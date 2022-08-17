Padres switch Tatis bobblehead giveaway to Soto shirt night
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.
Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test.
Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team announced the change Tuesday.
Soto, also 23 and one of baseball’s most well-known young faces, was acquired from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deadline deal Aug. 2.
The Padres’ City Connect jerseys, which they wear for Friday night home games, feature vivid colors that celebrate the cross-border culture of San Diego and Tijuana.
MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. Several teammates were critical of Tatis following Friday’s announcement, including pitcher Mike Clevinger, who talked about being “disappointed” in Tatis and hoping the shortstop realizes “it’s about more than just him right now.”
Pirates’ Castro suspended 1 game for phone flap, he appeals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.
The penalty, which included an undisclosed fine, had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed and can play until the process is complete.
“I just really want MLB to hear my version of the story and make sure they understand my heart behind everything,” Castro said through an interpreter before the game against the Red Sox.
“None of this was intentional, I didn’t mean for any of this to happen,” he said.
Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.
The play drew plenty of attention at the ballpark and beyond in the sports world. Many cringed while others laughed it off as the video clip was seen by millions.
Castro apologized after the game, saying it was an honest mistake. He said he put his oven mitt-like sliding glove in his pocket and forgot about the phone, which now had some cushion.
“I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said after the Pirates lost 6-4 to Arizona. “Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”
MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. The Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs on the way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.
The Chiefs also waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray to get to the 85-man roster limit.
Smith-Schuster is being counted upon to help the Chiefs overcome the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with the Steelers after he dislocated his shoulder in Week 5 against Denver, though he did return in time for the playoffs. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs.
In other injury news, kicker Harrison Butker was back on the field after missing Monday’s practice because of a sore ankle, though punter Tommy Townsend remained absent while dealing with a family matter.
Tight end Blake Bell was still out with a hip flexor injury and safety Zayne Anderson with a shoulder injury.
AP source: Jets’ Wilson has no additional damage to knee
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee.
Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.
Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson’s meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage than initially believed, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery.
That timeline means the Jets could still potentially have their starting quarterback for Week 1. However, the team will likely be cautious with Wilson before getting him back on the field.
ESPN first reported that no additional damage was found during Wilson’s surgery.
Athletics release Piscotty, call up top prospect Langeliers
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.
Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A’s at Texas on Tuesday night.
General manager David Forst thanked 31-year-old Piscotty for his impact on the club dating to his arrival ahead of the 2018 season in a trade from St. Louis that brought him back close to his home in Pleasanton. His mother, Gretchen, died in May that year from Lou Gehrig’s disease and Piscotty helped raise awareness for ALS. Major League Baseball held its first Lou Gehrig Day last year.
He helped lead the A’s back to the playoffs in 2018 after a three-year drought with career highs of 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.
“I want to acknowledge Stephen Piscotty first and just talk a little bit about his time here, which came at a really important time for us when we made that trade at the end of 2017,” Forst said in a conference call. “I appreciate everything that Stephen gave us both on and off the field in his time here.”
Oakland also recalled David MacKinnon from Las Vegas. The A’s also placed center fielder Ramón Laureano on the injured list with left side soreness. He was out of the lineup Monday a day after he felt discomfort on a swing during his at-bat in the fourth inning at Houston and exited.
NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day
The NBA will be off on Election Day.
The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.
But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.
“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections,” the league said Tuesday.
All 435 U.S. House seats will be up for grabs on Nov. 8, along with more than 30 U.S. Senate seats and gubernatorial races.
“It’s unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, the executive director of the NBA’s social justice coalition, told NBC, which first reported the league’s Election Day schedule plan. “But voting and Election Day are obviously unique and incredibly important to our democracy.”
Seattle QB Lock tests positive for COVID-19; out vs. Bears
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will miss the team’s preseason game against Chicago.
The Seahawks issued a statement regarding Lock’s positive test about two hours following the end of Tuesday’s practice in which Lock was a full participant and led the No. 1 offense. Before learning of the positive test, Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock would start Thursday’s game against the Bears after he served as the backup to Geno Smith in last weekend’s preseason game in Pittsburgh.
Lock was acquired from Denver as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos and has been competing with Smith for the starting job with the Seahawks. Carroll said Tuesday the plan all along was for Smith to start the preseason opener and have Lock get the nod for the second game.
“This was part of the plan. Regardless of what happened, we were going to give Drew a chance to start a game to see what happens,” Carroll said after practice. “Fortunately, he has played really well, and he deserves a shot to play, just like everybody deserves a shot to play and show what they can do, so we’ve been able to stick to it.”
Lock will have to be away from the team for several days, but should have a chance at returning in time for Seattle’s preseason finale on Aug. 26 at Dallas. Still, the game against the Bears was expected to be Lock’s chance at leading the starting offense and perhaps overtaking Smith in the race to be Seattle’s starting QB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.