Serena loses 1st match since saying she’s prepared to retire
TORONTO — Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis.
Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft handrawn signs — oh, so many signs — with messsages such as “Queen” or “Thank you.”
No one knows exactly how many more matches Williams will play before she puts her rackets away for good, and the 40-year-old American exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
While there were some familiar fist pumps and yells of “Come on!” during competition, it was only afterward that Williams really allowed her feelings to show, her voice shaking and her eyes welling during an on-court interview when Bencic ceded the spotlight.
“A lot of emotions, obviously,” Williams told spectators who offered her encouragement throughout the clear, 75-degree evening.
The second-round match at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open came a day after she announced “the countdown has begun” on her playing career, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests.
She did not state precisely what her last event will be, but did make it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams has won the singles title at Flushing Meadows a half-dozen times — first in 1999; most recently in 2014 — to go along with seven championships apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, plus three at the French Open.
Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers’ disappointing season cost Al Avila his job.
Avila was fired as Detroit’s general manager on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance.
“I wish the results would have been better this season,” Avila said in a statement released by the team. “But know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years.”
Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central.
“Our progress certainly stalled this season,” Ilitch said a couple hours before the Tigers hosted Cleveland.
Ilitch invested millions in the offseason in an attempt to return his team to contention.
“All of us — the players, front office and many of you (reporters) — had high expectations and excitement for the season,” he said. “Unfortunately, we did not see progress this season at the major league level. Big reason why I decided it’s time to make a change.”
The Cuban-born Avila was the only current Latino general manager or equivalent in MLB, which has few minorities in leading front-office positions.
Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams is the only Black leader of baseball operations for any club, Marlins GM Kim Ng is the only woman and Asian-American in that role, and Giants president Farhan Zaidi, who is of Pakistani descent, is the only Muslim.
Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter.
“This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.”
Ty Gibbs will again replace Busch in the car.
Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, scored his first career top-10 Cup finish on Sunday when filling in for Busch at Michigan. He has finished 16th, 17th and 10th in his three races as a substitute.
Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. He has a spot based on his May victory at Kansas, but he’s dropped from 14th to 20th in the standings while sidelined.
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’
LOS ANGELES — An institutional “culture of callousness” led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant’s widow told a jury Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Luis Li told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in her invasion of privacy trial against the county that the cell-phone photos shot at the crash scene by a deputy and a fire captain were “visual gossip” viewed “for a laugh,” and had no official purpose.
“They were shared by deputies playing video games,” Li said. “They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them.”
An attorney for the county defended the taking of the photos as an essential tool for first-responders seeking to share information when they thought they might still save lives at the chaotic, dangerous and hard-to-reach crash scene in the Calabasas hills west of Los Angeles
“Site photography is essential,” county lawyer J. Mira Hashmall said.
Vanessa Bryant cried frequently during her lawyer’s presentation. She was still wiping tears from her eyes minutes afterward during a break.
Li told jurors that learning a month after the crash about the photos’ circulation not from the county but the Los Angeles Times compounded her still-raw suffering.
Matsuyama withdraws from Memphis with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Wednesday from the FedEx St. Jude Championship because of a neck injury, saying he is hopeful he can return in the postseason.
Matsuyama, the first Japanese man to win a major championship, is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and goes into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 11 seed. With points counting four times as much in the postseason, he was sure to lose spots in the standings.
Of greater concern are injuries that have bothered him since March.
The former Masters champion missed The Players Championship and the Dell Match Play with a neck injury. He most recently withdrew from the 3M Open three weeks ago citing a wrist injury after opening with a 77.
Matsuyama said of his withdrawal from Memphis, “I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.”
The top 70 advance to the BMW Championship next week, and the top 30 go to the Tour Championship in Atlanta a week later. If he doesn’t play next week, Matsuyama still should be in reasonable shape for the Tour Championship.
Former Washington St coach files wrongful termination claim
PULLMAN, Wash. — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27, the Seattle Times reported.
Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency, said Brionna Aho, spokesperson for state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A person must wait 60 days to sue after a tort claim is filed.
Aho said no suit had been filed as of Wednesday.
Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling of Kenmore, did not return a telephone message left at his office Wednesday. He has previously indicated Rolovich would take legal action, claiming religious discrimination.
Rolovich, who is Catholic. was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine.
He was fired in October after he had coached just 11 games with the Cougars over two seasons, going 5-6. Assistant coach Jake Dickert was temporarily elevated to interim head coach and then was named Rolovich’s replacement after leading the Cougars to the Sun Bowl.
Browns place Grant on IR after he tore Achilles in practice
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after tests confirmed he tore his left Achilles tendon during practice.
Grant will miss the season, forcing the Browns to find another option to fix their lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6 Grant was signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle punt and kickoff returns.
He made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season while playing for Chicago (11 games) and Miami (four). Grant has returned four kickoffs for touchdowns and two punts for scores in six seasons as a pro.
The Browns gave him a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million, believing he could turn their return game from dismal to dangerous.
Grant was injured Tuesday at the end of a pass route in one-on-one drills while battling cornerback A.J. Green for the ball. Grant, who suffered a similar tear in 2018 with Miami, knew immediately he was seriously hurt, and pounded the ground in frustration and distress before being carted off.
Watson starting Browns’ preseason opener as suspension looms
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s debut for the Browns is tentative and subject to change.
The same is true for his first season in Cleveland.
Watson is scheduled to start the exhibition opener — his first game action since 2020 — at Jacksonville on Friday while the quarterback waits to see if the NFL succeeds in keeping him off the field for the entire season.
The three-time Pro Bowler is facing a potential year-long suspension and fine from the league for alleged sexual misconduct against two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans.
Last week, an independent arbitrator suspended Watson for six games, but the league wasn’t satisfied with the decision, appealed and is h oping for a much lengthier punishment as well as a significant fine and that he undergo treatment before being considered for reinstatement.
That decision is expected soon.
In the meantime, the Browns are planning to see Watson play in a game. They’re not sure when they might get to again.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp.
The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing practice from a golf cart or scooter. He drew a hearty cheer from fans at a recent practice when he picked up a football and tossed it around.
“Every day has been a very encouraging day for him,” coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. “I’m not going to make a prediction.”
The quarterback’s father, Jimmy Burrow, told radio analyst Dave Lapham on the “In the Trenches” podcast Friday that it might be a “few weeks” before his son is able to practice.
“It set him back,” Jimmy Burrow said of the surgery. “But he seems to be getting better every day, and hopefully, here in a few weeks we’ll be back out on the field.”
Taylor said he doesn’t expect Burrow to be lagging in his preparation for the season. Like most of the Bengals’ starters, Burrow wouldn’t have played in the preseason opener on Friday night anyway.
Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely with medical issue
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson knows his Demon Deacons must prepare to run their high-scoring offense without quarterback Sam Hartman.
Beyond that, it’s unclear how long the veteran will be gone.
The school said Wednesday that Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what it described as a medical condition unrelated to football.
In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.
“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s too early to tell exactly what the timeline is. So anything that’s said is just speculation right now. But we expect him to be back and it goes along, we’ll get a better idea.”
Clawson said Hartman had a medical procedure Tuesday to deal with “just one of those things that could happen to any one of us.” Hartman was also present at practice, with Clawson saying the quarterback “just wanted those guys to see him and know that he was OK.”
The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.
Canada opens world junior hockey with 5-2 win over Latvia
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened play in the postponed world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday night.
The tournament was rescheduled after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases forced games to be forfeited.
Ridly Greig and William Dufour also each had a goal and an assist for Canada in the Group A game. Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also scored, captain Mason McTavish had two assists and Sebastian Cossa made 24 saves.
Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass scored for Latvia, a 6-1 loser to Finland in its opener Tuesday. Patriks Berzins stopped 39 shots.
The Canadians will continue round-robin play Thursday against Slovakia.
Earlier in Group B, Daniel Torgersson scored twice in Sweden’s 3-2 victory over Switzerland.
Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41
Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in her comeback to international basketball, in a selection that was somewhat expected.
Not so expected were the tears that came when the 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-player squad by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys.
“There were a lot of emotions when Sandy rang me, I had a bit of a cry to be honest,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I have been working my body hard, and I didn’t honestly know if it was going to hold up to my intense training regime. But it has and I’m feeling good.”
Jackson reiterated the emotional effect of her comeback at a later news conference.
“Just wearing the green and gold again means so much to me,” Jackson said. “I was so far removed from this level of basketball for so long. I never thought I would get back here.
“It is starting to sink in ... I’m a mom now, I work, I have a completely different perspective than I did as a professional athlete 10 years ago.”
Jackson will be joined by other Opals with international experience. Bec Allen (New York Liberty), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Sami Whitcomb (Liberty), Kristy Wallace (Atlanta Dream) and Steph Talbot (Storm) are all currently playing in the WNBA.
Noah Gragson to move to Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS
Noah Gragson finally earned a promotion to NASCAR’s top level and will drive for Petty GMS next season.
Gragson will replace Ty Dillon in the No. 42 Chevrolet beginning with next season’s exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He will be teammates with Erik Jones, who recently signed an extension to continue with the team that launched this year when GMS Racing moved up to the Cup Series by merging with Richard Petty Motorsports.
The promotion to NASCAR’s top series puts Gragson with another one of NASCAR’s greats. He drove in the Truck Series for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch and has spent four seasons driving in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Now he’ll drive for Richard Petty, the seven-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer. Petty sat next to Gragson at Wednesday’s announcement.
Gragson, a 24-year-old from Las Vegas, said being able to “officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true.”
“With where I am at right now with my racing career and JR Motorsports, how that operation is run, the whole atmosphere they have... that’s kind of what I see over here at Petty GMS,” Gragson said. “It’s a family atmosphere, great people, great leaders, and for a 24-year-old guy, for them to take the opportunity and want to hire me, it is truly humbling.”
Gragson is currently fourth in the Xfinify Series standings, with three wins and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. He made it to the championship finale last season and finished a career-best third in the standings. Gragson has eight career victories in 123 Xfinity Series starts.
Backups will continue QB battle in Lions preseason opener
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is expected to play briefly in the preseason opener before Tim Boyle and David Blough get a chance to compete to be the team’s backup and perhaps seal a spot on the roster.
This offseason, the Lions made it a point to bring back Boyle and Blough on one-year deals after both shared reserve backup duties last season. It was Boyle who served as Goff’s primary backup in 2021, but this year the two have been splitting time with the second-team offense in training camp.
“I feel like they’re both better than they were in the spring,” coach Dan Campbell said this week. “And I would just say it’s still somewhat early in camp and until we get in these preseason games, I think that will tell a lot for us.”
Boyle came to Detroit in 2021 after backing up MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for two years with the Green Bay Packers. In his first season with the Lions, Boyle got the opportunity to start three games in relief for Goff — the first starts of his young NFL career. While he went 0-3 in those games and tossed just three touchdowns to six interceptions, Boyle said the learning experience during those games was invaluable.
Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1.
Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3.
“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”
Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns. He was vying for a starting job with Alabama having to replace receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.
Ex-Leafs star Salming diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease
TORONTO — Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the team announced Wednesday.
“I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.”
Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatments available to slow the progression.
“I do not know how the days ahead will be, but I understand that there will be challenges greater than anything I have ever faced,” Salming said in a statement. “I also recognize that there is no cure but there are numerous worldwide trials going on and there will be a cure one day.
“Since I started playing ice hockey as a little kid in Kiruna, and throughout my career, I have given it my all. And I will continue to do so.”
ALS is progressive nervous system disease that leads to paralysis, the inability to swallow, respiratory failure and death, usually in two to five years from the onset of symptoms.
Salming, 71, is receiving treatment in his native Sweden, where there are more than 800 patients living with ALS.
14 HBCU medical students chosen for NFL diversity initiative
NEW YORK — There will be 14 students from Historically Black College and University medical schools working for the first time on the staffs of NFL clubs this season.
The students are coming from the four HBCU medical schools in the country and will be working with eight different teams. The teams include Atlanta, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Rams, LA Chargers, New York Giants, San Francisco, Tennessee and Washington.
Paolo Gilleran and Eddie Gontee of the Morehouse School of Medicine will work with the Falcons, while Kadarius Burgess and Felipe Ocampo of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science will help the staff of the Rams.
Four Howard University College of Medicine students were chosen. Regan Burgess will be with the Bengals, Jason Moore with the Chargers, Justin Moore with the Commanders and Alexandra Cancio-Bello with the Giants.
The 49ers will have two participants in Omolayo Dada of Morehouse and Andrew Nakla of Meharry Medical College. Two more Meharry students will be with the Titans in Yomiyou Geleta and Kelsey Henderson.
Nick Kyrgios beats top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Montreal
MONTREAL — Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open.
Krygios, the Australian ranked 37th, won last week in Washington for his seventh ATP Tour title. Medvedev won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico.
“Today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play, a lot of serve-and-volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,” Kyrgios said. “I executed better than he did, that’s all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had opportunities there as well, so hopefully I can just keep this rolling.”
Kyrgios is 3-1 against Medvedev and has won 14 of 15 matches, with the loss coming to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
“He played very well,” Medvedev said. “The only thing that was a shame for me is that I played him so early because he is fit. He’s among the top 10 or 15 players, so he will soon be a seeded player. It’s a shame to have such a player as an opponent in the first (match).”
Earlier, American Tommy Paul beat second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.
“I felt the pressure of being the second seed in this tournament and world No. 4,” Alcaraz said. “It’s the first time I’ve felt this pressure and I couldn’t handle it.”
Also, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3; No. 7 Jannik Sinner of Italy topped Adrian Mannarino of France 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; and No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
No. 9 Cameron Norrie of Britain beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2, and 10th-seeded Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Federal horserace authority rules again blocked in 2 states
NEW ORLEANS — A national horse racing authority has again been blocked by a federal court from enforcing some of its rules in the states of Louisiana and West Virginia.
A north Louisiana federal judge last month had blocked the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority from enforcing its rules in the two states.
That ruling was put on hold last week by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But a revised ruling this week from the New Orleans-based appeals court keeps some of the limits on enforcement in place.
Rules blocked under the latest court order deal with the authority’s access to racetrack records and facilities, the calculation of state fees paid to the authority, and definitions of which horses are covered by the regulations.
The appeals court on Wednesday set arguments in the case for Aug. 30.
State and racing officials in Louisiana and West Virginia had sued to prevent the rules from going into effect.
In his July ruling, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe said the authority did not provide enough time for public comment before adopting the rules. And he said the authority likely went beyond its bounds when it comes to how horses covered by the rules are defined, the ability for investigators to confiscate records from anyone who owns or “performs services on” a covered horse and basing state payments for upkeep partly on race purses.
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
HELSINKI — This time, there were only two goals.
David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute when Casemiro cushioned Benzema’s header back after a corner. The French star then sealed Madrid’s record-equaling fifth Super Cup title in the 65th thanks to an assist from the lively Vinícius Júnior.
It was Benzema’s 324th goal for Madrid, overtaking club legend Raúl. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more after scoring 450 goals for the club between 2009-18.
Benzema, who also joined Madrid in 2009, lifted the trophy for Madrid, his first as captain after taking over from Marcelo.
Barcelona and AC Milan are only other clubs to have won the Super Cup five times.
Broncos now sport the NFL’s richest, most diverse ownership
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league’s most diverse ownership group.
Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group which was welcomed into the NFL fraternity this week, are either women or minorities.
Walmart heir Rob Walton said Wednesday that his son-in-law, Greg Penner, will serve as CEO of the team. Penner, in turn, said he’ll soon hire a team president.
Those roles had been held by Joe Ellis, who is staying on this year as an advisor.
Penner said he’ll be the point person “but this is an incredible group. We’re going to draw on all of them.”
Walton thanked Ellis for his 27 years of service and paid tribute to the late Pat Bowlen, who purchased the team in 1984 for $78 million and who died in 2019 a month shy of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.