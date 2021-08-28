Registration open for flag football league
Registration for the AV Friday Night Lights youth flag football league is open now through Tuesday for children in first through eighth grades.
Practices are typically once per week after school hours and games are on Fridays after school hours.
To register, visit https://www.antelopevalleyfnl.com/.
For more information, contact Betsy Sanchez at bsanchez33@avc.edu or 714-270-7218.
Police investigation of Bauer handed to prosecutors
LOS ANGELES — Police on Friday presented to prosecutors their investigation of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer in the case of a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters.
The Pasadena Police Department delivered the results of the three-month investigation to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the case is under review, district attorney’s spokesman Greg Risling said.
Bauer’s representatives declined to comment. An email seeking comment sent to the woman’s attorney was not immediately answered.
The move comes just over a week after a judge denied the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s request for a restraining order against Bauer.
The woman said she sought the order when she learned that the criminal investigation against Bauer was likely to take a long time. She had spoken to police in San Diego when she was in the hospital after her second encounter with Bauer, in mid-May, and gave her account to detectives from Pasadena, where Bauer lives, soon after.
After a four-day hearing last week that aired much of the evidence that police probed and that prosecutors will consider, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman found that Bauer honored the woman’s boundaries when the woman set them, and could not have known about those he violated because she didn’t express them clearly.
“We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed,” Gould-Saltman said, “so what should we do when she says yes?”
Gould-Saltman called the woman’s petition for the order “materially misleading.”
Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley said they were grateful for the denial, which they had expected.
The 30-year-old pitcher is also under investigation by Major League Baseball, and could face punishment under its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The league put him on paid administrative leave on July 2. On Friday, that was extended until Sept. 3.
Ronaldo makes sensational return to Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester United, the team that turned him into a global superstar.
In a fast-moving deal that stunned the world of soccer, Ronaldo secured a return to Old Trafford on Friday — a day after telling Juventus he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.
“Welcome back, Cristiano,” read a tweet posted by United. Within minutes, the club’s official website had crashed.
Ronaldo is 36 years old, a completely different player to the skinny, outrageously skillful 17-year-old winger who first arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a box of tricks but little end product. In the following six years, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances and swiftly became one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, winning the first of his five FIFA world player of the year awards.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current Man United manager, knows that all too well. He was once a teammate of Ronaldo.
“He is the greatest player of all time, definitely,” Solskjaer said Friday after Ronaldo’s return was sealed.
Ronaldo will join for a fee of 15 million euros ($17. 7 million), with 8 million euros ($9.4 million) in add-ons. The transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.
It is the latest blockbuster move of the transfer window, coming barely two weeks after Lionel Messi — Ronaldo’s long-time rival — joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is also the subject of a bid of about 160 million euros ($188 million) from Real Madrid.
Heavy rain forces NASCAR to postpone Xfinity race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed Friday night because of heavy rain.
The 100-lap event will resume at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, about seven hours before the Cup Series regular-season finale. The forecast Saturday calls for scattered thunderstorms and a 40% chance of rain.
The sky opened after 19 laps Friday, and the race was halted with AJ Allmendinger out front. Christopher Bell was running second, followed by Myatt Snider, series points leader Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt.
Brandon Jones dropped out after getting a piece of debris stuck on his grill that caused his engine to overheat.
Cardinals-Saints canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints canceled their home preseason game set for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals because of the potential for Hurricane Ida to batter Louisiana’s coast with wind as high as 140 mph by Sunday.
After initially moving kickoff up by seven hours, the Saints announced the subsequent decision Friday night to cancel the game came after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.
Ida struck Cuba on Friday showing hallmarks of a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.
If so, the storm would strike the Louisiana coast 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina leveled parts of the Mississippi Coast and ruptured storm protection levees around New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005, causing about 80% of the city to be affected by flooding that in some neighborhoods left only roofs above water.
The Saints also had a preseason game the Saturday night before Katrina struck little more than 24 hours later and the team wound up being displaced to San Antonio for all of the 2005 regular season. The Saints played just four home games in Louisiana that year, all at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Saints also played three home games in San Antonio’s Alamo Dome and one in Giants Stadium.
DeChambeau overpowers Caves Valley and narrowly misses a 59
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Big, wide and soft Caves Valley didn’t stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did.
DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course, and when his 8-iron to the par-5 16th rolled off a bank on the back of the green down to 2 feet for eagle, he needed two birdies on the final two holes to tie the PGA Tour record of 58.
He missed from 15 feet on the 17th. He missed a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole and lost his bid at the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
DeChambeau had to settle for a career-best 60, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay when thunderstorms caused the second round to be delayed.
Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player, also was a shot behind and faced a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole when play was halted by darkness.
“A lot of putts went in. A lot of things went right,” DeChambeau said to broadcast outlets. “I played my butt off and never thought too much about anything until the last few holes, and I striped a 9-iron on 17, striped a drive, striped a wedge on 18.
“And just wasn’t able to clutch those putts up.”
It was the second straight week during the PGA Tour postseason that a player had a putt to break 60 on the final hole. Cameron Smith missed from 12 feet at Liberty National in the third round last week. DeChambeau had an even better look than that.
His wedge landed some 25 feet beyond the flag and the spin caused it to zip back toward the hole, 6 feet below the cup. The putt was wide left all the way. DeChambeau snapped his fingers, tapped in for par and then returned to the spot for a practice stroke, trying to figure out what went wrong.
Little else did.
DeChambeau was at 16-under 128. The second round will be completed Saturday morning, and players will be grouped in threesomes going off both sides for the third round.
US Open COVID protocols changed: Fans need vaccination proof
NEW YORK — U.S. Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, a change made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor’s office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena at the National Tennis Center.
The USTA then opted to extend that rule to cover all ticket-holders who are 12 and older and enter the grounds during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that begins Monday. The event is returning to 100% capacity after all fans were banned from attending a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A CDC vaccination card — or a photo or photocopy — are among the acceptable ways of proving vaccination.
Earlier in the week, the USTA said spectators would not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the U.S. Open.
AP source: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have selected Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting quarterback for their regular season opener against Green Bay on Sept. 12, said a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the club has not announced the result of its preseason competition for the starting QB job between Winston and Taysom Hill.
The decision, first reported by ESPN, means Winston is set to start his first regular season game since the end of the 2019 season with Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers chose not to bring back Winston, who they drafted first overall in 2015, when they had an opportunity to sign former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the spring of 2020.
While the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl with Brady, Winston spent last season on a one-year contract with New Orleans, hoping to resurrect his career by learning under coach Sean Payton, who designs New Orleans’ perennially prolific offense, and Brees, the NFL’s all-time leading passer, who announced his retirement in March.
AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade
CLEVELAND — Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter.
They found each other.
The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago, in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal needs NBA approval before it can be completed. It could be a few more days before the trade becomes official.
The 24-year-old Markkanen will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, the person said.
ESPN first reported the three-way swap.
The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.
The 7-foot Markkanen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 51 games for the Bulls last season, his fourth with the club. A 40% shooter on 3-pointers last season, he had been unable to work out staying with Chicago, and Cleveland jumped at the chance to get him.
Buxton back with Twins; Maeda bound for elbow surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was reinstated Friday from the injured list after missing 55 games while his broken left pinky finger healed.
Buxton played in only three games after returning June 19 from a strained right hip that kept him out for 39 games. The oft-sidelined star’s latest return created some excitement for the Twins in a rough season when they’re long out of the playoff race. Buxton played in four games for Triple-A St. Paul on a rehab assignment, going 4 for 13 with a double and a homer.
The Twins also announced right-hander Kenta Maeda will have season-ending elbow surgery performed Wednesday in Texas by orthopedist Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Rangers. Maeda was pulled from his previous start six days ago with tightness in his forearm.
Red Sox IF Hernández tests positive for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández.
“They’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Cora said Friday night before the Red Sox, who are in the thick of the playoff race, opened a three-game series against the Indians.
Cora would not divulge whether Hernández is vaccinated.
Cora said infielders Yairo Munoz and Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A, and the Red Sox were hoping they would arrive in time to be available Friday night.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, MLB teams have seen a recent jump in infections as well.
Cowboys assistant Quinn still out as COVID-19 outbreak slows
FRISCO, Texas — Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn stayed away from practice with the Dallas Cowboys again Friday while safety Malik Hooker returned in the first sign that the team’s COVID-19 outbreak could be easing.
Quinn tested positive for the disease after feeling “a little off” before last weekend’s 20-14 preseason loss to Houston and was sent home from the stadium along with defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.
Watkins remained out for health and safety protocols Friday along with receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee and left guard Connor Williams. Rookie safety Israel Mukuamu also was sidelined but has since returned.
Quinn, who is vaccinated, declined to tell reporters Thursday where he was in the process of returning. Two negative tests 24 hours apart are required for vaccinated personnel to return. He said his symptoms were mild.
“Feeling fine,” said Quinn, who was head coach in Atlanta when the pandemic hit last year. “Until I get cleared to go back, there’s not a lot you can do other than just staying involved and staying in the moment with the guys and being ready.”
Zverev denies allegations, backs ATP domestic violence rules
NEW YORK — Olympic tennis gold medalist Alexander Zverev again denied abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend and said Friday he would support the introduction of a domestic violence policy by the men’s pro tour.
Zverev — a 24-year-old German who was the runner-up last year at the U.S. Open, which starts Monday — issued a statement about the matter and then briefly addressed it at a pre-tournament news conference.
The former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, first made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account this week via a Slate.com article.
“I’ve always said that the allegations and everything that has been said is untrue. The court confirmed that,” Zverev said at the news conference. “So there’s nothing else to say from my side because, as I said, the court confirmed that it’s untrue.”
Zverev was granted a preliminary injunction in Germany against the author and publisher of the allegations.
NBA memo: Those around players, refs must be vaccinated
All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday.
It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”
Team personnel will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1; game-day personnel by the time of a team’s first home preseason game, which means early October.
Among the groups of personnel required to have vaccinations: coaches, medical and performance staff, equipment staff, front office members, team and arena security, media relations, social media producers, facility operations workers and more.
The NBA said exemptions will be made in the cases of unionized workers who cannot be forced to be vaccinated, and for those with religious or documented medical reasons.
6 drivers from W series need medical checks after big crash
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Six drivers from the all-female W Series needed medical checks Friday, with two taken to hospital for further assessment, following a heavy crash during a qualifying session on the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium.
British drivers Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton, Spain’s Belen Garcia, Beitske Visser of the Netherlands, Norwegian Ayla Agren, and Fabienne Wohlwend of Liechtenstein were in the crash that happened at the notorious Eau Rouge section of the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit.
Qualifying took place shortly after the end of the second practice session for Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix on the same track.
“All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers – Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser – have been transferred to hospital for further checks,” the W Series tweeted. “Thank you for your support and well wishes during that qualifying session.”
W Series racing director Dave Ryan spoke of his relief.
“Thankfully it seems that everyone is okay,” he said. “The cars have stood up unbelievably well to what looks like a massive crash, which is good to see.”
Moore and Eaton were even back in the paddock to speak about it.
“A little bit sore but just grateful the drivers are OK and all in one piece,” Moore said.
Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Marc Dos Santos
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Whitecaps fired head coach Marc Dos Santos on Friday along with his brother, assistant coach Phil Dos Santos.
Whitecaps director of methodology Vanni Sartini will serve as acting head coach. Assistant coach Ricardo Clark and goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha will remain with the team.
The firings came a day after the Whitecaps, 5-7-8 in MLS this season, lost 4-3 to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC in the Canadian Championship.
The 44-year-old Marc Dos Santos was in the final year of his contract with Vancouver. He took over as coach in November 2018.
86-year old driver Tony Dandeo wins race at Freehold Raceway
FREEHOLD, N.J. — Tony Dandeo became the oldest driver to win a harness race in New Jersey when the 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to a two-length victory at Freehold Raceway on Friday.
Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.
Dandeo, who turned 86 just a week ago, put Stick That Lip Out on the lead at the start of the 10th race and won the mile race in 1:59.2 for owner August Santore and trainer John Wyatt.
The win was the 234th in Dandeo’s career, which has spanned several decades. His most recent win came in April 2016 with Mickey Blu.
Kurt Busch moving Monster to Hamlin and MJ’s team in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in a long expected expansion move for the first-year organization.
Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered around Bubba Wallace. It was an easy startup because Wallace brings millions of dollars in sponsorship for the seat.
23XI all year has said it would like to expand to two cars next year, a move made easier because Busch also has his own sponsorship. Monster Energy will move with Busch next year as the primary sponsor of the No. 45 Toyota.
Jordan wore No. 45 when he returned to the NBA in 1995 following his first retirement. Wallace drives the No. 23, which is most associated with Jordan’s career.
In NASCAR, the No. 45 has long been associated with the Petty family and it was piloted by both Kyle Petty and his son, Adam, who was killed at age 19 in a 2000 crash.
Americans rally to tie Great Britain & Ireland in Curtis Cup
CONWY, Wales — Rose Zhang won both her matches and Allisen Corpuz delivered a big run of birdies Friday as the Americans rallied from a three-point deficit to forge a tie going into the final session of the Curtis Cup.
One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club.
Zhang and Rachel Heck, Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s world amateur ranking, seized control early in the opening match of foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, setting the tone for the day.
“They were definitely inspired and fired up to play better today and I really didn’t have to do much pep talking,” U.S. captain Sarah Ingram said. “I know that they are all real fighters and that they would follow up a tough day with a really good day.”
The Americans won two matches and halved the other to pull within a point. In the afternoon fourballs, Corpuz ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch as she and Zhang won the anchor match, 3 and 2, over the previously unbeaten tandem of Emily Toy and Caley McGinty.
Bob Huggins gets 2-year contract extension at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Bob Huggins has agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes the option for him to step aside or continue coaching after the 2023-24 season.
Under the agreement announced Friday, Huggins, who turns 68 next month, will earn $4.15 million in each of the next three seasons.
Huggins earned his 900th coaching victory when the Mountaineers beat Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament in March.
Huggins entered similar arrangements during contract extensions in 2012 and 2017.
“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.
Starting with the 2024-25 season, Huggins can choose to assume an appointment of at least two years in public relations and development along with other duties within the athletic department if he is no longer the coach. That status will be determined by an annual mutual agreement between Huggins and the athletic director before May of each year. If Huggins continues to coach beyond June 2027, he will have a minimum of two fiscal years of post-coaching status.
Louisville suspends head coach Chris Mack for 6 games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville said Friday that it is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games for failing to follow procedures in handling an extortion attempt by one of his assistants.
Mack “failed to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in handling the matter,” Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra said in a news release.
“I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions,” Tyra added. “We all have confidence in him moving forward.”
Mack said he accepts the suspension and “could have handled matters differently.”
Mack’s former assistant, Dino Gaudio, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of attempted extortion. Gaudio was sentenced in federal court Friday to probation and a $10,000 fine for the attempted extortion.
The university said it determined Mack was a victim of the attempted extortion.
Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the team missed the NCAA tournament. Federal prosecutors said Gaudio, after learning he would be fired, threatened to go to the news media with alleged NCAA violations by the team. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. attorney.
The basketball program weathered numerous scandals during former coach Rick Pitino’s tenure, and an NCAA investigation is continuing.
Marwin Gonzalez signs minor deal in bid to rejoin Astros
ARLINGTON, Texas — Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros and began working out at the team’s spring training camp in Florida on Friday, two weeks after being designated for assignment by Boston.
Gonzalez began his 10-season big league career with the Astros from 2012-18, and for their 2017 World Series championship team hit .303 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs — all career highs. He hit .202 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 77 games for the Red Sox this season, after the previous two years with Minnesota.
Manager Dusty Baker said the AL West-leading Astros got Gonzalez “to see what he brings to the table” and see if there is a fit.
Syndergaard makes rehab start, ‘can’t imagine’ leaving Mets
NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches Thursday night in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, the first outing in months for the New York Mets’ right-hander following a setback during his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Syndergaard gave up a leadoff homer, the only hit he allowed in one inning against the Aberdeen IronBirds. He struck out one.
“It’s definitely a sigh of relief and a step in the right direction,” he said.
Syndergaard was shut down in May with elbow discomfort as he was rehabbing from March 2020 Tommy John surgery.
The hard-throwing Syndergaard revealed Thursday night that doctors advised him not to throw his slider for the rest of the year because perhaps the torque on his elbow from that pitch caused his setback. So on his own, he’s scrapped his curveball for now, too.
Syndergaard said he thinks he can be effective with just a four-seam fastball, two-seamer and changeup. The struggling Mets have indicated he could return in September as a reliever, and Syndergaard said he’s open to any role.
After the season, he can become a free agent.
“I can’t imagine leaving New York or leaving the Mets,” Syndergaard said.
Dean Burmester leads by 1 stroke at European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Dean Burmester took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the European Masters in the Swiss Alps on Friday with five birdies in a 5-under 65.
The South African enjoyed a superb up-and-down at the 17th to keep his card bogey-free. He is 11-under par overall, a shot ahead of England’s Andy Sullivan (66) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (65).
Two-time European Tour winner and overnight leader James Morrison had opened with a course-record 10-under 60 at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club. But the 36-year-old Englishman dropped into a share of 14th after a second-round 74.
Miguel Ángel Jiménez is making his 31st appearance in the tournament which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. women to play 2 hockey games vs Canada in October
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States will host Canada in two women’s hockey games in October, two chances for the top teams in the world to continue their rivalry ahead of the Winter Olympics in February.
The games will be played Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 22 and in Hartford, Connecticut, three days later. The contests will kick off a series of games between the teams this winter in their preparations for Beijing.
The teams are currently playing in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary.
The Americans have won five straight world titles and are the defending Olympic champion.
White Sox activate catcher Yasmani Grandal from 10-day IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox got Yasmani Grandal back on Friday, reinstating the switch-hitting catcher from the 10-day injured list.
Grandal was in the starting lineup for the AL Central leaders in their series opener against the Cubs, batting sixth.
The 32-year-old Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. He batted .303 (10 for 33) with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment.
Grandal dealt with some right knee inflammation during spring training, and manager Tony La Russa said the team plans to monitor him in a similar way as it did at the start of the season.
NASCAR to present Wendell Scott’s family with 1963 trophy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Wendell Scott told friends and family members for years he would one day get his trophy.
It’s finally here. Nearly 60 years late, about 100 miles from the site of his historic victory and one day shy of what would have been Scott’s 100th birthday.
NASCAR will present Scott’s family a custom trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory before Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. Scott was the first and remains the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level.
Prague to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in November
LONDON — The twice-postponed finals of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played in Prague from Nov. 1-6, the International Tennis Federation said Friday.
The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, in April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. In February, it was postponed again.
Organizers were then forced to find a new host when Budapest backed out in May, citing lingering COVID-19 concerns.
Canada will replace Hungary in the 12-team competition, which will be played at the 02 Arena on indoor hard courts.
The Czech Republic has previously hosted Fed Cup competitions at the O2 Arena, with the national team winning the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018 finals on home soil.
Last year, the competition was renamed to honor King and her lifelong battle for equality and social justice.
Paralympics cycling medalist tests positive for doping
TOKYO — Tokyo Paralympics medalist Marcin Polak of Poland has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping, the International Cycling Union said Friday.
Polak tested positive for the banned endurance-booster EPO in a sample taken in Poland three weeks before the Tokyo Paralympics opened.
He could be stripped of the bronze medal he won in the men’s B 4,000 meters individual pursuit on Wednesday — the day the testing laboratory in Warsaw notified the UCI of the positive test.
More of Polak’s previously taken samples have also tested positive for EPO, the UCI said of findings reported by the Polish anti-doping agency.
Polak, a former world champion in road and track events, was due to compete Saturday in the men’s B 1,000 meters time trial.
Valencia enjoys 2nd straight win at home
MADRID — Valencia had no problem in beating Alavés 3-0 Friday to win two straight home games at the start of the Spanish league season for the first time in seven years.
Daniel Wass scored three minutes into the match, and Carlos Soler and Gonçalo Guedes added a goal each at Mestalla Stadium. Valencia hadn’t won two consecutive matches at Mestalla to open the league since 2014-15, when it went on to win five in a row at home.
Friday’s win left Valencia top of the standings with seven points from three matches, along with Mallorca, ahead of the rest of the round.
“We worked well in the preseason and were hopeful of a good beginning in the league,” Guedes said. “We played a good match individually and collectively.”
It was the third consecutive loss for last-place Alavés following setbacks at home against Real Madrid and at Mallorca. Alavés has been outscored 8-1 by its opponents.
Wass opened the scoring early from close range, then Soler added to the lead in first-half injury time and Guedes sealed the victory in the 60th.
Valencia had opened with a 1-0 win against Getafe, then drew 1-1 at Granada.
Haaland scores, Dortmund beats Hoffenheim 3-2 in thriller
BERLIN — Erling Haaland scored in injury time to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday just when it looked like his team would have to settle for another disappointing result.
Hoffenheim substitute Munas Dabbur equalized in the 90th minute for the visitors, giving home fans a familiar sinking feeling after Dortmund had twice taken the lead.
But Haaland – who had endured a frustrating game – scored when it mattered most a minute later, rifling the ball in under the bar at the third attempt after Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had saved from substitutes Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko.
“He’s a machine,” fellow Dortmund scorer Jude Bellingham said of Haaland. “I haven’t got enough words to describe how good he is and how good of a guy he is.”
American international Gio Reyna got the opening goal for Dortmund, which slipped to a surprise 2-1 loss at Freiburg last weekend.
Reyna became the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances — at the age of 18 years, 9 months, 15 days — and he celebrated by taking his tally to two goals from three consecutive starts in the league this season.
Axel Witsel endured a painful start to the game with Christoph Baumgartner booked seconds into the game after catching the Dortmund midfielder in the face with his elbow. It was one of the fastest yellow cards ever shown in the Bundesliga.
Joaquín Correa scores 2 on dream debut for Inter Milan
VERONA, Italy — Joaquín Correa enjoyed a dream debut for Inter Milan on Friday, coming on late as a substitute and scoring twice for the defending champion to beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in the Italian league.
It was 1-1 in Verona when visiting coach Simone Inzaghi brought on Correa for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martínez with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.
Correa, who joined from Lazio on Thursday, scored in the 83rd when he headed in a cross from Matteo Darmian and then sealed the win in injury time with a fine crisp shot inside the right post with his left boot.
Inter was forced to chase the game, despite a good start, due to a mistake from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the 15th. Handanovic’s pass for Marcelo Brozovic allowed Verona’s Ivan Ilic to intercept and then lift the ball over the goalkeeper for the opening goal.
Inter had a goal ruled out before the break due to a foul by Martínez on the Verona ’keeper, but the Argentine atoned with the equalizer in the 47th by heading in from close range.
Inter continues to enjoy a winning start. The Nerazzurri started their Serie A title defense with a 4-0 victory against Genoa last weekend.
Dembele gets 3rd goal in 2 games to give Lyon’s Bosz 1st win
PARIS — Striker Moussa Dembele scored his third goal in two games as Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 Friday to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win.
Dembele finished from close range for the visitors in the 34th minute following great skill from Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who expertly controlled a pass on his chest before seeing his shot saved.
Lyon held on for a first victory in four games despite having central defender Damien Da Silva sent off in the 78th. He received a second yellow card for elbowing midfielder Ludovic Blas.
The win moved Lyon provisionally up to sixth place ahead of this weekend’s matches and took some pressure off Bosz.
He replaced Rudi Garcia after Lyon finished fourth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.
Lyon’s new signing Xherdan Shaqiri was not match fit after recently joining from Liverpool. The winger is expected to play after the international break.
3rd Grand Prix event moved from China to Turin, Italy
TURIN, Italy — The third event of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, formerly the Cup of China, has been moved to Turin, Italy.
The International Skating Union made the announcement Friday of the switch for the Nov. 4-7 event, one of six in the series during the buildup to the Beijing Olympics. The Chinese Figure Skating Association informed the ISU that the meet in Chongqing could not be held.
In a statement, the ISU said it “regrets that the hosting of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Cup of China in Chongqing is no longer viable, but is pleased that an alternative solution could be found to give skaters the opportunity to compete.”
The Grand Prix begins at Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct 22-24 and will be followed by Skate Canada in Vancouver; the Turin event; NHK Trophy in Tokyo; Internationaux de France in Grenoble; and the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia. The finals are in Osaka, Japan, Dec. 9-12.
Senechal wins Vuelta’s 13th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead
VILLANUEVA DE LA SERENA, Spain — Florian Senechal outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta for his first Grand Tour success on Friday, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead for another day.
Senechal, a French rider for Deceuninck-Quick Step, beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 203-kilometer (126-mile) flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain.
“I stayed calm and I gave the maximum in the last 200 meters,” Senechal said. “I don’t realize yet that I’ve won a Grand Tour stage. It’s crazy.”
Deceuninck-Quick Step had set up for Fabio Jakobsen to sprint to the finish but he couldn’t keep up.
Jakobsen said he told Senechal to go for the victory when he realized he wasn’t going to be able to do so himself.
“I didn’t have the legs to sprint, so I told Florian that he should do the sprint,” Jakobsen said. “I said it on the radio, and I dropped back.”
The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back, with Eiking keeping his gap of nearly one minute over Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall, almost two minutes off the lead.
