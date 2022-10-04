Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game.
The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020.
Dorrell’s hiring was met with surprise because he had been out of college coaching for a while. He was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins at the time, but had been UCLA’s head coach from 2003-07.
Dorrell, who had just built a house in the Boulder area, agreed to a five-year, $18 million contract that ran through 2024. His termination was first reported by ESPN. The buyout is approximately $8.7 million.
Colorado waited to announce the news until after Dorrell had a chance to inform his staff and players in a meeting. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson was also let go.
Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as interim coach.
Charley Hull wins in Texas to end 6 years without LPGA title
THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA.
Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings.
She loved the theater of the final hour at Old American Golf Club as much as soaking herself with champagne when she held on for a one-shot victory.
“I found it exciting,” Hull said. “When Janet made eagle on 17, I enjoyed that. It made me want to birdie the last. It was great fun.”
Janet is the nickname for Xiyu Lin of China, and she roared into the mix with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and then a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-5 17th. That gave Lin a share of the lead, but only momentarily.
Hull hit a lob wedge from 78 yards to 4 feet on the 17th and made that for her final birdie, taking a one-shot lead to the final hole.
Hughes wins Sanderson Farms with birdie on 2nd playoff hole
JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole on Sunday, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of Jackson, in regulation from 100 feet behind the green for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff and from a tough spot in a bunker to keep going.
Straka narrowly missed his birdie putt on the second playoff hole from 18 feet on the fringe. Hughes hit his approach to 8 feet and made the winning putt.
The victory comes one week after the Presidents Cup, and Hughes was disappointed not to be included on the International team at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he lives.
He wanted to use that as motivation, and it sure worked out that way. Hughes won for the second time on the PGA Tour, both in a playoff. His victory at Sea Island in 2016 didn’t finish until Monday morning, and this looked like it might be headed there with fading sunlight on the last hole they played.
Garrick Higgo of South Africa had a 68 and finished third.
Saban: Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain
Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder.
Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update Monday on the status of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M on Saturday night.
“There’s no updates on Bryce,” he said. “He’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term injury.”
Saban spoke before practice, which is closed to the media.
If Young can’t go, Alabama will turn to Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback who played most of the way in a 49-26 win at then-No. 20 Arkansas. Young landed on his right shoulder on a scramble, throwing the ball away on his way down. He didn’t return.
Young has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has also run for 154 yards and three scores.
Milroe is a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit from Katy, Texas, about 84 miles from College Station.
Robinson Jr. medically cleared 5 weeks since shooting
Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there’s a chance he plays as soon as this weekend.
Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury list. The team then has 21 days to activate the rookie running back, but that could happen in time for him to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
“We’ll see how that goes,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “I’m optimistic about it. Just in listening to everything I’ve heard, it’s very promising.”
Robinson was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 in Washington, was taken to a hospital, underwent surgery and was released a day later. The bullets missed all the major ligaments and bones in his knee.
Rivera does not anticipate Robinson will have any limitations on the practice field, but wants to wait to see that unfold before jumping to conclusions.
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.
“Right now he’s in the building,” McDaniel said. “He’s had a couple good days, but he’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he’s feeling 100 percent. I know he’s going to be diligent with it.”
Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday’s game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.
The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.
Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021 before the Eagles claimed him off waivers last October.
Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Defensive back Jimmy Smith announced his retirement Monday after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens.
Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else.
Smith hasn’t played anywhere this season, and the Ravens held a news conference Monday with him, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for his official retirement.
Baltimore won the Super Bowl in Smith’s second season, and he made key plays when the team kept San Francisco out of the end zone to preserve a late lead in that game — 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh pleaded in vain for Smith to be called for holding on a fourth-down incompletion, but there was no flag.
Smith becomes the sixth Raven with at least 10 years served who played his entire career in Baltimore, joining Ray Lewis, Sam Koch, Marshal Yanda, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.
T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization
MINNEAPOLIS — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization.
Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will not play in Minnesota’s first exhibition game on Tuesday at Miami, coach Chris Finch said.
“He’s in really good shape. He does a really good job. He never really falls out of shape when it comes to his cardio,” Finch said. “I think with him, it’s just getting his feel back, some strength back, maybe a little bit of weight back on him. But I would expect he’ll be ready to go within a week. Certainly with a good week of normal training, he should be feeling pretty good.”
Towxns declined to divulge many details of his ailment, but he said was just cleared by doctors for walking on Saturday.
“I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game. I love the game. I miss these guys. Sick and tired of recovering at the house and not being able to leave and do anything,” said Towns, who’s entering his eighth NBA season.
As for being ready in time for the season opener on Oct. 19, Towns said, “Right now, it looks good.”
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
“We’re just shocked, saddened,” Burk said in a telephone interview. He said Keane was one of the company’s “key guys” as a foreman and was “very well regarded.”
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation, but noted the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause and manner of death.
In a statement Sunday, the Steelers said they were “aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred” inside the stadium. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over heart issue
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a heart issue, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper.
La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 and doctors ultimately told him to stay out of the dugout.
La Russa has a pacemaker implanted in February and doctors later found another heart problem that he has not detailed.
“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” he said in a statement. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other offseason priorities.”
Chicago began the season with World Series aspirations but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. It was 79-80 heading into Monday night’s game against Minnesota.
“Our team’s record this season is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some pluses, but too many minuses,” La Russa said. “I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.”
Bench coach Miguel Cairo took over after La Russa stepped away. The White Sox showed a spark right after the change, winning 10 of 14. But they dropped eight straight in late September, dashing their playoff hopes.
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons.
The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in 20 chances this season. He has 72 strikeouts and 15 walks in 58 2/3 innings.
“I feel so happy,” Gallegos said Monday before the Cardinals played the Pirates in Pittsburgh. “I don’t have the word for exactly how I’m feeling.”
He was obtained from the Yankees in July 2018 along with left-hander Chasen Shreve in the trade that sent first baseman Luke Voit to New York. Gallegos is 14-15 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 saves in six major league seasons.
Gallegos gets a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $4.5 million next year and $5.5 million in 2024. St. Louis has a $6.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.
His 2025 option price can increase by up to $3.5 million for games finished in 2024: $500,000 each for 20-25 and 26-30 and 31-35, and $1 million apiece for 36-40 and 41 or more.
He would get $250,000 for winning the Rivera/Hoffman reliever of the year award, $50,000 for All-Star selection and World Series MVP and $25,000 for League Championship Series MVP.
Gallegos has a $2.41 million salary this year.
He was eligible for salary arbitration and is potentially eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.
Senators goaltender Cam Talbot out 5-7 weeks with injury
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to be out five to seven weeks with what the team called an upper-body injury.
The Senators initially called Talbot day to day with what they hoped was a minor injury. Instead he’s now expected to miss at least the first month of the NHL season.
Ottawa claimed goalie Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Monday upon announcing Talbot’s expected absence. Hellberg, who played for Sweden at the Beijing Olympics could split time with countryman Anton Forsberg while Talbot is out.
The Senators acquired Talbot from Minnesota during the offseason to make him their starter after the Wild opted against bringing him back along with Marc-Andre Fleury. Talbot, 35, had a 2.76 goals-against average and .911 save percentage this season.
Losing Talbot is a blow to the Senators, who also acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago and signed longtime Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux as part of a move toward contending and ending their playoff drought.
Man, 36, dies after running in London Marathon
LONDON — A 36-year-old man died after running in the London Marathon, organizers said on Monday.
The man collapsed between miles 23 and 24 of Sunday’s race, London Marathon Events said in a statement.
He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes. He died in a hospital in London.
The organizers expressed their “sincere condolences” to the man’s friends and family.
The cause of death has yet to be established.
Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week.
A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were immediately disqualified. The video shows Fischer urging Runyan to leave for his own safety as people hurled expletive-laced insults at him.
Fischer told WOIO-TV that he cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the agency’s officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said his staff will be meeting with the agency’s officers Tuesday.
“I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament,” O’Malley said. “These individuals will be held accountable.”
Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer.
