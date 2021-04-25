ARCA’s Lancaster taken to hospital after crash at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. — ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was placed on a ventilator at an area hospital and suffered burns after an accident when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, according to his wife.
Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster posted on social media that the 48-year-old driver would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs.
She said Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face. Elizabeth Lancaster said there were no broken bones or bleeding.
NASCAR earlier said Lancaster was taken to an unspecified hospital for further evaluation. His car caught fire after hitting the wall following contact from Drew Dollar with five laps to go.
Lancaster, from Christiansburg, Virginia, lay on the ground after exiting his car while being checked out by NASCAR’s safety workers. He walked with support to a stretcher.
Eighteen-year-old Corey Heim won the race, joining David Keith (2000) as the only driver to win the ARCA Series race at Talladega after winning the series opener at Daytona.
Brooke Henderson wins LA Open for 10th LPGA Tour title
LOS ANGELES — Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.
Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny day at Wilshire Country Club, Henderson closed with her second straight 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda.
The 23-year-old Canadian birdied the par-4 11th to take the lead at 15 under, hitting a 144-yard shot to 3 feet of the back, right pin. She holed out from 70 feet from right and below the green on 12, and made a 6-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 14th.
Henderson bogeyed the par-4 17th to cut her lead to two, then chipped inside 2 feet for par on the par-3 18th after her 8-iron shot rolled off the right edge of the green and into a low collection area.
The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2019. She finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019.
Korda closed with a 72, missing a chance for her second victory of the year after leading after each of the first three rounds. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January for her sixth LPGA Tour title.
Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive, status uncertain
Orlando coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for coronavirus, though he and the team are waiting on re-tests before determining if he will have to miss time.
Clifford does not expect to be cleared in time for Sunday’s home game against Indiana, though no final determination has been made yet. He may be able to coach in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, provided he returns two negative tests by then.
Clifford originally tested positive Thursday night. He returned two negative tests Friday, giving hope that the first positive was a false result, then learned Saturday afternoon that a test he took that morning came back positive.
“I feel fine,” Clifford said Saturday evening. “I have no temperature. I feel 100%.”
If Clifford cannot coach Sunday or in subsequent games, Magic assistant Tyrone Corbin will take his place.
3 driver deaths in 24 hours in Australian rally in Tasmania
HOBART, Australia — Three competitors died in crashes in a 24-hour span in the Targa Tasmania rally, including two on Saturday southwest of the capital of Hobart.
The latest crash occurred on the final day of the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) rally, on the Cygnet stage.
“This has been a devastating few days,” Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said in a statement. “We feel greatly for the family and friends who have lost those so precious to them.”
Police said driver Leigh Mundy, aged 68, of Hobart, and his co-driver Dennis Neagle, 59, of Withcott, Queensland, crashed on Wattle Grove Road near Cygnet in southern Tasmania about 11:40 a.m. local time on Saturday.
Tasmania Police acting Inspector Sally Cottrell said it was not yet known what caused the crash. The men were competing in a 2019 Porsche 911.
On Friday, New South Wales driver Shane Navin died in a crash on the Lyell Highway on the second-to-last day of the rally. Navin, 68, was killed after his 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled in the morning.
His co-driver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured, a statement from race organizers said.
The rally, first held in 1995, began last Monday.
Chelsea the big winner in EPL’s top 4 race as Liverpool held
Chelsea has made a significant move in the English Premier League’s frenetic race to qualify for the Champions League, a competition the club’s hierarchy secretly tried to destroy in its ill-fated attempt to form a European Super League.
A 1-0 win at West Ham, coupled with Liverpool conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw with lowly Newcastle 1-1 at Anfield, saw Chelsea open up a gap to its two main rivals for a top-four finish on Saturday.
With five games remaining in the league, Chelsea occupies the fourth and final Champions League qualification place — three points ahead of West Ham and four clear of sixth-placed Liverpool.
“It was a six-pointer,” said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, whose team’s packed end to the season also includes an FA Cup final against Leicester and a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid.
A smiling Tuchel congratulated each of his players on the field after the final whistle at the Olympic Stadium, a contrast to the reaction of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp after a dramatic finish at Anfield when his team’s season-long vulnerability in defense proved costly again.
Joe Willock’s deflected goal in the fifth minute of injury time has left Liverpool a big outsider to finish in the top four of a league it won by 18 points last season.
Liverpool, Man United fans protest against American owners
Fans of Liverpool and Manchester United called for the removal of their clubs’ American owners during protests outside their stadiums prompted by the ill-fated European Super League project on Saturday.
“£nough is £nough FSG Out” and “Henry, You have blood on your hands,” were the words on some of the banners held up by Liverpool supporters outside Anfield before the team drew with Newcastle 1-1 in the English Premier League.
That’s a reference to Fenway Sports Group and principal owner John Henry, who was one of the instigators of the controversial breakaway league featuring some of Europe’s elite clubs which was aborted on Tuesday — two days after it was launched.
While the protests on Anfield Road were muted — there were an estimated 150 fans there ahead of a match played in an empty stadium because of the pandemic — more than a thousand United fans were estimated to have gathered on the concourse outside the club’s Old Trafford stadium to protest against the Glazer family, which has owned the 20-time English champion since a debt-leveraged buyout in 2005.
“We want Glazers out,” chanted United fans, who had banners and scarves with “Glazers Out” on them. Yellow and green-colored smoke bombs were let off — the colors synonymous with the anti-Glazer protest movement at the start of the ownership’s tenure.
Local newspaper The Manchester Evening News reported there was a limited police presence and that the protest was peaceful.
Six English clubs were among the 12 founding members of the Super League, and their owners are the targets of criticism that has been fierce this week, accusing them of attempting to destroy the structures of the English game.
Nadal beats Carreño, to meet Tsitsipas in Barcelona final
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal will face a red-hot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final after the 11-time champion eased past fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.
Nadal roared out to a 5-1 lead before Carreño pulled back a break. Carreño then had three break chances on Nadal’s next service game, but the latter saved them all and closed out the set.
Any thoughts of a Carreño comeback were snuffed out when Nadal broke his first service game of the second set in intimidating fashion. Carreño thought he smashed the ball well beyond Nadal’s reach, only for the 20-time Grand Slam winner to angle into position and blast the ball right back past him as Carreño lost his footing and tumbled to the clay.
The top-seeded Nadal improved to an 8-0 career record against the 13th-ranked Carreño.
“I am very happy to be back in a final here at an historic event, a home event, an important one for me,” Nadal said. “I have been improving every single day a little bit more.”
The second-seeded Tsitsipas advanced after beating Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 for his eighth consecutive straight-set victory including last week’s title run at Monte Carlo. The Greek’s 26 wins this season are matched only by Andrey Rublev on the men’s circuit.
Tsitsipas beat Nadal in their last meeting in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February, when Tsitsipas rallied from a two-set deficit over four hours.
Nadal will try to stop Tsitsipas’ winning streak on Sunday.
Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach final
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.
The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.
Barty will play Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.
Sabalenka defeated the second-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 in the second semifinal. The Belarusian saved all three break points she faced and converted three of her own nine opportunities to win in just over an hour.
Bayern’s Bundesliga celebrations on hold after Mainz loss
BERLIN — Bayern Munich missed the chance to clinch the Bundesliga title when it lost at relegation-threatened Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.
First-half goals from Jonathan Burkardt and Robin Quaison put Bayern’s title celebrations on hold and lifted Mainz five points clear of the relegation zone after a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the season.
Robert Lewandowski returned from a month out with a knee injury to score for Bayern in the fourth minute of injury time and take his season tally to 36, but it was too late for the eight-time defending champions.
“We tried but in the end we didn’t deserve to take a point here,” Thomas Müller said.
Bayern could still win the title this weekend, depending on how second-placed Leipzig fares against Stuttgart on Sunday. A Leipzig defeat would hand Bayern the title with three games to spare, but anything else means the Bavarian powerhouse will have to wait. Bayern hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach next weekend in the next opportunity to win the league.
Mainz forward Burkardt opened the scoring in the third minute when Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was deceived by his centrally placed shot.
Quaison headed Mainz’s second goal in the 37th when he beat Müller and David Alaba to meet Phillipp Mwene’s free kick.
Bayern coach Hansi Flick reacted with three changes at the break, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Jamal Musiala replacing the ineffective Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman, and Tanguy Nianzou going on for Leon Goretzka, who was in danger of a second booking.
Bayern came back from 2-0 down to win the reverse fixture 5-2 in Munich on Jan. 3, but Mainz is a different prospect since Bo Svensson took over as coach the following day. Mainz is unbeaten in seven games with five wins in that run.
Mbappe scores 2 but injures thigh as PSG tops Ligue 1
PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scored twice and came off with a minor knock as Paris Saint-Germain won at Metz 3-1 and moved to the top of the French league on Saturday.
Lille can return to the top by one point if it wins at Lyon on Sunday.
Mbappe put PSG ahead in the fourth minute and defender Fabien Centonze equalized for the home side with a header just after the break.
But Centonze’s wayward pass allowed Mbappe to put PSG ahead with a deflected shot near the hour mark for his league-leading 25th goal. Striker Mauro Icardi’s penalty made it 3-1 in the 89th.
Mbappe came off moments earlier and coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the injury will not threaten Mbappe’s participation for the Champions League semifinal first leg at home to Manchester City on Wednesday.
“He’s took a dead leg in the thigh area. We hope it’s not too serious,” Pochettino said. “But Kylian was calm when he came off, even though a dead leg is always painful.”
Pochettino started with a strong side, including star forward Neymar and key midfielder Marco Verratti, who played the whole game as he needed match fitness following a spell out with coronavirus and minor injury.
“I’m happy Marco played for 90 minutes, he brings a lot to the team,” Pochettino said. “He’s got some of his energy back.”
In the other match, striker Gaetan Charbonnier netted twice as Brest rallied to win at Saint-Etienne 2-1 to move into 13th place and comfortably away from relegation trouble with four games left.
If Lyon wins on Sunday, it will move level with Lille and two points behind PSG.
Third-placed Monaco is at Angers and has lost only once in the 22 games overall.
Higgo takes 2-shot lead of Gran Canaria Open after 3 rounds
LAS PALMAS, Spain — Garrick Higgo of South Africa shot 7 under and took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Gran Canaria Open on Saturday.
Higgo’s round of 63 was a career best for him on the European Tour. He eagled the par-5 fourth hole and hit six birdies to go with one bogey at the Meloneras Golf Course on Spain’s Canary Islands.
“It was good. An unbelievable start,” Higgo said about going 5 under on his first four holes.
“I putted well, my chipping has been great,” he said. “I’m definitely going to try and be aggressive if I can (tomorrow), but I’m just going to enjoy it. It’s a good spot to be in.”
The 21-year-old Higgo is seeking his second title on the tour after winning the Portugal Open last season.
Matthias Schwab, Matthieu Pavon, and Connor Syme are all two shots back, followed by Sam Horsfield and Jeff Winther at three behind.
Like father, like sons: Wheldon boys sign junior racing deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Standing below the monument on Dan Wheldon Way that honors their late father, the two young sons of the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner took a big step in their budding racing careers.
Andretti Autosport introduced Sebastian, 12, and Oliver Wheldon, 10, as the newest additions to a development program as junior drivers.
“Racing runs deep in their DNA,” Susie Wheldon, the boys’ mother, told The Associated Press. “There have been many summer days where I have been sitting all day in the middle of a field in central Florida asking them ‘Are you sure this is what you want to do?’ But they do, they have a passion for it, and now they have a path.”
Dan Wheldon was killed in the 2011 IndyCar season finale, five months after he had won his second Indianapolis 500. At the time, Sebastian was 2 and Oliver 8 months old.
Michael Andretti believes in developing drivers and promoting them through a ladder system into IndyCar, the level the Wheldon brothers want to reach.
