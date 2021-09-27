Palou becomes first Spaniard to win IndyCar championship
LONG BEACH — Smooth and steady, same as he’s been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolls along the Long Beach waterfront.
Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.
Palou’s dream growing up outside of Barcelona was to someday make it to IndyCar and if he was lucky, maybe he could land a ride with Ganassi. He manifested both goals when, as an IndyCar rookie last year, he introduced himself to Ganassi during Palou’s first Indianapolis 500 and parlayed it into a ride for this season.
Palou won the season opener, finished second in the Indy 500 and led the standings 12 of the 16 weeks. After climbing his way through the European ranks, Palou raced two years in Japan and hasn’t won a title since competing in go-karts as a teenager in Spain.
Team Europe easily tops Team World for 4th Laver Cup in row
BOSTON — Even without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic on the roster, Team Europe clinched its fourth consecutive Laver Cup victory by going up 14-1 against Team World on Sunday.
Tokyo Olympics singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany and Andrey Rublev of Russia gave Team Europe an insurmountable lead by beating Reilly Opelka of the U.S. and Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3 in a match tiebreaker in doubles to open Sunday’s play.
There were still three singles matches remaining, but Team Europe already had eclipsed the 13 points needed to win the Laver Cup. Match victories were worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday.
Team Europe won eight of the first nine matches in the three-day exhibition event, which was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Team Europe won the first three Laver Cups, too, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, each time with Federer and either Nadal or Djokovic participating.
Zverev and Rublev were joined on Team Europe this time by U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia, French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Casper Ruud of Norway. All six are ranked in the top 10.
Team World included Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, John Isner of the U.S. and Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Aliassime, at No. 11, is the highest-ranked member of the roster.
Hataoka wins NW Arkansas Championship by a stroke
ROGERS, Ark. — Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji on Sunday in the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship..
Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final-round 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under. She three-putted the par-5 18th hole after reaching the green in two, having to make a 3-footer for par after rolling her first putt 15 feet past the hole.
Lee, one shot back in the same group, ripped a long drive down the center, but went with a 5-iron from 196 yards that finished well short of the elevated green. Her pitch shot up the hill left her about 16 feet for birdie and that failed to drop.
Ji, who eagled the par-5 14th to pull herself into contention, hit her second shot on 18 into a bunker behind the green. She putted out of the bunker to 3 feet below the hole and made that birdie to finish tied for second.
Lee, tied for the lead with Hataoka to start the day at 12-under, shot a final-round 68, while Ji closed with a 67.
Andrus breaks leg scoring winning run for A’s, goes on IL
OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros.
The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand.
Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it to home plate.
The Athletics’ 2-1 win kept them in the AL wild-card race.
A’s trainer Nick Paparesta noted that Andrus had been hit in the same leg earlier in the game and had other minor injuries in his left leg. This injury was a fractured fibula.
Osterman retiring after strong Athletes Unlimited season
Cat Osterman plans to be just as busy in retirement as she was during one of the greatest softball careers of all time.
The left-handed American pitcher is closing out a decorated career during which she won an Olympic gold medal and two silvers and last year became the first Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion.
Monday is the final day of the Athletes Unlimited season. After that, the 38-year-old Osterman will shift her focus to being a wife, stepmother and director of a youth softball program.
“I find a balance between excitement, sadness, relief — there’s a little bit of all of it,” she said. “I am excited to close this chapter. I know in my heart and mind that it’s time to be done. It has nothing to do with physically and everything to do with just life. It’s time to go tackle something else.”
Osterman was a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year at the University of Texas, then had a dominant career with National Pro Fastpitch. She joined Athletes Unlimited last year while looking for a way to stay competitive with the Olympics being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic. She decided after winning the title that she would play one last season after the Tokyo Games. She was dominant at the Olympics, throwing 14.2 scoreless innings. She started the gold medal game against Japan and threw five scoreless innings in the Americans’ 2-0 loss. The U.S. also won silver in 2008 and gold in 2004.
“The Olympic experience was different, but at the same time, we knew we were still over in the premier sporting arena of the highest stage,” she said. “I mean, you can’t deny that it was an Olympic Games. It was different with no fans. And obviously, COVID protocols changed, even with the villages a little bit. But for the most part, we just focused on playing our game. It was different, but at the same time still thoroughly exciting.”
At 38, Hall of Famer Clijsters makes latest return to tennis
Kim Clijsters is back again, eager to see what it feels like to be a professional tennis player at age 38 — two decades after she reached her first Grand Slam final and one decade after she won her last major singles championship.
The former No. 1-ranked player and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame makes her latest return to the WTA Tour at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, which begins Monday. Clijsters, who received a wild-card invitation, will face Australian Open quarterfinalist Hsieh Su-wei in the first round.
“I have friends back at home in Belgium who said, ‘Oh, before I’m 40, I would like to run a marathon’ or something like that. And I was like, ‘Yeah, so this is kind of my marathon a little bit.’ But I enjoy the challenges,” Clijsters said during a video conference on Sunday. “I enjoy when I’m out there and seeing how I react the next day. And like, ‘Oh, this thing is reacting this way.’ Or my anticipation, how can I train to improve that? Things were just so normal back in the day. As long as I feel like I’m still improving, that’s what motivates me.”
Clijsters, a mother of three who wakes up at 5 a.m. at her family’s home in New Jersey to train, hasn’t competed since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago.
That was part of a 0-3 record last season after she made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.
Those were her first matches since 2012. Before that, Clijsters originally left the game in 2007, then made her way back in 2009.
Suns’ Booker will miss start of camp due to health protocols
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The Suns said Sunday that the two-time All-Star won’t participate in Monday’s media day. The team said it would have no further updates until he’s ready for training camp.
The 24-year-old Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals last season before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. He averaged 25.6 points per game last season, teaming with veteran Chris Paul to form one of the league’s top backcourts.
Booker was also part of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Braun retires with Brews legacy that includes MVP, drug ban
MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers’ game Sunday as part of his farewell, a 30-minute celebration of a 14-year major league career that included the 2011 NL MVP award and a lengthy suspension for a drug violation.
Now 37, Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. He announced on Sept. 14 that he would not play again.
“My emotions today and over the last few weeks have admittedly been very mixed,” he said during a news conference before the game. “It starts with overwhelming gratitude and joy, but there is also a real sadness that it’s over, that this has actually come to an end.”
A six-time All-Star, Braun played his entire big league career with the Brewers from 2007-20.
“Thank you for picking me up when I fell down,” Braun told the appreciative crowd.
The ceremony came before the NL Central-leading Brewers hosted the New York Mets.
Braun won division titles in 2011 and ‘18 but never reached the World Series. He had a .296 career average with 1,963 hits in 1,766 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.