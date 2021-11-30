Scherzer, Seager get big-money deals ahead of CBA expiration
NEW YORK — Right-hander Max Scherzer agreed to a record-setting $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets and shortstop Corey Seager struck a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday as players and teams rushed to reach agreements before an expected lockout.
The pair are among among eight players who in recent days have agreed to contracts totalling $1.268 billion in guaranteed pay.
Both Scherzer and Seager are leaving the high-spending Los Angeles Dodgers for free agent riches elsewhere with teams that have aggressively added players before what likely will be Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995.
The five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, and owners are expected to announce a signing freeze.
Scherzer’s $43.33 million average salary under Monday’s agreement is 20% higher than the previous mark, the $36 million Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is averaging in his $324 million, nine-year contract with New York.
Scherzer would have the right to opt out after the 2023 season to become a free agent once again. Scherzer also receives a full no-trade provision, requiring his approval for any deals. The agreement also includes award bonuses.
LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach
LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to an Southeastern Conference powerhouse.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither school was prepared to make an official announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported the move.
It was the second bombshell in college football in as many days, coming a little more than 24 hours after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. LSU might have topped it by landing Kelly.
The 60-year Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40, including the current run of five straight double-digit victory seasons.
Notre Dame just completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and still is in contention to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.
Washington hires Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as head coach
Washington has hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to lead the Huskies, handing a program that has struggled offensively to a coach with a track record of productive and creative offenses.
The 47-year-old DeBoer met with Washington officials in Fresno, California, on Monday and the deal was announced a few hours later.
DeBoer has spent two season at Fresno State, going 12-6. The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season, including a victory against UCLA. They lead the Mountain West in yards per play (6.34) and yards per game (463.6) and are second in scoring (33.6 points per game).
“My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution,” DeBoer said in a statement. “The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level.”
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler to enter transfer portal
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a preseason All-American who lost the starting job early in the season, announced on social media Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.
The decision came a day after coach Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for Southern California.
Rattler was a five-star prospect and the top high school quarterback in the class of 2019. After a successful 2020 season, he entered this season as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. But he struggled at times to move the team and was booed by the home fans during a close call against West Virginia.
He was benched after a slow start against Texas, and Caleb Williams took over and rallied the team to victory. Williams kept the starting job, though Rattler eventually regained favor with the fans. For the season, the Phoenix native completed 75% of his passes for 1,483 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
In 11 games last season, Rattler passed for 3,031 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Sooners to a 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl, setting up all the hype heading into this season.
Rattler’s decision also comes as a number of Oklahoma recruits have chosen to decommit. Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the class of 2023, is just one of those to open up his options.
Bruce Arena voted MLS Coach of Year for record 4th time
NEW YORK — Bruce Arena won a record fourth Major League Soccer Coach of the Year award on Monday after leading the New England Revolution to a league-record 73 points.
The 70-year-old, a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, also won the award with D.C. United in 1997 and the LA Galaxy in 2009 and 2011. He tied Sigi Schmid’s record of 240 regular-season wins.
New England hosts New York City on Tuesday in the playoffs. Arena is seeking his sixth MLS title and is trying to become the first coach to win with three different teams.
He received 57.97% of the vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current players. Colorado’s Robin Fraser was second with 20.8% and Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer was third with 4%.
UConn’s Bueckers signs NIL deal to represent Gatorade
STORRS, Conn. — UConn sophomore guard Paige Bueckers is the first college athlete to represent Gatorade, announcing Monday a multiyear name, image and likeness deal.
Terms of the deal with PepsiCo Inc. were not released.
“I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game,” Bueckers said in a statement.
It is the second NIL deal announced for Bueckers, who also has a partnership with sneaker marketplace StockX.
Bueckers is a former Gatorade high school player of the year.
Last year’s national player of the year, Bueckers is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds a game for No. 2 UConn (3-1).
TCU announces SMU’s Dykes as new coach after campus arrival
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes landed as TCU’s coach Monday night, arriving at the purple-lit stadium in a helicopter that settled down near midfield.
After weeks of speculation, TCU announced his hiring when welcoming Dykes back to the Fort Worth campus to meet with his new team.
Dykes spent the past four seasons at SMU before his return to the other side of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes had been considered a top candidate for the Frogs job since Gary Patterson and TCU mutually agreed Oct. 31 to part ways with four games left in the season.
A campus news conference was scheduled Tuesday to formally introduce Patterson’s replacement.
Woods says a return to the top not a ‘realistic expectation’
NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods says he expects to play golf again, just not very often, and he doesn’t see himself reaching the top of the sport again because “I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”
He says he can see himself picking certain tournaments to play, but not a full-time schedule.
His extensive video interview with Golf Digest, with whom he has a financial relationship, was published Monday ahead of his first press conference since his right leg was badly damaged in a Feb. 23 car crash in the Los Angeles suburbs.
Woods is the tournament host of the Hero World Challenge.
The 15-time major champion raised hopes of another comeback when Woods posted a three-second video hitting a short iron with the message, “Making progress.”
He didn’t make it sound as though a return was around the corner.
“I have so far to go,” he said. “I’m not even at the halfway point. I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg. At the same time, as you know, I’ve had five back operations. So I’m having to deal with that. So as the leg gets stronger, sometimes the back may act up.”
AP source: RHP Alex Cobb closes in on contract with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Alex Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal. A 34-year-old free agent, Cobb would give the reigning NL West champions a key veteran near the front of the rotation after the departure of All-Star righty Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays on a $110 million, five-year contract.
Cobb went 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 18 starts and 93 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels this year. He struck out 98 batters and walked 33.
San Francisco set a franchise record with 107 wins and edged out the rival, 106-win Dodgers on the final day of the regular season before losing to Los Angeles in a thrilling five-game NL Division Series.
Earlier this month, the Giants declined their $22 million contract option on right-hander Johnny Cueto.
MLB Network first reported Cobb was close to a deal.
Croatia advances to Davis Cup semis after beating Italy
TURIN, Italy — Croatia became the first team to reach the Davis Cup semifinals after seeing off Italy 2-1 on Monday.
With the singles squared, the top-ranked doubles team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic had no trouble seeing off Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4 in the decider.
Sinner replaced Simone Bolelli after winning his singles, which took nearly three hours. But he and Fognini couldn’t get a break point against Pavic and Mektic, winners of Wimbledon and the Olympics this year.
Croatia, a two-time champion, awaits Serbia or Kazakhstan. Their quarterfinal is on Wednesday in Madrid.
Borna Gojo set up Croatia’s win by surprisingly taking the opening singles against Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.
Gojo, who is 252 places below the 27th-ranked Sonego, turned around a 4-1 deficit in the opening set to force the tiebreak. Sonego rallied in the second set but continued to make errors in the third, including wasting three break points in the seventh game.
“I knew third set it was either one’s game — one set, anything can happen,” Gojo said. “It was a really tough game at 4-2 and I managed to hold. So, yeah, I’m really happy.”
Sinner evened the score when he beat former U.S. Open champion Marin Čilić 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Ranked No. 10 in the world, he rode passionate home support in Turin, even encouraging the fans several times to cheer even louder.
“It’s an amazing feeling of course, I don’t have the voice anymore,” Sinner said with a laugh.
The other quarterfinals this week are: Britain vs. Germany on Tuesday in Innsbruck, and the Russian team vs. Sweden on Thursday in Madrid.
Cowboys DL Hill suspended 2 games over postgame altercation
The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games Monday for confronting Las Vegas offensive lineman John Simpson and throwing a punch after the Raiders’ 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving.
Hill, who was sidelined the first eight games of the season while recovering from a torn knee ligament last year, will miss Thursday night’s game at New Orleans and the Dec. 12 game at Washington. He can return Dec. 19 at the New York Giants, the last of three consecutive road games.
NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to the Hill that the third-year player spent nearly a minute at midfield after the game looking for Simpson and walked the opposite direction from the Dallas locker room to confront the Raiders’ left guard.
“You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent’s helmet to come off,” Runyan wrote.
The league said the suspension was for violations of rules regarding unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct, particularly for contact to a players’ face, head or neck. Hill can appeal the suspension.
Hill had just played his best game of the season, leading Dallas defensive linemen with five tackles against the Raiders. Dallas’ top pick as a second-rounder in 2019, Hill’s tenure has been mostly disappointing. He has played just 15 games in his three seasons.
Bruins F Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck
BOSTON — The NHL on Monday suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston’s 3-2 victory a day earlier.
It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career. He will lose about $92,000 in pay.
Late in the first period of Sunday night’s game, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen’s legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time.
“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline, the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, “ is Marchand’s use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are traveling toward the boards.”
Marchand’s history, which includes a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015, also played a role.
Carew, Jenkins, Schmidt, Smith on Hall of Fame committee
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, Mike Schmidt and Ozzie Smith are among the 16 voters on the Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee.
Former Commissioner Bud Selig, former Atlanta general manger John Schuerholz and retired manager Joe Torre — all three also in the Hall — are also among the voters scheduled to meet Sunday in Orlando, Florida, to consider candidates whose primary contributions were from 1950-69.
Current executives Al Avila, Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick, Kim Ng and Tony Reagins also are on the panel along with media members/historians Adrian Burgos Jr., Steve Hirdt, Jaime Jarrin and Jack O’Connell.
Gil Hodges, Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso are among 10 men on the ballot along with Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills plus former Pittsburgh manager Danny Murtaugh.
Jenkins, Smith, Torre, Schuerholz, DeWitt, Kendrick and Reagins also are among 16 voters on the Early Baseball Era Committee along with Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, media members/historians include Hirdt and Burgos plus Gary Ashwill, Leslie Heaphy, Jim Henneman, Justice Hill, Rick Hummel and John Thorn.
Pre-1950 candidates on the early era ballot include seven players from the Negro Leagues: John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant “Home Run” Johnson, Buck O’Neil, Dick “Cannonball” Redding and George Scales.
They are joined by Bill Dahlen, Lefty O’Doul and Allie Reynolds.
To gain election from either committee, a candidate must appear on at least 75% of ballots.
Anyone elected will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 24 along with any players elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose balloting will be announced Jan. 25. First-time BBWAA ballot eligibles include David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez.
Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will be on the BBWAA ballot for the final time.
Temple fires football coach Carey after 3 lackluster seasons
PHILADELPHIA — Temple fired coach Rod Carey on Monday after three seasons with the school, ending a tenure that started with a bowl game and finished with a combined two conference wins in the last two seasons.
The Owls completed a 3-9 season on Saturday with their seventh straight lopsided loss, falling to Navy 38-14.
“It’s never an easy decision to replace a head coach,” Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson said. “The past two seasons have not been easy with the challenges of the pandemic. I want to thank Rod for staying committed to our student-athletes and wish him and his family well in their next chapter.”
Thad Ward was named interim head coach.
Carey went 12-20 at the Philadelphia-based school after being hired away from Northern Illinois in January 2019. He went just 4-15 over the last two seasons. Carey was only 2-13 in the American Athletic Conference over the last two seasons.
The unusual timing of his hiring was the result of Manny Diaz taking the Temple job after Geoff Collins left for Georgia Tech, but soon after Diaz was hired by Miami.
Carey was 52-30 with six winning seasons in seven years leading NIU, and he guided Temple to an 8-5 record in 2019.
But the Owls went 1-6 last year in a season wrecked by COVID-19 issues and then finished tied for last in the American this year. The Owls lost their last seven games.
“I’ve never been through a bad streak like this,” Carey said after Saturday’s loss. “Our team stayed together.”
Earlier this year, Temple finally hired a replacement for the athletic director who had hired Carey. Johnson, a veteran administrator who most recently worked at Texas, was named Temple AD in October. Temple tried for years to build an on-campus stadium to help boost interest and create revenue but instead is stuck playing at cavernous Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Temple played in five straight bowl games from 2015 to 2019.
PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle.
Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.
It is the latest in a long list of injuries.
Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.
Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.
Former Alabama track star, Olympian killed in shootout
BESSEMER, Ala. — A former University of Alabama track star and Olympian was killed in a shootout with another man, authorities say.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified Emmit King and Willie Albert Wells as the two men who died after exchanging gunfire in Bessemer on Sunday, AL.com reported.
King, 62, was a sprinter and a member of the U.S. relay team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, but he didn’t compete.
He ran for Jefferson State Community College and for the University of Alabama, where he became the 1983 NCAA national champion in the 100 meters. That same year, he won the bronze in the 100 meters at the first World Championships.
Authorities said King and Wells, 60, knew each other and were arguing outside a house Sunday afternoon when they both pulled out guns and fired. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene, and King died later at a hospital.
