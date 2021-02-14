Turner returning to World Series champion Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, announcing via Twitter on Saturday night that he’s ready to “run it back” with the World Series champions after agreeing to a $34 million, two-year deal.
The 36-year-old third baseman batted .307 with four homers, 23 RBIs and an .860 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Turner’s contract includes a club option for a third year that could raise the value to $48 million over three years. He will receive an $8 million signing bonus and can earn up to an additional $4 million in performance bonuses.
The red-headed slugger hit .320 with two homers during the World Series before being pulled from the deciding Game 6 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He infamously broke protocol by returning to the field after the final out and removed his mask near teammates during the celebration. MLB decided against punishing him.
Turner became a free agent when his $64 million, four-year deal with the Dodgers expired after the World Series. He earned a prorated $7,037,037 of his $19 million salary in 2020.
A late-bloomer after overhauling his swing in his late 20s, Turner has been an anchor in the Dodgers’ lineup for most of their eight straight NL West titles. He hit .302 with 116 homers over seven seasons in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers are set to bring back essentially the same team that won the 2020 title — along with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles this week. Adding Bauer and returning Turner gave the Dodgers a splashy finish to an otherwise quiet offseason, cementing the champs as a threat to repeat just days before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training.
Cindric starts new season with big Xfinity win at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Cindric opened his Xfinity Series title defense with a Saturday night victory at Daytona International Speedway that could count as the biggest of his blossoming career.
Cindric got a push to the lead at the start of two-lap overtime from AJ Allmendinger that gave him control of the race. Cindric jumped up to the top line in his No. 22 Ford in front of Harrison Burton, who in turn tried to dart below Cindric but Cindric threw a block.
Cindric was all eyes on his mirror as he held off Burton and Brett Moffitt over the final lap to pick up his first career win on Daytona’s oval. He makes his Cup Series debut Sunday in the Daytona 500 for Team Penske.
His victory was a continuation of where Cindric left things in November, when he snapped a 13-race losing streak to win the season finale and the Xfinity title.
“Obviously, coming off a lot of momentum with that championship last year, but nothing’s guaranteed,” Cindric said. “Try to do it again tomorrow, I guess.”
Cindric last August won the Xfinity Series debut on Daytona’s road course, and a rallycross event early in his career. Neither compares to winning on Daytona’s famed 2.5-mile banked oval.
“Anything with four wheels, man,” Cindric said.
Moffitt was second in a Chevrolet and Burton third for Toyota.
Osaka tops Muguruza to reach Australian QFs
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
Naomi Osaka fought off two match points and came back to eliminate Garbiñe Muguruza in a big-hitting fourth-round matchup of Grand Slam champions at the Australian Open.
The third-seeded Osaka grabbed the last four games to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in Rod Laver Arena.
That result puts her back in the quarterfinals of a tournament she won in 2019 for one of her three major trophies.
Osaka was serving at 15-40 while trailing 5-3 in the final set. But Muguruza could not convert either of those match points and wouldn’t win another game.
Osaka now faces unseeded 35-year-old Hsie Su-wei of Taiwain with a semifinal berth at stake.
Unseeded Hsieh Su-wei has reached her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal at age 35.
Hsieh’s 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova made her the oldest woman to make her major quarterfinal debut in the professional era.
This is Hsieh’s 38th main-draw appearance at a major tournament.
The 19th-seeded Vondrousova made 31 unforced errors, 13 more than Hsieh.
Hsieh is ranked 71st and plays with an unusual style that includes two-handed shots off both sides.
She beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round at Melbourne Park.
Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee’s initial rankings
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were the top overall seed, followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. It’s a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll all season and remain unbeaten.
The third-ranked Wolverines were the third No. 1 seed, followed by the fourth-ranked Buckeyes. Another Big Ten team, sixth-ranked Illinois, was the top No. 2 seed and fifth overall.
Five Big 12 teams appeared in the list, with West Virginia and Oklahoma sitting as No. 3 seeds, while Texas Tech and Texas were No. 4s. Villanova, Alabama and Houston joined Illinois as the other No. 2 seeds. Virginia and Tennessee joined the Mountaineers and Sooners as No. 3 seeds, while Iowa and Missouri were the other No. 4 seeds.
The entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the brackets lacked their traditional geographic names. Selection Sunday is March 14, with the Final Four taking place in Indianapolis April 3, followed by the national championship game two days later.
Rhodes wins Truck Series opener with first Daytona victory
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ben Rhodes raced to his first career victory at Daytona International Speedway with a last-corner pass Friday night in the NASCAR Truck Series opener.
Rhodes was tailing Cory Roper when he slowed to hook up with teammate Matt Crafton for a push. Crafton threw a block and darted to the top, creating momentum that helped Rhodes pull even with Roper.
Multiple trucks crashed behind the leaders and Rhodes edged ahead on the outside. Jordan Anderson ducked low around Rhodes and fell 0.036 behind catching Rhodes.
“As a driver you are always asked about what your biggest accomplishment is. This is it. This is hands down it,” Rhodes said. “This is the place to be.”
Anderson was second at Daytona for the second consecutive year. He drove through the field from 12th to nearly winning the race on the final lap.
Anderson’s first trip to Daytona was as an 8-year-old when he and his father camped in the family truck and caught the races.
“Just being here is exciting for me,” Anderson said. “So much energy, so much emotion. I shouldn’t be here. I shouldn’t be here in a national series coming from Columbia, South Carolina.”
Anderson said he’s considering shutting down his truck team as Jordan Anderson Racing transitions into an Xfinity Series team. But he’s determined to keep the truck running as an opportunity for young drivers and nearly pulled off the win.
Jaguars split with accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a prominent diversity group assailed the team and called the recent hiring “simply unacceptable.”
Coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke said Doyle resigned and they accepted.
“Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer and Baalke said in a statement. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”
The team initially attributed the statement to Meyer, but added Baalke’s name Saturday and said it was an oversight.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, criticized Jacksonville’s leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate.
“Urban Meyer’s statement, `I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,′ reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”
Meyer defended the hiring of Doyle on Thursday, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”
Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence.
A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants.
Davis propels Lakers past Grizz 115-105 for 7th straight win
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ seventh consecutive victory, 115-105 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, while Davis finished two points shy of his season high in his return from a two-game absence with an Achilles injury.
Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for Los Angeles, which extended its longest win streak in a year even after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter.
The Lakers rallied steadily in the second half, took control early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up a perfect five-game homestand — even managing to avoid tying an NBA record by playing a fourth consecutive overtime game.
Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fifth loss in six games. Memphis is winless in three meetings with the Lakers this season.
Coyotes’ Larsson suspended 2 games for illegal check to head
NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head.
Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis’ 4-1 victory on Friday night.
Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona’s zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford’s face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford’s head.
It’s the second suspension in Larsson’s seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000.
Klopp concedes EPL title after another Liverpool collapse
Jurgen Klopp composed himself, gave a little chuckle, and rubbed his nose.
The Liverpool manager had just seen his team collapse at Leicester to a 3-1 loss — a third straight defeat in its faltering defense of the English Premier League trophy — and Klopp was being asked if the defense was over, even with three months left in the season.
“Yes,” Klopp eventually said. “I can’t believe it. But yes.”
Indeed, Liverpool’s meltdown has been bewildering over the last six weeks. Since a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace just before Christmas, the champions have won just two of their 10 games in the league and are drowning in their defensive shortcomings.
They find themselves in fourth place and 13 points behind relentless leader Manchester City, which beat Tottenham 3-0 later Saturday for an 11th straight league win. City still has a game in hand over Liverpool and second-placed Leicester, which is seven points adrift.
“I don’t think we can close that gap this year, to be honest,” said Klopp, whose team might even struggle to finish in the top four.
A ray of light for City’s rivals might be an injury sustained by its star player of recent weeks; Ilkay Gundogan hobbled off clutching his right groin. Not, though, before he had scored twice — his second after running on to a long pass by goalkeeper Ederson Moraes — to extend the best goal-scoring run of his career.
That’s 11 goals in his last 12 league games for Gundogan, who also scored twice in a 4-1 win at Liverpool last weekend -- after which Klopp basically acknowledged City likely couldn’t be stopped.
Six days later, that impression was confirmed.
Burnley beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the other game to move 11 points clear of the relegation zone.
Senators acquire Dzingel from Carolina for 2 forwards
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.
Dzingel, drafted by the Senators in the seventh round in 2011, had two goals and two assists in 11 games with the Hurricanes this season. He has 171 points (76 goals, 95 assists) in 343 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Carolina.
Galchenyuk, 27, scored one goal in eight games for the Senators, while Paquette, also 27, had one goal in nine games.
Galchenyuk has 321 points (136, 185) over 557 career games with five teams. Paquette has 86 points (48-38) in 386 career games with the Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning.
AP source: LHP Hill, RHP McHugh agree to deals with Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreements are pending physicals by the players and have not been announced.
Hill, a 40-year-old left-hander who has pitched for nine others teams over portions of 16 major league seasons, agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million. He is 67-44 with a 3.79 career ERA in stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins.
The starter went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA from 2016-2019 with the Dodgers and was 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA with the Twins during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.
Matt Harvey agrees to minor league contract with Orioles
BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey will try to revive his career with the Baltimore Orioles.
The 31-year-old right-hander agreed Saturday to a minor league contract with the Orioles. He would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster, and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses.
Harvey was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals. His fastball averaged 94.5 mph, down from 97 mph in 2013.
Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve
CHICAGO — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve.
Werenski is expected to return to the lineup Saturday night at Chicago. The 23-year-old Werenski missed three games with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 4.
Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR, retroactive to Feb. 6. Kivlenieks, 24, is day to day with a lower-body injury.
Werenski has one goal and three assists in 12 games this year. He was selected by Columbus with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft.
Jay Bruce agrees to minor league contract with Yankees
NEW YORK — Outfielder Jay Bruce agreed Saturday to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and will try to win a job at big league spring training.
The 33-year-old has an opportunity as a left-handed bat in a primarily right-handed lineup. The Yankees’ outfield features switch-hitter center fielder Aaron Hicks and right-handed-hitting right fielder Aaron Judge.
Clint Frazier, another right-handed hitter, is the top candidate for left field, with Michael Tauchman and Tyler Wade, both left-handed hitters, also contenders but more likely to spend time as backups.
Brett Gardner became a free agent and is talking to the Yankees, but the team and the 37-year-old left-handed hitter have been apart on money. Gardner joined the Yankees in 2008 and had been their longest-tenured player.
Riding high: Suter wins downhill for her 1st gold at worlds
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Corinne Suter ended Switzerland’s 32-year wait for a women’s downhill world title on Saturday, winning her fourth straight medal at a major championship but the first gold.
Racing in sunshine under crisp blue skies, Suter mastered the Olympia delle Tofane and decided the race by using excellent gliding skills on the flat bottom section of the iconic course.
“It’s for sure a huge step,” Suter said about her first gold. “I am so, so happy because all the hard work in the last years paid off today.”
Suter’s teammate Lara Gut-Behrami led for most of her run, but two costly mistakes saw her drop to third, earning bronze after she had beaten Suter to gold in Thursday’s super-G.
Kira Weidle finished a career-best second for silver, winning the second medal for Germany this week.
Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka missed the podium by seven-hundredths in fourth.
Surprise silvers: Germany shines with 2 medals at ski worlds
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — The plan for German skier Kira Weidle was to leave the world championships right after her final event on Saturday.
But once the downhill was over, she quickly decided to stay in Italy for another night.
Weidle finished a career-best second behind Swiss winner Corinne Suter to earn the German team its second surprise medal at the worlds.
“A medal has to be celebrated,” Weidle said. “We extend our reservation for one night. Luckily there’s a ski room in the cellar of the hotel, so we won’t disturb anyone.”
Her success came two days after Romed Baumann was runner-up in the men’s super-G.
Weidle was twice on a World Cup downhill podium in the 2018-19 campaign but failed to get a top-10 result in any of her eight previous races at worlds or Olympics.
PSG overcomes awful Marquinhos blunder to beat Nice 2-1
PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain overcame an awful blunder by central defender Marquinhos to beat Nice 2-1 in the French league with a late Moise Kean goal on Saturday.
The win moved PSG to first place, but Lyon could overtake PSG by beating Montpellier at home later Saturday.
Marquinhos was under no pressure on the ball, but instead of clearing it he passed left across the penalty area and Rony Lopes intercepted the ball and finished with a powerful shot in the 50th minute.
Nice striker Amine Gouiri hit the crossbar 10 minutes later after the visitors sliced through PSG’s defense with ease — a worrying sign given it faces Lionel Messi’s Barcelona on Tuesday.
But with Nice right on top, PSG scored against the run of play when Kylian Mbappe crossed to the back post and Mauro Icardi expertly volleyed a pass to give Kean an easy header in the 75th.
Julian Draxler capped a rare appearance with a goal to put PSG ahead midway through the first half. The Germany winger slotted in from close range after Icardi slid to meet a cross and his shot bounced off the post toward Draxler.
Atlético wins at Granada 2-1 to resume title march
BARCELONA, Spain — Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa got Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid back on the winning path, providing the goals in a 2-1 victory at Granada on Saturday.
Atlético had stumbled in its march toward its first league title since 2014 when its eight-round winning streak was ended by a draw against Celta Vigo. The hard-fought win at Granada increased its lead over titleholder Real Madrid to eight points with a game in hand.
Granada stymied the visitors’ attack until Llorente struck in the 63rd minute from the edge of the area for his eighth goal in all competitions.
Yangel Herrera equalized three minutes later after Atlético’s only defensive letdown when it failed to clear a corner kick.
Correa put the front-runners back on top for good in the 75th with a shot that took a deflection off defender Jesús Vallejo before the ball looped over goalkeeper Rui Silva and fell into the far corner of the net.
Dortmund’s Bundesliga slump continues in 2-2 with Hoffenheim
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund’s poor form continued when it was held by visiting Hoffenheim to 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Erling Haaland’s 16th goal of the season salvaged the draw for Dortmund, but will do little to address questions of defensive frailties and charges of complacency among the home team.
Dortmund has won only one of its last six league games and is dropping back in the race for the top four Champions League qualification places. The gap is likely to grow with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Sunday.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzić was already under increasing pressure after three defeats in four Bundesliga games and he raised eyebrows by dropping captain Marco Reus to the substitutes. The 17-year-old Jude Bellingham started in a bid for more defensive stability.
Sporting director Michael Zorc would not be drawn before the game when asked if he agreed with Terzić’s dropping of Reus, but it was clear from his general responses that the pressure was getting to him, too.
Andrej Kramaric scored four goals in Hoffenheim’s 4-0 win on its previous visit. Fortunately for Dortmund, the Croatian forward was out injured. American Chris Richards also dropped out after picking up a knock in training.
Ihlas Bebou missed two good chances for Hoffenheim before Jadon Sancho beat the offside trap at the other end to open the scoring in the 24th minute.
Munas Dabbur equalized in the 31st, but there were complaints from Dortmund over a foul from Kevin Vogt on Haaland at the other end. Stefan Posch produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Bellingham then Dabbur scored on the counterattack.
Czech cross-country races canceled
Cross-country World Cup races in the Czech Republic planned for next weekend have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement comes after Germany decided to temporarily reinstate border controls and impose entry restrictions for anyone traveling from the Czech Republic. The measure becomes effective on Sunday.
Germany designated the Czech Republic a “mutation area” due to its high number of variant coronavirus cases.
Germany also organizes the Nordic world ski championships, from Feb. 24 to March 7 in Oberstdorf. The travel restrictions mean that skiers arriving in Germany from the Czech Republic would have to quarantine for 5-10 days and would miss some world championship races, if not all.
Ligety moves up retirement from skiing due to bad back
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Olympic skiing champion Ted Ligety’s career ended six days earlier than planned.
The two-time Olympic champ was going to retire next Friday after the giant slalom at the skiing world championships.
But he woke up to severe back pain on Friday and announced on Instagram on Saturday that a scan revealed his back was “herniated to the point it’s not safe to ski right now.”
Next to his post, Ligety included what appeared to be an image of his back bones.
The American is going home and will not race in Cortina.
American forward Aron Johannsson signs with Lech Poznań.
American forward Aron Johannsson has signed with the Polish club Lech Poznań.
The team said the 30-year-old signed the deal Friday evening after passing a physical and it includes an option to end the agreement by 18 months through the 2022-23 season.
Johannsson, born in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in Iceland.
He was on the 2014 U.S. World Cup roster and has scored four goals in 19 international appearances. Johannsson played for the U.S. in 2015. While he was called into U.S. training camp for a 2018 match against Paraguay, he got hurt and withdrew.
Pato signs 1-year contract with MLS’s Orlando City
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former AC Milan star Pato signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Orlando City.
The team said Saturday that the 31-year-old Brazilian forward will join the team after receiving a U.S. visa and an international transfer certificate.
Mets’ Lugo needs elbow surgery, will miss start of season
NEW YORK — The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Saturday that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.
An MRI revealed a bone spur in the right-hander’s pitching shoulder. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That timeline means the earliest he would start to throw would be about opening day on April 1. He will not be game ready until well into the season.
The Mets said a bone spur broke during Lugo’s heightened workouts leading to spring training. Inflammation would not subside, and Lugo recently informed the medical staff.
The 31-year-old Lugo was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He moved into the rotation in mid-August to replace a faltering Steven Matz. Lugo was one of the most durable relievers in 2019, with a a 2.70 ERA over 80 innings in 61 games.
Mets include Tim Tebow on virus-limited spring roster
NEW YORK — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.
A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse. He’s been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.
Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York on Saturday. The majority of minor league players won’t report to camps until the big leaguers depart for opening day April 1.
Tebow, who also dealt with injuries in 2018 and ‘19, said last spring that he wasn’t ready to give up on his dream of reaching the majors.
