Dominican teens sue Angels, alleging team broke deal
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Two baseball players in the Dominican Republic have sued the Los Angeles Angels, charging the team breached verbal signing agreements made when they were young teenagers, a lawyer said Friday.
The civil action was filed with Dominican authorities last year but not revealed until now. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 30 in the Civil Chamber of Santo Domingo province.
Attorney Jose Jerez, who represents Willy Fañas and Keiderson Pavon, told The Associated Press the players reached verbal agreements with the Angels in 2018, when they were 14.
“Negotiations were made and values were reached where amounts were agreed,” the lawyer said.
The lawsuit says Angels representatives committed to reaching a formal contract in mid-2020 when the youths would be old enough to sign a deal under Dominican law. This was postponed due to the pandemic to January 2021, but the club did not produce contracts by the new date, it charges.
The lawsuit seeks compensation from the Angels for material and psychological damages caused by the breach of the agreement.
Adam Chodzko, the Angels’ director of communictions, said Friday that the team had no comment on the matter.
MLB prepared to voluntarily recognize minor league union
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season.
The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28 and told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,500 players with minor league contracts. If MLB had declined to accept the union, the players’ association’s next step would have been to ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an authorization election.
“We, I believe, notified the MLBPA today that we’re prepared to execute an agreement on voluntary recognition. I think they’re working on the lanaguage as we speak,” baseball Commssioner Rob Manfred said during a news conference to announce on-field rules changes for next season.
Both sides were exchanging language Friday for a proposed card-check agreement. Players with Dominican Summer League contracts will not be included in the bargaining unit.
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.
The decision on the clock and shift limits by the sport’s 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of players on the panel. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.
“Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor league personnel and a wide range of fans — from the most loyal to casual observers — have recognized the collective impact of these changes in making the game even better and more enjoyable,” Manfred said in a statement.
Until last winter, MLB needed one year advance notice to make changes to on-field rules without the approval of the players’ association. The union agreed in the March lockout settlement to establish the committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.
“Players live the game — day in and day out. On-field rules and regulations impact their preparation, performance, and ultimately, the integrity of the game itself,” the union said in a statement. “Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that players raised.”
Salisbury, Ram repeat as US Open men’s doubles champions
NEW YORK — Joe Salisbury slammed down an overhead to clinch another U.S. Open men’s doubles title, raised his arms and hugged partner Rajeev Ram.
There wasn’t much of a celebration beyond that. It didn’t feel right to the British player while there’s so much sadness at home following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“I think it didn’t feel appropriate to be overly celebrating or at least showing that too much, because obviously everybody back home and around the world is in mourning at the moment, and it’s a very sad time,” Salisbury said Friday.
“Definitely feels a bit strange to be in this situation. Obviously we are very happy with the success that we have had, but, yeah, it’s a sad time at the same moment.”
Salisbury and Ram became just the second team to repeat as men’s doubles champions at the U.S. Open in the professional era with their 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory over Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.
Salisbury wore a black band around the left sleeve on his shirt, while Skupski, who is also British, wore a black ribbon on his chest. Both teams had played semifinal matches Thursday and learned of the queen’s death on TV shortly after Salisbury and Ram had finished off their victory.
“I haven’t really seen much of the news. But incredibly sad for obviously the country and obviously the world for what she did,” Skupski said.
“It was a bit strange, us playing when obviously the country is in mourning. She was a great servant and we will obviously remember that she was an incredible woman.”
Herta unsure if IndyCar farewell and move to F1 are imminent
MONTEREY — Colton Herta insists he has no deal to race in Formula One next season, is surprised at the sudden interest from AlphaTauri and doesn’t really want an exemption to receive the Super License required to compete in the global series.
Is Sunday his final IndyCar race? Herta had no idea on Friday.
He heads into the IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway as the two-time defending race winner. Herta is not eligible to win the championship — five drivers remain mathematically eligible in the closest title fight since 2003 — but he’s the heavy favorite to win on the road course.
Herta won from the pole in his only two starts, in 2019 and 2021, and led all but 11 of the 185 combined laps. He could very well drive away from his IndyCar career with a victory and the 22-year-old Californian could be the first American on the F1 grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.
But he refuses to give much thought to what happens after Sunday, or if he’ll be back in 2023 as an Andretti Autosport driver.
“No matter what I do, if I go (to F1), I want to come back,” Herta said. “I don’t want to have a long career in F1 and then when that’s done, that’s the end of my racing career. So no, I’m not really worried.”
He’s left all contract negotiations to his father, Bryan, the former IndyCar driver who manages his career. Herta told his dad he doesn’t want the distraction of future planning until after the IndyCar season has ended, and so his name being at the top of the F1 rumor mill came as a bit of a shock.
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
PROVO, Utah — An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim.
BYU issued the results of its investigation into the Aug. 26 match on Friday, reiterating it will not tolerate conduct threatening any student-athlete.
The school said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event, including athletic department personnel and student-athletes from both schools, event security and management and fans who were in the arena. It also reviewed audio and video recordings and raw footage from the match.
As a result of the investigation, the university said it has lifted a ban on a fan who was identified as directing racial slurs toward Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson during the match. It also apologized to the fan for any hardship the ban caused.
Duke athletic director Nina King issued a statement standing by Richardson and the rest of her team.
“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity,” she said Friday after BYU issued its statement. “We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”
Thousands of runners rally around US to ‘Finish Eliza’s Run’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people in cities across the U.S. finished Eliza’s run Friday morning.
The runs were organized as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.
The killing of the 34-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners. An obituary described Fletcher as a “born athlete” who enjoyed spending time outside with husband and children.
Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.
In response, groups of runners decided to “Finish Eliza’s Run” in the pre-dawn darkness Friday morning, a week after her slaying. Many wore pink tops and purple shorts in her honor. Groups ran in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and many other cities and towns around the country. Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the event.
Jimmie Johnson has Carvana sponsorship for 2023 racing plans
MONTEREY — Jimmie Johnson announced Friday that sponsor Carvana has agreed to fund next year’s racing endeavors and the seven-time NASCAR champion will use the next few weeks to determine his 2023 schedule.
Johnson just a week ago said he was still seeking funding for a full IndyCar season. But he’s also impatiently awaiting IndyCar’s upcoming schedule because he wants to be part of NASCAR’s special project to take a Hendrick Motorsports entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
He hasn’t closed the door on running another NASCAR race some day, and explained at Laguna Seca Raceway that he has multiple offers to compete in a variety of motorsports series.
“The great news is Carvana is behind me in whatever I choose to do,” Johnson said. “They support their desire to be with me in whatever choices I choose to make in 2023.”
Johnson has tried to be patient the last several months as he awaited sponsorship decisions. He spent almost his entire NASCAR career with one sponsor until Lowe’s left the sport and Ally picked up the final two years of Johnson’s career.
He made the decision to retire from NASCAR after the 2020 season and pursue his childhood dream of competing in IndyCar. He found Carvana on his own and took the funding to Chip Ganassi Racing, where Johnson spent his first season running only IndyCar’s oval and road courses.
Former Saints coach Payton concentrating on working for Fox
Sean Payton isn’t on the sidelines this season, but he will have a great viewing spot for games on Sunday.
The former New Orleans Saints coach will be spending his weekends on the Fox Sports set in Los Angeles as a studio analyst for their NFL shows. Starting Sunday, Payton will appear every week on “Fox NFL Kickoff,” which airs at 11 a.m. EDT and will rotate on “Fox NFL Sunday” with Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson.
Whether this is a one-year deal or longer for Payton remains to be seen. He isn’t far from the minds of fans and league executives since he figures to be the top candidate for any opening.
“I do I feel like I’ll coach again probably at some point and we’ll see what those opportunities look like. But right now I’m focused on the task at hand, which is traveling to LA and getting ready to go,” Payton said during a phone interview.
Payton resigned in January after 15 seasons in charge of New Orleans. During his tenure, the Saints advanced to the playoffs nine times and won the Super Bowl over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.
Titans, S Amani Hooker agree on multiyear contract extension
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans and safety Amani Hooker agreed to terms Friday on a multiyear contract extension.
Terms of the deal were not announced. The Titans open the season Sunday by hosting the New York Giants.
“It means a lot,” Hooker said after practice. “It shows how much the Titans believe in me and trust me, and I have that same trust and confidence in them. I am just going to do my job to make sure I can help this team win and help them win a Super Bowl.”
Hooker is going into his fourth season, having started 15 of 44 games since Tennessee drafted him out of Iowa in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.
He has 119 tackles, five interceptions, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in three seasons. He led the Titans with four interceptions in 2020, and he started 12 games last year. He finished with 62 tackles and an interception, and had an interception in the divisional playoff loss to Cincinnati.
Brewers place right-hander Freddy Peralta on 15-day IL
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds.
The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder.
“You’ve got to get symptom free and then we’ll start throwing again,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville.
Peralta (4-3, 3.45 ERA) has made 15 starts. He gave up no runs and no hits, walked two and struck out three in two innings Thursday.
Peralta was put on the IL on May 23 with a strained right lat. Since being activated Aug. 3, he made seven starts, reaching six innings in two of them.
Pogba’s brother denies extortion attempt against France star
PARIS — The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder.
Mathias Pogba’s lawyer Richard Arbib said in a statement that his client wants “to state emphatically that he is a complete stranger to any extortion attempt against his brother, Paul Pogba.”
Two judges were appointed last week to investigate allegations that the World Cup winner was targeted by his brother and childhood friends.
Arbib insisted that Mathias Pogba wants “more than anything else” to ease the situation with his brother.
The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation last month into attempted organized extortion, which is being handled by anti-corruption police. French authorities are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends who demanded 13 million euros ($13 million) from the former Manchester United player.
When the group approached Pogba about their demand at the Juventus training center in Turin, he said his brother Mathias Pogba was among them, according to France-Info radio.
The case became public after Mathias Pogba posted a video and tweets threatening to share “explosive revelations” about his brother and France star Kylian Mbappe.
Paul Pogba reportedly told investigators the blackmailers aimed to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Mbappé.
Pogba denied that allegation and Mbappé has sided with the player he won a World Cup with in 2018.
“He called me, he gave his version of the facts,” Mbappé said Monday. “It’s his word against the word of his brother. He (Paul Pogba) already has certain problems and I think it’s not the time to add to them for him. We’ll see how that all goes, I’m pretty detached from all that.”
French officials have said Pogba paid 100,000 euros (nearly $100,000) to the group that tried to extort millions more.
Pogba reportedly made the payment after he was threatened by masked, armed men in a Paris apartment in March while he was in France for a national team game.
The 32-year-old Mathias Pogba is also a soccer player who spent most of his career with lower-tier teams in England and other European countries.
Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season
BALTIMORE — Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.
“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”
Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.
Chiefs expect Pro Bowl DE Clark to play opener in Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona.
Clark missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He also missed two days of work the previous week with an illness.
Reid said that everybody on the roster should be “good to go, unless there’s a setback with Frank or something,” when the Chiefs visit the Cardinals on Sunday. Their only significant injury throughout training camp was to backup tight end Blake Bell, who is now on injured reserve following a hip procedure.
Reid also said he has not heard from the NFL about any potential disciplinary action for Clark, who pleaded no contest this week in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon from separate incidents last year.
Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
