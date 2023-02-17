Matt Moore agrees to $7.55M, 1-year contract with Angels
TEMPE, Ariz. — Left-hander Matt Moore and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Thursday to a $7.55 million one-year contract.
Moore was a fulltime reliever for the first time last season, going 5-2 with a five saves and a 1.93 ERA for Texas. He struck out 83 and walked 38 in 74 innings, holding opponents to a .187 batting average.
Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 big league seasons for Tampa Bay (2011-16), San Francisco (2016-17), Texas (2018, 2022), Detroit (2019) and Philadelphia (2021). He spent 2020, with Fukuoka in Japan’s Pacific League.
Right-hander Davis Daniel was put on the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, opening a roster spot.
Ramírez, Rengifo win in arbitration, Helsley, Rojas lose
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay outfielder Harold Ramírez and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo won their salary arbitration cases on Thursday, while St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley and Arizona infielder Josh Rojas lost.
Ramírez will get $2.2 million rather than Tampa Bay’s offer of $1.9 million, and Rengifo will receive $2.3 million instead of the Angels’ $2 million proposal.
Helsley will earn $2.15 million rather than his $3 million request and Rojas will get $2,575,000 instead of his $2.9 million asking price.
Teams hold a 7-5 lead in decisions with five pending and two cases left to be argued.
Rengifo, 25, set career bests last season with a .264 batting average, 17 homers and 52 RBIs, and he earned $730,000. He walked 17 times in 511 plate appearances, at 3.3% the lowest percentage among qualified hitters. His case was heard Monday by Jeanne Vonhof, Howard Edelman and Fredric Horowitz.
Decisions also are pending for Angels infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
NFL’s Kamara, Lammons indicted in 2022 Vegas nightclub fight
LAS VEGAS — A grand jury in Nevada has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on two criminal counts in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February.
The Clark County grand jury handed up the indictment in Las Vegas on Wednesday on the same two battery charges prosecutors filed last year against the NFL players and two other men, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas first reported Thursday.
Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Police say he told officers he punched a man after he thought he had done something to someone in his group and was trying to run away.
A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for March 1 in Justice Court in Las Vegas to determine if there was enough evidence to bound them over for trial in district court on the charges — felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.
The indictment means the case can go directly to trial in district court without a preliminary hearing. No trial date has been set.
Kamara’s lawyers say the Saints’ star running back is innocent.
“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” Las Vegas lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a joint statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.
“He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” they said.
A Las Vegas lawyer who previously represented Lammons did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics
BRISBANE, Australia — The federal and the Queensland state government have agreed on an almost 50-50 funding split to build or remodel venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Queensland state capital Friday to make the formal announcement about a deal worth an estimated 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).
The federal government will create a new 17,-000 indoor arena at Roma Street, the city’s main public transport hub, and contribute to other stadium and venue refurbishments. The state government will be responsible for demolishing and rebuilding the Gabba, which will be the main stadium for the Olympics. The Gabba is the long-time home of cricket in Queensland state.
“This will leave a really lasting legacy for Queensland,” Albanese told local radio station 4BC. “It’s an investment that will produce a return with increased economic activity, increased visitors ... Queensland is such a fantastic tourist destination and this will really showcase the state.”
Federal Sport Minister Anika Wells told ABC radio it would be a 50-50 funding split.
“It’s an agreement between the federal government and the Queensland government about how we’re going to pay for all of the infrastructure that the southeast Queensland venues will need to put on the 2032 Games,” she said.
The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane in July 2021 under a revamped procedure for choosing host cities in which a small group of IOC members identify and propose host cities to the board. That made Brisbane next in line after Paris and Los Angeles, giving local organizers more than a decade to prepare.
Buccaneers hire Dave Canales to guide Tom Brady-less offense
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is counting on Dave Canales to help the Buccaneers remain relevant following Tom Brady’s retirement.
The former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach was hired as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator Thursday, replacing Byron Leftwich.
Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons — the last three working with Brady, who announced his retirement Feb. 1 after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl title two years ago, three playoff berths and a pair of NFC South division titles.
With Brady setting records for passing attempts and completions in a season at age 45, the Bucs (8-10) earned a postseason berth this past season despite the seven-time Super Bowl winner finishing with a losing record for the first time in more than two decades as an NFL starting quarterback.
Although Brady ranked third in the league behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert with 4,643 yards passing, Tampa Bay scored 198 fewer points than the previous season while averaging 18.4 points per game — down from over 30 in both 2020 and 2021.
Canales, 41, was among 10 candidates interviewed for the position that opened when Leftwich and five other members of coach Todd Bowles’ staff were fired on Jan. 19. Three other assistants announced their retirements in a major shakeup that followed a lopsided playoff loss to Dallas in the NFC wild-card round.
Giants re-sign WR Isaiah Hodgins, who had breakout season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants re-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent next month.
Hodgins was one of the Giants’ biggest surprises this season as they ended a five-year postseason drought and made it to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, losing to conference champion Philadelphia.
The 24-year-old Hodgins was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2 and quickly became a favorite target of Daniel Jones in New York’s offense. Hodgins finished with 33 receptions for 351 yards in just eight regular-season games, and tied Richie James for the most touchdown catches with four.
Hodgins also made a big impact in the Giants’ first playoff victory since beating New England in the Super Bowl to cap the 2011 season. He caught eight passes for 105 yards and another touchdown in New York’s 31-24 wild-card win at Minnesota.
Terms of the deal Thursday for Hodgins weren’t immediately available.
Carlos Beltrán, let go as Mets manager, joins front office
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Beltrán is joining the Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, his first work with a team since he lost his job as New York’s manager for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.
Beltrán was hired on Nov. 1, 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager. The Mets announced Beltrán’s departure the following Jan. 16 without his managing a game.
Beltrán’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.
Beltrán spent last season as an analyst on the New York Yankees’ YES Network.
Now 45, the nine-time All-Star played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559).
“I’ve known Carlos for many years, and I’m excited to add his unique perspective to our baseball operations team,” Eppler said in a statement Thursday.
Beltrán was the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year with Kansas City. He also played for San Francisco, St. Louis and the Yankees.
Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of a former Grand Valley State quarterback whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn college athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football.
A Marion County jury agreed Wednesday with the NCAA’s arguments that Cullen Finnerty’s death did not result from a concussion he suffered while playing for the Michigan college or smaller blows to the head during his playing days, but from other health problems and addictions, ESPN reported.
Finnerty won three Division II national championships as the starting quarterback for Grand Valley State in the early 2000s. He died in May 2013 at age 30 after going missing while on vacation with his wife’s family.
An autopsy found that chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE — a disease caused by concussions and repeated blows to the head — was a contributing factor in Finnerty’s death.
His widow, Jennifer Finnerty, sued the Indianapolis-based NCAA, arguing that the association did not properly protect college athletes and warn them of the risks of head injuries while playing football.
Following a three-week trial that included testimony from outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert and several medical experts, the jury agreed with the NCAA’s arguments and found that it was not responsible for Cullen Finnerty’s death.
The NCAA has maintained for years that it is not legally responsible for the health and safety of college athletes.
“The Association was not negligent, and the lawsuit was not supported by medical science linking Mr. Finnerty’s death to college football,” NCAA general counsel Scott Bearby said Wednesday in a statement. “We express our deepest sympathies to Mr. Finnerty’s family and friends.”
A message seeking comment on the verdict was left Thursday by The Associated Press for Jennifer Finnerty’s attorney, Robert Dassow.
In November, a Los Angeles jury rejected a lawsuit seeking $55 million filed by Alana Gee, the widow of former USC linebacker Matthew Gee. She argued that the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death.
The NCAA remains a defendant in dozens of similar cases that argue it should bear some responsibility for the long-term health problems associated with head injuries athletes suffer while playing for their schools, ESPN reported.
