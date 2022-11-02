Judge OKs lawsuit against Angels over Skaggs death
FULLERTON — A California judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Los Angeles Angels over the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenn Salter on Monday rejected the team’s motion to dismiss and set the start of a 20-day jury trial for Oct. 2, 2023.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead on July 1, 2019, in a hotel room in the Dallas suburb of Southlake on the same day that the Angels were supposed to open a four-game road trip against the Texas Rangers.
A coroner’s report said Skaggs choked to death on his vomit and that a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.
Last month, Eric Kay, a former Angels public relations employee, was sentenced in Texas to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy and distributing the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death.
The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017-19, the years he was accused of obtaining pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium.
Skaggs’ widow, Carli Skaggs, sued the Angels for wrongful death and negligent hiring and supervision, alleging that team officials knew Kay was distributing drugs to players but promoted him and allowed him continued access to them.
The Angels have denied the accusation, but the judge rejected a request from the team to dismiss the suit, saying, “There are enough factual allegations” to proceed to trial.
Two lawsuits were filed, one in Texas on behalf of Skaggs’ parents and one in California for his widow. The Angels this year agreed to allow the parents to join the California suit, and the Texas case is expected to be withdrawn.
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted.
But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now.
“We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said.
So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Nash made it to this season after Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.
The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Marks said he and Nash had been talking for a week, perhaps more, before arriving at the decision that it was time for change.
“It was certainly trending that way and to be quite frank the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing,” Marks said. “We’ve fallen from our goals and of meeting our goals and it was time now because we still have lofty aspirations of where we need get to.”
The Nets may move quickly to replace Nash. A person with knowledge of the matter said the Nets were in discussions with suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka — a former Brooklyn assistant who is not with the Celtics this season because he was found to have violated team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those talks were not revealed publicly.
Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar voted Major League Soccer’s MVP
NEW YORK — Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assists.
The 27-year-old German’s combined goals and assists were the fifth most for a season in league history.
He was especially productive in the final 22 games of the season with 21 goals and seven assists. He had eight goals and four assists in August alone.
Nashville finished fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and lost 1-0 to the LA Galaxy in the first round of the playoffs.
Mukhtar, who joined Nashville in 2020, is the first German-born player to win the league’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. No American has been voted MVP since Chicago Fire forward Mike Magee in 2013.
The MVP is voted on by players, club technical staffs and the media. Mukhtar finished with 48.03% of the votes, followed by Austin’s Sebastian Driussi with 16.8%. Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake finished third with 7.87%.
The Philadelphia Union and LAFC play Saturday in the MLS Cup final in Los Angeles.
U.S. women earn record sixth straight world gymnastics title
LIVERPOOL, England — A pair of falls on the balance beam in qualifying cost Jordan Chiles a shot at the world all-around gymnastics title.
She’s going home with a gold medal anyway.
Chiles essentially assured the U.S. women of a sixth straight world team championship on Tuesday, drilling her beam routine during the three-up/three-count finals as the Americans pulled away from host Britain.
Chiles’ nervy 13.333 on the beam led the U.S. women during the finals and essentially turned the Americans’ fourth rotation on floor exercise into a victory lap. It also served as a measure of redemption for the 21-year-old Chiles, who won team silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but came to Liverpool hoping to finish one step higher on the podium.
The U.S. team of Chiles, Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely topped the scoring in three of four events (vault, uneven bars and floor exercise) on its way to posting an all-around total of 166.564, more than three points clear of host Britain in second at 163.363.
“I stayed confident and trusted my gut,” Chiles said. “And everybody trusted me.”
Chellsie Memmel perhaps most of all. The 2005 world champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist is now the high-performance technical director for the U.S. women’s program. She did not hesitate writing Chiles’ name into the lineup in the finals, positive that Chiles would bounce back.
“She needed to do that for herself,” Memmel said. “She needed to do that to prove to herself that she could do that when she needed to. I think she’s going to feel 100 times better going home.”
Canada rounded out the top three for the first time at the world championships, with 27-year-old Ellie Black’s rock-solid beam routine in the final rotation helping the Canadians surge to a team total of 160.563, nearly a full point better than Brazil. Not bad for a team that barely squeaked into the final spot in the eight-team final.
Astros’ Peña, Tucker, Phillies’ Realmuto win Gold Gloves
PHILADELPHIA — Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Peña won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series.
The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto also won the award in 2019 in his first season with the Phillies.
Peña is the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing,” he said. “But it’s pretty cool.”
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Gold Glove and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts won his sixth.
The Cleveland Guardians had four players win Gold Gloves, awarded each season to the best individual fielding performances at each position. Pitcher Shane Bieber, second baseman Andrés Giménez, left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw all won their first Gold Gloves.
They were joined on the AL side by New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías and utility player DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu also won Gold Gloves in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
This year marked the first time utility players have been included in the list of Gold Glove winners.
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.
The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.
McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons.
“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the team said in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”
McVay was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, and the team dedicated its draft room as the “John McVay Draft Room” in his honor in 2016.
McVay originally joined the Niners in 1979 with Walsh as the director of player personnel. Over the next 17 seasons he had various titles including general manager and director of football operations. He played a role in building the NFL’s model organization with players like Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice and Steve Young.
McVay was named The Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year in 1989 following the team’s fourth Super Bowl title. After retiring following the 1995 season, he later re-joined the organization officially in 1999 and served as vice president and director of football operations through the 2003 season.
Spartans star Windmon among 4 more suspended in tunnel melee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One of the Big Ten’s top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight.
The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.
Haller and Tucker said the disciplinary action was taken as the school continues to review electronic evidence of the postgame events Saturday night in the long and narrow tunnel leading from the field to the home and visitor locker rooms.
Windmon, who joined the Spartans this season after playing the previous three at UNLV, leads the Big Ten with 10½ tackles for loss and is tied for second with 5½ sacks. His five forced fumbles are most in the nation.
Windmon started six games at defensive end and the last two at linebacker. He has been named conference defensive player of the week three times.
Michigan State on Sunday announced the suspensions of linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.
Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day
The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday.
Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco. The Dolphins (5-3) are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis.
The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.
Claypool went from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which unloaded linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday. Smith joins the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-3). The Steelers then acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington.
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (4-4) sent Ridley to Jacksonville in a complex deal. Ridley was suspended in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined he bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league said the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”
A few teams already made big moves ahead of the deadline. The 49ers (4-4) got star running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina. That move made Wilson expendable. Wilson, who lead the 49ers with 468 yards rushing, reunites with coach Mike McDaniel in Miami.
The Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from Chicago last week. The New York Jets (5-3) added running back James Robinson from the Jaguars after losing rookie running back Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury.
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move.
The 52-year-old Grifol will try to lift a team coming off a disappointing season. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the playoffs after running away with the division in 2021. La Russa missed the final 34 games because of health problems and announced he would not return, ending a disappointing two-year run with the franchise that gave him his first job as a big league skipper.
Grifol spent the past 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City under former managers Ned Yost and Mike Matheny. He was part of teams that captured back-to-back pennants and won the World Series in 2015.
Grifol spent the past three seasons as the Royals bench coach. He interviewed for the managing job after Matheny was fired as part of a widespread shakeup within the organization after a 65-97 finish — Kansas City’s sixth straight losing season. The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager on Sunday night.
Grifol previously spent 13 seasons coaching, scouting and managing in the Seattle Mariners’ system. He was also a minor league catcher who played nine seasons in the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets organizations.
Reich fires offensive coordinator as Colts keep sputtering
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich continued shaking up the offense Tuesday by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
The move comes two days after another loss, 17-16 to Washington, in which the Colts scored just one touchdown and nine days after Reich announced a quarterback change.
Brady, one of the few but expanding group of minority NFL coordinators, was promoted to the post last season when Nick Sirianni left Indy to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.
“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” Reich said in a statement. “I appreciate Marcus’ commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”
Reich does not typically speak with reporters on Tuesdays when players are off. He is scheduled to talk again Wednesday, and the Colts canceled their usual Tuesday availability with coordinators.
Indy (3-4-1) has lost two straight and is 2½ games behind Tennessee in the AFC South, but just one game out of playoff position.
Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing disappointment while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”
Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin on Monday after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition — going 4-11 — and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season.
“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said in Tuesday’s statement. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team.
“We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way.”
Running backs coach Carnell Williams will serve as interim coach for the Tigers, who visit Mississippi State on Saturday. New athletic director John Cohen, whose hiring away from Mississippi State was announced hours after Harsin’s firing, will be searching for a replacement coach.
Harsin will receive a buyout of about $15.5 million from his 6-year, $31.5 million deal.
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D.
But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut.
“During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
The top two finishers in the other groups on Tuesday had already been decided, although not necessarily the order.
Porto beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 to snatch top spot in Group B after Club Brugge was held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
Napoli kept hold of first place in Group A despite dropping its first points in the Champions League this season in a 2-0 loss at second-place Liverpool.
Bayern Munich did manage to progress with a perfect record as it beat Inter Milan 2-0 to make it six wins out of six. The four places in Group C had already been decided with Inter having secured second spot ahead of Barcelona.
King gets, disagrees with, Swiatek’s choice to skip BJK Cup
FORT WORTH, Texas — Billie Jean King gets why No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek decided to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals because they are right after — and half a world away from — the WTA Finals.
King just figures she would have made a different choice.
“I can totally understand her reasoning. I personally wouldn’t agree with it. But you know what? It’s about her. She’s the one that’s having to deal with reality now; I don’t,” King, the owner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a two-time inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, said Tuesday during a video conference. “We’ll miss her.”
Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland with three major trophies, announced last month she would play in the WTA Finals happening now in Fort Worth, Texas, and skip the International Tennis Federation’s 12-nation team competition named in honor of King that will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Nov. 8-13.
Complaining that the “situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury,” she said she was disappointed the sport’s governing bodies “didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments.”
Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters
PARIS — Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
In the first meeting between the two, the big-serving Cressy saved three break points in the eighth game but then hit two double-faults in the tiebreaker, which Djokovic won with an ace.
Cressy also double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic, who broke with a forehand return winner. The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley.
“Difficult to play him definitely in these kind of conditions where balls are flying through the court and it’s quicker than it was last year,” Djokovic said. “So tough to break.”
Djokovic faced no break points and made only three unforced errors to 14 for Cressy.
After lifting trophies in Israel and Kazakhstan, Djokovic stretched his winning streak to 10 matches since a loss at the Laver Cup in September. He will next play Karen Khachanov, who outlasted Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Casper Ruud also moved into the third round by defeating wild-card entry Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-6 (7), while Holger Rune saved three match points in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Stan Wawrinka.
Irving won’t speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media.
Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets’ game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn’t want to cause additional “fuss” by Irving speaking again after it plays Tuesday.
“I think everybody knows he’s going to have to answer these questions at some point and he hasn’t sort of shied away in the past,” Marks said. “But I think the last postgame meeting didn’t go well and we’re not trying to cover it up, I think this is something that needs to be addressed, but let’s address it in the right form and fashion.”
Marks said the controversy surrounding Irving wasn’t the catalyst for the team moving on from coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. But it’s another headache for a team that is struggling on the court and alienating fans off it. Some wore “Fight Antisemitism” shirts while sitting courtside in the Nets’ victory over Indiana on Monday.
“Look, it’s understandable. I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here,” Marks said. “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?”
Irving, who deleted the Twitter post on Sunday, did not speak to the media after the game Monday.
Qatar gives fans paid trips to sing at World Cup ceremony
GENEVA — Up to 1,600 fans of the teams that qualified for this year’s World Cup are being recruited for an all expenses-paid trip to Qatar to sing in the opening ceremony and stay for at least two weeks promoting positive social media content about the soccer tournament and the host nation.
Fans from each of the 32 teams are needed for a five-minute, fan-themed section of the ceremony before Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening match on Nov. 20. They will perform a chant or song specific to each country, chosen by the organizers, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.
“We will share with you the chant/song selected from your country to ensure you are familiar with it,” organizers told the fans.
The program has excluded “persons with obvious political affiliation” and aims to recruit 30 to 50 supporters from each team who were able to show “their status as a purist fan,” the documents state.
“The camera will focus on each national fan group in turn,” the recruits have been told about the show at Al Bayt Stadium north of Doha. “Be ready in your shirt, flags and scarves to cheer and shout.”
The fans are being offered economy-class flights and use of apartments worth thousands of dollars to stay until at least Dec. 4, or for the entire tournament if they choose, plus a daily allowance of 250 Qatari riyals ($68).
