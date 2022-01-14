Super Bowl organizers say game is staying in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD — With the Super Bowl just one month away, preparations are in full swing for the return of the NFL’s premier event to the place where it all started.
And both NFL officials and local organizers say the championship game isn’t leaving the Los Angeles area.
The NFL has no plans to move the Super Bowl to Arlington, Texas, or anywhere else despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the accompanying health precautions in California, several officials confirmed Thursday at SoFi Stadium during a media event held to mark one month before the 56th edition of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
“All of our plans for Super Bowl week remain fully in place for a month from today,” said Katie Keenan, the NFL’s senior director of event operations. “We’re working along with everyone here, with the LA County Health Department, to make sure all of our events are being held safely.”
The first Super Bowl was held at the Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles in January 1967. The 56th edition will be held for the first time at Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s 2-year-old stadium, which opened in the summer of 2020 just south of Los Angeles with a unique indoor-outdoor design that includes both a translucent roof and significant air flow from the open ends above the low-slung bowl.
A media fuss was raised earlier this month when the NFL explored the feasibility of using the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium as a backup site for the Super Bowl, ostensibly in case coronavirus rules in California were to prevent the league from staging a Super Bowl here.
The NFL immediately confirmed that it finds backup sites for the Super Bowl every year, and it had no serious concerns about its ability to hold the game in Inglewood.
Defending champion Na with another 61 leads Sony Open
HONOLULU — Kevin Na felt such great control Thursday in the Sony Open that he matched his career low with a 9-under 61 and still found reason to be slightly disappointed.
He had his sights on a sub-60 round, especially as the afternoon wind died, only to see three good birdie chances narrowly miss. He finished with a 6-foot par save from the bunker on the 17th hole and made a 6-foot birdie at the par-5 18th.
That gave him a one-shot lead over 51-year-old Jim Furyk, who knows what it’s like to post a round in the 50s. Furyk is the only player to do that twice on the PGA Tour.
“I did everything well today and my iron play was amazing,” Na said. “And I tell you what, I had a chance for a 59. I gave it all I could. I’m a little disappointed my putts didn’t fall, some of the good putts that I hit didn’t fall. But it’s still a good round.”
It was good enough to set a target of winning back-to-back at Waialae. Na also had a 61 last year in the third round. He now has five rounds at 61 in his PGA Tour career.
This one didn’t give him much breathing room. Furyk and Russell Henley were at 62, with Kevin Chappell and Seamus Power of Ireland among those at 63.
Furyk was in the hunt more than a quarter-century after he first won the Sony Open. He made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole to cap off a big run toward the end of his round.
Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach
HOUSTON — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans.
He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Miami’s Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record.
The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying he met with both men earlier in the day to inform them of what he called a “difficult but necessary decision.”
“While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward,” Caserio said in a statement. “We appreciate coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization.”
Houston finished 4-13 this season, concluding with a 28-25 loss to Tennessee, the AFC’s top playoff seed.
Alabama WR Williams, offensive lineman Evans enter NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons.
The two All-Americans announced their decisions Thursday on social media.
Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia, but is still projected as a likely first-round pick.
“Wish it could have ended differently but it’s nothing but up from here,” Williams, who also returned two kicks for touchdowns, wrote on Instagram.
Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound left tackle, is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.
He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior.
The Tide won the Southeastern Conference title.
Neal was selected as a permanent team captain in 2021. He was a consensus first-team All-American and earned second-team AP All-America honors.
Damian Lillard out at least 6 weeks after surgery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had surgery to repair a core injury that has been causing him abdominal pain this season.
He will be evaluated in six weeks but there is no timetable for his return, the Trail Blazers said Thursday.
Lillard, a six-time All-Star, has missed five games since the start of the year, and 11 games overall this season, because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. He has said the injury flared up during the Tokyo Olympics.
“It wasn’t easy at all because I just love being out there. Like, I love being out there playing,” Lillard said in a story posted to the Blazers’ official website. “I’ve always been available to play but I think the older you get, the more experience that you have, not just in sports but in life, it becomes more important to play chess. My pride might say ‘Keep fighting it out, get the job done again. Try to get in the playoffs.’ And then the older me is saying ‘You can’t do none of that stuff if you’re not at your best.’”
Lillard has averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons has started in his absence.
The procedure was performed in Philadelphia at the Vincera Institute.
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for 2022 first-round pick
ATLANTA— The struggling Atlanta Hawks have traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.
Atlanta confirmed the move on Thursday. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta in the deal.
Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games, including seven starts, this season.
The trade comes as the Hawks (17-23) have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last nine. Atlanta has fallen to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings one year after advancing to the conference finals.
The Hawks agreed to trade Reddish one day after De’Andre Hunter scored 15 points in his return from wrist surgery. Hunter’s strong showing after missing two months provided encouragement he is ready to resume his role as the starting small forward.
Knox has played in only 13 games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. His best season came as rookie in the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Bol fails physical, trade between Pistons and Nuggets halted
DENVER — A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded Thursday after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons.
The Nuggets finalized a deal Monday to send Bol to Detroit in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.
The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol saw action in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points.
McGruder played in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.
Over his career, the 30-year-old McGruder has played in 251 games with the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.
Mali’s win ratified despite African Cup game ending early
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Mali’s victory over Tunisia will stand at the African Cup of Nations despite the referee causing chaos by twice blowing the final whistle too early.
The tournament’s organizing committee met late Thursday in Cameroon to ratify Mali’s 1-0 win the previous day in its second Group F match after Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe’s errors sparked confusion and anger.
While the game restarted after Sikazwe prematurely ended it after 85 minutes, he then blew full time for good when the game reached 89 minutes and 47 seconds. About three minutes of injury time had been expected.
The Tunisian players and coaching staff were incensed as the game ended early.
About 30 minutes later there was an attempt by officials to complete the outstanding minutes in Limbe, Cameroon on Wednesday.
But Tunisia refused to come back out to restart the match, with the coach saying his players were already in their ice baths by then.
Tunisia lodged an official protest over Sikazwe’s actions with CAF.
“After examining the protest of Tunisia and all the match officials report,” the Confederation of African Football said in a statement, “the organizing committee decided ... to dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team. To homologate the match result as 1-0 in favor of Mali.”
Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case
LAS VEGAS — A lawyer for ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend said Thursday he’ll appeal a Las Vegas judge’s decision to grant prosecutors access to the woman’s medical records after a fatal high-speed crash that cost Ruggs his spot on the team.
Attorney Peter Christiansen’s appeal on behalf of Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington would block access to Kilgo-Washington’s records until the question is settled.
Christiansen declined to comment further after Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled prosecutors can obtain Kilgo-Washington’s written medical records, but not testimony from medical professionals who treated her following the Nov. 2 crash.
In court filings, the attorney maintains Kilgo-Washington is not charged with a crime and her health information is protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws.
Prosecutors have said they expect the records will show Kilgo-Washington suffered substantial injury in the crash. Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a young daughter together.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said prosecutors were told Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Washington underwent surgery for an arm injury. Both were hospitalized after the wreck that sparked a vehicle fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.
Another judge previously granted prosecutors access to Ruggs’ medical records.
He is charged with felony driving under the influence causing death and substantial bodily injury, and two counts of felony reckless driving. He remains on house arrest pending a March 10 preliminary hearing of evidence and a judge’s decision whether he will stand trial in state court.
The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) in a residential area with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle.
Ruggs was released by the Raiders several hours after the crash.
He also was charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his wrecked sports car after the crash.
Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years in prison and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty on all charges.
