Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O’Neill earn Gold Gloves
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis became the first team with five Gold Glove winners when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill earned the NL fielding honor Sunday.
Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove, his first since he was traded last winter by Colorardo. Goldschmidt won his fourth and first since 2017 with Arizona. O’Neill won his second in a row.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove, and San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford won his fourth.
Atlanta pitcher Max Fried, who got the win last week in the World Series finale, won his second in a row. Adam Duvall traded to the Braves in July from Miami, won in right.
Pittsburgh’s Jacob Stallings won at catcher.
Houston’s Yuli Gurriel won at first to go along with his AL batting title and Astros teammate Carlos Correa won at shortstop. Oakland’s Matt Chapman won at third and Sean Murphy at catcher, and Toronto’s Marcus Semien at second after signing with the Blue Jays and moving from shortstop.
Kansas City center fielder Michael A. Taylor and left fielder Andrew Benintendi won their first Gold Gloves. Right fielder Joey Gallo, traded by Texas to the New York Yankees in July, won his second straight.
Voting is conducted by major league managers and up to six coaches from each team, and they cannot vote for players on their teams.
Washington fires offensive coordinator John Donovan
SEATTLE — Washington fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies’ offense.
Donovan’s firing came a day after the Huskies managed just seven first downs in a 26-16 loss to No. 5 Oregon. Washington had 166 total yards in the loss to the Ducks, which was the capper to a long run of issues with Donovan’s system. The 166 total yards were the fewest by Washington since a 2010 loss to Stanford.
Washington said wide receivers coach Junior Adams will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, while offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum will be promoted to quarterbacks coach.
Donovan was fired with Washington ranking 109th in the country in scoring offense (22.0 points per game), 109th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per game) and 112th in total offense (332.1 yards per game).
Washington has scored more than 30 points in regulation only once in nine games.
Hovland buries the field and repeats as winner at Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Viktor Hovland won again on the PGA Tour, this time without a clutch finish. The Norwegian star was too dominant to give anyone else a chance Sunday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Hovland seized control with three birdies on the front nine, and never let Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas or anyone else get closer than three shots the rest of the way.
He closed with a 4-under 67 for a four-shot win over Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, making him the first repeat winner since Mayakoba began in 2007.
Hovland won last year with a birdie putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory. He also made birdie on his last hole when he won the Puerto Rico Open in the spring of 2020.
There was no need for that this time. For the final two hours, everyone was playing for second.
“I wish I could putt like I did today more often,” said Hovland, who made 28 birdies for the week at El Camaleon. “It was just a blast all week.”
Hovland finished at 23-under 261 and moved to No. 10 in the world ranking.
Ortiz made a 30-foot par putt after a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th for a 66 to finish alone in second, a difference of $144,000 if he had two-putted for bogey and tied with Thomas, who also saved for on 18 for a 69.
Thomas had an early bogey and didn’t make as many birdies to make up a three-shot deficit on Hovland, especially the way Hovland was putting.
“I just didn’t drive it well, didn’t get off to a good enough start to really put any pressure on Viktor,” Thomas said.
Korir, Cockram prevail in LA Marathon
LOS ANGELES — John Korir of Kenya made a break with 7 miles remaining to win the 36th Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
Natasha Cockram of Wales won the women’s race with a similar strategy.
The 24-year-old Korir, who was second here two years ago, finished in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 48 seconds, nearly six minutes better than countryman Edwin Kimutai (2:18:01). Eritrea’s Amanuel Mesel Tikue finished third in 2:18:17.
Korir’s older brother, Wesley Korir, is a two-time Los Angeles champion.
“Now our family is so happy today,” John Korir said. “This is three times our family winning this race. We are happy now.”
Cockram won after placing 13th in the London Marathon on Oct. 3. She ran the 26.2-mile Stadium to Stars course in 2:33:17.
“I wasn’t sure how my body was going to be feeling after London,” Cockram said. “About halfway, I felt sure and comfortable. I kind of wish I’d gone earlier.”
Kenya’s Antonina Kwamba was second in 2:37:36, edging Russia’s Nina Zarina by a second.
Korir and Cockram each won $6,000. The total prize purse was $40,000.
The race traditionally takes place in March. It returns to that spot next year.
Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title
PARIS — The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday for a record 37th Masters title.
Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies, and nine ahead of Roger Federer, the other tennis great with 20 majors.
It also gave Djokovic a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and put him 6-4 up overall against the No. 2-ranked Medvedev, who is pushing hard to dethrone him in world tennis.
The veteran Serb had lost to Medvedev in straight sets in the U.S. Open final two months ago and had not played a tournament since.
Medvedev looked strong early but top-seeded Djokovic, who beat him in straight sets in this year’s Australian Open final, withstood punishing rallies against an opponent nine years younger.
Djokovic’s double break against a tiring Medvedev, the defending champion, gave him a 5-2 lead and the chance to serve for an 86th career title.
Second-seeded Medvedev swiped a ball into the crowd in frustration after a fan yelled just as he was serving at 30-40 down in that game, and he pointed to the crowd in frustration at the changeover.
Some rowdy fans have cheered serving errors and double-faults, or shouted just before serves throughout the week.
A poor service game from Djokovic gifted Medvedev a break back to 5-3.
But on his first match point, Djokovic won a thrilling long rally befitting a great final with a forehand winner deep into the left of the court. He hugged his rival warmly at the net.
NBA to players, coaches, refs: Booster shots are recommended
MIAMI — The NBA told its players, coaches and referees on Sunday that they should receive booster shots against the coronavirus, with particular urgency for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association — working jointly based on guidance from the NBA’s public health and infectious disease experts — said those who received Johnson & Johnson shots more than two months ago should get a booster. The booster recommendation also was made for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.
The league recommendations, which were obtained by The Associated Press, called for those who got Johnson & Johnson vaccines originally to seek a Pfizer or Moderna booster. Those who got Pfizer or Moderna may simply get whatever booster is available, the league said.
Data used to make the league’s determinations showed that antibody levels for Pfizer and Moderna recipients wane after six months, and after two months for Johnson & Johnson recipients.
Some teams already have been planning for players to receive booster shots when available. A small number of previously vaccinated NBA players have tested positive this season for COVID-19 and entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
Among those sidelined of late: Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, who had symptoms, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.
“He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. ... It hit him for sure,” Rivers said last week. “A lot of guys have had this and they are mad, like ‘What the hell, I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.”
In some cases, those who are vaccinated but elect to not receive a booster would be subjected to game-day testing again starting Dec. 1, the NBA said. That Dec. 1 date varies depending on when the person was originally vaccinated and what type of vaccine they received.
About 97% of NBA players were believed to be vaccinated when the season started last month. In the U.S., nearly 60% of the population — more than 193 million people — are fully vaccinated. More than 21 million have received a booster dose, and those numbers are soaring each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.