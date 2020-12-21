AP Source: Kuzma gets 3-year, $40M extension with Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, a person familiar with the deal said Sunday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Lakers didn’t disclose the terms of the deal in their announcement of an extension. ESPN first reported the terms of Kuzma’s rookie contract extension, which begins in 2021 and includes a player option for the 2023-24 season.
Kuzma has been a key component of the Lakers’ core for three seasons since the team acquired him in a draft-day trade in 2017.
“It is especially gratifying for our Lakers franchise to draft, develop and now sign one of our own to a contract extension,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said. “Kyle has shown tremendous growth over the last three years, and played a crucial role on last season’s championship team.”
Kuzma made the All-NBA rookie first team in 2018, and the smooth scorer averaged a career-best 18.7 points in his second pro season after the arrival of LeBron James.
When Anthony Davis and several veteran additions transformed the Lakers into title contenders last season, Kuzma transitioned into a supporting role as a reserve scorer and a wing defender. His scoring average and shooting percentage declined, but he worked on improving his defense and playmaking.
Despite his decline in numbers, Kuzma is a valuable component for the defending champs because of his versatility and capability of providing quick offense. James and Davis have mentored Kuzma on defense as well, and Kuzma is expected to compete for a starting job and more minutes this season.
The Lakers begin defense of their 16th NBA championship on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
No. 13 USC latest Pac-12 team to opt out of bowl
LOS ANGELES — No. 13 Southern California became the sixth Pac-12 team to opt out of a bowl game Saturday, citing a recommendation from team doctors and discussions with players.
The Trojans (5-1), who lost 31-24 to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game Friday night, would have been at risk of falling under the conference’s minimum number of 53 available scholarship players because of positive tests for COVID-19 and injuries after playing their third game in 13 days.
Coach Clay Helton also cited a desire by players to see family and friends during the holidays after being sequestered during the season.
“I am incredibly inspired by our players and the sacrifices they made these past six months to play the game that they love,” Helton said. “They did everything we asked of them to abide by the challenging guidelines they had to follow to stay safe and well, whether it was daily testing or keeping distant from family and friends or training in less-than-ideal ways. It has not been easy, and it is hard for anyone outside the program to understand how immensely difficult these past few months have been for them.”
USC joins Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington and Washington State in ruling out bowl bids, with the Huskies still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that prevented them from facing the Trojans in the conference title game.
NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season in 2021
Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup.
The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players’ Association executive board Friday night. The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.
The season will be highly unusual in at least one respect: There will be four divisions — North, South, East and West — and all play will be within divisions to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams.
“It is the current plan to play games in the home arenas of participating teams while understanding that most arenas will not, at least in the initial part of the season, be able to host fans,” the NHL said.
The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed. Final details on where the Canadian teams will play are still pending until there are agreements with federal and provincial health officials.
Still, the hurdles won’t be enough to prevent the season from starting without a quarantined bubble.
“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play.”
The NHL completed last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, with players, coaches and staff isolated from the general public and virus-tested daily. .
“The players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. “During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much-needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.”
Most of the league will open training camp Jan. 3. The seven teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31.
AP Top 25: Notre Dame over A&M in final regular-season poll
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State topped the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season Sunday with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M.
Before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections for the final, AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings. The Fighting Irish were a comfortable 41-point margin ahead of the Aggies.
Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10.
The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.
Oregon’s upset of Southern California in the Pac-12 title game pushed the Ducks back into the rankings at No. 25. USC dropped nine spots from 13 to 22 after its first loss of the season.
San Jose State made the biggest jump in the rankings this week. The unbeaten Spartans moved up six spots to from No. 25 to 19th after winning the Mountain West championship against Boise State.
Alabama ran its streak of weekly appearances in the poll to 212, breaking a tie with Florida State and moving into sole possession of second-place on the all-time list to Nebraska’s streak of 348 from 1981-2002.
7-time F1 champion Hamilton wins BBC’s top sports prize
LONDON — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton capped another successful year by claiming the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize on Sunday.
The 35-year-old driver, who last month equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British broadcaster’s prestigious prize in a public vote.
Hamilton has been a vocal advocate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and said he now has “something different” driving him.
Hamilton also won the BBC prize in 2014.
England midfielder Henderson led Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool is atop the league heading into the busy Christmas period. Henderson was also praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether campaign, which raised funds for National Health Service charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Doyle broke her own record for the most victories in a calendar year by a female jockey before enjoying a Champions Day double at Ascot — including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.
The other three members of the six-person shortlist were boxer Tyson Fury, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and cricketer Stuart Broad.
Marcus Rashford’s efforts off the field were recognized with a special award.
The England and Manchester United soccer player led a campaign to provide free school meals for vulnerable children during the spring lockdown, and continues to work on projects to tackle child hunger.
Independence Bowl canceled; Army left out
The Independence Bowl won’t be played this season for the first time in over four decades, leaving Army’s postseason prospects in jeopardy.
Army (9-2) already had accepted a bid to play in the Dec. 26 game in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Independence Bowl officials said the number of schools opting out of bowl opportunities due to the pandemic left a lack of teams available to fill all the potential bowl slots.
The Independence Bowl has been played for 44 consecutive years.
Birmingham Bowl canceled
The Birmingham Bowl scheduled for New Year’s Day has been canceled.
Mark Meadows, executive director of the game at Legion Field, made the announcement Sunday citing the number of teams opting out of bowl season because of COVID-19.
“As the inventory of available teams lessened, our ability to stage the game was compromised,” Meadows said.
The game was set to matchup teams from the American Athletic Conference and Southeastern conference.
Arizona, San Diego won’t play Monday’s basketball game
Arizona and San Diego have canceled Monday’s men’s basketball game following a positive COVID-19 test in the Toreros’ program.
The programs announced the game last week after Arizona had a nonconference game against California Baptist canceled due to the coronavirus and San Diego lost a game against Long Beach State.
Arizona hosts Montana in its next game on Tuesday.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl won’t take place
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl won’t take place this season due to what organizers cited as “unprecedented ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The game had been scheduled to take place Saturday in Phoenix. The cancellation announcement comes as numerous college teams have said they aren’t planning to participate in bowl games, a list that Boise State joined Sunday afternoon.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl officials said they expect their game to return for the 2021 season featuring teams from the Big Ten and Big 12.
LSU calls off men's basketball game against VCU
LSU says Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game against VCU has been called off because of SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols.
This marks the third straight game LSU has been unable to play as scheduled because of protocols related to the coronavirus.
During the past week, LSU also had to postpone games against New Orleans and North Texas.
LSU coach Will Wade said last Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he declined to say which, if any, players or assistants had tested positive.
LSU is not scheduled to play again until its SEC opener at home against Texas A&M on Dec. 29.
Utah-Arizona State men's basketball game postponed
The men’s basketball game between Utah and Arizona State scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Utes program.
The schools will work with the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game.
A decision about Utah’s road games against UCLA and Southern California on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 will be made later.
Memphis will not allow fans at sporting events
No fans will be allowed inside FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, to watch either the NBA’s Grizzlies or the Memphis men’s basketball team due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The Grizzlies announced the decision Sunday morning, saying it was consistent with pending recommendations from local health officials. The Grizzlies had been planning to have about 20% capacity inside their arena when their season starts Wednesday with a game against San Antonio. Plan holders will get a credit to their account, while single-game ticket buyers will get refunds.
The University of Memphis is emailing fans later Sunday about its refund policy.
Fans also will not be allowed inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse for the Memphis women’s basketball program until further notice.
Minnesota opts out of bowl game
Minnesota is the latest Football Bowl Subdivision team to opt out of bowl game consideration.
Coach P.J. Fleck announced Sunday that the decision was made collectively by athletic department leadership, coaches and players. The Gophers lost 20-17 in overtime at Wisconsin Saturday to finish the season at 3-4. Fleck said the program’s focus is “strictly” on the off-the-field well-being of the players, with the goal of them “being able to responsibly spend some of the remaining holiday season with family and loved ones.”
There’s no guarantee the Gophers would have been invited to a postseason game with a losing record and so many bowls canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Penn State was the first Big Ten to preemptively decline an invitation. Close to 20 teams in the FBS have opted out, including seven each from the Pac-12 and the ACC.
