Dodgers re-sign pitcher Treinen to $17.5M, 2-year deal
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed pitcher Blake Treinen to a $17.5 million, two-year deal on Tuesday.
The team says the deal that runs through the 2022 season includes a team option for the 2023 season.
Treinen receives a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this Jan. 31 and $3 million on Dec. 15, 2022. He will earn $6 million in both 2021 and 2022. The team option in 2023 is worth $8 million and includes a $1.5 million buyout, meaning the deal could be worth $24 million over three years.
The 32-year-old right-hander earned $3,703,704 during the abbreviated 60-game season last year prorated from a $10 million, one-year contract.
Treinen was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 games last year. He tied for the team lead in wins and appearances during the regular season. He appeared in a team-high 11 postseason games, going 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA, including a save in Game 5 of the World Series against Tampa Bay. He had five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings while helping the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988.
A 2018 All-Star, Treinen had previous stints with Oakland and Washington.
Spurs stop 4-game skid with victory over Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Patty Mills hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.
Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Rudy Gay had 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge 14 points and Keldon Johnson a career-high 11 rebounds for the Spurs. They led by 24 in the first quarter and withstood an onslaught by Kawhi Leonard in the third before nearly blowing their lead in the fourth.
Leonard scored a game-high 30 points and had 10 assists. He had 11 points in the third, when Patrick Beverley made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers closed within one. Nicolas Batum had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Beverley finished with 20 points.
The Clippers were without Paul George, who tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s win over Phoenix. They sorely missed his averages of 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
The Spurs opened the fourth with a 12-2 run that restored their lead to double digits. Mills hit three 3-pointers in a row to extend San Antonio’s lead to 111-96.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence declaring for NFL draft
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he’s heading to the NFL.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media Wednesday announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft.
“I really feel like I’m a man now and I’m ready to take on those challenges,” Lawrence said. “Super excited for life ahead. I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it.”
Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. However, in October, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars finished 1-15 and have the top pick in the draft and are expected to take Lawrence.
He finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had often called Lawrence the best player in college football, no matter who won awards.
US beats Canada 2-0 to win world junior hockey championship
EDMONTON, Alberta — Spencer Knight made 34 saves, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship.
The Canadians were undefeated at the 2021 tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver on home ice after running into a strong American team.
The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.
The Americans improved to 4-1 all-time against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament.
In the earlier game, Anton Lundell had two goals and Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win the bronze medal.
Mikko Petman and Juuso Parssinen also scored for Finland, and Kari Piroinen made 29 saves.
Ilya Safonov had the lone goal for Russia. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 of 30 shots.
In a later start, the United States played Canada for the gold medal. Canada was attempting to repeat as tournament champions. The Americans placed sixth in 2020.
It’s just the second time in 11 tournaments that Russia — which last won gold in 2011 and grabbed silver last year — will finish off the podium.
Finland lost the bronze-medal game to Sweden last year after winning gold in 2019.
Whan makes surprise decision to leave as LPGA commissioner
Mike Whan is leaving the LPGA Tour after 11 years as commissioner, a surprise announcement Wednesday that comes just three weeks after he guided the tour through a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whan did not set a date for when he would leave. The announcement was described as the start of a succession plan.
Even though the pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for five months and took a chunk out of a decade of savings, Whan says the tour came out of the year even more financially secure.
He did not offer a clear reason for stepping away or saying what he would do next.
“The LPGA is poised for even greater heights, and as such, I’m excited to hand the baton to the next leader and become their biggest supporter,” he said in a letter to the LPGA staff, members and sponsors. “One of the hardest jobs of a leader is to know when their work is done. If the COVID-19 pandemic taught me anything, it was that the LPGA executive staff has full control of our business and is capable of incredible things.”
The announcement comes two weeks before the LPGA Tour begins a new season, back to full strength going into the year.
No. 7 Arizona women’s basketball game postponed
The seventh-ranked Arizona women’s basketball game at Washington scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies program.
The Huskies announced the postponement on Wednesday and said the programs are working with the Pac-12 to try and find a potential opportunity to reschedule the game.
Arizona (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) is next schedule to play at Washington State on Sunday.
UConn women’s basketball team postpones another game
The No. 3 UConn women’s basketball team has had another game postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.
The Huskies, which saw their planned Thursday showdown with No. 6 Baylor canceled after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, announced Wednesday they will not play their scheduled game at Xavier on Jan. 13 because the Musketeers have announced a pause to team activities due to contact tracing.
The schools say a makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Daria Kasatkina wins 1st women’s tennis match of new season
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari won their opening matches Wednesday as the women’s tennis season began at the Abu Dhabi Open.
The WTA set up the Abu Dhabi tournament last month to give players more time to prepare for the the Australian Open, which was postponed from its usual January dates to mid-February amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the only warm-up tournament outside Melbourne.
After the event in Abu Dhabi, players will either head to Australia on charter flights before entering quarantine, or travel the short distance to Dubai to play Australian Open qualifying.
Kasatkina was the first winner of the new season, beating Wang Qiang 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 after trailing 2-0 in the deciding set. It was the Russian’s first match since October, and Wang’s first since March.
US women open 2021 with training camp in Florida
Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd have returned after missing most of last year as the U.S. women’s national team prepares to open training camp this weekend in Florida.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday announced the 27-player roster for the Orlando camp, which will be capped by a pair of exhibition matches against Colombia at the end of the month.
Alex Morgan, who said she has contracted the coronavirus, was among the players left off of the roster as the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Rapinoe, the FIFA 2019 Player of the Year after helping the United States win its second consecutive World Cup, has not played for the national team since the SheBelieves Cup last March. She opted out of playing for her club team, OL Reign, in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup and fall series.
Lloyd has also not played since the SheBelieves Cup because of injury. Also returning to the roster is Mallory Pugh, who was also sidelined for much of last year.
IndyCar pushes season-opening race to April
IndyCar has moved what was supposed to be its season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, to April 25.
The race through the downtown city streets had been scheduled to start the new season for a 10th consecutive year on March 7.
IndyCar’s season opener will now be held at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on April 11.
The switch gives St. Pete promoters hope that more spectators will be permitted to attend the popular street festival as pandemic restrictions loosen.
IndyCar previously rescheduled the Grand Prix of Long Beach from April until September because of restrictions in California. That move opened room on the schedule for St. Pete to request a later race date.
“It’s not surprising that an event of this magnitude, scheduled for the first week of March, is still subject to the implications of the pandemic,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles, adding that the April 25 date for St. Pete is “a more suitable date, which helps consolidate the beginning of our schedule and allows us to stay on NBC network television.”
Memphis QB White wins Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete
Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation. As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies. He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master’s in sports administration in one year at Memphis.
White passed for 3,380 yards this season and 31 touchdowns.
Previous Campbell Trophy winners include Tennessee’s Peyton Manning and Florida’s Tim Tebow. Last year’s winner was Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
NBA updates mental health policies amid ongoing pandemic
The NBA is urging teams to make increased commitments toward providing mental health resources to players and staff, releasing updated guidelines Wednesday to reflect the challenge of playing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The league told teams they should establish “education and awareness materials focused on managing mental health during times of uncertainty and coping strategies for addressing the emotional toll of the pandemic.”
“Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, taking care of one’s mental health and having access to resources are important aspects of managing the feelings of anxiety, uncertainty, and stress that have characterized much of 2020 and will in all likelihood be present during the 2020-21 season,” the league wrote in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.
The NBA has mandated that teams offer access to mental health professionals in recent seasons — a program the league calls Mind Health was launched nearly three years ago — but that obviously predates the pandemic and how countless aspects of day-to-day life has changed in recent months.
Cavs’ Garland has shoulder sprain, Exum could miss 2 months
ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard Darius Garland might miss another week with a shoulder sprain, while guard Danté Exum could miss two months with a calf strain.
Cleveland provided the injury updates Wednesday before playing the Magic for the second time in three days.
Garland began experiencing discomfort in his shoulder last week during a game in Atlanta. He was kept out of Monday’s loss and underwent an MRI. The second-year guard is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 assists in six starts. He averaged 12.3 points in his abbreviated rookie season.
Exum injured his calf in the first quarter Monday. The Cavaliers said he’ll begin treatments and rehab and is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks of basketball activity.
Pistons say rookie G Killian Hayes has torn hip labrum
DETROIT — Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff.
The team announced Hayes’ condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.
Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.
The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Blue Jackets sign Bjorkstrand to 5-year contract extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.
The deal announced Wednesday will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. He had one season remaining on his current contract.
“When they started talking to me, you get excited,” said Bjorkstrand, who estimated the deal has been in the works for a month. “It’s definitely very nice to get something done.”
The 25-year-old Bjorkstrand led the team in goals (21), game-winning goals (five) and multi-point outings (11), and finished third in shots (162) despite missing 21 games due to injury in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
Sabres lose F Girgensons to season-ending hamstring injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday.
The Sabres announced Girgensons’ injury upon returning to training camp Wednesday following a day off and said the timetable for recovery is about six months.
Girgensons, who is from Latvia, was preparing for his eighth season in Buffalo after being re-signed to a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October. Selected by the Sabres in the first round of the 2012 draft, he has developed into a dependable checking-line forward.
He had 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games last season. Overall, Girgensons has 61 goals and 138 points in 489 career games with the Sabres.
Buffalo, which opens the season by hosting Washington on Jan. 14, did receive some good news on Wednesday with captain Jack Eichel making his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower body injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.
NC State QB Hockman leaving to become graduate transfer
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman says he plans to leave the 24th-ranked Wolfpack as a graduate transfer.
Hockman posted a statement on social media Wednesday announcing his decision. It came after the redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.
Hockman threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns for N.C. State, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.
But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.
Australian Open CEO assures players all is OK for Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley is reassuring players that the delayed season-opening Grand Slam tournament will get underway on Feb. 8 and has asked for patience with the logistics and quarantine planning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s leading tennis players are set to start arriving in Melbourne from Jan. 15 and must undergo 14 days in hotel quarantine, although they’ll be allowed to practice for limited periods daily in a bio-secure bubble.
Reports from Europe about players being unclear on charter flight details prompted a series of Twitter posts from Tiley to provide an update. Australian Open organizers are chartering up to 20 flights from Dubai, Singapore and Los Angeles to bring players to Melbourne.
“There have been some unavoidable delays finalizing flight details for players and I’d like to take this opportunity to provide an update,” Tiley posted on Twitter. “There are a lot of pieces to this logistical puzzle and the last few are being finalized right now.
“We appreciate your patience and are conscious that time timelines are very tight.”
The professional circuit resumes this week, with main-draw action Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, where Sofia Kenin leads the field, and Thursday at the ATP’s Delray Beach Open.
Women’s singles qualifying or the Australian Open will be staged in Dubai and men’s singles qualifying in Doha, Qatar from Jan. 10-13.
Jets interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for coaching job
NEW YORK — The New York Jets kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.
With six vacancies around the league, the 51-year-old Bieniemy is one of the most popular candidates after helping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl last year and directing the NFL’s No. 1 offense this season. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week.
Teams are speaking to coaching and general manager candidates through virtual interviews rather than in-person visits in early round discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the second time Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets, with the first coming in 2019 before they hired Adam Gase. In two years, Gase went 9-23, including a 2-14 season that included a franchise-worst 0-13 start. Gase was fired last Sunday night after New York’s season finale at New England.
Chan Gailey resigns as Dolphins’ offensive coordinator
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned one season after coming out of retirement.
The announcement was made Wednesday, one day after Gailey’s 69th birthday and one day after coach Brian Flores said he expected all of his assistant coaches would return in 2021.
With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter.
The Dolphins finished 10-6 with one of the NFL’s youngest teams. A blowout loss Sunday at Buffalo kept them out of the playoffs.
LSU taps Peetz, Mangas as top offensive coaches
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has hired Jake Peetz as his offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas as passing game coordinator, luring both coaches away from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Peetz and Mangas, whose hirings were announced Wednesday, both worked as offensive assistants alongside Panthers offensive coordinator and former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
Brady helped spearhead the offensive game plans in 2019, when LSU went unbeaten and won the national championship.
This season, Peetz, who has spent 10 seasons in the NFL, served as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach. Mangas was an assistant this season to Brady, with whom he also worked at LSU in 2019, when he served as an offensive analyst.
Testing replaces tailgating as Bills set to welcome fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Testing is replacing tailgating in the Bills Stadium parking lot, with a limited number of fans being allowed to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Before that can happen, New York state guidelines require the approximate 6,700 fans, plus 200 employees and members of the media, first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff. Each person must show his or her ID and proof of a negative test before being allowed in the outdoor facility, which seats about 70,000.
The tests will be held Wednesday and Thursday and conducted by New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories.
The company is converting a portion of the expansive stadium lots into a drive-thru testing site. Tests will be done over 14-hour periods both days, feature 30 lanes to accommodate the number of people showing up and have the results returned within close to a 24-hour period.
Warren sent from Rangers to Reds for $100,000
ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Art Warren was sent by the Texas Rangers to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for $100,000.
Texas claimed Warren off waivers from Seattle on Oct. 21 and designated him for assignment on Dec. 26 when the Rangers signed right-hander Kohei Arihara to a $6.2 million, two-year contract.
Warren, a 27-year-old right-hander, made his big league debut in September 2019 with Seattle and went 1-0 in 5 1/3 scoreless innings over six relief appearances. He did not pitch in the major leagues last season, spending time at the Mariners’ alternate training site.
Hawaii suspends surfing competitions over virus concerns
HONOLULU — Hawaii has announced it’s suspending all surfing competitions because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision Tuesday means at least two World Surf League events will be canceled — the Jaws Championships that was planned for January to March in Pe’ahi, Maui, and the Sunset Open that was scheduled for Jan. 19-28 on the North Shore of Oahu, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said protecting health and safety drove the decision because it would be difficult to enforce crowd sizes on public property.
Start location changed for scaled-back Iditarod
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials with the scaled-back Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday announced another change for the 2021 competition.
The world’s most famous sled dog race will start and end from Deshka Landing, a year-round access point to nearby rivers about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away from the normal starting location in the Alaska community of Willow.
Construction at the community center in Willow forced the move.
Officials announced last month that the race, which is normally about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers), has been shortened to 860 miles (1,384 kilometers) and will not end as normal on the Bering Sea coast in Nome because of pandemic concerns.
Instead, the race will start March 7 at Deshka Landing. Mushers and their teams will travel to the ghost town of Flat and then loop back to Deshka Landing.
Other changes have been implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Every musher must test negative for the coronavirus before the race begins. They will also be tested again during the race. Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandated at checkpoints, according to race officials.
Ten mushers, including defending champion Thomas Waerner of Norway, have dropped out of this year’s race, leaving 54 teams in the race.
Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday.
Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.
The Mexico international “still has a way to go,” Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez’s condition, “however things are going well.”
He attended Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season.
City beats United 2-0, advances to another League Cup final
Another English League Cup final for Manchester City. Another painful semifinal loss for Manchester United.
City beat fierce rival United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday thanks to second-half goals by John Stones and Fernandinho, setting up a meeting with Tottenham in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on April 25.
For City manager Pep Guardiola, that means another head-to-head with long-time coaching adversary Jose Mourinho, who is looking to end Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought.
City has no such issues. It has a chance for a fourth straight title — and a sixth in eight seasons — in a competition which the team has virtually made its own.
“We achieved something incredible,” Guardiola said. “I know the (League) Cup is not the Champions League, but four times in a row reaching the final is impressive.”
An open, end-to-end match, which started with three goals getting disallowed for offside in the opening 24 minutes, was settled by goals from set-pieces.
Stones bundled the ball into the net off his waist from an inswinging free kick by Phil Foden in the 50th minute to put City ahead inside an empty stadium.
Fernandinho, the 35-year-old Brazilian starting ahead of Rodri in central midfield, secured the win with a volley from the edge of the area that crept inside the post following a weak headed clearance by United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Strasser wins World Cup slalom, ends German 3-year drought
ZAGREB, Croatia — Right after becoming the first German skier in more than three years to win a men’s World Cup slalom, Linus Strasser looked up in the air and fought back tears.
He knew the winning feeling from a previous victory in a city event, but not from a slalom.
“I got a little bit emotional. I don’t really realize it,” Strasser said Wednesday after triumphing in the first men’s race of 2021.
The previous German slalom winner was Felix Neureuther, who won in Levi, Finland, in November 2017.
Strasser mastered the tricky Crveni Spust course as he improved from eighth place after the opening run to lead a trio of Austrians. He beat Manuel Feller by 0.10 seconds while Marco Schwarz was six-hundredths further back in third. The result sent Feller to the top of the slalom season standings.
Atlético stunned by 3rd-tier Cornellà in Copa del Rey
BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid was upset by third-tier Cornellà in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at the Barcelona-based club in the round of 32.
Atlético played with 10 men from 65th minute when Ricardo Sánchez received his second booking.
Cornellà defender Adrian Jiménez scored the game’s only goal in the eighth minute from a cross by Agus Medina to the near post.
Atlético was never comfortable on Cornellà’s artificial turf. The closest it came to equalizing was Saúl Ñíguez’s shot off the woodwork midway through the first half.
Atlético was also upset by a third-tier team in last season’s Copa, losing 2-1 to Cultural Leonesa.
Coach Diego Simeone acknowledged that “it is the second year in a row” that his team has flopped against a team with a tiny budget.
Juventus wins 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri’s unbeaten run
AC Milan’s 27-game unbeaten run in Serie A ended Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Juventus that gives the defending champion renewed hope of a 10th straight title.
Federico Chiesa scored twice for Juventus with American Weston McKennie adding the third goal as Milan lost in the league for the first time since March, a streak dating back to last season.
“The lads are disappointed but in a way it is good for us to experience the bitter taste of defeat, because it’s been a while,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “I gave them a pat on the back, because when you give your all there shouldn’t be any regrets.”
Davide Calabria had equalized shortly before halftime for Milan, which had been the last unbeaten team in any of Europe’s top five leagues.
Milan still maintained its league lead, a point above city rival Inter Milan, which lost 2-1 at Sampdoria. Juventus moved into fourth, seven points behind Milan with a game in hand. A loss for Juventus would have stretched Milan’s lead to 13 points and left the Turin club’s nine-year stranglehold on the title hanging by a thread.
