Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Benny Snell Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night.
Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury.
Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in league history (52). The 49ers had edged in front with last week’s victory over Arizona in Mexico City.
Matt Ryan drove the Colts (4-7-1) into position to score, but Indy let a minute run off the clock in a span of three plays in Steelers territory, finally using its first timeout on fourth down with 30 seconds remaining. Ryan then threw incomplete to Parris Campbell on fourth-and-3 from the Steelers 26 and Indy fell to 1-2 under interim coach Jeff Saturday.
It was the Colts’ first home Monday night game since September 2015 and the first half was a dud.
Staley: SC’s Boston a game-time decision vs. UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston’s availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision.
Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
“She feels a lot better than she did yesterday,” Staley said.
The injury wasn’t too serious and “for the most part it scared her,” Staley said Monday
Boston did not fully participate in practice, but after it was wrapped up she shot free throws without a boot.
The Gamecocks (6-0) face the Bruins (7-0) with a 16-game win streak over ranked opponents.
If Boston can’t go, Staley is confident in her other players to pick up the slack.
“We’re good. Everybody’s ready to step up,” Staley said. “We understand what she means to our program and to lose her would be a big void. But we got a lot of bigs who can fill in in a lot of ways.”
The most likely of that group are 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere and 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso.
Boston is the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year who leads the team in rebounding (9.5 per game) and is second in scoring (11.8).
Stanford football at crossroads after Shaw steps down
STANFORD — David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade.
Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history.
“It’s time. It’s time for me to step away. Time for Stanford to find that next person to lead,” Shaw said at a news conference Monday, two days after announcing his decision following a season-ending loss to BYU.
“I hope the next person beats (our accomplishments). I really do. ... We’ve got a lot of great young people here, a lot of recruits I know are waiting to see what’s going to happen. But this place is special. This place is magical and I can’t wait for Stanford to be on top again.”
But pulling off a similar turnaround to the one that started when Shaw was an assistant on Jim Harbaugh’s first staff in 2007 and then built on as head coach starting in 2011 could be even more difficult now.
The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons as the program has struggled to keep up in a rapidly changing college football landscape with players transferring more freely and earning money for name, image, and likeness.
“Stanford can be successful in football on the national stage and has done it before, and we’ll do it again,” athletic director Bernard Muir said.
Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. — Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Monday.
Booth was held out of Minnesota’s win over New England last week because of his injury. The Vikings were waiting for further medical assessment on Booth before determining whether he’ll be able to return to action this season. He’s likely to land on injured reserve, meaning he’d have to miss at least four weeks.
With Cameron Dantzler Sr. (ankle) and Akayleb Evans (concussion) also out against the Patriots, the Vikings started Duke Shelley at cornerback. Dantzler must miss at least one more game on injured reserve. Evans has been progressing through the concussion protocol and it’s not clear whether he will play Sunday against the New York Jets.
Big Ten fines MSU $100K, reprimands Mich for tunnel melee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes.
The conference announced Monday that it is fining Michigan State $100,000 for its football players “hitting, kicking or using of their helmet” to hit Michigan players and suspending cornerback Khary Crump, who is facing a felony charge, for the first eight games of next season.
The Big Ten is also reprimanding Michigan for not providing adequate protection for both teams as they left the playing surface.
“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who attended the game a month ago and has a son, Powers Warren, who is a walk-on tight end for the Spartans. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship.
“We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their game day procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”
The Big Ten said the suspensions that ended the season for seven other Michigan State players was sufficient. The conference also said the schools properly addressed a football staff member who violated the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy that was unrelated to the tunnel altercations.
Last Wednesday, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office charged seven Michigan State football players for their actions Oct. 29 following the game at Michigan Stadium.
Twins appoint Joe Pohlad executive chair to oversee club
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad has handed day-to-day operations of the club to his nephew Joe Pohlad, the third generation of family leadership of the franchise.
Jim Pohlad announced the transition in a letter to staff on Monday and made public by the Twins. He said he will remain controlling owner, involved in Twins and Major League Baseball business. Joe Pohlad will become executive chair, and president and CEO Dave St. Peter and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will report directly to him.
Joe Pohlad is the son of Bob Pohlad, who sits on the Twins executive board with Jim Pohlad, their other brother Bill Pohlad and St. Peter. Joe Pohlad’s grandfather, Carl Pohlad, bought the Twins in 1984. He died in 2009.
“Over the years our family has prioritized strong and stable stewardship of this franchise. We view owning the Twins as a multi-generational holding for our family and one we take great pride in being responsible for on behalf of our employees and fans. We will continue our focus to ensure effective and impactful leadership of this organization for many years to come,” Jim Pohlad wrote in his letter to Twins employees.
Joe Pohlad has worked in the organization since 2007, most recently as executive vice president of brand strategy and growth.
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that Freeze has signed a memorandum of understanding with the school. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because final details of the contract were still being worked out and approved.
Sports Illustrated was first to report that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze.
Freeze went 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.
Freeze took over at Liberty in December 2018 and the Flames became the second program to win a bowl game during each of its first three seasons in FBS.
His 2020 team finished 10-1 and ranked No. 17. Liberty (8-4) was upset by New Mexico State 49-14 on Saturday in its regular-season finale, losing three straight after knocking off Arkansas.
Freeze is 68-44 in 11 seasons as a head coach.
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the signing was not yet official.
Gordon was cut by the Broncos last week amid fumble problems that plagued the 2015 first-round pick during his time in Denver. While he ran for 318 yards and caught 25 passes for 223 yards in 10 starts, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, Gordon also fumbled five times in 10 games, including a costly one in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The fumble issues are not new. Gordon has lost the ball 26 times in 108 games, or about once in every four games.
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record
LAS VEGAS — UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo, athletic director Erick Harper announced on Monday.
Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. He had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million over the remainder of that term.
Kenwick Thompson will serve as the interim coach if UNLV, which is 5-7, is invited to a bowl. The Rebels began this season 4-1 before going on a six-game losing streak.
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury
NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
The Hero World Challenge was to be the start of a December in golf ruled by Woods, who also has a made-for-television match next weekend, followed by the PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son on Dec. 17-18.
Two of those are still on his schedule. The foot injury was a surprise and is a big setback for those who haven’t seen Woods play since July at St. Andrews. The Hero World Challenge has network coverage on NBC for the weekend.
“In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods said on Twitter. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship.”
The Match is Dec. 10 with Rory McIlroy as his partner competing in a 12-hole match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Arbitrator will referee Dr. J’s suit against brand developer
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration.
The lawsuit by the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” stems from a 2016 agreement to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group LLC.
According to court records, ABG and its controlling member and CEO, James Salter, promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities.
The lawsuit, which was filed last year, alleges that ABG and Salter failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and focused instead on more profitable brands.
Among specific allegations, the lawsuit argues that ABG wrongfully diverted funds to itself to pay an unauthorized 30% management fee, and used the wrong metric to determine distribution amounts.
ABG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the operating agreement requires the parties to arbitrate the dispute.
In his ruling Monday, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook agreed that, under a dispute resolution provision in the operating agreement, the court cannot exercise jurisdiction until the case is first submitted to an arbitrator.
He also said that, under the Federal Arbitration Act, it was appropriate to halt the lawsuit, rather than dismiss it, pending a decision from the arbitrator.
If the arbitrator determines that the dispute is arbitrable, then the lawsuit will be dismissed for lack of Chancery Court jurisdiction. If the arbitrator determines that the dispute is not arbitrable, the parties may return to the court for further proceedings.
Giolito, McCullers among 6 elected to MLBPA leadership roles
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Major League Baseball Players Association has elected six new players to its eight-member executive subcommittee.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, Giants outfielder Austin Slater, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Rockies pitcher Brent Suter are the new members. Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Mets infielder Francisco Lindor both remain part of the committee.
The MLBPA confirmed Monday that the six additions were elected to two-year terms. Representatives from each of the 30 MLB teams vote for the leadership positions.
Zack Britton, Jason Castro, Gerrit Cole, Andrew Miller, James Paxton and Max Scherzer are the six players who completed their two-year terms and will now rotate off the executive subcommittee.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Monday.
McNamara had a season-ending injury to his right knee on Sept. 17 against Connecticut, one game after J.J. McCarthy won the starting job.
McCarthy will lead the second-ranked Wolverines against Purdue on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, needing a win to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Last year, McNamara helped Michigan end an eight-game losing streak to rival Ohio State and go on to win the conference championship for the first time since 2004. The third-team All-Big Ten player in 2021 threw for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
McNamara, who is from Reno, Nevada, can potentially play at another school for two seasons. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019 and the NCAA has given any student-athlete from the 2020-21 school year an extra year of eligibility.
