 2-1 aggregate lead for the second-tier team, until Sebastian Andersson headed Cologne back in front two minutes after. At 2-2 Cologne had the advantage on away goals.
From there on it was all Cologne as Andersson scored yet another header in the 13th and Rafael Czichos blasted a rebound into the top corner to make it 4-1 on the day. Ellyes Skhiri scored the fifth late on.
Kiel looked to be showing fatigue in the later stages after a hectic finish to its season. Kiel had several games rescheduled in March and April after coronavirus outbreaks and had extra games with a run to the semifinals of the German Cup.
Korda beats Cecchinato in Parma to claim 1st ATP title
PARMA, Italy — Sebastian Korda won his first ATP trophy with a straight-set victory over Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Saturday.
Korda became the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010.
Korda had not dropped a set all week in Parma and he carried on that run in the final to see off the 104th-ranked Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 in 75 minutes.
The 20-year-old Korda had lost the only other final he had contested, against Hubert Hurkacz at the Delray Beach Open in January.
Bernal takes Giro lead into final day, Caruso wins Stage 20
VALLE SPLUGA-ALPE MOTTA, Italy — Egan Bernal looks set to add the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win after maintaining a significant lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which was won by Italian rider Damiano Caruso on Saturday.
It was a first-ever victory in a Grand Tour for Caruso, who also all but secured second place overall, and it came on one of the most difficult stages. Stage 20 had been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars.
The 164-kilometer (102-mile) route from Verbania to Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta featured more than 4,200 meters of vertical gain and three top-category climbs, including the final ascent to another summit finish, where Caruso soloed to victory.
The Bahrain Victorious rider shook his head in disbelief as he rounded the final corner before zipping up his top and raising his hands across his head as he crossed the line.
Wiesberger takes 1-shot lead into final round in Denmark
FARSO, Denmark — Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour as he seeks to defend the title in Denmark.
The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to reach 14 under overall. Sweden’s Alexander Björk is in second place.
The 35-year-old Wiesberger is aiming to become the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019. Wiesberger won the event in 2019 and it was canceled last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.