Kawhi and Popovich reunited? Leonard wants to go to Olympics
Kawhi Leonard is planning to play for Gregg Popovich again and chase a gold medal.
Leonard said Sunday at the All-Star Game in Atlanta that he is planning to compete with USA Basketball this summer at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics — which would reunite him with Popovich.
Leonard spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, before moving on to the Toronto Raptors and now the Los Angeles Clippers. Popovich will serve as head coach at the Olympics for the first time.
“My plan is to go,” Leonard said. He helped Popovich and the Spurs win the 2014 NBA championship and was MVP of that season’s finals.
The Olympics could be a potentially tight squeeze schedule-wise for Leonard. The Clippers will likely be one of contenders to win the Western Conference finals and play in the NBA Finals — which, if they go the full seven games, are currently scheduled to end on July 22.
The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23, and the U.S. plays its first game against France on July 25.
“If I feel up to it and feel ready to go around that time, then I’m going to play,” Leonard said.
USA Basketball is expected to finalize a player pool of about 60 names — many of them holdovers from the 44 announced as members of the pool last year, a group that includes Leonard — in the not-too-distant future. From there, a team will be picked and the current plan is to bring that group to Las Vegas around July 1 to begin training camp and a series of exhibition games against other national teams.
The U.S. staff, including managing director Jerry Colangelo, men’s national team director Sean Ford, Popovich and assistant coaches Lloyd Pierce, Steve Kerr and Jay Wright have been talking for months about plans and contingencies — including which players they might want to wait for even if their NBA clubs go deep into the playoffs.
Many top NBA players said entering the 2019-20 season that they were considering Olympic plans, before the pandemic struck and the Olympics were pushed back a year.
“A lot of people were in for 2020, but just the pandemic pretty much killed everything,” Leonard said.
AP source: Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Nets
NEW YORK — Blake Griffin is joining the collection of stars in Brooklyn.
The six-time All-Star agreed to sign with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday.
Griffin became a free agent Friday when he completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team.
The often-injured forward decided to join All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.
ESPN first reported Griffin’s plans.
The 31-year-old Griffin is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.
Griffin is no longer the high flyer he was during his best years with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged only 12.3 points in 20 games this season. But the 6-foot-9 forward fills a need for the Nets, who are small in the frontcourt.
And they don’t need a ton of scoring, leading the NBA with 121.1 points per game. Brooklyn is a half-game behind Philadelphia for the Eastern Conference lead.
Ernst wins Drive On Championship for 3rd LPGA Tour title
OCALA, Fla. — Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour title, pulling away to beat fellow former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes at Golden Ocala.
Tied for the lead with Kupcho after each of the first two rounds and a stroke ahead entering the day, Ernst closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 15-under 273.
Kupcho, coming off a closing eagle Saturday, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 74.
Following sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda in the first two events of the year, Ernst gave the United States three straight victories to open a season for the first time since 2007.
The 29-year-old former LSU star from South Carolina, showing her school spirit with a purple shirt, also won the 2014 Portland Classic and the 2020 NW Arkansas Championship. She won the NCAA title in 2011.
With brother Drew, a former player at Coastal Carolina, working as her caddie, Ernst birdied Nos. 4-7 to get to 17 under, but dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13.
Kupcho is winless on the tour. The former Wake Forest star won the 2018 NCAA title and the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.
Kupcho birdied 10 and 12 to pull within three strokes of Ernst, then bogeyed 14, made the double bogey on the par-3 15th and bogeyed 17. She played most of the back nine in the opening round Thursday with a migraine that blurred her vision.
Jenny Coleman made it a 1-2-3 U.S. finish, closing with a 71 to get to 8 under.
In Gee Chun of South Korea was fourth at 7 under after a 69. Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela was another stroke back after a 73.
Nelly Korda, tied with Ernst and Kupcho for the first-round lead, had weekend rounds of 76 and 75 to tie for 28th at even par. Jessica Korda shot a 71 to tie for eighth at 4 under.
Mamukelashvili, Robinson-Earl unanimous All-Big East picks
NEW YORK — Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were unanimous selections to the All Big East Conference basketball team.
The league announced the team Sunday based on a vote of the coaches. They were not allowed to vote for their own players.
The other four first-team members are James Bouknight of Connecticut, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Julian Champagnie of St. John’s, and Collin Gillespie of Villanova, which won the regular-season title.
One of the six will be the conference’s player of the year. The award will be announced Wednesday along with coach of the year, freshman of the year and scholar-athlete.
The league’s tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
Mamukelashvili is second in the conference in scoring, averaging 17.8 points. He was sixth in rebounding with a 7.2 average.
Robinson-Earl averaged 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds, second best in the league. He shot 48.3% from the field.
Zegarowski, the conference’s preseason player of the year, averaged 15.4 points, seventh in the league, and 4.4 assists, fifth best.
Bouknight averaged 20.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. He played in 12 of UConn’s 20 games due to a mid-season elbow injury.
Champagnie led St. John’s with a 19.9 scoring average. He is first in free throw shooting, making 88.7%. In conference play, he is the league’s scoring champion, averaging 19.5 points.
Gillespie averaged 14.0 points and ranked third in the league in assists (4.6). He was injured in Wednesday’s victory over Creighton and will miss the rest of the season.
Ledecky wins 800 free, finishes 4-for-4 in Texas meet
SAN ANTONIO — Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle in Texas on Saturday night for her fourth title in her first national competition in a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Her winning time of 8 minutes, 13.64 seconds at the TYR Pro Swim Series was a whopping 12.3 seconds ahead of Leah Smith, who touched in 8:25.67. Haley Anderson, who already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in open water, was third.
Ledecky also won the 200, 400 and 1,500 freestyles over the four-day meet. She will attempt all four events in Tokyo, and likely some relays, too.
Egypt’s Marwan El Kama won the men’s 800 in 7:58.33 over Jordan Wilimovsky, who has already qualified for the Olympics in open-water competition. El Kama earlier won the 400 free.
Simone Manuel won the 50 free in 24.70 seconds, ahead of Abbey Weitzeil, who touched in 25.00.
“I would’ve liked to swim faster. I’m always going to think that,” Manuel said. “I had some goal times I wanted to hit at this meet that I didn’t hit. I haven’t been to a meet during COVID and that’s a different experience.”
Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy won the 100 backstroke in 53.56 seconds.
Sterling wins UFC bantamweight title when Yan disqualified
LAS VEGAS — Aljamain Sterling won the UFC bantamweight title when Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee strike in the fourth round Saturday night in the first of three championship fights at UFC 259.
Two-division champion Amanda Nunes also defended her featherweight belt with ease, beating Megan Anderson by submission 2:03 into the first round at the Apex gym on the UFC’s corporate campus.
Sterling (20-3) appeared disoriented and disappointed when the belt was wrapped around his waist after a fight he appeared to be losing to Yan (15-2). Sterling threw the belt onto the canvas before he left the octagon.
The fight was stopped with 31 seconds left in the fourth when Yan drove his knee into the face of Sterling, who was kneeling on the canvas in front of him.
Mixed martial arts rules strictly prohibit such blows to a downed opponent, and the knee clearly hurt Sterling, who struggled and failed to get up for several minutes. The bout was called off by referee Mark Smith, who had verbally warned Yan not to throw such a strike a few seconds earlier.
Life Is Good wins San Felipe; Idol takes Big ‘Cap
ARCADIA — Life Is Good won the $300,000 San Felipe Stakes by eight lengths Saturday for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, affirming the 3-year-old colt’s status as the West Coast’s top Kentucky Derby hopeful.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Life Is Good led all the way, and despite drifting out very wide through the stretch, was timed in 1:42.18 over 1 1/16 miles. Smith blamed the infield video board for distracting the colt.
“When the big screen is lit up, they can see it,” he said. “In the mornings, he goes by the screen like it’s nothing because it’s not on. He was locked on it down the lane. I had a strong hold on him down to the wire, just holding onto him, making sure that he stayed straight.”
Life Is Good earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, and he has 60 total, which assures him of a berth in the May 1 race that Baffert has won six times. The trainer earned his record eighth win in the San Felipe.
“I always thought he would be a super horse,” Baffert said, “but at the quarter pole, I could tell he was just still cruising, just doing it easy.”
Life Is Good paid $3, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 1-2 favorite. Baffert’s other entry, Medina Spirit, returned $2.80 and $2.20. Dream Shake was another 2 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3 to show.
Carlo released from hospital; Wilson suspended 7 games
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday after spending the night following a head hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.
Later Saturday, Wilson was suspended for seven games by the NHL without pay after an Zoom hearing to discuss the incident.
Wilson is one of the league’s most penalized and suspended players, but he is not considered a repeat offender because his last suspension was more than 18 months ago.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Carlo was back home and did not attend practice.
Carlo left Friday night’s game against the Capitals after Wilson hit him late in the first period, smashing his head into the glass with his hands and stick. Cassidy called the hit “predatory”; Washington coach Peter Laviolette said he thought it was a legal hit.
‘I was down’: Federer had hard time before 2nd knee surgery
DOHA, Qatar — Roger Federer never seriously contemplated retirement while he was away from the tennis tour for more than a year. He did have a hard time dealing with the need for a repeat operation on his bad right knee, though.
“I was down. Obviously I couldn’t believe I had to do a second one,” Federer said Sunday ahead of his appearance at the Qatar Open. “This is definitely a moment where you maybe question a little bit more.”
The 39-year-old Federer’s first match since the 2020 Australian Open will come Wednesday in Doha against Dan Evans or Jeremy Chardy.
Federer’s first procedure on his right knee occurred in February 2020. That knee kept swelling up after bike rides or walks with his four children; he announced in June that he had had a second surgery.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will monitor how this comeback goes over the next several months and then assess things.
“I know it’s more on the rare side for almost a 40-year-old to come back after almost a year being out. And I was surprised how long it took. But I took a decision quite early with the team that I wanted to take the time, no rush, to get back onto the tour,” he said. “Important is that I’m injury-free, pain-free, and I can actually enjoy myself out there on tour. So we’ll see how it goes now. I’m curious myself to find out.”
Tauson beats Golubic to win Lyon Open and a 1st career title
LYON, France — Danish teenager Clara Tauson clinched her first career title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Lyon Open without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds.
As an added bonus, the 139th-ranked Tauson will break into the Top 100.
“I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.”
Feeling tense before the final, she called her father.
“He’s at home in Denmark. I spoke with him before the match to calm my nerves,” Tauson said. “It’s been a weird week. I still haven’t processed it.”
The match between the two qualifiers was even until Tauson reeled off six straight games, after Golubic had broken back to trail 5-4 when Tauson served for the first set.
The 18-year-old Tauson broke straight back to take it and was 5-0 up in the second when her Swiss opponent finally won another game.
