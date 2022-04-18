Tajouri scores in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City
LOS ANGELES — Ismael Tajouri’s goal proved to be pivotal as Los Angeles FC picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Ismael Tajouri’s goal put LAFC (5-1-1) on top for good at 2-1 in the 70th minute. Diego Palacios got an assist on the goal.
Christian Arango and Jose Cifuentes both scored once for LAFC.
LAFC outshot Sporting KC 15-9, with four shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.
Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Tim Melia saved one of the four shots he faced for Sporting KC.
LAFC plays on the road on Sunday against Cincinnati, while Sporting KC will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto
BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.
Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.
To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.
“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said.
Cora was asked after an 8-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday if he expected to be missing other players.
“Yeah,” Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.
Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: “We knew it beforehand, so we’ll plan accordingly.”
Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.
Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics’ series in Toronto this weekend.
“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told The Globe.
Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Jokic finalists for NBA MVP honors
NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.
The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award.
Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo’s two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.
The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.
The other finalists are:
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston).
COACH OF THE YEAR: Taylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), Monty Williams (Phoenix).
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Darius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio).
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Evan Mobley (Cleveland).
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Tyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix), Kevin Love (Cleveland).
De La Cruz wins U.S.-based pro volleyball league’s 2nd title
DALLAS — Bethania De La Cruz won the second Athletes Unlimited volleyball championship, outscoring runner-up Natalia Valentin-Anderson in a pro league that awards titles to athletes instead of teams.
De La Cruz scored 4,652 points over the five-week season featuring 43 players that wrapped up Saturday night at Fair Park Coliseum near downtown Dallas. New teams are formed each week in the league.
An Olympian from the Dominican Republic, De La Cruz was the runner-up to Jordan Larson of the U.S. in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited season last year.
De La Cruz went to the top of the leaderboard with two weeks remaining in the season and stayed there. The 34-year-old was the league leader in kills (233) and service aces (18).
Former Stanford standout Morgan Hentz won the top defensive award after recording a league-high 229 digs. Athletes Unlimited is planning a third season in 2023.
Japanese phenom Sasaki nearly throws 2nd straight perfect game
TOKYO — Japan’s 20-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki almost did it again.
A week after pitching the first perfect game in Japanese professional baseball in 28 years, Sasaki delivered eight more perfect innings Sunday before being pulled after throwing 102 pitches.
The game was tied 0-0 when Sasaki left, and his Lotte Marines wound up losing 1-0 in 10 innings to the Nippon Ham Fighters in a Pacific League game.
Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi defended his decision to pull Sasaki.
“If you think about what’s best in the long run, I thought he reached his limit today,” Iguchi was quoted as saying by Japan’s Kyodo news agency. “By the end of the seventh inning, he was getting close to hitting the wall.”
The Ham Fighters’ Chusei Mannami, who won game with his home run in 10th, explained the trials of facing Sasaki.
“(Sasaki) is just too tough,” Mannami said. “The way that forkball drops, forget about it.”
Sasaki struck out 14 of the 24 batters he faced, just short of the 19 strikeouts he registered in his perfect game.
Sasaki signed with the Marines out of high school and was scouted by Major League Baseball teams. He is reported to routinely touch 100 mph with his fastball. Kyodo said he was reaching 101 mph when he was pulled.
Tsitsipas successfully defends title in Monte Carlo
MONACO — Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared happy to hear fans “yelling and chanting” again at the Monte Carlo Masters as he beat unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (3) to retain his title on Sunday.
“It’s a great feeling because we had the crowd this year,” the third-seeded Greek said after winning the first big final of the clay-court season. “It was a bit more lively than last year.”
The coronavirus meant the 2020 edition was canceled and the 2021 tournament held without fans. So Tsitsipas felt the intensity more on his way to an eighth career title.
“It’s much more nerve-racking to have people involved, you have the fans yelling and chanting, but it was a great way to top it off with lots of fighting in the end,” Tsitsipas said. “He fought in moments I did not expect him to fight.”
Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.
Braves’ Acuña ready to start minor league rehab on Tuesday
SAN DIEGO — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season.
Atlanta said prior to a game Sunday night at San Diego that Acuña would join Gwinnett at Jacksonville for a series beginning Tuesday.
“I’m sure he’s excited to play real games under lights,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s winding down to where we can get him back. That will be a boost for this club.”
The 24-year-old Acuña is a two-time All-Star and was playing like an MVP contender last season before injuring his knee in the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 homers and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury. He was left as a spectator for Atlanta’s World Series title run.
Acuña opened this season on the 10-day injured list and has been working out at the club’s spring training facility in North Port, Florida.
Blue Jays put LHP Ryu on injured list with forearm issue
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation.
The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.
Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.
Dutchman Dylan van Baarle wins Paris-Roubaix for 1st time
ROUBAIX, France — Dylan van Baarle timed his attack on the final cobblestone sections perfectly to win the Paris-Roubaix race for the first time on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Dutchman, who rides for the Ineos Grenadiers team, won in 5 hours, 37 minutes after 257 kilometers (159 miles) of grueling racing. His average speed of 45.8 kilometers-per-hour (28.4 miles-per-hour) was a record.
Belgian Wout van Aert edged a tight sprint to finish second ahead of Swiss rider Stefan Kung in third — both 1 minute, 47 seconds behind Van Baarle.
Although he won the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Across Flanders) race last year, but this was by far Van Baarle’s biggest victory and he milked the applause upon entering the Roubaix Velodrome alone.
The sunny conditions were far removed from last year’s mud-splattered and rain-soaked race held in October. Mathieu Van der Poel was third then, but the Belgian rider was ninth this time.
The race is one of cycling’s five high-profile classics, along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.
But it is known as the Queen of the Classics because it is the most prestigious one, and is also called the “Hell of the North,” because of its treacherous profile including more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) of cobblestones.
Several riders crashed or picked up punctures on the cobbles, which will feature again on this year’s Tour de France from July 1-24.
With 50 kilometers (31 miles) left, the front three of Frenchman Laurent Pichon, Slovenian Matej Mohoric and Belgian Tom Devriendt led by 50 seconds but the gap was closing quickly.
Pichon was dropped but Van Baarle and Belgian Yves Lampaert joined Mohoric and Devriendt.
Heading into the final cobblestone section, Van Baarle surged ahead on the tough Carrefour de l’Arbre section as the crowd roared.
Lampaert crashed heavily after catching the arm of a spectator on the side of the cobbles, but got back up to finish 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.