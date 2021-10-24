Gibbs victory at Kansas leaves Xfinity title wide open
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ty Gibbs upset the field again, racing to his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday and stopping title contenders AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric from advancing to the championship round.
Gibbs passed reigning champion Cindric with 10 laps remaining at Kansas Speedway and the 19-year-old cruised to yet another victory in his part-time Joe Gibbs Racing ride. The grandson of the Hall of Fame team owner needed only to start the ARCA Series race later Saturday to clinch that championship.
He’ll be full-time in the Xfinity Series next season, but for now, he’s a roadblock for the championship contenders.
Cindric finished second and Allmendinger was third. A playoff driver has yet to win in this round of the playoffs, so all four spots in the championship finale are wide open next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
A non-playoff driver again was a factor in the finish of playoff drivers. This time it was Sam Mayer, who triggered a crash that ruined the race for title contenders Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. Mayer and Gragson are teammates at JR Motorsports and Gragson entered Kansas two points above the cutline.
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
KERRVILLE, Texas — A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.
A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.
The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police said.
The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, although the condition of a 26-year-old man was unknown, authorities said. A 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations.
Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cristian Arango scored for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman had a career-high seven saves and Los Angeles FC tied 1-1 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.
Arango played a bending free kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC (11-12-8) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. The 26-year-old, who signed with the team on Aug. 2, has scored 12 goals in the last 11 games, including six in the last three matches.
Galaxy rally for 2-2 tie with FC Dallas
CARSON — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar converted from penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget scored his first goal in more than five months and the LA Galaxy rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to tie 2-2 with FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Lletget played a volley that redirected an arcing ball-in by Samuel Grandsir into the net to cap the scoring in the 83rd minute. It was Lletget’s first goal since a 2-0 win over Austin on May 15.
Franco Jara, at the top of the penalty area, tapped a one-touch pass to Jesús Ferreira a few yards back for a finish that froze goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and gave Dallas (6-14-11) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. In the 41st, Bond parried a shot by Ferreira but Jara was there to put away the rebound and make it 2-0.
After Ferreira was called for a hand ball in the area, Chicharito scored his 14th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to pull the Galaxy (13-11-7) within a goal.
Dallas is winless in its last nine games, which is tied with FC Cincinnati for the longest active unbeaten streak in MLS. It is the club’s longest winless streak since a 10-game drought in 2017.
Zardes sprains knee, could miss US’s November qualifiers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes likely will be sidelined for two to four weeks after he sprained his left knee, an injury that could cause him to miss the United States’ World Cup qualifiers next month against Mexico and Jamaica.
The 30-year-old sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain late in the first half of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Nashville, Crew coach Caleb Porter said Friday in announcing the injury. Zardes was replaced at the start of the second half.
Zardes has nine goals in 21 games for Columbus this season. He has 14 goals in 65 international appearances.
The Crew have remaining regular-season league games against Philadelphia on Saturday, Cincinnati on Wednesday, Orlando on Oct. 31 and the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 7. The MLS playoffs start Nov. 20.
The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati, and then plays four days later at Kingston, Jamaica.
The U.S. also may be without Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, who has not played since spraining his left ankle in a qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8, and Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, who has been out since straining his right hamstring in the opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings.
Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year, behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick while unloading the remaining portion of his $1.5 million base salary.
The Broncos will use Weatherly as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 system. Star outside linebacker Von Miller sprained his ankle in their game on Thursday. The Broncos also placed inside linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve after he injured his groin on Thursday.
Weatherly was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2016. He played the 2020 season for Carolina. In 64 games, with 16 starts, Weatherly has six sacks, two forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hits.
Packers place rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears.
The Packers (5-1) announced the move Saturday. They also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Washington (2-4).
Because he has been placed on injured reserve, Myers must miss at least the next three games.
Myers, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, started each of the Packers’ first four games before missing a 25-22 victory at Cincinnati on Oct. 10 with a finger injury.
He returned to action Sunday at Chicago but played just four snaps before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the game.
Chelsea, Man City win big without playing a striker in EPL
Chelsea and Manchester City didn’t field a recognized striker between them for their Premier League games on Saturday.
It didn’t stop them combining for 11 goals in ominous displays by the two title contenders.
Missing injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea still powered to its biggest win of the season — 7-0 against Norwich — with playmaker Mason Mount scoring a hat trick.
City doesn’t have an out-and-out striker in its squad after failing to sign a like-for-like replacement for Sergio Aguero in the offseason but that isn’t stopping the champions scoring freely this season.
A 4-1 victory at Brighton, secured mainly thanks to two goals by Phil Foden, followed a 5-1 win at Club Brugge midweek in the Champions League. It was the sixth time in 14 games in all competitions that City has scored three or more goals.
Chelsea will spend another week leading the league — it is two points ahead of City and four clear of Liverpool, whose game in hand is at Manchester United on Sunday — and the strength in depth in the squad should ensure Thomas Tuchel’s team maintains a title challenge this season.
There have been 16 different scorers for Chelsea in all competitions this season, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell also netting against last-place Norwich alongside Mount’s first Premier League hat trick.
Verstappen takes pole over Hamilton to start U.S. Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas — Formula One’s dramatic title race took another turn when Max Verstappen edged title rival Lewis Hamilton for the pole at the Circuit of the Americas, where the seven-time champion Hamilton has dominated.
Hamilton has won the U.S. Grand Prix five times and the Mercedes team was supposed to have the edge over Red Bull at this event.
But it was Verstappen, the points leader, and fan favorite Sergio Perez who dominated qualifying and the Red Bulls flanked Hamilton headed into Sunday’s race.
Verstappen won the pole at the buzzer by a mere .209 seconds.
It was a dramatic battle for pole in their season-long tussle for the championship, and set up a tense start to Sunday’s race when Verstappen and Hamilton will sprint to the first uphill turn.
Given their history of race-changing collisions already this season — they’ve wrecked twice during a race and on Friday in practice Verstappen flipped his middle finger and called Hamilton a ‘stupid idiot’ - the fight for the lead should be fierce.
Since the track opened in 2012, the winner has come from the front row every time.
Steve Flesch takes lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic
RICHMOND, Va. — Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker on Saturday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.
Flesch reached 13-under 131 with his second straight bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He has played the back nine in 9 under.
“I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday,” Flesch said. “I didn’t get off to a quick start, I parred the first five, but then when I got to six, I made a nice birdie and played another great back nine today.”
The 54-year-old Flesch won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone senior title. He won four times on the PGA Tour.
“I’ve just been kind of playing this week like I have the last, I guess, two months,” Flesch said. “I’m not hitting shots I don’t feel comfortable hitting. I’m just kind of, I hate the term `playing within myself,′ but I’m just hitting shots I know I can pull off and I’m not taking unnecessary chances.”
Langer, the 64-year-old German star who leads the Charles Schwab Cup points standings, also had a 67. He won the Richmond event in 2017.
Olympic vault champ Rebeca Andrade wins 2 medals at worlds
KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil added a world title to her Tokyo Olympic gold medal in vault and also won a silver medal in uneven bars on Saturday at the gymnastics world championships.
Andrade scored 15.133 points on her first vault and 14.800 on her second effort, a double-twisting Yurchenko, for a 14.966 average.
Asia D’Amato of Italy took silver with 14.083 points while all-around champion Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third with 13.966.
Andrade’s vault title is just the second gold for a Brazilian woman and the first since Daiane Dos Santos won floor at the 2003 worlds.
Andrade then added a silver medal by finishing second to China’s Wei Xiaoyuan in the uneven bars.
Andrade scored 14.633 points to become the first Brazilian to medal in the event at the world championships.
Kontaveit faces Alexandrova in Moscow final, Sakkari retires
MOSCOW — Anett Kontaveit will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Kremlin Cup after Maria Sakkari retired from her semifinal match with Alexandrova on Saturday.
Sakkari was trailing 4-1 in the first set when she retired. Tournament organizers said she cited dizziness.
Sakkari is ranked seventh in the world and secured a place at the season-ending WTA Finals earlier this week when she reached the quarterfinals in Moscow.
Alexandrova reached her first tour-level final since winning the Shenzhen Open in January 2020 and has a 1-1 career record in finals.
In Sunday’s final, Kontaveit will bid to win a third title in as many months after beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal match. The Estonian took a big lead early in both sets but took her time closing out the match on the fourth match point.
“I thought it was a very difficult match. I was trying my hardest and Marketa is such a nice girl and a tough opponent and a tricky opponent to play against,” Kontaveit said. “I’m so happy to be in the final.”
Kontaveit has a 3-6 record in finals, with one other title shared when the final of this year’s Grampians Trophy couldn’t be played because of schedule problems caused by pandemic restrictions. She won her only previous match against Alexandrova at last year’s Ostrava Open.
In the men’s tournament, Aslan Karatsev reached his third final of a breakout 2021 season by beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7), 6-1 and will face two-time Kremlin Cup winner Marin Cilic for the title. Karatsev saved four set points in the first-set tiebreaker as he turned around a 6-3 deficit.
Lim takes 4-stroke lead at LPGA tournament in South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea — Hee Jeong Lim has taken a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 Saturday.
Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course.
Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second.
American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.
The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.
Matsuyama has 1-stroke, 3rd-round lead at Zozo Championship
CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship on Saturday after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting heading into the final round.
Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round, led by one after the second and had a 54-hole total of 10-under 200 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.
Cameron Tringale, who also shot 68, trailed by three strokes going to the final hole Saturday but his birdie and Matsuyama’s bogey reduced the lead to just one.
Sebastian Munoz (68), Brendan Steele (70) and Matt Wallace (70), were tied for third, four strokes behind Matsuyama.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa, who shot 67 with a chip-in eagle on 18 and was six strokes behind, said he added a new shot to his repertoire on the par-5 sixth hole. But it’s not one that he wants to repeat.
Morikawa said it could be an interesting final round.
Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was at 2 over, 12 strokes behind, as was Rickie Fowler after a 71 Saturday.
The PGA Tour’s only stop on the Asia swing has attracted only three of the top 20 in the world rankings.
W Series makes American debut at F1’s US Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas — Catherine Bond Muir has heard the critics complain that the W Series racing league she created wasn’t boosting female drivers but segregating them from the best competition.
Here is what she sees: Young drivers in aggressive, wheel-to-wheel racing, crashing and restarting and getting more time in the cockpit in front of bigger crowds than they might have ever had before.
And that, she says, was and is the plan behind the W Series that hits American soil for the first time this weekend as part of Formula One’s U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Texas. The W Series concludes its second season on the track — the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season — with races Saturday and Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas.
Gaining a foothold in the U.S. is critical to the future
Jannik Sinner wins again in Antwerp, eyes ATP Finals
ANTWERP, Belgium — Jannik Sinner reached his fifth tour-level final of the season and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals by beating Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-2 at the European Open on Saturday.
Second-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat American qualifier Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-0 in the other semifinal match at the indoor hard-court tournament in Antwerp.
Sunday’s final will be the first meeting between Sinner and Schwartzman.
The top-seeded Sinner moved closer to his fourth title this season by dispatching his South African opponent in under 90 minutes.
Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann
MUNICH — Coach Julian Nagelsmann again sent instructions remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Borussia Dortmund made do without injured striker Erling Haaland to overcome Arminia Bielefeld 3-1.
Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Bayern stayed a point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table in what would have been a routine win if not for Nagelsmann’s absence.
The coach has been directing Bayern remotely since he tested positive ahead of a Champions League game at Benfica on Wednesday which Bayern won 4-0. Assistant Dino Toppmöller deputizes on the touchline and said Nagelsmann is closely involved with the tactics.
Bayern started with intent against Hoffenheim, Lewandowski scuffing a shot wide in the second minute when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, before Gnabry had a goal disallowed over a prior foul by Jamal Musiala.
Gnabry was first to score for Bayern, taking advantage of Hoffenheim’s narrow defensive formation to overlap on the right side of the penalty area in the 16th. Lewandowski added the second on the half-hour on a counterattack. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman scored late on.
Shiffrin excels in World Cup skiing opener for her 70th win
SÖLDEN, Austria — A friendly pat on the back from her rival Petra Vlhova and a long hug from boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the finish area were Mikaela Shiffrin’s rewards for excelling in the season-opening World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.
Shiffrin showed two runs of near flawless skiing on one of the toughest hills on the women’s circuit to earn her 70th career win.
The American Olympic champion’s performance was too much even for Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning GS world champion from Switzerland.
With 2020 overall men’s champion Kilde looking on, Shiffrin sat .02 behind Gut-Behrami after the opening leg but put in another clean run in the second to edge her Swiss rival by .14 in perfect sunny conditions on the Rettenbach glacier.
“Starting off the season strong is important, so I am super happy,” Shiffrin said. “It’s a pleasure to ski today, they did so amazing with this (course) preparation, it felt so amazing to ski this hill.”
The pair finished well ahead of the rest of the field, with defending overall champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trailing by 1.30 seconds in third.
Shiffrin became only the third skier in World Cup history to reach the 70-win mark, after Ingemar Stenmark and Lindsey Vonn achieved the feat before they finished their careers on 86 and 82 wins, respectively.
Winther shoots 8-under 62, reclaims lead at Mallorca Open
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62 on Saturday.
The Dane is two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64.
Winther, seeking his first European Tour win, repeated the 62 from his first round after shooting 1-over par on Friday. He was bogey-free and had eight birdies, including the last three holes.
“Today was completely different, I have to admit,” Winther said. “I was a little more controlled tee to green, compared to yesterday, which was literally left, left and more left. It was lovely today.”
Spaniard Álvaro Quirós (65) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (64) are three shots off the lead entering the final round.
Second-round leader Bryce Easton of South Africa shot even-par and is five shots behind Winther.
The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.
Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez fatally shot in Ecuador
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said Saturday.
Quiñónez, who was 32, became a national hero in 2012 when he reached the 200 meter final at the London Games, finishing seventh in a race won by Usain Bolt.
Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo reported that Quiñónez was fatally shot on a street in the northwest section of the city around 9:20 p.m. Friday and that another man was also killed.
There were no immediate report of arrests.
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso vowed in a statement on Saturday that the slaying “will not go unpunished.”
Quiñónez’s death was also confirmed by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee Olympic Committee in a statement on Saturday. It said the circumstances of his death “have not yet been clarified.”
Quiñónez won bronze in the 200 at the 2019 world championship in Doha.
Villarreal loses to Athletic, continues to struggle in Spain
MADRID — Villarreal’s struggles in the Spanish league continued with a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with striker Gerard Moreno not finishing the game because of an injury.
Villarreal was coming off a 4-1 away win over Young Boys in the Champions League, but Unai Emery’s team now has lost two in a row in the Spanish league and sits only 13th in the standings.
Moreno had to leave the match in the first half because of a muscle injury. Defender Juan Foyth also couldn’t finish the match because of a muscle problem, leaving in the second half.
Raúl García and Iker Muniain scored a goal in each half for Athletic, which moved to seventh place with 16 points, four points behind leader Real Sociedad.
Athletic’s Álex Berenguer had his 82nd-minute penalty kick stopped by Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli.
Francis Coquelin scored Villarreal’s lone goal in the 32nd to even the match at the San Mamés Stadium.
It was Athletic’s first game in three weeks after last round’s match against Real Madrid was postponed to allow Madrid’s players more rest time following their international duty with South American nations.
Late goals see Milan beat 9-man Bologna 4-2 to go top
MILAN — Late goals from Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ismaël Bennacer spared AC Milan major embarrassment as it scraped a 4-2 win in Serie A at Bologna, which played for more than half an hour with nine men on Saturday.
Despite the numerical advantage, it appeared as if Milan was going to be held to a draw before Bennacer scored six minutes from time and Ibrahimović made sure of the win right at the death.
“It’s the kind of shot that you can try 10 times and it will only go in once,” Bennacer said. “I hit it well and I scored and it’s a goal that matters, so I am happy.”
The match had seemed all but over at halftime with Milan 2-0 up and Bologna down to 10 men after defender Adama Soumaoro was sent off in the 20th minute. But Bologna was level seven minutes into the second half following an own-goal from Ibrahimović and a fine strike from Musa Barrow.
However, Bologna received another straight red card as Roberto Soriano was sent off in the 58th.
