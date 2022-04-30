Chargers select Baylor safety JT Woods in third round
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their secondary during the second day of the NFL draft, selecting Baylor safety JT Woods in the third round.
Woods’ six interceptions last season were tied for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the NFL scouting combine was tied for second-quickest among safeties.
Woods would likely be paired with Nasir Adderley to play as deep safeties with Derwin James playing closer to the line of scrimmage. The Chargers allowed 221 passing yards per game last season, which was 12th fewest in the league, but they only had 11 interceptions, which was tied for eighth worst.
The Chargers took Boston College guard Zion Johnson in the first round. They did not have a second-round selection after sending that pick to Chicago in the Khalil Mack trade.
Los Angeles will have seven picks on Saturday.
Champion Rams finally start draft with Wisconsin OL Bruss
LOS ANGELES — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams showed up fashionably late to the NFL draft on Friday night to make their first pick, grabbing Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss at the back of the third round.
The Rams used the 104th overall selection to get Bruss, a hulking lineman who played mostly right tackle for the Badgers.
He will be an immediate candidate to start at right guard for the champs after the departure of Austin Corbett to Carolina in free agency. He is the third Wisconsin product on the Rams’ offensive line, joining two starters: right tackle Rob Havenstein and left guard David Edwards.
Bruss said Edwards showed him the ropes in his first season in Madison, and it’s remarkable to think he’ll be doing the same in Los Angeles.
After trading away their first three selections to secure the veteran talent that won the title, the Rams were the last team to make a pick in the three-day draft.
They finally got in the game by using the compensatory pick — the 40th selection in the third round — given to them for losing executive Brad Holmes to Detroit.
The Rams didn’t make a first-round pick for the sixth consecutive season after trading their 2022 choice — and their 2023 selection — to Detroit for Matthew Stafford, who promptly led them to a championship. Los Angeles also dealt its second-round and third-round selections to Denver for its half-season rental of Von Miller, who played a major role in the title run.
The Rams will be busier Saturday with seven picks in the final four rounds. General manager Les Snead has a solid track record of finding important contributors at the back of the draft, and he’ll have to be sharp again with several departed contributors from the title team.
76ers’ Embiid has broken orbital bone, as East semis loom
MIAMI — Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future.
Embiid was injured late in Philadelphia’s victory at Toronto on Thursday night, when the 76ers were closing out the Raptors and finishing off a six-game win in an Eastern Conference first-round series.
That win sent fourth-seeded Philadelphia into the East semifinals against top-seeded Miami, a matchup that begins Monday night.
But Embiid’s status is now very much in doubt. A similar fracture, to his left orbital bone, kept him out for about three weeks — spanning 10 games, including two playoff games against the Heat.
He was already playing through a right thumb injury in these playoffs, but led the 76ers to the Round 1 win regardless.
Exercise rider at Keeneland dies after training accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. — An exercise rider died after being thrown from a horse at Keeneland’s training track.
Callie Witt, 20, died Friday morning after being thrown from an unraced 2-year-old filly, Keeneland track spokeswoman Amy Gregory confirmed to The Associated Press. Keeneland’s vice president of equine safety, Stuart Brown, said Witt was dismounted after the horse shifted stride during a routine gallop. Witt landed on the track’s inner synthetic material.
On-site medical personnel immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries before Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived within 6 minutes and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department, according to a Keeneland press release. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.
A Nebraska native, Witt was an aspiring jockey who worked nearly a year for trainer Joe Sharp. She had been attending Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington and was about to graduate from North American Racing Academy.
“She had been making great progress toward her goals and had a work ethic that was second to none,” Sharp said in a release. “She was unique … you don’t see many in her generation with that level of grit and determination. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family.”
Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said the track was “heartbroken by this tragic loss” and expressed prayers for Witt’s family, friends and the racing community.
Brown said the horse was evaluated and showed no signs of unsoundness or injury.
Ukraine returns to action in friendly with German club
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine will return to the field for the first time since the Russian invasion when it plays a friendly against German club Borussia Mönchengladbach on May 11 ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier.
The Ukrainian Football Association said on Friday it will assemble the team for a training camp in Slovenia from Monday.
Bundesliga club Gladbach said the proceeds from the game would go to charity efforts focused on Ukraine and Ukrainians abroad and that citizens of the country would get free entry.
Ukraine’s national team hasn’t played since November and had to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland from March to June 1 because of the war. The winner will face Wales on June 5 for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.
Ukraine didn’t provide a squad list for the training camp and friendly. The country’s two biggest clubs, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk, have been touring Europe playing charity games.
72-year-old John Force breaks zMAX Dragway records
CONCORD, N.C. — John Force broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway record Friday night, making the fastest run at the facility to power to the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifying position at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.
The 72-year-old Force, the 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second run at 334.24 mph in a Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney, five years ago. The speed was the fastest in both nitro categories.
“We’re looking for consistency and this was a good night for our team,” Force said. “We found something there and I was driving right down the groove. It was pretty cool and a good night for our team. I’ve felt some pressure the last couple weeks, but sometimes you get tested in life and to come back and run like this feels good.”
Justin Ashley led in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Ashley had a 3.669 at 331.77. Johnson, the winner last weekend at Baytown in Texas, ran a 6.767 at 198.70 on a Suzuki.
Rahm grabs 2-shot lead going into weekend at Mexico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Jon Rahm faced the wind and handled it just as well Friday in the Mexico Open, making eight birdies on his way to a 5-under 66 that staked the world’s No. 2 player to a two-shot lead over Alex Smalley.
Rahm birdied all four of the par 5s, including the 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta with a 4-iron from light rough to just short of the green, a pitch to 6 feet and one last putt.
He was at 12-under 130 going into the weekend.
Smalley was playing on the other side of the course, where he did most of his work. The highlight was holing out from 165 yards on the par-4 third hole for eagle. He had eagle chances on consecutive holes late in his round, two-putting from 35-feet on the par-5 sixth and driving the 291-yard seventh hole to 30 feet for another two-putt birdie.
He finished with a 66 and will be in the final group with Rahm.
Rahm was two shots higher then his opening round, in which the Spaniard never had to deal with the wind until the final four holes. This was one felt even better.
“I feel like I might be a little bit more satisfied with today’s score than yesterday,” Rahm said. “Yesterday I felt like I was really under control and relatively speaking stress free. Today was a bit more of a grind, but still a really good round of golf.”
Patrick Reed ran off two late birdies and was poised to close out his round with a third in a row until a pedestrian pitch from just short of the green on the par-5 18th. He had to settle for par and a 66, leaving him in a large group that was three shots behind.
Cameron Champ, who played alongside Rahm and handled the wind with his penetrating ball flight, had a 66 to reach 9-under 133. Champ and Reed were joined by Trey Mullinax (69), Adam Long (66) and Andrew Novak (67).
Rahm played a superb shot from a waste area well right of the green on the par-5 14th to about 3 feet. What really pleased him was his 6-iron on the par-3 ninth, over water while trying to navigate the gusts.
Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship
PALOS VERDES ESTATES — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66.
Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing.
“Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,” Green said. “I think there will be some low scores.”
Green finished second behind Nasa Hataoka on Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club. She has two other top-eight finishes this season, tying for sixth in Singapore and tying for sixth at Mission Hills in the first major of the year.
“I’m excited to see what the weekend brings,” Green said. “I think they’re going to maybe change the course setup, maybe make things a bit more drivable. It’ll be good. I’m excited. Always nice to play in the last group and playing last weekend, I think that helps as well.”
The Australian birdied the first three holes and five of the first seven Friday in her afternoon round, then dropped strokes on the par-4 12th and downhill par-3 13th. She got the shots back with birdies on 14 and 16 and closed with two pars to finish at 9-under 133.
“It was a really nice start,” Green said.” I feel like as soon as you have wedge in your hand you want to make a birdie, and managed to get another couple birdies coming in on the front nine. I knew the back nine was going to be quite difficult with the wind picking up and getting a little bit gusty.”
Green has birdied all three par 5s each day. She won both of her LPGA Tour titles in 2019, taking the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine and the Portland Classic.
First-round leader Minjee Lee followed her opening 63 with a 73 to drop into a tie for second with top-ranked Jin Young Ko (72), Lydia Ko (67) and Megan Khang (69).
The fourth-ranked Lee eagled the par-5 seventh and had four bogeys. She tied for third at Whilshire.
Jin Young Ko had a double bogey on No. 5 and just one birdie. Last week, she stumbled to a tie for 21st after sharing the lead late in the third round.
Collins and Osaka win to reach 2nd round at Madrid Open
MADRID — Being more positive is paying off for former No. 1 Naomi Osaka early in her clay-court season.
Osaka kicked off her clay campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the first round on the Madrid Open center court on Friday.
“I’m honestly trying to be more positive with myself,” the 36th-ranked Osaka said. “This year I came a week early to train on red clay, so just trying to give myself more chances to do better. ... To be able to do it in two sets, for me, it’s a really good starting block.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the French Open last year and took a break from competition after saying she “suffered long bouts of depression” and experienced “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media. She was brought to tears this year at Indian Wells by a comment from a spectator.
She said ahead of the Madrid Open she was focused on not being too hard on herself.
“Today, for me, it was really fun, just being able to be back on the clay and kind of not taking those moments for granted,” she said.
Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins won the last eight games to advance 7-5, 6-0 over Monica Puig, the Olympic gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Puig is returning to action following shoulder and bicep surgeries. The Puerto Rican has appeared in only four matches since her first major surgery in 2019.
Van de Zandschulp upsets Ruud to reach BMW Open semifinals
MUNICH — Botic van de Zandschulp upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the BMW Open semifinals on Friday.
The Dutch player, who also defeated Ruud at the U.S. Open last year, saved the only break point he faced and won 50% of his first-serve return points.
Van de Zandschulp next faces Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Holger Rune, who upset tournament favorite Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, progressed to the semifinals by easing past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.
The 18-year-old Dane next meets German player Oscar Otte, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Euro leagues tell UEFA to cut extra CL games, special spots
Europe’s domestic leagues told UEFA on Friday to scale back the number of Champions League matches intended in the new expanded format and scrap plans to help teams qualify based on their historical performances in the competition.
“An increase of more than 50% of games will hurt the vast majority of clubs and benefit very few,” European Leagues organization chairman Claus Thomsen said after a meeting in Istanbul. “We need to have a lower number of rounds.”
The divisions within European soccer come a year after UEFA united with the leagues to thwart a Super League breakaway by elite clubs, which would still benefit from the changes planned to the Champions League from 2024.
The competition is due to expand from 32 to 36 teams with two slots set aside for teams with a strong five-season European record who fail to qualify based on their domestic league position.
The European Leagues group met to formalize its opposition to the safety-net places for the biggest clubs, telling UEFA that all Champions League spots must be based on qualification secured from the previous season’s domestic results.
Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses
LONDON — Tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Friday for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.
The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
Judge Deborah Taylor announced the sentence after hearing arguments from both the prosecutor and Becker’s attorney. She told the former top-ranked player that he’s shown no remorse.
“While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility,” Taylor said.
Becker will have to serve at least 15 months before being eligible for release.
The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars) after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.
Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an 825,000 euro ($871,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.
Calipari: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas leaving for Duke
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari tweeted that assistant Jai Lucas is leaving the Wildcats to join the staff of first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer.
Duke hasn’t commented publicly on its assistant coach vacancy. But in a Friday post on Twitter, account, Calipari said that Lucas told him Thursday he was leaving for an unspecified “promotion” at another school. Told it was Duke, considered Kentucky’s top competitor for high-level recruits, the Hall of Fame coach said Lucas expected him to be mad before expressing his support to do what’s best for his family.
“He’s been loyal, terrific on the road and great for our players,” Calipari added, “and I want what’s best for him, so I’m good with it.
“This year, all of our assistants have been approached about other opportunities. When you have a great staff, that’s what happens!”
Lucas was a Kentucky assistant last season after arriving in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator. He is credited with attracting players such as standout guard TyTy Washington Jr. for last year’s 26-8 squad.
Scheyer, who has taken over for retired Mike Krzyzewski, previously promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach. He also named ex-Elon coach Mike Schrage to special assistant to the head coach after Nolan Smith left for Louisville.
Pelé’s assistant retires after 53 years telling it as it is
SAO PAULO — José Fornos Rodrigues has greeted and spoken to many of the world’s most popular and powerful people over the last five decades. Yet, he doesn’t appear in many photos.
With a soft tone, he says he’s met the likes of supermodel Gisele Bundchen, football star Kylian Mbappé and Russian President Vladimir Putin only because he has a famous friend who hired him to be his assistant.
Better known as Pepito Fornos, he retired this month as the right hand of Pelé.
Since the football great’s activities were drastically reduced during his treatment against colon cancer, the veteran assistant has felt it was time to part ways professionally, return to the Sao Paulo countryside, and keep his friendship with Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
The 81-year-old Pelé confirmed the retirement of 79-year-old Fornos a week ago upon leaving a Sao Paulo hospital after his latest treatment.
