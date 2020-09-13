WR Cooper Kupp reaches 3-year extension with Rams
THOUSAND OAKS — Receiver Cooper Kupp has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams.
Neither the team nor Kupp’s management immediately disclosed the financial terms of the deal reached Saturday, a day before the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in brand-new SoFi Stadium.
Kupp has been a steady, productive receiver since the Rams chose him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was Los Angeles’ top pass-catcher last season, leading the team with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.
A precise route-runner with a knack for big, rambling gains after key catches, Kupp was an immediate success as a rookie. The Eastern Washington product had 69 catches for 869 yards on coach Sean McVay’s first team in Los Angeles, followed by eight catches in his NFL playoff debut.
Kupp missed the second half of the 2018 season with a torn ligament in his knee, preventing him from playing in the Rams’ postseason run to the Super Bowl.
He rebounded with an outstanding season in 2019 alongside fellow starter Robert Woods, and the Rams made clear their intention to lock up Kupp in an extension.
Kupp is making $2.37 million this season. He has caught 196 passes for 2,596 yards and 21 touchdowns in 39 career games, including 28 starts for the Rams.
The deal wraps up another important piece of offseason business for the Rams, who gave a five-year, $105 million extension to star cornerback Jalen Ramsey earlier this week.
McVay expressed optimism earlier this week that the Rams would be able to get a deal done with Kupp before the regular season began. Kupp echoed those sentiments, saying he would “love to be a Ram long-term. I love it here.”
The Rams also hoped to sign safety John Johnson to a long-term deal before he becomes a free agent next season, but haven’t reached an agreement.
Blackmon 2-out slam caps 5-run rally in 9th, Rockies beat Angels
DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out grand slam that capped a five-run rally in the ninth inning and lifted the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Friday night.
Blackmon hammered Jose Quijada’s fastball down the middle of the plate on a 3-1 count over the wall in right center for his second grand slam of the season and third of his career. It was the fourth walk-off hit overall, three of them homers.
Ryan McMahon’s solo home run with one out in the Rockies ninth off Ty Buttrey (1-3) made it 4-all. Josh Fuentes then doubled to right-center and Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked, bringoing on Quijada.
After Trevor Story walked with two outs to load the bases, Blackmon connected. It was Los Angeles’ major league-high 13th blown save of the season.
Blackmon finished with five RBIs and Story had two hits and three RBIs for the Rockies, who are in the chase for the NL’s final postseason spot.
Jared Walsh and Anthony Bemboom homered for the Angels. Walsh and Mike Trout each had two hits.
Henderson charges into a share of lead at ANA Inspiration
RANCHO MIRAGE — Brooke Henderson tied a Mission Hills record with a 30 on the front nine and did just enough the rest of the round Saturday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Nelly Korda in the ANA Inspiration.
Henderson started the weekend six shots behind and wanted only to get as close to the lead as possible. Now she goes into the final round with a second major championship in her sights.
Korda began with a two-shot lead and fell three shots back with a rough stretch on the front nine, particularly the sixth hole by hitting 5-wood through the fairway into the gnarly rough and not getting over the water, leading to double bogey.
She rallied with three birdies on the back nine, however, for a 71 that allowed her to join Henderson at 12-under 204.
They have a two-shot lead over Lexi Thompson (69), Mirim Lee (71) and Katherine Kirk, who quietly went about her business with a 67 that landed the Australian in the final group.
Stuard, Hahn, Percy share Safeway Open lead at Silverado
NAPA — Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.
On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.
Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies,including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.
Andersen wins Stage 14 at Tour de France led by Roglic
LYON, France — Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear in a fast-changing finish on the roads of Lyon to win Stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.
Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday.
After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometers (six miles), Andersen broke away with three kilometres (two miles) left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.
In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second and Simon Consonni was third.
Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett.
A’s 3B Chapman needs hip surgery, to miss rest of season
ARLINGTON, Texas — Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.
Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, two days before he scheduled to undergo surgery in Vail, Colorado.
The A’s made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas. Oakland went into the day at 28-15, its .651 winning percentage the best in the American League.
Chapman hasn’t played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland’s game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he a Gold Glove for the second year in a row.
In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs.
He hit only .120 (3 for 25) with 17 strikeouts and one walk his last eight games.
Saints, running back Alvin Kamara agree on 5-year extension
NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year extension, the club announced Saturday.
A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million on paper, but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment which effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details have not been released.
The $50 million for four years puts the deal on par with the contract running back Derrick Henry signed with Tennessee in July.
A third-round draft choice out of Tennessee and offensive rookie of the year in 2017, Kamara is one of only two players, along with Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, to surpass 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons.
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to 5-year, $63M extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension Saturday, giving their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener.
Cook was picked for his first Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in Vikings history. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games due to injuries.
In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, sitting out twice with shoulder trouble yet still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-highest single season total in franchise history, and 519 receiving yards.
Serena withdraws from Italian Open with Achilles injury
ROME — Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced on Saturday.
Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.
“I regretfully must withdraw from the (Italian Open) due to an Achilles strain,” Williams said. “I’m so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon.”
The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Monday.
Memphis-Houston game set for Friday postponed
Memphis’ prime-time game against Houston set for Friday night has been postponed.
The American Athletic Conference announced the decision Saturday, a day after Memphis paused football practice and all group activities for the team because a “number of individuals” with the program had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tigers already lost a game at Purdue previously scheduled for Saturday when the Big Ten canceled its fall football season Aug. 11. The conference says the Houston game will be rescheduled for a later date.
Memphis officials say the positive tests and contact tracing indicate most of the cases are linked to social events outside of team activities. Combined with contract tracing, Memphis says a “significant number” are in quarantine in keeping with CDC guidelines. Officials say there are no serious cases but that all players and staff affected are being closely monitored.
COVID-19 knocks out Virginia-Virginia Tech football opener
The pandemic disrupted college sports again Saturday, with Virginia and Virginia Tech postponing their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.
The schools said this was a mutual agreement. No makeup date was announced for the game that had been set for Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days.
The postponement is the second for the Hokies since the Atlantic Coast Conference released a revised schedule. Their original opening game, slated for Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, was pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at N.C. State.
Malzahn: 10 Auburn players sidelined by COVID-19 issues
AUBURN, Ala. — Coach Gus Malzahn said No. 11 Auburn had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues.
Malzahn said Saturday the Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice because of the virus or close contact. He didn’t identify the players and declined to say if a particular position group had been hit hardest.
Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky and is set to begin specific game preparation on Sunday.
MLS player tests positive
An undentified player for Sporting Kansas City has tested positive for COVID-19.
The MLS team said Saturday the player self-isolated upon the initial positive result. The player will remain in isolation until cleared by the club’s medical staff.
No other players and coaches were confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Sporting hosts Minnesota United on Sunday night.
At least two other of the league’s players and six staff members have confirmed positive tests since the teams returned to local markets after the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
West Virginia suspends 11 for opener; bans not tied to virus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia suspended 11 players for its season opener Saturday for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
Coach Neal Brown announced the suspensions Saturday before the Mountaineers played at home against Eastern Kentucky.
The school would not specify what the players did, except to say this is not related to the coronavirus.
Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022
The Breeders’ Cup in November will be held without spectators, joining the Triple Crown races in having only essential personnel and participants on hand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.
The decision announced Saturday was made after consultation with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Keeneland, local and state government and public health officials as well as independent medical experts. Before the pandemic, attendance had been capped at 45,000.
AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as late October -- amid pressure from parents, players, coaches and even the president to kick off.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, comprised of athletic directors, doctors and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors Sunday.
Alex Morgan joins influx of top Americans in English league
Alex Morgan once famously celebrated a goal against England by pretending to sip a cup of tea.
Now she’ll get to try out the English way of life for real.
“Shall we get the teabags in?” read a post on the official Twitter account of the England Women’s team after Tottenham announced the signing of the United States striker on a one-season deal on Saturday.
In a summer of high-profile acquisitions in the Women’s Super League, Tottenham secured the biggest one yet. Indeed, it is likely to go down as the most sensational signing in the history of the women’s game in England.
Morgan, who was third in the voting for world player of the year in 2019, has 107 goals in 169 international games for the U.S., winning the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and the World Cup in 2015 and ’19.
Twins’ Romo suspended for jawing with Indians SS Lindor
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Saturday for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor.
Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota’s 3-1 victory Friday night.
Romo worked a perfect eighth, retiring Lindor on an inning-ending flyout. Romo and Lindor exchanged words as the shortstop ran toward first, and then the two walked toward each other before they were separated by teammates.
Liverpool wins wild opener vs Leeds in EPL title defense
Adopting his trademark crouching position in the technical area, Marcelo Bielsa closely studied the mayhem unfolding in front of him on the Anfield pitch.
Bielsa’s first English Premier League game as a manager was barely a half-hour old and already there’d been five goals, countless chances and furious, end-to-end drama.
Back in the top division after a 16-year absence, Leeds is certainly going to be a fun watch under the Argentine coaching great this season.
Bielsa’s team went toe-to-toe with Liverpool in the first match of the champion’s title defense and was denied a point only after conceding a late penalty, converted by Mohamed Salah to complete his hat trick and a 4-3 win for the hosts.
Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.
Wilson was arrested Friday night and booked into the Davidson County Jail before being released on a DUI charge early Saturday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson told the officer he was having issues with a back tire, which caused the crash.
The offensive lineman also said he had two margaritas before driving. He struggled with the field sobriety tests before registering 0.107 on the final breath analyzer test. The legal blood alcohol limit in Tennessee is 0.08.
The Titans open the season Monday night at Denver. The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time. He started training camp on the list before being removed Aug. 3 and was placed on the list again on Sept. 6.
F1: Hamilton takes pole at Tuscan GP ahead of unlucky Bottas
Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Tuscan Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, whose final attempt was ended after he had to slow down because Esteban Ocon span on track just ahead of him.
While Hamilton clinched a record-extending 95th pole, it was hard luck for Bottas. He now trails Hamilton 7-2 this season in poles all won by Mercedes.
Coetzee takes 1-shot lead into final round at Vilamoura
VILAMOURA, Portugal — South African golfer George Coetzee will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after shooting 5-under 66 in the third round on Saturday.
Coetzee entered the weekend eight shots behind Julien Guerrier. But the overnight leader bogeyed four holes on the day, and Coetzee made an eagle and four birdies to go with just one bogey to move to 11 under at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.
Bouchard reaches first WTA final in over 4 years in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard booked her first WTA final in more than four years at the Istanbul Tennis Championship on Saturday.
After the Canadian defeated Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals, she will play Patricia Maria Tig in Sunday’s decider. Bouchard will go for her second title after winning in Nuremberg in 2014.
Tig, the highest ranked player in the last four at 88th, defeated Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 in the second semifinal.
England rugby players accept 25% pay cut amid pandemic
LONDON — England’s men’s international rugby players have accepted a 25% wage reduction for the 2020-21 season as a result of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Rugby Football Union said Saturday.
Head coach Eddie Jones already agreed to a 25% pay cut in March.
Defender Congré scores 2, Montpellier beats leader Nice 3-1
PARIS — Montpellier’s defense kept Nice striker Kasper Dolberg quiet while veteran center half Daniel Congré took care of scoring duties with two in a 3-1 win in the French league on Saturday.
Coach Patrick Vieira decided against starting Dolberg alongside Amine Gouiri, even though they netted four goals between them in Nice’s opening two wins.
But the move backfired as Montpellier raced to 3-0, with striker Gaetan Laborde opening the scoring in the 18th minute and the 35-year-old Congré striking twice after the break.
Gladbach, Augsburg, Cologne enjoy huge wins in German Cup
BERLIN — Borussia Mönchengladbach, Augsburg and Cologne enjoyed huge wins over lower-league opposition to book their places in the second round of the German Cup on Saturday.
Gladbach warmed up for its Bundesliga opener against Borussia Dortmund next weekend by routing fourth-tier Oberneuland 8-0, Augsburg thrashed fifth-tier Eintracht Celle 7-0, and Cologne enjoyed a 6-0 win over fourth-tier Berlin-based Altglienicke.
All three underdogs gave up their cherished home advantage for the games after finding they could not meet the stringent conditions set by the German soccer authorities to minimize the risk of coronavirus infections.
Spanish league starts without fans; Celta draws at Eibar
BARCELONA, Spain — Celta Vigo drew at Eibar 0-0 as the Spanish league started anew on Saturday still without fans in the stands.
Eibar could thank resolute goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for salvaging a point at home against a more dangerous Celta. Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off for a second booking with three minutes left.
The new season starts less than two months after the 2020-21 campaign concluded after it was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
