Report: Anschutz sells stake in Lakers to 2 Dodgers’ owners
LOS ANGELES — Philip Anschutz has agreed to sell his 27% stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to two owners of the Dodgers, according to a published report.
Citing unidentified sources, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that the 81-year-old billionaire is selling his stake to Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, two of the Dodgers’ owners.
The transaction was first reported by Sportico, a website that covers sports business. It said that Walter’s and Boehly’s stake in the Lakers would be worth $1.35 billion, making them the largest minority ownership of the team. The Lakers are owned by the family of the late Jerry Buss.
Anschutz also owns the NHL’s LA Kings and the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer. His Anschutz Entertainment Group owns sports teams, events and venues, as well as entertainment venues.
He owns a stake in Staples Center, home to the Lakers, Kings and Clippers. The Lakers recently extended their lease with the arena in downtown LA.
In 2012, Anschutz put AEG up for sale, but took it off the market the following year.
A spokesman for AEG declined comment Saturday.
The sale needs approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors.
Walter and Boehly are among the owners of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals
OMAHA, Neb. — Tanner Leggett’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas on Saturday night.
The No. 7 national seed Bulldogs (48-17) reached the finals for the first time since 2013, when they were runners-up to UCLA. Mississippi State will play No. 4 Vanderbilt in a best-of-three series starting Monday night.
Vanderbilt (48-16) got its spot in the finals when the NCAA removed North Carolina State from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Vandy and NC State were supposed to play a bracket final on Saturday, but that game was declared a no-contest.
Leggett, who had entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning, came to bat in the ninth after Cole Quintanilla hit Kellum Clark with a pitch.
Brayland Skinner pinch ran for Clark and stole second before Leggett drove a 1-1 pitch into left-center. Clark came around to score easily, and Leggett rounded first base and tossed his helmet into the grass as teammates rushed to mob him.
Mississippi State started Will Bednar, who had 15 of the Bulldogs’ CWS-record 21 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the No. 2 Longhorns (50-17) last Sunday.
AP Source: Billups offered job as coach of the Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have settled on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new coach but the deal has not been finalized, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been formally announced. The Athletic reported that Billups had accepted the job but contract negotiations were ongoing.
Billups, the 2004 NBA Finals MVP and a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach. The Blazers were also interested in Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, as well as San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.
Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd withdrew his name from consideration after it was reported that Blazers guard Damian Lillard had endorsed him for the job.
Billups, 44, was hired as an assistant under Clippers coach Tyronn Lue last November.
The Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts shortly after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.
Stotts coached the Blazers for nine seasons, taking them to the playoffs in the last eight. But Portland failed to advance past the first round in four of the last five years.
Canadiens coach Ducharme to return for Game 3 of Cup Final
MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme will have to wait until Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to rejoin his team after testing positive for COVID-19.
Remaining symptom-free, Ducharme updated his timetable during a video conference call on Saturday after previously hoping he’d be allowed to complete his two-week mandatory self-quarantine earlier.
The Canadiens open the final series with Games 1 and 2 at Tampa Bay on Monday and Wednesday. Ducharme will return in time for Game 3 on Friday, when the series shifts to Montreal.
“I just can’t wait to come back,” Ducharme said. “I’m not trying to look at the calendar too often. It’s like looking at your watch too often, and it looks like time doesn’t go by. I’m trying to be as busy as I can.”
Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over since Ducharme tested positive on June 18, hours before Montreal hosted Vegas for Game 3 of their semifinal series. Ducharme watched the past four games with his girlfriend from home on TV as the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 on Thursday.
Alaphilippe wins crash-marred first stage of Tour de France
LANDERNEAU, France — The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win the opening stage with a punchy attack on Saturday.
The Frenchman was involved in the first pileup caused by a fan that took down a large part of the peloton but he remained on his bike.
He surged ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, crossing the line with an eight-second lead over Michael Matthews. Last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, took third.
With France coming to life again and nearly all coronavirus restrictions lifted, the Tour got underway from the western port city of Brest in a festive atmosphere, returning to its traditional slot in the calendar after last year’s edition was pushed back to September because of the pandemic.
Throughout the day, enthusiastic fans took to the streets of picturesque villages and thousands of them lined the verdant roads of the Brittany countryside. But some were also careless.
The first big spill was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream. The Tour cautioned fans to “respect the safety of the riders” and “Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!”
Dominicans beat Venezuela, get final Olympic baseball berth
Melky Cabrera sparked a comeback from a three-run deficit with a two-run homer, and the Dominican Republic claimed the final Olympic baseball berth by beating Venezuela 8-5 on Saturday and winning the final qualifier at Puebla, Mexico.
Former Kansas City infielder Ramón Torres hit a go-ahead infield single in a six-run fourth inning for the Dominicans, who joined host Japan, the United States, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympics. The baseball tournament will be played from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
Baseball was dropped from the Olympics after 2008, was restored for the Tokyo Games and is being dropped again for 2024, though it is likely to be added for Los Angeles in 2028.
Italy pushed to extra time at Euro 2020, beats Austria 2-1
LONDON — Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina both scored in extra time Saturday to give Italy a 2-1 victory over Austria and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals.
An unmarked Chiesa brought down Leonardo Spinazzola’s high cross with his head, controlled the bouncing ball with his right boot and then used his other foot to shoot low into the net in the fifth minute of extra time.
Pessina, who came on midway through the second half, sent the ball into the far corner of the net in the 115th minute.
With the win at Euro 2020, Italy set national team records with its 12th straight victory and 31st straight match unbeaten.
Italy also set a world record for minutes played without conceding a goal in international soccer. The previous record was also Italy’s and was set with goalkeeper Dino Zoff in the team. The Italians went 1,143 minutes between 1972 and 1974 without allowing a goal.
But Italy soon conceded for the first time in 1,168 minutes, from a set piece in the 114th minute when Sasa Kalajdzic headed the ball in from a corner.
Heavy snow could complicate Pikes Peak auto race
DENVER — A heavy summer snowfall forecast for Pikes Peak threatened to complicate one of the oldest auto races in the United States.
The National Weather Service said heavy snow was expected to begin Saturday night, several hours before the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Participants in the second oldest auto race in U.S. drive a course covering more than 12 miles with 156 turns, Denver television station KCNC reported. The race ends at the summit of Pikes Peak at an elevation of more than 14,000 feet.
The National Weather Service forecast said snow was likely throughout the weekend, with several inches possible late Saturday and early Sunday.
Nemechek holds off Busch in 1-2 KBM Trucks finish at Pocono
LONG POND, Pa. — John Hunter Nemechek stole a win from Kyle Busch then swiped his traditional victory move.
Take a bow, John Hunter. Even if the boss wasn’t pleased.
Nemechek beat Busch down the stretch and raced to his fifth Truck Series victory this season, earning bragging rights for Kyle Busch Motorsports on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
“That’s good for the company. 1-2 again,” Busch said.
Nemechek grabbed the checkered flag and bowed to the crowd — “Rowdy” Busch’s signature celebration.
“I did it today wearing a Rowdy helmet, so it only felt fitting to be able to do that,” Nemechek said. “I’m excited. I don’t know exactly how he feels. I think he liked it at Texas. I don’t know if he’ll like it today. We like to have fun. I feel like we’re friends off the racetrack and we can joke around a little bit with each other.”
Nemechek got the last laugh when he denied Busch his third victory in five races the season.
“I’m just super-pumped,” Nemechek said. “Five wins this year and I beat Kyle. Three for five against Kyle is pretty good odds.”
Nemechek, who dropped down from a full-time ride last year in the Cup Series, beat Busch off the final restart with six laps left in the 60-lap race and spoiled Busch’s final race in the series this season. Busch made late contact with Sheldon Creed that derailed his run at the victory.
Federer unsure about Olympics; will reassess after Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Roger Federer is still not sure whether he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, saying Saturday that he and his team plan to “reassess the situation after Wimbledon.”
Speaking to reporters in a video conference from the All England Club before the grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, Federer said that how things go over the coming fortnight will affect his plans for the next couple of months.
“Obviously, if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look for the summer,” he said. “Still, my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.”
Wimbledon ends July 11. The Tokyo Games — which were postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic — are scheduled to open on July 23.
Mo Farah missing Olympics after failing to qualify in 10K
MANCHESTER, England — Mo Farah failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday and will not defend his 10,000-meter title.
The four-time Olympic champion missed the qualifying time in an invitational 10,000 at the British athletics championships in Manchester.
Farah needed to go under 27 minutes, 28 seconds to earn his place on the plane to Tokyo ahead of Sunday’s deadline but he clocked 27 minutes, 47.04 seconds, and will not defend the 10,000 title he won in 2012 and 2016.
“You go out there and give it all and that’s all you have,” he said. “It’s quite windy. I tried to push and push and I ran my lungs out.
“I’ve had a wonderful career. I’m very grateful. That’s all I had today. It’s a tough one. I’ve always said if I can’t compete with the best, I’m not going to be in a final. Tonight wasn’t good enough.”
The invitational race was hastily arranged after Farah failed to qualify during the 10,000 trials in Birmingham this month.
He was the second Brit home in eighth on that occasion, taking 27 minutes, 50.54 seconds, and blamed an ankle problem for hampering his attempt.
Sweden’s Alshammar won’t swim in record 7th Olympics
ROME — Her attempt to swim in a record seventh Olympics fallen short, Therese Alshammar can go back to doing what she loves most these days.
Teaching 5-year-old kids how to swim.
“That’s the best. It’s more rewarding than this,” Alshammar said moments after missing out on qualifying for a spot on Sweden’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay team on Saturday.
The 43-year-old Alshammar was beaten by an Indian swimmer less than half her age in a two-woman heat at the Seven Hills meet in her final chance to qualify for next month’s Tokyo Games.
Alshammar touched in 57.99 seconds — about two seconds slower than she needed in the 100 free.
Under a searing Roman sun in a half-empty outdoor arena, Northwestern University athlete Kenisha Gupta won the heat in 57.35.
“It was harder than I imagined,” Alshammar said. “If you want to race good you have to practice often. And this year with the (pandemic) it’s been a different year.”
A mother of two kids — ages 8 and 3 — Alshammar decided to make a comeback at the start of the year after having retired in 2016.
Tatis will skip Home Run Derby, citing shoulder
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. will not participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.
Tatis cited his left shoulder, which he said is at 75% following an injury early this season. The 22-year-old sustained a partial dislocation during a hard swing against San Francisco.
He went on the 10-day injured list and returned April 16, then left last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati after diving for a ball at shortstop and re-injuring the shoulder.
Tatis homered in the first inning Friday night against Arizona and leads the NL with 23 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 51 RBIs.
Braves’ Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season
CINCINNATI — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon.
The Braves said Saturday Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, where he was continuing his rehabilitation while the team is at Cincinnati.
“It was his first day out of the boot,” manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game at Great American Ball Park. “He was just walking. I hate it for him. All signs were a go, until he took that step and felt that pop.”
Soroka now faces his third surgery on the Achilles. The team says the procedure will be scheduled within a week.
There was no timetable for Soroka’s return prior to this latest setback, although Snitker said he was hopeful that he could return by the end of this season. Soroka had not yet started throwing off the mound.
Finland sees spike in virus cases from returning soccer fans
HELSINKI — Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg.
The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Saturday urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to Finland by any bus company to apply for a coronavirus test.”
“Any bus or minibus may have been exposed,” the institute said.
Finland played two of its Euro 2020 group games in St. Petersburg, facing Russia on June 16 and Belgium on Monday. At least 2,000 Finns are estimated to have traveled to the city for those matches.
The Finns finished in third place in their group and were eliminated. Russia was also eliminated after finishing last.
Kerber wins first title since Wimbledon 2018 in Bad Homburg
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Angelique Kerber won her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday.
Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing in front of a home crowd, the three-time Grand Slam champion broke Siniakova’s serve six times en route to her 13th career WTA singles title.
“It’s a really special one to win here, another title,” said the German, who also upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semifinals. “It’s a great feeling and thank you to everyone.”
Kerber adds the Bad Homburg title to her two other wins on home territory in Stuttgart in 2015 and 2016.
Kerber is seeded 25th for Wimbledon and will play Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic in the first round next week.
Former top-ranked doubles player Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, drops to a career 2-4 record in singles finals.
Ostapenko, de Minaur prep for Wimbledon with Eastbourne wins
EASTBOURNE, England — Jelena Ostapenko and Alex de Minaur tuned up for Wimbledon in the best way possible, winning the first grass-court titles of their careers at the Eastbourne tournament on Saturday.
Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion and a wild-card entry in Eastbourne, collected her first WTA trophy since 2019 and fourth overall by beating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the women’s final.
Then the No. 2-seeded de Minaur came back to edge No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) over more than 2 1/2 hours in a men’s final in which each player collected the same number of total points, 107-107.
That gave the 22-year-old Australian his fifth ATP title and second of 2021. All eight previous finals he had appeared in were on hard courts, including his championship at Antalya, Turkey, in January.
The best Grand Slam showing for de Minaur also came on a hard court with a quarterfinal run at last year’s U.S. Open.
Hovland opens up 3-shot lead at BMW International Open
MUNICH — Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour’s first Norwegian winner after he opened up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open on Saturday.
Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.
“I just try to stay within myself. I look at leaderboards to see where I’m at, but instead of trying to force things, I just tell myself at the start of the day just to take control of my own game,” Hovland said.
“If I don’t waste shots here and there, just play smart, trust that I’m doing the right things, I think I should have a really good shot tomorrow.”
Hovland already has two U.S. PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.
Jorge Campillo is in second place on 14 under, with Darren Fichardt one shot further back.
Second-round leader Niall Kearney is tied on 11 under with Bernd Wiesberger.
Dutch rider Demi Vollering wins La Course in sprint finish
LANDERNEAU, France — Dutch rider Demi Vollering won a sprint finish on Saturday to claim a maiden victory in La Course, the women’s one-day race organized as a Tour de France curtain-raiser.
There were several unsuccessful attacks in the last three kilometers uphill before former champion Marianne Vos launched the sprint from a reduced group in the final stretch leading to Landerneau, in the western Brittany region.
Vollering edged Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark in the last meters and Vos — another Dutch rider — finished third.
Vollering won the prestigious Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic earlier this season.
It was the last La Course. Organizers ASO had been holding the event since 2014 in the absence of a women’s Tour de France.
A women’s version of the Tour de France will return from next year, with a start in Paris after the conclusion of the men’s event.
Fraser-Pryce wins Jamaican 100, seeks third Olympic gold
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to a victory in the 100 meters at the Jamaican national championships and will head to Tokyo in search of her third Olympic gold medal.
Fraser-Pryce ran the final Friday night in 10.71 seconds to defeat Shericka Jackson by .11. Elaine Herah finished third.
The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce won her fourth world title at the 100 meters in 2019, two years after having a son, Zyon. She is the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, and won bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Her victory sets up a matchup with American champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who is 13 years younger than Fraser-Pryce.
In the men’s 100, Yohan Blake qualified for his third Olympics by finishing second behind Tyquendo Tracey, who won that final in 10 seconds flat.
This is the first Olympic cycle without Usain Bolt since 2000. Bolt debuted at the Olympics in 2004, then won the first of his three golds in the 100 by setting the world record in Beijing in 2008.
Blake took silver behind Bolt at the 2012 Olympics in both the 100 and 200. He won the gold medal in the 4x100 relay in 2016, but did not make the podium in the individual sprints.
Blake and Fraser-Pryce are also entered in the 200, which concludes Sunday.
Verstappen wins Styrian GP qualifying for 3rd pole of season
SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen maintained his momentum over rival Lewis Hamilton by taking pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Verstappen became the first driver this weekend to complete a lap below 1 minute, 4 seconds as he timed 1:03.841 in his Red Bull in Q3 to beat Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas by .194.
With Bottas getting a three-place grid penalty from a pitlane incident in Friday’s practice, Verstappen will share the front row with Hamilton. The defending champion trailed his Mercedes teammate by .032 in third.
McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start from row two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.