Bucs’ Evans suspended for dust-up with Saints’ Lattimore
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.
The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.
“After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation,” league vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter informing Evans of the discipline.
“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams,” the letter said. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”
Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.
It’s not the first suspension of Evans’ career. The other, a one-game ban in 2017, also involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the ground during a Bucs-Saints matchup at the Superdome.
The suspension figures to leave the Bucs shorthanded at receiver against the Packers, especially considering Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are nursing injuries that kept them from playing last week.
Coach Todd Bowles was disappointed by news of the suspension.
“Like I said, the fighting alone, losing a player for the next game, it hurts our team because we lose a very good ballplayer,” Bowles said.
“We don’t want that, we don’t condone it and we’ve got to move forward and find a way to win without him,” the coach added. “But that should be a lesson to all our other players.”
Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor Russell
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of a season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer, who died this summer.
“The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell’s dominant play in the paint,” the Celtics said on Monday.
The team has said it will honor Russell in other ways this season, including two nights in his honor — one for the Oct. 18 season opener and one on Feb. 12, which would have been his 89th birthday. The Celtics will also wear a special Russell-themed jersey for some of their games. There will also be something on their regular uniforms to honor him.
The NBA has announced that every team in the league will retire the No. 6 in honor of the civil rights pioneer and 11-time NBA champion, who died on July 31. Every other home court will display the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray
LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.
Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.
Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he hadn’t seen the video of the alleged altercation.
“I was just told about it,” Kingsbury said. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”
Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.
Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”
Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.
Chiefs starting LB Willie Gay suspended 4 games by NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy.
Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property of damage of less than $1,000. Gay’s representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed.
Gay agreed to a diversion program in June to resolve the criminal case.
There was no appeal of the penalty, so Gay will miss Sunday’s game in Indianapolis along with games against Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and Buffalo.
NFL rules prohibit him from interacting with the team during the first two weeks.
The Chiefs, who parted with veteran Anthony Hitchens after last season, are counting heavily on Gay to help solidify the linebacker spot alongside second-year pro Nick Bolton. Gay started their first two games against the Cardinals and Chargers and is tied for second on the team in tackles, tackles for loss and passes defended.
“I definitely feel like my role has increased,” Gay acknowledged during training camp. “I feel like me and Nick, we have bigger roles to fill and to lead this defense, to lead this team on the defensive side and just do what we need to do to make sure we’re in position to lead.”
Third-round pick Leo Chenal is the likeliest candidate to replace Gay in the lineup. The Chiefs also have Elijah Lee and Darius Harris, who play primarily special teams, and undrafted rookie Jack Cochrane on the roster.
Brewers’ Ashby returning from IL to start Tuesday vs Mets
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will return from the injured list to start a bullpen game Tuesday night against the New York Mets.
Ashby went on the 15-day IL on Aug. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to two days earlier.
Ashby is 2-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96.1 innings. He gave up six runs over five innings at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 19.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.70) starts for the Mets.
Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured.
Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.
The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to be a rebuilding year. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record last season under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.
Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations
BALTIMORE — Scott Harris was hired Monday as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager.
The 36-year-old takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. Detroit went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations.
Detroit hoped to reach the postseason but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91.
Harris has high expectations for the Tigers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and last reached the playoffs in 2014.
“He’s all in. He wants to win the World Series,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said in the dugout. “He’s competitive. He wants to win. He made it clear to me that’s a priority to him, and that’s what you want to hear when you’re in my situation.”
Harris played a major role in fortifying San Francisco’s roster over the last three seasons, where he worked under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. The Giants went 107-55 in 2021 and won the NL West, the best regular-season record in franchise history. The Giants were 205-163 during Harris’ three seasons in San Francisco.
Dallas Wings decline team option with coach Vickie Johnson
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings aren’t picking up the team option on coach Vickie Johnson’s contract, cutting ties after two seasons with the first coach to win a playoff game since the franchise moved to Texas.
Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said Monday the decision was “the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.”
Johnson was 32-36 in two seasons with a 1-3 playoff record. The postseason victory, in Game 2 of a first-round series against Connecticut, was the first for the franchise since 2009. The Sun reached the WNBA Finals, losing to Las Vegas in four games.
The Wings made the playoffs in Johnson’s first season as well but were blown out by Chicago in a first-round game. The league expanded the opening round to a best-of-three format this season.
Minnesota WR Autman-Bell needs season-ending surgery on leg
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will enter Big Ten play without leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell, the sixth-year standout who has been scheduled for season-ending surgery on his right leg.
The unbeaten Gophers are used to this type of setback.
“It’s not if it’s going to happen to you. It’s when, and to who,” coach P.J. Fleck said on Monday after announcing the news.
Autman-Bell was hurt in Minnesota’s 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday, when he landed awkwardly while trying to catch on off-target throw in the second quarter. He grabbed his leg in pain, needed help leaving the field and was sent to a hospital for further examination.
“Your heart breaks for him, because he’s worked incredibly hard,” Fleck said. “He responded the way you’d see somebody respond with really hard news, but it didn’t take him long to wipe those tears away. His mind was already on what he is going to do and accomplish and come back from.”
The procedure will take place on Wednesday. Fleck didn’t specify the diagnosis, other than to describe the injury as to Autman-Bell’s lower leg. The Gophers will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt that would allow him to return for a seventh season, should he wish to.
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop.
The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a search turned up the weapon, said Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office.
Defense attorney Steve Haney told The Associated Press that the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.
“I hope people can reserve judgment and understand there’s a presumption of innocence,” Haney said. “This was not his vehicle. This was not his gun. ... We’re still gathering facts, too.”
Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm. He was released after his lawyer entered a not guilty plea. Bates’ next court hearing is Oct. 6.
“This is his first brush with the law,” Haney said in court. “He poses no threat or risk to society.”
Less than a month ago, the 6-foot-9 Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan to play for his hometown Eagles. Bates averaged nearly 10 points a game last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to skip a year of high school and join the class of 2021.
Clemson DT Bresee back on campus before sister’s funeral
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee returned to campus Monday but will head back to Maryland with coach Dabo Swinney and up to 40 players and staffers for the funeral of his sister, Ella.
The 15-year-old died of brain cancer last Thursday. Her brother, a Clemson starter, went home to his family after the Tigers’ 35-12 victory over Furman on Sept. 10 and did not play this weekend in a win against Louisiana Tech.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, one of Bresee’s roommates, said he had spoken with Bresee earlier Monday. Uiagalelei is among the players attending the celebration of Ella’s life.
Swinney had pushed back practice on Tuesday. Bresee planned to return with teammates after the service and is expected to play Saturday at No. 21 Wake Forest.
Swinney and the players wore “Ella Strong” T-shirts during their entrance into the stadium two weeks ago. Swinney wore a similar shirt on the sideline against Louisiana Tech.
Bulldogs coach Sonny Cumbie wore an “Ella Strong” T-shirt during pregame and each of his players wrote a letter to the Bresee family, which Swinney called “a beautiful thing.”
Browns DE Clowney to miss Steelers game with ankle injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a strip sack in the first half, struggled to get to the sideline before being evaluated in the medical tent.
Clowney did not return and the Browns (1-1) blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose their home opener. He left FirstEnergy Stadium in a walking boot.
Without Clowney, the Browns were forced to play rookies Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright more, and they didn’t have their usual depth in the final minutes as they tried to hold off the Jets (1-1).
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not offer any specifics about Clowney’s injury or its severity. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his second season with Cleveland, which re-signed him to a one-year deal in May after he played well in 2021.
Stefanski said defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring) and tight end Jesse James (biceps) also will miss Thursday’s game.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured his ankle in the fourth quarter but finished Sunday’s game. Stefanski said Brissett is not on the injury report.
Kane Fitzgerald taking over NBA’s replay center operations
The NBA Replay Center has a new leader.
Kane Fitzgerald, who spent 13 years working as an NBA referee, has been announced as the league’s new vice president of referee operations and replay center principal. He’s replacing another former referee in Jason Phillips, who left the job after three years.
The 41-year-old Fitzgerald officially started his new job Sunday at the opening of the league’s annual preseason referee meetings.
“I’ve always kind of been excited about new challenges, and it’s a rare opportunity that you can come off the floor as a referee and find a position in the NBA of this magnitude,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m excited about the challenge, something new, something different, seeing if I can grow into the role and being as successful as I was on the floor.”
Fitzgerald worked his way up the ranks steadily throughout his on-court career. At 18, he was officiating high school games in his native New Jersey, introduced to the job by his father — who has been a referee for 49 years and is still working games.
From there, Fitzgerald did stints at the college level — the Big South, Atlantic Sun and Ohio Valley conferences — before two years in the WNBA and four more in the G League. He was picked to work four NBA Finals games, the last of those coming this past season in the Boston-Golden State series.
