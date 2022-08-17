Padres switch Tatis bobblehead giveaway to Soto shirt night

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

