UC Board of Regents delays decision on UCLA move to Big Ten
SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 14 in Los Angeles to finalize a decision on UCLA’s planned move to the Big Ten Conference.
Regents set the date during a meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, the second public session where the move was debated.
UCLA announced on June 30 that it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, a decision that quickly drew the ire of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In 1991, campus chancellors were delegated authority by the UC Office of the President to execute their own contracts, including intercollegiate athletic agreements. But the regents heard during an August meeting that they retain the authority to review decisions impacting the UC system, meaning they could affirm, overturn or abstain from following up on UCLA’s decision.
The University of Southern California is also moving to the Big Ten, but it’s a private institution and not part of the UC system.
UCLA chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond took questions Thursday from the regents on the benefits of the move and their concerns.
Block said the university’s athletic budget will add at least $10 million for additional nutritional, academic and mental health support for athletes and add more charter flights to cut down on travel time. A report in August said eight of UCLA’s 23 sports — baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, softball, gymnastics and women’s volleyball — would experience additional travel impact.
A report published by the regents for this week’s meeting estimates that UCLA will see $60 million to $70 million in additional revenue from the Big Ten’s new media rights deal that begins next year. Even factoring in the additional expenses, the Bruins would still see a significant windfall compared to the $34.3 million in media rights and conference distribution it received in 2020, according to the report.
The Pac-12 is also negotiating a new media rights deal, but it is not expected to come close to what the Big Ten receives.
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region.
The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
NAPLES, Fla. — Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women’s golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn’t have gone better.
Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale.
So much as at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner.
Ko has a one-point lead in the race for LPGA Tour player of the year. She would appear to be a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Both are worth a point in her bid to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.
“If I’m holding the trophy, holding all the trophies or no trophy ... I just want to have a good week,” Ko said. “These opportunities don’t come along very often. I want to try to grab it when it’s there.”
Danielle Kang and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand were at 66, Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea were at 67 and the group at 68 included Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.
Texas exes Hammer, Hossler off to good start at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Cole Hammer would have been happy with pars in the cold and wind off Sea Island. He wound up with more birdies than he imagined Thursday for an 8-under 64 and the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic.
“It was really cool looking at the top (of the leaderboard) and seeing my last name there,” Hammer said.
Cool applied more literally to the field, with temperatures in the 50s and feeling even colder with the wind off the ocean. This was a day for wool caps, layers of long sleeves and mittens. As usual at this tournament, that didn’t stop the low scoring.
Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May, shared the low score with another Longhorn alum, Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course, which played about two shots more difficult to par.
“He’s making me look average,” Hossler said when he finished his round and Hammer already was 8 under with three holes to play.
Callum Tarren of England also had a 64 at Seaside, while Ben Griffin had a 7-under 65 on the Plantation course. Griffin had a great chance at winning in Bermuda three weeks ago until a rough back nine. In the final official PGA Tour event of 2022, he might get another.
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.
Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.
Her lawyers said they visited her earlier this week.
“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.
The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Oregon State volleyball coach retiring after troubled tenure
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard will retire at the end of the season, closing a tenure marked by frequent roster turnover, player allegations of emotional abuse and the school’s long-running lawsuit against The Associated Press to withhold records about the athletic department’s response to complaints.
Barnard is 70-131 over nearly seven years as head coach, including 7-19 in the 2022 season, which ends Nov. 25. He took the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament in 2017, where they lost in the first round.
Starting in July 2020, the AP ran stories documenting more than a dozen players who had either quit or transferred from Barnard’s program since he took over in 2016. Three team members said they had contemplated taking their lives during that span.
One story included allegations from players who said the coach had pitted players against each other in team meetings, threatened to revoke scholarships for struggling players and pushed team members past health warnings in practice as punishment. A follow-up story told of a player whose scholarship was shopped around not long after she thought about taking her life.
“The sooner you move on, the better,” Barnard told that player, Kyla Waters, in a conversation she recorded and provided to the AP. Waiters said when she met with the coach, her arms and wrists were scarred from a cutting habit she said she’d developed due to the stress.
Oregon State has disputed the AP reporting, saying scholarship commitments from the volleyball program have been honored and that the characterizations of pushing players past their physical limits are untrue.
Asked this week for comment about the allegations, the school referred to a short release on its website announcing Barnard’s retirement.
“All of us at Oregon State thank Mark Barnard for his long-time commitment to our athletic department, the volleyball program and the student-athletes he coached while in Corvallis,” athletic director Scott Barnes said in the release.
Texas Rangers to host MLB’s 2024 All-Star Game
NEW YORK — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball’s 2024 All-Star Game at their stadium where a neutral-site World Series was played during the pandemic, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday.
Speaking at the conclusion of this week’s owners’ meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, a retractable-roof stadium that opened without fans being able to attend during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The World Series was played there with a limited number of fans, the first Fall Classic since 1944 held all at one site.
“The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 postseason, including the World Series,” Manfred said. “We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage.”
The National League Championship Series and the NL Division Series, both won by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, were also played in Arlington that fall.
Next year’s All-Star Game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro’s rookie year and Cal Ripken Jr.’s final season.
Philadelphia will host the 2026 All-Star Game to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. No announcement has been made about the 2025 game.
Aaron Judge’s record-setting home run ball up for auction
NEW YORK — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League record 62nd homer has gone up for auction.
Cory Youmans, who caught the ball, sold its rights to the auction house Goldin, whose founder says it will “almost certainly” bring in the highest price ever paid for a baseball.
The opening bid for the ball is $1 million.
“Unlike bats or jerseys which players and teams technically own, a home run ball is the immediate property of whatever fan catches it,” founder Ken Goldin said in a statement. “In this case, this particular ball was basically a winning Powerball ticket.”
Judge’s homer Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers surpassed the AL record set by another Yankee, Roger Maris, in 1961.
The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a doubleheader. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Asked at the time what he planned to do with the ball, Youmans said, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”
Judge, who has been a Yankee his entire career, is currently a free agent.
He was honored Wednesday with one of the Hank Aaron Awards given to the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.
Bidding on the ball opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 17.
Former team psychologist settles suit with Spurs, Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO — A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has settled her lawsuit against the team and former player Josh Primo over allegations he had exposed himself to her multiple times in private sessions, her attorney said Thursday.
Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, she had accused the 19-year-old Primo of exposing his genitals to her nine times “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”
“The parties have agreed to resolve this matter,” Cauthen’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said in a one sentence statement. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.
William J. Briggs II, Primo’s attorney, declined to comment on the lawsuit’s settlement.
In a statement, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said since the allegations against Primo were made, the team has taken measures “to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect.” The team has collaborated with Cauthen and other experts to “review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.”
“This is a learning opportunity for us, and one that we are certain will make us better moving forward,” Buford said.
The lawsuit’s settlement comes as the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the allegations against Primo.
In her lawsuit, the team’s former performance psychologist said the Spurs did nothing to discipline Primo or address her concerns.
Cauthen said she had informed and requested a meeting with Spurs general manager Brian Wright after what she described as Primo’s first incident of indecent exposure in December 2021. She said her request for a meeting in January was postponed by Wright until March, during which time Cauthen continued to counsel Primo despite her concerns.
Cauthen said her role with the team was marginalized in the months that followed, culminating in her contract not being renewed in August.
Cauthen said she was angry, confused and sad that Primo had not faced any discipline for his actions until the Spurs released him an hour before their Oct. 28 home game against Chicago. Primo has not signed with another team.
Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president
DOHA, Qatar — FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him.
FIFA said Thursday the 52-year-old Swiss lawyer was the only person to enter the race by the time the deadline passed overnight — exactly four months before election day on March 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Infantino won a five-candidate race in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter and was re-elected unopposed in 2019. He’s now set to stay in the job beyond the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Infantino’s upcoming re-election to the $3 million-per-year job may not be his final term in office. FIFA rules allow him to run again to stay in power for another World Cup cycle until 2031.
A quirk of FIFA’s statutes means the first three years of Infantino’s presidency — when he completed an unfinished term started by Blatter — does not count against the 12-year limit agreed to in reforms passed during a prolonged corruption crisis before his first election.
Padres announce 5-year deal for reliever Robert Suarez
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027.
The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season.
The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season.
Suarez had a 3.00 ERA over seven appearances in the postseason. He took the loss in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series when the Padres were eliminated by Philadelphia.
Suarez’s five-year deal is for $46 million. He will make salaries of $10 million in each of the first three years of the deal and $8 million in the last two. Additionally, he can make up to $3 million per season if he finishes a certain number of games.
A native of Bolivar, Venezuela, Suarez pitched for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 2021. He finished with 42 saves as he posted a 1.16 ERA. Suarez spent several seasons in NPB, where he went 7–13 with a 2.81 ERA.
In 2015, Suarez pitched for Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League. He was 5–0 with 23 saves.
AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal
Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
Suh posted an emoji of an eagle on Twitter.
The Eagles (8-1) are shoring up their run defense after giving up 152 yards on the ground to the Washington Commanders in their first loss of the season on Monday. They have the 20th-ranked rush defense and are 25th in yards per carry allowed at 4.7.
With rookie Jordan Davis sidelined by a high ankle sprain and Marlon Tuipulotu also on injured reserve, Philadelphia moved quickly this week to improve the interior of the defensive line. Suh and Joseph join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave inside.
The 35-year-old Suh spent the previous three seasons with the Buccaneers and had six sacks last season. He helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl following the 2020 season.
Suh was the No. 2 overall pick by Detroit in the 2010 draft. He has 70½ sacks and made five Pro Bowls.
X-rays on Ball’s ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second time in a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
Ball first injured his ankle on Oct. 10 during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he stepped on an opposing player’s foot. That caused him to miss more than a month of action, including the first 13 games of the regular season.
Ball had returned to action over the weekend and played three games before rolling it again when he stepped on a fan’s foot as he was attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Ball grimaced in pain and immediately limped to the training room and did not return.
Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women
LONDON — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods.
Wimbledon’s strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club on Thursday said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.”
The new rules state that women can now “wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.”
All other requirements for clothing and accessories remain unchanged, including the stipulation that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white.”
“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best,” said Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”
The All England Club also said Wimbledon recorded its second-highest ever profit of 47.1 million ($55.5 million) in 2022, which trailed behind only 2019. Of that, 90% will be distributed to the Lawn Tennis Association “for the benefit of British tennis.”
