Las Vegas Raiders oust GM Mayock after 3 seasons
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.
The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19.
“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the team said in a statement.
Coach Jon Gruden brought Mayock in to replace Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season, but the Raiders had spotty results in the draft and free agency in recent years.
Gruden resigned in October following the publication of his old offensive emails, and now Mayock is out as well, potentially giving owner Mark Davis a clean slate.
Interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the Raiders (10-8) to the playoffs with four straight wins to end the regular season, but his status going forward remains unknown. He has met with Davis and the Raiders must conduct a full search before deciding on a new coach to satisfy the Rooney Rule.
Mayock joined the Raiders after a long tenure as a draft analyst at NFL Network. While Gruden had final say on all personnel matters, Mayock held the title of general manager and had input on the draft in which the Raiders failed to hit on several first-round picks in his tenure.
NHL pioneer O’Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor
BOSTON — Willie O’Ree has experienced many honors during his lifetime, from breaking the NHL’s color barrier in 1958 with the Boston Bruins to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.
But the 86-year-old says having his No. 22 jersey retired in Boston on Tuesday will rank right up there near the top.
“It was something that I’ve never dreamed of,” O’Ree said in a phone interview Monday. “I was very fortunate to be called up to the Bruins in 1958 and played with them ’60 and ‘61. And then all of a sudden, to find out that my jersey is going to be retired and to hang in the rafters there with the local icons and legends that are up there at the present time — it’s just simply amazing.”
O’Ree became the NHL’s first Black player on Jan. 18, 1958, when he suited up against the Montreal Canadiens. He’ll be the 12th player in Bruins history to have his number raised to the rafters.
He had planned to be in attendance for Boston’s game against Carolina on Tuesday, but persisting concerns about the pandemic changed those plans. He will now participate virtually from his home in San Diego.
“I was disappointed,” he said. “I have a lot of friends in the Boston area and fans that I’ve known over the years. … With the virus are going on, we just felt that for our own safety that we were not going to make the trip.”
O’Ree, who is originally from Fredericton, New Brunswick, played two games for the Bruins during the 1957-58 season, spent the next two seasons in the minors, and came back to Boston for 43 more during the 1960-61 season, notching four goals and 10 assists over his 45 total games. He was traded to the Canadiens in 1961, but never made it back to the NHL level.
Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to ‘selected’ spectators
BEIJING — Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday.
Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public.
Monday’s announcement posted on the organizing committee’s website confirmed expectations that the Winter Games would have few onlookers at the venues, under even more strict conditions than imposed during last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
China has largely avoided major virus outbreaks with a regimen of lockdowns, mass testing for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, although it continues to fight surges in several cities, including the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing. The capital itself confirmed over the weekend that a 26-year-old woman had contracted the omicron variant of the virus and has tested more than 13,000 people in search of cases of cross transmission.
In its statement, the organizing committee said its measures were intended to “create a pleasant environment for the holding of the Games.”
“Given the difficult and complicated work of controlling the epidemic, and to protect the health and safety of those involved with the Games, the original plan of offering tickets to the general public has been altered toward spectators from selected groups,” the statement said.
African Cup: Aubameyang returning to Arsenal for heart tests
Gabon released Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina to return to their clubs on Monday after they were diagnosed with heart lesions during their recovery from COVID-19 at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Aubameyang, a striker for Arsenal in the English Premier League, and Lemina, a midfielder with French club Nice, will undergo more thorough medical tests at their clubs, the Gabon Football Federation said.
The federation announced on Friday that the players were diagnosed with “cardiac lesions” in tests by Confederation of African Football medical officials who were checking on their condition after they contracted the coronavirus.
Aubameyang and Lemina tested positive for the virus at an airport in Cameroon on their arrival for the African Cup. They missed Gabon’s first game while in isolation and the second game after CAF’s medical commission advised that they shouldn’t play following the tests. Gabon said the checks were procedural for all players returning to action at the African Cup after a positive virus test.
While the federation announced they both had heart lesions, Gabon coach Patrice Neveu later said neither player had serious heart problems but rather they were suffering from some aftereffects of COVID.
On Monday, Aubameyang posted on Twitter: “We have problems that are already complicated to solve, then on top of that there are rumours, in short, we have our health to take care of first and foremost.”
Several other Gabon players have tested positive for the virus at the African Cup, as has coach Neveu.
Gabon plays Morocco in its final group game on Tuesday with a place in the knockout stages at stake and without two of its best players.
Calderon joins IndyCar as 1st woman to drive for AJ Foyt
Tatiana Calderon will drive for AJ Foyt Racing this season as the first woman to compete regularly in the IndyCar Series since 2013.
The Colombian will drive a third Indy car for Foyt on the street and road courses alongside Dalton Kellett and Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood. A driver for the oval races in the No. 11 was not announced Monday.
Calderon will be sponsored by ROKiT Group, a media company that has also committed to sponsoring fellow rookie Kirkwood this season.
IndyCar has not had a female driver consistently compete in the series since Simona de Silvestro in 2013, although de Silvestro did run the Indy 500 last season for a team comprised primarily of women.
Calderon becomes the first woman to compete for Foyt, the iconic four-time Indianapolis 500 winner who turned 87 on Sunday. Foyt was one of the very few who showed grace to Janet Guthrie when she began her quest to become the first woman to run the Indy 500 almost 50 years ago.
As Guthrie attempted to prove her readiness to series officials during a 1976 test in a slow, uncompetitive car, Foyt kindly allowed her to turn laps in his backup. The faster machine allowed Guthrie to get up to speed and earn the right to attempt to qualify for the 500, although Foyt never fielded a car for the trailblazer.
With support from the ROKiT Group, Foyt will now have a woman in one of his cars. ROKiT has supported Calderon since 2020 when she competed in the World Endurance Championship and Super Formula Japan.
Onetime Clemson QB Johnson transferring back to Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C. — Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming coach Dabo Swinney’s first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal.
Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday.
Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound graduate from Brownsburg, Indiana. He was considered a five-star prospect coming out of high school and signed with Clemson in 2017. Johnson sat behind starter Kelly Bryant that season and went through spring practice the following year behind future No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
Johnson transferred before the 2018 season. He sat out that year because of NCAA transfer rules at the time. Johnson played in 11 games at Northwestern, completing 95 of 183 passes for 856 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Johnson said he had contacted Swinney about becoming a grad assistant coach for the Tigers. Swinney asked if he’d like to join the team and help the team’s younger quarterbacks in current starter D.J. Uiagalelei and incoming freshman Cade Klubnik, considered a five-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
Swinney has not been a fan of the transfer portal, preferring to bring in young talent and develop it. But the coach has said he would use it if it could help the Tigers.
Clemson backup QB Taisun Phommachanh decided to transfer after last season.
Lewandowski wins FIFA best player vote ahead of Messi, Salah
ZURICH — Robert Lewandowski was voted the best men’s player in the world, retaining the FIFA award he won last year.
The Bayern Munich forward overturned the result last month of the Ballon d’Or prize where he placed second behind Lionel Messi, who finally led Argentina to a senior title at the 2021 Copa América.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool was also on the shortlist.
Lewandowski broke two Bundesliga records by scoring 41 goals for Bayern in its title-winning 2020-21 season and 43 in the calendar year of 2021. Both marks were held since 1972 by another Bayern great, Gerd Müller.
Alexia Putellas, who captained Barcelona to its first Women’s Champions League title, was voted the best women’s player ahead of teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Sam Kerr of beaten finalist Chelsea.
Chelsea swept the coaching awards in a year when its men’s and women’s teams led by Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes reached their Champions League finals.
Tuchel again edged Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola for victory to repeat the result of their European title game. Guardiola led City to the English Premier League title, and his team is the runaway leader this season after beating Chelsea on Saturday.
Roberto Mancini was the other shortlisted candidate after leading Italy to win the European Championship.
Hayes seemed surprised to win the coaching award for women’s soccer ahead of Lluis Cortes. His Barcelona team beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League final.
Sarina Wiegman, who moved from 2017 European champion Netherlands to take over at England, was the other candidate.
Voting in each player and coach category was by national team coaches and captains worldwide, specialist media, and fans making their choices on FIFA’s website.
The Puskas Award for best goal went to Érik Lamela for the rabona flick he scored for Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League in March.
The best goalkeeper prizes were won by Edouard Mendy of Chelsea and Chile’s Christiane Endler, who moved from PSG to Lyon in the offseason.
Further EPL disruption sees Burnley-Watford postponed again
LONDON — Burnley’s English Premier League match against Watford has been postponed for a second time, leaving the last-placed team having played five fewer games than some others.
It was a coronavirus outbreak in the Watford squad that led to the game being called off initially in December. Now it’s a shortage of players at Burnley that has seen the league agree to postpone their attempt to play on Tuesday.
It is the 22nd time a Premier League game has been postponed since December linked to the coronavirus, including Burnley’s meeting with Leicester on Saturday.
As well as coronavirus cases, the league again took into account Burnley’s injuries and Maxwel Cornet being with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations in accepting that the club lacked 13 outfield players to contest the fixture.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche said earlier Monday that only 10 “recognized first-team players” had been able to take part in a practice. The squad was further depleted last week when Newcastle activated a release clause to sign striker Chris Wood.
“We’ve worked really hard to get games on when we’ve been stretched but it’s just too far below the threshold,” Dyche said.
Burnley is a point behind Newcastle but having played three games fewer, having also had a postponement due to a snowstorm in December.
Norwich, which is two points off last place, has played four games more than Burnley.
Teams like leader Manchester City have played 22 matches, while Burnley has played 17 — the fewest in the league.
The league has seen a third consecutive week of a reduction of coronavirus infections, with 33 positive cases in the week to Sunday from tests on players and staff at the 20 clubs.
