Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision
LAS VEGAS — Yordenis Ugás beat Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision on Saturday night, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days' notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title.
Ugás (27-4) seized his opportunity as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr., frustrating Pacquiao (67-8-2) throughout what might be the final fight of the 42-year-old Filipino senator’s career.
The 35-year-old Ugás threw roughly half as many punches as Pacquiao, but his blows were more precise and more effective. Pacquiao was the solid favorite before the bout, but the eight-division world champion struggled to get inside on Ugás' effective jab while Ugás landed his right hand to increasing effect in the later rounds.
“I’m very excited, but most of all, I want to thank Manny Pacquiao for giving me this moment in this ring today,” Ugás said through a translator. “We only had two weeks of training, but I listened to my corner and it all worked out.”
Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugás, and a third had it 115-113. The Associated Press also scored it 116-112 for Ugás.
A visibly disappointed Pacquiao said he hasn’t decided whether he will fight again after an unimpressive performance in his return from the longest layoff of his quarter-century in professional boxing. He also wouldn’t confirm whether he will enter the Philippines’ presidential race, as is widely expected. He intends to make an announcement next month.
“Let me rest first before my family and I make a decision,” Pacquiao said.
The victory was the culmination of a lengthy journey for Ugás, who defected from Cuba two years after winning a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics. Ugás quit boxing for two years midway through the last decade, but revitalized his career and then capitalized on this unexpected shot against one of the greatest fighters of their era by earning his 12th victory in his last 13 fights.
“He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the WBA,” Ugás said. "A lot of respect for him, but I won this fight.”
AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple OT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — AJ Allmendinger put his emotions on full display Saturday — again.
He screamed into the radio while crossing the finish line. He scaled the Michigan International Speedway fence. Then he paused to savor the moment fans started chanting his name.
Now Allmendinger doesn’t doesn’t want it to end. Just six days after the biggest victory of his career, the NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 200, Allmendinger drove back to victory lane — this time by taking the lead with four laps left in regulation and holding to win the Xfinity Series race in triple overtime.
He beat Bradon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds.
“Wow! What a hell of a six days,” said. “This is awesome I don’t want to wake up from this dream I’m in.”
For nearly two decades Allmendinger struggled to stay competitive and relevant in IndyCars and stock cars. Now, at age 39, the Californian might be going through the best stretch of his career.
A little more than 24 hours after finishing as the Xfinity runner-up in Indy, he and Kaulig Racing made their first trips to the Brickyard’s historic victory lane together.
On Saturday, it seemed almost like a replay.
This time, the No. 16 Chevrolet made a daring pass on the outside of Josh Berry, side-drafting into the lead with help from the trailing Jones who moved into second.
From there, a series of yellow flags turned the race into a shootout. Jones lined up behind Allmendinger for each restart and they worked in tandem to close it out, giving Allmendinger his third win this season and eighth of his career. Noah Gragson finished third, and Berry was fourth.
Nordqvist, Koerstz Madsen share lead at Women’s British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Scandinavians with contrasting resumes in golf, share the lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open.
A bunched-up chasing pack, containing Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie.
In the toughest conditions of the week on the storied Scottish links, the 34-year-old Nordqvist — a two-time major champion from Sweden — shot her lowest round in one of women’s golf’s five elite events with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 on Saturday.
Koerstz Madsen, a 26-year-old Dane with just one top-10 finish in a major, joined Nordqvist on 9 under overall by rolling in a 15-foot eagle putt at No. 12 and parring her way home down Carnoustie’s tough closing stretch to shoot 68.
They were a stroke ahead of Lizette Salas of the United States, whose up-and-down at the last completed a round of 70 that didn’t include a bogey from the fifth hole.
Yealimi Noh wasn’t so lucky. The 20-year-old American held at least a share of the lead for much of a third round that lived up to the “Moving Day” tag, only to drop shots on her final three holes and finish at 6 under with a 71.
That left Noh tied for eighth place with a star-studded group containing Korda (70), the recently crowned Olympic champion and new superstar of women’s golf, and two players who have won the Women’s Open in the last five years — 2018 champion Georgia Hall (73) and 2016 winner Ariya Jutanugarn (68).
The top 14 were separated by just three shots going into the final round. Thompson, whose only major win was in 2014, was in a four-way tie for fourth place after a 70.
Perhaps the most unlikely player alongside Thompson on 7 under was Louise Duncan, a 21-year-old Scottish amateur who goes to Stirling University in her home country.
Little League: New life for US squads with no foreign teams
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Look out for the underdogs.
With no international bracket at the Little League World Series this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, runners-up in the U.S. regional tournaments have filled half the 16 available slots. They’re noted on the schedule as B teams, while the regional winners are the A’s.
So far, the B’s are having some fun. In the first round, they won five of the eight games played.
Each of those winners -- Ohio, California, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas -- had a different and entertaining path to victory. While California dominated New Hampshire 10-2, South Dakota starter Gavin Weir struck out 15 batters before hitting the pitch count limit in a 2-0 combined no-hitter over Louisiana.
Ella Bruning of Abilene, Texas, just the 20th girl to play in the LLWS, got the game’s first hit and run in a 6-0 win over Washington. Noah Davidson of Hamilton, Ohio, knocked a hard ground ball just past the first baseman, sending the winning run home in a 1-0 victory in eight innings against Tennessee.
And the Lake Oswego, Oregon, team defeated Pennsylvania 8-2, behind a strong performance from starting pitcher Ben Robertson, who also launched a crucial three-run homer into the bushes in left field of Volunteer Stadium.
Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fifth straight event Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Coming off her first victory of the season Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, Force had a 3.675-second run a track-record 334.98 in the final qualifying session.
“Coming off of that win in Topeka with my dad (John Force) was pretty incredible for all of John Force Racing,” Force said. “We had been chasing that first win all season long and we got it done last weekend. Our plan is to repeat that this weekend in Brainerd. There’s a different energy in the pits after getting a win. There’s no better feeling than winning and that’s why we’re out here.”
Bob Tasca III was the fastest in Funny Car with a 3.870 at 334.15 in a Ford Mustang.
Earthquakes beat Galaxy 2-1 in California Clásico
CARSON — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 52nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes got an own goal in the 71st to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Friday night in the California Clásico.
San Jose (6-7-8) is unbeaten in six straight away matches — with two victories. Los Angeles (11-8-2) won the first two matches against San Jose this season after winning just twice in the previous 10.
Ebobisse headed in Luciano Abecasis’ cross to open the scoring. Ebobisse’s last goal came July 30 — while with the Portland Timbers — against the Galaxy.
Los Angeles tied it in the 65th minute when Víctor Vázquez curled a corner kick that went off goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski inside the near post.
San Jose went ahead on an own goal by Niko Hämäläine. Javier “Chofis” Lopez dribbled around his defender on the baseline and sent a pass across the goal that deflected off Hämäläine into the back of the net.
US beats Switzerland 3-0 to open women’s world hockey
CALGARY, Alberta — Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland 3-0 on Friday night to open the women’s world hockey championship.
The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics less than six months away. The world championship was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth straight title. The pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia.
Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the United States and Alex Cavallini made 10 saves. Andrea Braendli stopped 55 shots for Switzerland.
“I thought it was a great game and we’re really excited about the result, but also in how we played as a team” U.S. coach Joel Johnson said. “It just felt really good to get out and play. The Swiss have a great team and played us tough, but it really speaks to how competitive the game has become all over the world.”
Decker opened the scoring at 4:29 of the first period, Coyne Schofield connected at 4:08 of the second, and Grace Zumwinkle capped the scoring with 1:36 left in the second. Decker assisted on Coyne Schofield’s goal to tie the American world championship assists record of 38 held by Krissy Wendell and Jennie Potter.
Earlier in the first Group A game, Sarah Fillier broke a tie midway through the third period and Canada rallied to beat Finland 5-3. In the lone Group B game of the day, Alena Mills had three goals and an assist in the Czech Republic’s 6-1 victory over Denmark.
All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals. The United States will face Finland on Sunday night.
Barty reaches final, Rublev upsets Medvedev
MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern final appearance on Sunday.
So will Andrey Rublev.
The seventh-ranked Rublev came from behind to upset No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Saturday’s first men’s semifinal.
The 25-year-old Barty used a strong service game to survive a challenge from No. 22 Angelique Kerber and reach the women’s final with a 6-2, 7-5 semifinal win, also on Saturday.
Medvedev, the 2019 champion and 2020 runnerup to Novak Djokovic, overcame a run-in with a television camera, but he couldn’t get past his fellow Russian. Rublev won for the first time in five meetings with Medvedev and on Sunday will meet the winner of the match between second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and third-seeded Alexander Zverev.
Medvedev ran into a courtside camera while chasing down a shot in the third game of the second set. The right-hander then kicked the camera before being treated for an injury to his left hand during the changeover.
He also received treatment on his right forearm before the sixth game of the third set.
Barty ripped 12 aces to the 33-year-old Kerber’s one while double-faulting just once to three by Kerber.
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power Five schools to announce they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people over the age of 12 to attend football games.
In its announcement Friday, Oregon said the decision was made with public health authorities and “peer institutions in the state.”
The mandate goes into effect Monday and comes at the end of a week when state officials warned of rapidly filling hospitals as daily reported cases reached record numbers.
Oregon is one of several Pac-12 schools that is requiring students and employees to be vaccinated or apply for an exemption.
The Oregon football team opens its season at 54,000-seat Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Sept. 4 against Fresno State. Oregon State begins its home schedule at Reser Stadium on Sept. 11 against Hawaii.
Earlier in the day, Hawaii became the first major college football school to say it would have no fans in attendance for its opening sports events of the season because of a recent COVID-19 surge. Hawaii’s first home football game is Sept. 5 against Portland State.
Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck playoff opener at Gateway
MADISON, Ill. — Defending series champion Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener Friday night with a dominating run at Gateway.
In a race interrupted by a power outage that knocked out the lights for about an hour early in the second stage, Creed swept the stages and led 142 of 163 laps on the 1.25-mile oval.
The 23-year-old California driver wrapped up an automatic spot in the next three-race round of the playoffs, winning for the second time this year and seventh in two seasons.
“My guys put together such a good truck” Creed said. “We’ve been working hard all year and obviously haven’t had the speed at times and I’ve made mistakes at times. But we were able to build this brand new truck and I feel like we’ve taken everything we’ve learned this year and applied it. They gave me a hot rod today and I couldn’t be happier.”
After a caution set up an overtime shootout, Creed kept the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet ahead of Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes — with three-time series champion Crafton passing ThorSport teammate Ben Rhodes for second.
Creed beat Crafton by 0.292 seconds.
“I love late-race restarts,” Creed said. “I didn’t want it, but when it came out I was just thinking, `OK, just focus and execute.′ This is huge. I’ve had such a stressful month trying to figure out what I’m doing next year, so many mixed emotions on what I’m going to do and if I’ll even have a ride. Biggest thing is to keep winning and get ourselves in the Championship 4 and execute.”
Stewart Friesen was fourth, with the top four all in the 10-driver playoff field. Carson Hocevar was the only other playoff driver in the top 10, finishing eighth. Hailie Deegan was a career-best seventh.
Grealish nets 1st goal for 5-star City, Liverpool wins again
Jack Grealish closed his eyes, looked toward the sky, and stuck his index fingers into his ears.
A goal celebration most famously performed by Netherlands star Memphis Depay probably didn’t stop the England international hearing the chant of “Super Jack Grealish” that was ringing around Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Manchester City might just have a new fans’ favorite.
Scoring scruffy tap-ins against a team like Norwich wasn’t the reason why the Premier League champions spent a British-record fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million) on the England international during the offseason.
There is plenty more to come from Grealish — most notably on the Champions League stage where he has been desperate to perform for so long — but it’s not a bad start.
Grealish marked his home debut for City by scoring the second goal in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich, the heaviest win so far in a league campaign that is just halfway through its second round.
He might not have scored an uglier goal — a cross from Gabriel Jesus went through a crowd of players, struck a surprised Grealish on the inside of his left leg, and dribbled over the line — but they all count.
Pulkkanen takes 2-shot lead into last round at Czech Masters
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Tapio Pulkkanen will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Czech Masters after a 6-under 66 on Saturday.
Three shots off the lead after the second round, the 31-year-old Finn did not drop a shot in the third round until the par-4 17th. He bounced back with his seventh birdie on No. 18 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a 13-under 203 total.
It’s the first lead for Pulkkanen after the third round in his career.
“It was a solid round — better than the first two,” Pulkkanen said. “A lot of good putts and a lot of good iron shots. Off the tee I was pretty straight today as well, so I’m happy with that.”
Seeking his first European Tour title, Pulkkanen looked confident ahead of the final round.
“I feel like I can play both aggressive and defensive here this week. I feel like I can win here.”
Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden dropped his first shot at the Czech Masters on No. 6 to finish the round at 3-under 69 and share second with two Americans, Johannes Veerman (68) and Sean Crocker (70) at 11 under.
Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener
MILAN — New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa on Saturday.
Çalhanoğlu, who joined from city rival AC Milan on a free transfer, set up Milan Škriniar’s early opener and doubled Inter’s tally in the 14th minute. Arturo Vidal effectively sealed the victory in the 74th before Edin Džeko opened his Inter account in the final minutes.
Inter also hit the crossbar and had a goal ruled out as the Nerazzurri showed that critics might have been too quick to write off their chances of retaining the title after a summer of change at the Serie A champion.
Inter won its first title since 2010 last season — ending Juventus’ nine-year grip on the title — but shortly after Antonio Conte left and the club had to sell two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.
Simone Inzaghi replaced Conte as coach and steered his new side to victory in his first game in charge. Inazghi’s replacement at Lazio, Maurizio Sarri, will be looking to do the same at newly promoted Empoli later. Atalanta travels to Torino.
It took Inter just six minutes to enjoy its first league goal of the season as Çalhanoğlu floated in a corner from the right for Škriniar to head into the far side of the net.
Freiburg deals demoralizing defeat to Dortmund in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Freiburg put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a demoralizing blow for a team with ambitions of challenging for the title.
Goals in each half from Vincenzo Grifo and Hungary midfielder Roland Sallai gave host Freiburg its first win and dealt new Dortmund coach Marco Rose his first league defeat after the 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening round last weekend. Dortmund lost in the German Super Cup to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Netherlands forward Donyell Malen made his first start for Dortmund, but it was a bad beginning overall for the visitors in Freiburg.
Felix Passlack’s foul on Nicolas Höfler gave Grifo all the opportunity he needed to open the scoring with a brilliant free kick in off the post in the sixth minute.
Sallai made it 2-0 early in the second half, when Jude Bellingham lost the ball to Höfler, who sent it on to Jeong Woo-yeong. Lucas Höler laid Jeong’s cross off for Sallai to score.
Passlack forced an own-goal from Yannik Keitel in the 59th, but Dortmund’s late pressure failed to yield an equalizer.
Depay’s 1st goal for Barcelona earns 1-1 draw at Bilbao
BARCELONA, Spain — Memphis Depay earned Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Saturday, helping his team avoid its first defeat in the post-Messi era.
Depay’s first goal since joining Barcelona showed why coach Ronald Koeman had insisted on his signing for months despite the club’s poor finances that kept it from retaining Lionel Messi.
The Netherlands striker, who arrived as a free agent this summer, gained possession on a rare counterattack from Barcelona after Sergio Busquets recovered the ball. Taking a pass from Sergi Roberto in his stride, Depay blasted a left-footed shot from a tight angle over goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and into the top of the net in the 75th minute.
Bilbao had gone ahead in the 50th when defender Iñigo Martínez headed home one of a slew of corner kicks the hosts generated with their high-paced attack.
Bilbao was unlucky to not have gotten another goal after going close on several attacks led by striker Iñaki Williams.
But once their legs began to tire, Barcelona took control. Frenkie de Jong hit the crossbar with an audacious chipped shot from the edge of the box moments before Depay struck the equalizer.
Depay came close to scoring the winner in the 86th after a similar counterattack started by another ball stolen by Busquets, only for his shot to roll past the far post.
Barcelona lost defender Eric García in the final seconds of the match after he was shown a direct red card for fouling substitute Nico Williams with only goalkeeper Neto to beat.
Barcelona won its opener by beating Real Sociedad 4-2 last week at Camp Nou, its first since the painful exit of Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.
Jakobsen grabs 2nd sprint victory at Vuelta, Roglic leads
LA MANGA DEL MAR MENOR, Spain — Fabio Jakobsen sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta’s eighth stage on Saturday, while Primoz Roglic kept the lead before the race returns to the mountains.
The Dutch sprinter was launched by a Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate and crossed almost a complete bike length ahead of Alberto Dainese. Jakobsen also won stage four at this edition of the race, as well as two stages in the 2019 Vuelta.
“It was about being strong, fast and it’s about timing,” Jakobsen said. “On a finish like this, you have to be on time. I have been twice too late (in other stages), but this time I was perfectly right from the corner and could do a full sprint to the line. The team did a perfect job.”
Jakobsen was closely followed by the rest of the peloton as it finished the 173-kilometer (107-mile) flat trek from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor, a slim finger of land separating a salt water lagoon from the Mediterranean Sea that is popular among tourists.
A breakaway group opened up a gap of over three minutes early on the flat ride down Spain’s southeast coast, but the Astana team led the peloton back to reel them in with around 40 kilometers left.
Roglic was unchallenged as the race leader on the route made for teams hunting for a stage win.
Felix Grosschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe remained second in the general classification at eight seconds behind Roglic. Movistar leader Enric Mas is third at :25 back. Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers is sixth at :41.
Spanish rider Valverde has surgery on broken collarbone
MADRID — Alejandro Valverde has undergone surgery on his collarbone that he broke during a crash that knocked him out of the Spanish Vuelta, his Movistar team said Saturday.
The 41-year-old Valverde crashed on a descent during Friday’s seventh stage of the Grand Tour. He fell hard on his right shoulder before sliding off the road. He tried to continue but minutes later withdrew from the race.
Valverde is one of cycling’s most accomplished and versatile performers. The Spaniard won the world championship in 2018, the Vuelta in 2009 and several single-day events.
Valverde had started Friday’s stage fourth in the general classification. Movistar will now focus its efforts on leader Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López as it tries to catch race leader Primoz Roglic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.