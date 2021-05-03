Dodgers’ May put on injured list, latest setback for staff
MILWAUKEE — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an arm ailment, the latest setback for the pitching staff of the World Series champions.
May threw just 27 pitches Saturday before leaving a game the Dodgers eventually lost 6-5 to Milwaukee in 11 innings. After his final pitch, May reacted with obvious pain, took a few steps and called for attention.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts said May felt “kind of a shooting sensation” through his arm on a curveball he threw.
Roberts said Sunday the 23-year-old May would get an MRI when the team arrives in Chicago on Monday to begin a series against the Cubs.
The Dodgers purchased the contract of left-hander Mike Kickham and transferred right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to the 60-day injured list.
May is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts this season. He has a career mark of 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 31 appearances, including 19 starts.
May joins a crowd of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list that also includes Caleb Ferguson (left elbow surgery), Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation), Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness), Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery), Joe Kelly (shoulder inflammation), Knebel (right lat strain) and David Price (right hamstring strain).
The Dodgers have days off May 10 and May 13. Roberts noted those breaks in the schedule could enable the team to use a four-man rotation for a short period.
Burns pulls away at Innisbrook and claims first PGA title
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.
Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from Louisiana took it from there with two big birdies that led to a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory Sunday.
Burns won for the first time on the PGA Tour after twice failing to convert 54-hole leads in the Houston Open last fall and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February.
The victory moves him into the top 50 in the world and all but assures a spot in the U.S. Open, along with his first trip to the Masters next spring.
Burns was wiping away tears when he tapped in for a meaningless bogey on the final hole, especially to see his wife, parents and other family members pour onto the green to celebrate the moment with him.
“I’ve worked so hard for this moment,” Burns said. “They’ve all sacrificed so much.”
Kim wins Singapore LPGA tournament with final-round 64
SINGAPORE — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.
Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim’s fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship.
Green’s 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third — Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.
The LPGA Tour moves to Thailand next week for a tournament outside of Bangkok.
Man U fans force unprecedented PL postponement over protests
MANCHESTER, England — In an unprecedented moment for the world’s richest soccer competition, the Premier League was forced to abandon one of the biggest matches of the season after an invasion of Old Trafford by Manchester United fans.
The storming of the stadium — shut to fans during the pandemic — came hours before United was due to host Liverpool. As fans protested on the field against United’s owners — the Glazer family — flares were set off and thousands more supporters filled the concourse outside Old Trafford.
Ugly scenes erupted as police clashed with supporters who are enraged by 16 years of lack of engagement by the Glazers which peaked with their decision to take United into a breakaway European Super League which collapsed two weeks ago inside 48 hours.
The players didn’t even attempt to make it to the stadium, with United’s squad unable to leave its central Manchester hotel due to another outbreak of protests.
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust raised the possibility of a gate being opened to let fans enter the stadium. The only communication from the club was via an unnamed statement rather than the Glazers.
“We completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest,” United said. “However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger.”
The protesters only dispersed after a baton charge by police but the Premier League determined the “dangerous situation that should have no place in football” meant the game couldn’t go ahead. A victory for deposed champion Liverpool over second-place United would have clinched the title for Manchester City.
There have been smaller protests at Arsenal and Tottenham since those clubs were part of the six English clubs who tried to join the breakaway European competition.
But there was no significant anger in north London before Tottenham played Sheffield United, winning 4-0 after Gareth Bale scored a hat trick and Son Heung-min also netted to take the team fifth.
Arsenal was playing away at Newcastle, with goals from Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinching a 2-0 win that took the team ninth.
Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Carolina in Central
DETROIT — Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday.
Tampa Bay’s Christopher Gibson had 22 saves, filling in for star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the team has a plan for how to use Vasilevskiy and that included scratching him for a second straight game.
Jonathan Bernier gave up a goal on the game’s first shot and finished with 40 saves for the Red Wings.
Filip Zadina scored from the left circle on a one-timer with 6:23 left in the second, trimming Detroit’s deficit to one.
Bernier kept the Red Wings in the game with a slew of saves, and Tampa Bay was called for three late penalties.
With 5:54 left in the third, the Lightning had three players in the box. Detroit did not take advantage of a 5-on-3 situation or an extended stretch with an extra skater.
The Lightning are 5-0-1 in their last six games, pulling within two points of Central Division-leading Carolina and into a tie with Florida.
Ex-NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42; autopsy pending
ABINGDON, Va. — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.
The Washington County sheriff’s office said McClure’s body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” NASCAR said in a statement.
McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013.
He last raced in 2016.
“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday,” his family said in a statement. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”
McClure’s career was cut short by health issues. He suffered at least two concussions in his career and the native of Chilhowie, Virginia, later said he was left with lingering headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to light, bouts of depression and forgetfulness.
McClure said in 2013 he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure, and in 2019 he said he was being treated for kidney failure in both kidneys.
McClure last October pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his now-estranged wife. He was ordered to complete 12 months of active probation, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo a mental health assessment and any recommended counseling.
Miranda McClure said Eric McClure choked and hit her in front of their children, and her 9-year-old daughter called 911. The McClures had seven daughters.
Phillies LHP Alvarado suspended 3 games for dustup with Mets
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado was suspended three games Sunday by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the New York Mets.
Alvarado also was fined an undisclosed amount, as were Mets outfielder Dominic Smith and pitcher Miguel Castro for their roles in two heated exchanges Friday night in Philadelphia.
The announcement was made by Michael Hill, baseball’s chief disciplinarian as Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations.
Alvarado decided to appeal the penalty and will remain eligible to pitch until the process is completed. The NL East rivals were scheduled to wrap up their three-game series Sunday night.
Alvarado struck out Smith to end a threat in the eighth inning Friday, then thumped his glove and pointed and shouted in Smith’s direction. Tempers flared as Smith pulled off his helmet, Alvarado threw his glove to the ground and the two approached each other as the benches and bullpens emptied. Both players were restrained and no punches were thrown.
Castro got lathered up later in the game after a couple of inside pitches on a walk to Rhys Hoskins drew a direct look from the Philadelphia first baseman. Players spilled onto the field, halting the game for a bit, but teammates calmed down Castro and that was about it.
Philadelphia hung on for a 2-1 victory.
Back on April 13 in New York, Smith took exception to Alvarado throwing near the head of Mets slugger Michael Conforto and then hitting him with a subsequent pitch. Smith barked and gestured from the dugout at Alvarado, who waved his hand dismissively.
Gamer gone: A’s lefty Luzardo breaks finger on video game
OAKLAND — Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while — and maybe off video games, too.
Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game before his start Saturday.
An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know an immediate timeline for how much time Luzardo would miss or whether he would require a cast or splint on the finger. Melvin was hopeful the pitcher could still keep his arm in shape given the location of the break.
“Before the game he was playing a video game and accidentally bumped his hand on the desk as he was playing the game,” Melvin said. “He came in, was a little bit sore, training staff checked him out, we threw him in the cage before he went out there, watched him warm up. He was comfortable pitching, the training staff was comfortable with him pitching. After the game we got an X-ray and there was a hairline in the pinkie finger.”
Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and took the loss in the 8-4 defeat to the Orioles, allowing six runs — three earned — on five hits.
He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA over six starts this season.
“It just depends on how it heals and how it responds,” Melvin said. “As you would expect it was a little bit worse today, a little bit puffier today but really have no idea on a timetable yet.”
The A’s also placed right-hander J.B. Wendelken on the injured list with a strained left oblique, recalling right-hander Jordan Weems from their alternate training site to take his roster spot.
Left-hander Adam Kolarek was called up from the alternate site to take Luzardo’s place.
Brewers reacquire catcher Jacob Nottingham from Mariners
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have boosted their depleted catching situation by reacquiring former JetHawk Jacob Nottingham from the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle had claimed Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee last week but then designated him for assignment. The Brewers announced Sunday they acquired him for cash.
“We just needed to bring another catcher into the organization, and somebody with familiarity works out great,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Nottingham was in the Brewers’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mario Feliciano, who made his major league debut Saturday and scored the winning run in a 6-5, 11-inning victory over the Dodgers, was optioned to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The Brewers have placed their top two catchers — Omar Narváez and Manny Piña — on the injured list over the last week. Narváez has a strained left hamstring. Piña has a fractured left big toe.
Nottingham, 26, hasn’t appeared in an MLB game this season but hit .188 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games last year. He has a .203 batting average, .306 on-base percentage, five homers and 17 RBIs in 38 career games.
“He knows our group,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “He knows our organization. It made sense to be able to bring him back and plug him right in there.”
Osaka loses to Muchova in 3 sets at Madrid Open
MADRID — Second-ranked Naomi Osaka is out of the Madrid Open as Karolina Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round on Sunday.
Muchova eased through the deciding set to earn her third win against a top 10 opponent this year. The 20th-ranked Czech was a semifinalist at the Australian Open, which was won by Osaka in February.
“It was a tough match today, but we had some preparation,” Muchova said. “I was ready to play with all I had today, and to use all the weapons I could and (do) what I can.”
Osaka was coming off a quarterfinal loss to Maria Sakkari in Miami.
“On the third set I felt I just started off really bad and I couldn’t afford to do that,” Osaka said.
Muchova next faces 16th-seeded Sakkari, who defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-5, while fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.
In the men’s draw, 11th-seeded Denis Shapovalov won 90% of his first-serve points to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 and reach the second round. American Tommy Paul defeated Pedro Martínez 6-4, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.