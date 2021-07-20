US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus
TOKYO — Kara Eaker, an alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan.
Al Fong, the personal coach for both Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. The coach said Eaker, 18, was vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus two months ago.
Eaker and Wong have been placed in isolation.
USA Gymnastics did not identify Eaker or Wong but said in a statement the athlete who tested positive and another alternate would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions.
“The Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games,” the organization said in a statement. “The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo.”
The positive test was the latest in a growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. Eaker is the first American to test positive.
NCAA hit hard by pandemic, spent $68 million on legal fees
The NCAA spent nearly $68 million on legal services during the 2019-20 fiscal year even as it lost hundreds of millions in revenue in the pandemic, according to tax documents released Monday.
Revenue was down more than 50% over the previous year, from more than $1.1 billion to just over $520 million, mostly because the lucrative college basketball tournaments were canceled as the Coronavirus hit the U.S. hard early in 2020.
The media rights loss for the men’s tourney alone was $702 million, the NCAA said. Championship revenue was down $162 million due to the cancellation of winter and spring title events, though the NCAA said the blow was offset to some extent since expenses for those dropped by $119 million.
Saying it “continues to defend its mission and core values,” the NCAA also listed its legal expenses for 2019-20 at $67.7 million, more than double the $33 million the previous year “due to an accrual of $34.8 million related to the Alston case.”
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in that case, upholding a lower court’s ruling in an antitrust case. The 9-0 decision means the NCAA cannot cap compensation schools provide to athletes for educational benefits.
The 990 tax form, which the NCAA is required to file as a tax exempt organization, also showed President Mark Emmert’s compensation for the fiscal year at over $2.8 million.
Mets manager Rojas suspended 2 games for outburst
CINCINNATI — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was suspended Monday for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires, an outburst that followed a bizarre play a day earlier at Pittsburgh.
Rojas was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati. He said he was not offered the chance to appeal. The amount of the fine was not revealed. Bench coach Dave Jauss will take over managerial duties.
“I’m a little upset that I’m going to be missing the next two games,” Rojas said before going out to pitch batting practice. “I missed the team for 8.2 (innings) yesterday, not getting to watch from the dugout. But the league’s got to do what they gotta do. We know how sometimes things get heated up.”
Mets starter Taijuan Walker made a huge misplay in the first inning Sunday with the bases loaded and the Pirates leading 3-0. Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the line and the ball started in foul territory but then began spinning back toward the line.
Walker swooped in and swatted at the ball, trying to make contact while it was still foul. But TV replays showed the ball was touching the chalk when Walker hit it, and plate umpire Jeremy Riggs called it a fair ball.
Walker turned to argue the call as the ball rolled toward the Pirates dugout. No Mets reacted to retrieve it and all three Pittsburgh runners came around to score.
Walker said he didn’t realize the ball was still in play. Rojas immediately ran out to argue the call and was ejected. He said he wanted the umpires to conference to make sure the call was correct, even though the play was not reviewable.
“I got hot because it was a bad call,” Rojas said Monday. “He made an embarrassing play. That’s what led me to escalate the way I did. It’s the heat of the moment, the play. Getting close and arguing. I wanted it to be checked with the other umpires and I was denied. I still firmly believe it was foul. I would love for a play like that to be reviewable.”
Phelps to work as NBC commentator, correspondent at Olympics
STAMFORD, Conn. — Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.
Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month’s U.S. swimming trials.
“I know he’s going to offer some incredible insight on especially those races that he has won so many gold medals in,” Gaines said during a teleconference.
A three-part retrospective on Phelps’ career is streaming on NBC’s Peacock platform.
Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast
ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It’s just not in a way anyone expected, and it won’t be for the full season.
Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons.
Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season, but the sides were never able to reach an agreement. Now fans will be able to get his views, albeit in a different format and with his brother, who retired last year after leading the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships.
The Manning’s MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of this season, including the Sept. 13 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. It will air on ESPN2 and be streamed on ESPN+ while the standard broadcast will be on ESPN and/or ABC.
The MNF crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will return for a second season.
Chiefs to bar fan interaction with players at training camp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19.
Dr. Paul Schroeppel, the AFC champions’ head orthopedic surgeon, said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to interact with players under the NFL’s protocols for preventing Coronavirus outbreaks. He discussed the rules during a daily webcast by the University of Kansas Health System.
The Chiefs open their training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 28 with a special event for season ticket holders, with practices open to other fans July 29, with attendance limited.
Missouri has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases because of the faster-spreading delta variant.
“The league has very strict protocols,” Schroeppel said. “I think they’ve done everything they can to control transmission in those situations. Of course, when you get a crowd together, it’s going to be very difficult, particularly for those unvaccinated.”
He said the Chiefs are “doing quite well” among NFL teams with players voluntarily getting vaccinated.
Schroeppel said the team plans to allow full attendance at Arrowhead Stadium during the season, but that could change based on COVID-19 case numbers.
Kazmir, Kivlehan, Alvarez help US baseball win prep game
CARY, N.C. — Scott Kazmir allowed two runs over five innings, San Diego minor leaguer Patrick Kivlehan hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning, and the U.S. began its prep for the Olympics with an 8-3 win over a collegiate national team on Sunday night.
Miami minor leaguer Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run homer in a three-run second.
Kazmir, a 37-year-old left-hander assigned outright by San Francisco to Triple-A El Paso on June 11, gave up two hits, struck out nine and walked none. He allowed a two-run homer in the fourth to LSU’s Jordan Berry.
St. Louis minor leaguer Brandon Dickson pitched a scoreless, one-hit sixth, and Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert hit a run-scoring single off free agent Edwin Jackson in the final inning of the rain-shortened game.
Seattle minor league Eric Filia hit a two-run single in the first off Gonzaga’s Gabriel Hughes, who allowed eight runs and six hits in 1.2 innings.
Boston minor leaguer Jack Lopez hit a sacrifice fly in the second.
The teams meet again Monday in Durham and Tuesday in Cary.
The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, plays its Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.
