Chargers’ Henry placed on COVID-19 list
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was placed on the COVID-19 list.
Henry has 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories. The 60 catches are the most in Henry’s five seasons with the Chargers, and he was on pace to set a new high for receiving yardage in a season after finishing with 652 yards in 2019.
Donald Parham Jr. will replace Henry in the starting lineup against Denver on Sunday, coach Anthony Lynn said. Parham has five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.
Goalie Ryan Miller, 40, re-signs with Anaheim Ducks
ANAHEIM — Goalie Ryan Miller is returning to the Anaheim Ducks with a one-year, $1 million contract.
The Ducks announced the deal Wednesday night to re-sign the 40-year-old Miller, who will be back for his fourth season as John Gibson’s backup.
Miller is the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, going 387-281-86 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 18 seasons with Buffalo, Vancouver and Anaheim.
Miller is 15th on the NHL’s career victories list, trailing Hall of Famer Dominik Hašek by just two wins.
After well over a decade as an elite NHL starter, Miller’s performances have remained impressively steady since he joined the Ducks as a backup in 2017. Miller is 29-19-12 with a 2.72 GAA, a .916 save percentage and five shutouts for Anaheim, providing stable play and veteran leadership when Gibson rests.
Goaltending has been the strongest aspect of the last two editions of the Ducks, who haven’t played a game since March after missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002. Anaheim begins the new season Jan. 14 at Vegas, with its home opener on Jan. 18.
NHL: Canadian teams able to start season in home arenas
TORONTO — The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams to try to gain approval to start Jan. 13.
“On the basis of our discussions in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings,” Daly said.
The NHL realigned its divisions for the season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21.
The league released its schedule Wednesday, with each team playing 56 games instead of the usual 82.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens, while the Edmonton Oilers are slated to face the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13 as part of a five-game schedule on opening night.
The Winnipeg Jets open Jan. 14 against the visiting Calgary Flames, while the Oilers and Canucks meet again in Edmonton.
The Ottawa Senators start their season Jan. 15 against visiting Toronto, the first of two games in two days between the Ontario rivals in the nation’s capital.
Baseball-style series are common as the league attempts to reduce travel. For example, the Canadiens and Senators are each scheduled to play three straight games in Vancouver in January.
Lions’ Bevell can’t coach vs Bucs due to COVID protocols
Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell is the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols even though he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s kind of the times that we’re living in right now,” Bevell lamented.
The Lions (5-9) will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie against Tampa Bay (9-5) on Saturday.
Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be Detroit’s third head coach this season at Ford Field against the Buccaneers, who are a win away from clinching a postseason berth. Bevell was 1-2 after Matt Patricia was fired last month.
In another key game this weekend, the Browns may have to try and secure a playoff spot — their first since 2002 — on Sunday in New York without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday.
It’s the latest issue on Cleveland’s line, which is already missing starting right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and lost the versatile Chris Hubbard after he suffered a season-ending knee injury against the New York Giants. Rookie Nick Harris is filling in for Teller.
Cavs F Windler has broken left hand, no timetable on return
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie forward Dylan Windler broke his left hand in the season opener, another unlucky medical setback for the promising player.
The team said Thursday that Windler suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture (on his ring finger) when he took a hard fall in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. X-rays after the game were negative, but further tests revealed the fracture.
Windler, who missed last season with a lower leg stress fracture he sustained before preseason training camp, will be re-evaluated in a week. The team said only that he will begin a rehab program and did not provide any timeline for his return.
It’s an unfortunate development for Windler, the former Belmont star taken with the No. 26 pick in 2019. Cleveland has high hopes for the 6-foot-6 shooter and exercised the third-year option on his contract before the opener.
Harden must quarantine until Friday; could play in opener
NEW YORK — James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning the Houston Rockets star could be eligible to play Saturday when his team is to finally open its season in Portland.
The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game postponed for a variety of coronavirus issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.
Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that out of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests.
But the Rockets-Thunder game is the only one to be postponed so far this season.
Under NBA rules, a team needs eight healthy players to play, and the Rockets were one short Wednesday. They have 16 players on the roster, and nine were out: One was injured; three returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus; four other players are quarantined as part of the virus protocols; and Harden was ineligible.
The NBA’s medical staff determined Harden needed to quarantine for four days, which started Tuesday, before he can return to practice, games or team activities. The league was still reviewing to see if any other quarantine decisions were needed for other Rockets players.
Harden was fined $50,000 on Wednesday by the NBA, which said he violated protocols. The league prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.
White, Memphis top Florida Atlantic 25-10 in Montgomery Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Brady White passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns to lead Memphis to a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night in the Montgomery Bowl.
The Tigers (8-3) built a big halftime lead, withstood a third-quarter rally and ended coach Ryan Silverfield’s first season with a second straight win. They also snapped a five-game bowl losing streak.
Meanwhile, Willie Taggart’s debut season with Florida Atlantic ended at 5-4 after the offense sputtered much of the way.
The game was created to replace the canceled Fenway Bowl. Cramton Bowl will also host the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day. This one ended in a driving rain.
White, who was named game MVP, completed 22 of34 passes with three short touchdowns while also throwing an interception, having a big game even with a quiet night from star receiver Calvin Austin III. Tahj Washington and Javon Ivory both have big games.
Washington caught eight passes for 105 yards while Ivory gained 126 yards on seven catches with a TD. Austin had 28 yards on three catches, with a TD.
Auburn transfer Asa Martin ran for 96 yards on 15 carries for Memphis.
Nick Tronti completed 16 of 32 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Florida Atlantic. Charles James ran for 82 yards.
Memphis capped the first half with a big man touchdown and a sizable lead — that would shrink in the third quarter.
Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals
PITTSBURGH — Josh Bell is heading to the Washington Nationals.
The Pittsburgh Pirates traded the slugging first baseman to Washington on Thursday for pitching prospects Will Crowe and Eddy Yean.
The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and hit just eight homers while batting a career-low .233 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020. Pittsburgh finished 19-41, the worst record in the majors.
Bell believed he could be the cornerstone for Pittsburgh as the Pirates looked to retool under general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton, both of whom came aboard following the team’s disastrous second-half collapse in 2019 that led to a top-to-bottom revamp in the organization.
Instead, Bell will join the Nationals, just 14 months removed from a World Series title. He is under contractual control through at least the 2022 season. His departure also removes the second-highest salary on the team from the books. Bell, who was scheduled to make $4.8 million in 2020 before taking a fraction of that due to the truncated season, figured to receive at least a minor bump in arbitration this time around.
Garrett to call plays for Giants against Ravens on Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will be back calling plays for the New York Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for COVID-19.
Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Ravens (9-5) in Baltimore.
Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore.
Tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays on Sunday night when the Giants fell to Cleveland 20-6 at MetLife Stadium in losing their second straight game.
Kitchens has been handling the play-calling at practice this week with Garrett working with the team on the online calls.
AP All-Big 12: Iowa State players and coach win top awards
Iowa State running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose are The Associated Press Big 12 offensive and defensive players of the year after the Cyclones’ best conference season ever also earned Matt Campbell coach of the year honors.
The Big 12 runner-up Cyclones will play in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time, facing Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. They were a league-best 8-1 in Big 12 play during the regular season before a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma in the championship game. The eight conference wins were a school record.
Hall is the Big 12 leader with 130.5 yards rushing per game and 19 touchdowns, and has a TD in every game this season. The sophomore was the unanimous pick as the top offensive player when the AP All-Big 12 team and individual awards were revealed Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.
Rose got 11 of the 20 votes as top defender. The junior is tied for the Big 12 lead with 90 total tackles (8.2 per game) and four interceptions, along with 10 tackles for loss.
Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was a first-ream pick and shared newcomer of the year honors with West Virginia senior linebacker Tony Fields II, a transfer from Arizona. Each received seven votes and Fields also got four votes for defensive player of the year.
Blackhawks F Dach to miss world juniors with wrist injury
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach has been ruled out for the world junior championship after he hurt his right wrist during Canada’s exhibition victory over Russia on Wednesday night.
The Blackhawks said Dach was returning to Chicago on Thursday for further evaluation.
Dach, who turns 20 on Jan. 21, was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone in the third period. After the hit, the Canada captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area in Edmonton, Alberta.
Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.
FIFA cancels soccer tournaments
FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic.
The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.
FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”
The governing body added “it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalize to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”
Devils agree to terms with 1st-round draft pick Mercer
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with center Dawson Mercer on a three-year entry-level contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the tentative deal with Mercer, who was the 18th pick overall in the recent draft. He was the Devils’ second of three first-round picks.
Mercer is currently representing Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. He is one of six returning players who won gold at the 2020 tournament.
NFL honors Mississippi man freed after 22 years in prison
JACKSON, Miss. — The NFL says it is honoring Curtis Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years and was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case.
The NFL says players are wearing helmet decals this season “to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct and social justice heroes.”
The league said Wednesday on Twitter that Flowers is among those being recognized.
“I am so blessed, humbled, and thankful that the NFL and Roc Nation chose to include me to be honored in today’s movement for social change and justice,” Flowers, who has maintained that he was wrongly convicted, said in a statement in the NFL tweet.
FIFA provides breakdown of expanded Women’s World Cup field
ZURICH — CONCACAF will have four direct berths for the expanded Women’s World Cup in 2023, and two more teams from the region will have a chance to join them via a 10-team playoff tournament.
The United States, Canada, and Jamaica represented the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 24-team World Cup in France last year. A fourth CONCACAF country, Panama, had a chance to qualify, but lost 5-1 to Argentina on aggregate in a home-and-away CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.
FIFA released the breakdown for the 32-team women’s tournament on Thursday. Europe (UEFA) will get 11 direct slots, while Asia (AFC) gets six and Africa (CAF), like CONCACAF, gets four. South America (CONMEBOL) gets three and Oceania (OFC) one.
